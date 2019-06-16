Cyclone Vayu to cross north Gujarat coast by Monday midnight as depression

Cyclone Vayu is likely to gradually weaken into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours before it recurves and crosses the Gujarat coast by Monday midnight as a depression, the meteorological department said.

North Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch regions are likely to receive widespread rainfall on Monday, while the remaining parts of the state will get scattered showers, it said.

On Tuesday, the entire state will receive fairly widespread rainfall, it said.

The IMD also forecast heavy rains at isolated places in Saurashtra-Kutch regions on Monday, and heavy to very heavy rains in north Gujarat and the districts in Saurashtra-Kutch on Tuesday.

According to IMD, the severe cyclonic storm over northeast, adjoining northwest and central Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards with a speed of about 5 kmph in last six hours, and lay centred at over northeast and adjoining northwest and central Arabian Sea, about 490 km west-southwest of Porbandar, 450 km west-southwest of Dwarka and 550 km west-southwest of Bhuj in Gujarat.

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards during the next six hours, gradually recurve thereafter northeastwards and cross north Gujarat coast by June 17 midnight as a depression,” the IMD said.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into north Arabian Sea, northern parts of central Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast till June 17, 2019.

Meanwhile, rainfall in Ahmedabad and the rest of the state brought respite from the scorching heat. The maximum temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.