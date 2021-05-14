scorecardresearch
Friday, May 14, 2021
Cyclone, Weather Forecast Live Updates: Red alert in Kerala, Lakshadweep; Gujarat braces for ‘high intensity’ cyclone

Cyclone, Weather forecast Today Live News Updates: Due to the presence of the cyclone, Gujarat rains would be accompanied with gusty winds going ranging from 50 kmph to 80 kmph in the next 5-6 days.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 14, 2021 10:03:08 am
Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will see heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours too. (PTI)

Cyclone, Weather forecast Today Live Updates:  A cyclonic disturbance will be formed over Lakshadweep and Arabian Sea in the next 36 hours, bringing heavy rains to the southern parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Due to this, a “high intensity” cyclone will reach the Gujarat coast by May 18.

In a warning, IMD predicted intense showers in Gujarat starting May 17, with its intensity escalating in the subsequent days. The state will have extremely heavy rainfall at a few places like Saurashtra and Kutch on May 18 and 19.

Due to the presence of the cyclone, Gujarat rains would be accompanied with gusty winds going ranging from 50 kmph to 80 kmph in the next 5-6 days.

Owing to the cyclonic disturbance, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected over Lakshadweep in the next 24 hours. Kerala and Tamil Nadu will experience extremely heavy rainfalls till 16 May, IMD said in its latest bulletin. A red alert has been declared in three districts of Kerala and Lakshadweep on Friday, and five districts of Kerala on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a different cyclonic disturbance lies over parts of North India, including Uttar Pradesh. Hailstorm and heavy rainfall can be expected here. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will see heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours too.

10:03 (IST)14 May 2021
Due to cyclonic disturbance, heavy rains in Konkaban, Goa

Due to the depression over Arabian sea, south Konkan and Goa region would receive light to moderate rainfall at many places on Saturday and its intensity would increase further and it would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Sunday and Monday, the India Meteriological Department said in its latest bulletin.

Kerala: Red alert in several districts; relief camps opened

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared code red alerts, indicating extremely heavy rain, in three districts of Kerala and Lakshadweep on Friday and five districts of the state on Saturday in the backdrop of the likely formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea.

“A low pressure area has formed over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area today. It is very likely to become well-marked over Lakshadweep area by May14th morning, concentrate into a depression over the same region by 15th morning and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northwestwards towards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts. It is likely to reach Gujarat coasts around May 18th evening,” the special bulletin of the IMD said Thursday evening.

