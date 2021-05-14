Cyclone, Weather Forecast Live Updates: Red alert in Kerala, Lakshadweep; Gujarat braces for ‘high intensity’ cyclone

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will see heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours too. (PTI)

Cyclone, Weather forecast Today Live Updates: A cyclonic disturbance will be formed over Lakshadweep and Arabian Sea in the next 36 hours, bringing heavy rains to the southern parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Due to this, a “high intensity” cyclone will reach the Gujarat coast by May 18.

In a warning, IMD predicted intense showers in Gujarat starting May 17, with its intensity escalating in the subsequent days. The state will have extremely heavy rainfall at a few places like Saurashtra and Kutch on May 18 and 19.

Due to the presence of the cyclone, Gujarat rains would be accompanied with gusty winds going ranging from 50 kmph to 80 kmph in the next 5-6 days.

Owing to the cyclonic disturbance, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected over Lakshadweep in the next 24 hours. Kerala and Tamil Nadu will experience extremely heavy rainfalls till 16 May, IMD said in its latest bulletin. A red alert has been declared in three districts of Kerala and Lakshadweep on Friday, and five districts of Kerala on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a different cyclonic disturbance lies over parts of North India, including Uttar Pradesh. Hailstorm and heavy rainfall can be expected here. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will see heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours too.