Smog blankets Delhi as AQI remains ‘very poor’; heavy rain forecast in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Delhi woke up to another hazy Saturday morning, with a thick layer of smog hanging over the city and the poor air quality continuing be a concern for people living in the national capital region. While pollution levels showed a slight improvement compared to Friday’s air quality, several monitoring stations continued to record “Severe” air quality.

Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of the country over the coming days, with heavy rain likely in South.

Delhi AQI today

Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 364 at 8 am on Saturday, which comes is a ‘very poor’ category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This was a slight improvement from Friday morning, when the city’s AQI was recorded at 389.