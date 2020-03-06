Heavy rain lashes northwest India, IMD warns of more showers till Saturday

On Thursday evening, the national capital and its neighbouring areas witnessed thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) On Thursday evening, the national capital and its neighbouring areas witnessed thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

Moderate rain along with thunderstorms, which lashed several parts of northwest India on Thursday, will continue on Friday morning and will last till Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department has said.

“Due to a Western Disturbance, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers are most likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during March 5-7, 2020 and scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Rajasthan till March 6,” the weather body said in a statement.

Earlier, the IMD had said the radar image of Delhi showed that precipitation with thunderstorm and lightning was expected in the southwestern part of the region and later move to northeastwards.

It also predicted heavy rainfall and hailstorm at isolated places in Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh, among other places, till Saturday.

“Due to confluence between westerly winds associated with the Western Disturbance and most low level easterly wind from Bay of Bengal till March 7 over central and east India, moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning/hail/gusty wind very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on March 5 and 6; over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha till March 7 and over northeastern states, mainly Meghalaya and Tripura till March 8,” it said.

