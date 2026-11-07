Smog blankets Delhi as AQI remains ‘very poor’; heavy rain forecast in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

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Delhi woke up to another hazy Saturday morning, with a thick layer of smog hanging over the city and the poor air quality continuing be a concern for people living in the national capital region. While pollution levels showed a slight improvement compared to Friday’s air quality, several monitoring stations continued to record “Severe” air quality.
Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of the country over the coming days, with heavy rain likely in South.
Delhi AQI today
Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 364 at 8 am on Saturday, which comes is a ‘very poor’ category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This was a slight improvement from Friday morning, when the city’s AQI was recorded at 389.
IIT Delhi recorded an AQI of 443, Punjabi Bagh at 433 and Narela at 409. Other areas also reported increased pollution levels, with Dhaula Kuan recording 318 and the Cantonment Area at 315. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 272.
According to the weather department, Safdarjung’s temperature was recorded at 17 degrees Celsius at 5 am.
The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi’s AQI could rise to 389 on November 8 and further deteriorate to 405 on November 9, potentially pushing the city into the ‘severe’ category on Sunday.
The city is likely to see mostly clear skies over the next few days, according to the weather department.
Mumbai AQI today
Mumbai’s overall AQI stood at 106, according to data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).
Chembur and Nandadeep Garden recorded AQI readings of 244 each, while Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai stood at 208.
Other monitoring stations reported comparatively lower readings. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded an AQI of 148, while Bapista Garden in Mazagaon stood at 125. Colaba recorded 122, followed by Fire Station Malad at 108, WTP Bhandup Complex at 105 and Aarkshan Maidan in Andheri at 104. BMC Shastri Garden in Worli recorded an AQI of 129.
Weather update
While North continues to deal with air pollution, several southern states are likely to receive rainfall over the weekend.
According to the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next 2 days.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph, are expected at isolated places.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh is also likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds over the next few days. Rain is expected to continue till November 12.
In northwest India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand on November 8 and 9, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh between November 10 and 12.
Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab may also receive rain on November 11 and 12.
Rainfall is likely over Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and Odisha at different intervals between November 7 and 12. Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to receive fairly widespread rainfall between November 8 and 12, with isolated heavy rainfall likely from November 9 to 11, according to IMD’s latest bulletin.
Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are also likely to receive rainfall over the coming days. Heavy rainfall is forecast in parts of the region between November 9 and 11.