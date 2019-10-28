Cyclone Kyarr LIVE Updates: Super cyclone moves towards Oman coast

A day after it was classified as “extremely severe cyclonic storm”, Kyarr is now moving west-northwestwards and is likely to hit the Oman coast by October 31. The intensity of the supercyclone is likely to weaken after October 28, according to the IMD’s latest bulletin. This is the first supercyclone after ‘Gonu’, till then considered the strongest-ever to lord over the Arabian Sea.

There has been a significant reduction of rainfall in the past 24 hours over Konkan, Goa and Karnataka coasts, as well as the eastern and northeastern parts of the country. Isolated rains and thunderstorms are likely over parts of central, eastern and western parts of India during next 1-2 days.

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is also likely at isolated places in Odisha. Squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail over south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin and Maldives areas.

A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area on Wednesday and it is likely to become more marked. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.