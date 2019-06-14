Cyclone Vayu likely to recurve and head towards Kutch: Official

Cyclone Vayu is likely to recurve and will come close to Gujarat coast as per early indications on Friday, a top official of the Ministry of Earth Sciences said.

“As per early indications today, Vayu is likely to recurve and come close to Gujarat coast. IMD has also confirmed the development, however, a statement might only be issued tomorrow after the weather body gains confidence depending on the weather condition,” Madhavan Nair Rajeevan, Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences told The Indian Express.

VSCS vayu over NE & adj. EC Arabian Sea moved WSW at 1730 IST of 14th June. It is 190 Km of Porbandar, 240 Km WSW of Veraval & 300 km West of Diu. pic.twitter.com/Qke3w2J7bW — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 14, 2019

He added that though there were reports of the cyclone moving Westward, it had not gone too far from the Indian coast.

Cyclone Vayu: All You Need To Know

The recent development comes hours after Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani declared that the danger posed by Cyclone Vayu has passed and over 2.75 lakh evacuees could return to their homes. Officials of the Gujarat government said Friday night they were informed that the cyclone, which is 170 kilometres away from Porbandar, is likely to recurve in the next 48 hours and head towards Kutch.

“The latest bulletin from the IMD indicates that the cyclone will recurve after the next 48 hours and head back towards Kutch district,” Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Department who has been spearheading rescue and relief operations for the last few days in connection with the cyclone told The Indian Express.

When asked if the Gujarat government is planning to put the state back on “alert mode”, the IAS officer said, “We are watching the cyclone very closely. Appropriate actions will be taken if it recurves.” The cyclonic system has been moving at a reduced speed of 6 kilometres as it has been heading away from the Gujarat coast for the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Vayu, which was to make landfall on Thursday near the Gujarat coast, changed course on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. It skirted the Gujarat coast affecting Gir, Somnath, Diu, Junagarh and Porbandar.