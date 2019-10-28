Cyclone Kyarr LIVE Updates: Super cyclone moves towards Oman coast

A day after it was classified as “extremely severe cyclonic storm”, Kyarr is now moving west-northwestwards and is likely to hit the Oman coast by October 31. The intensity of the supercyclone is likely to weaken after October 28, according to the IMD’s latest bulletin. This is the first supercyclone after ‘Gonu’, till then considered the strongest-ever to lord over the Arabian Sea.
There has been a significant reduction of rainfall in the past 24 hours over Konkan, Goa and Karnataka coasts, as well as the eastern and northeastern parts of the country. Isolated rains and thunderstorms are likely over parts of central, eastern and western parts of India during next 1-2 days.
The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is also likely at isolated places in Odisha. Squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail over south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin and Maldives areas.
A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area on Wednesday and it is likely to become more marked. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.
IMDs weather forecast for October 29
* Heavy Rainfall to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.
* Squally wind, speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, very likely to prevail over south Tamilnadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin and Maldives areas.
* Gale winds, speed reaching 190-200 kmph gusting to 220 kmph, very likely over westcentral Arabian Sea around the system center.
* Sea condition is very likely to phenomenal over central Arabian sea around the system center. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
Explained: How Cyclone Kyarr has affected western India
The cyclone formed over the Arabian Sea on Friday. It fell under the ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ category, with wind speed going up to 170-180 km/hour. This system was brewing at a location about 200 km off Ratnagiri on Maharashtra coast since early this week. The Indian Express explains how the cyclone has affected western India and the likely path it is going to follow in the coming days. Read more here
IMDs weather forecast for October 28
* Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe.
* Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Odisha.
* Squally wind, speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, very likely to prevail over south Tamilnadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin and Maldives areas.
* Gale winds, speed reaching 230-240 kmph gusting to 265 kmph, very likely over eastcentral & adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea around the system center.
* Sea condition is very likely to phenomenal over central Arabian sea around the system center. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
Maharashtra: Rain destroys standing crop, grape production may fall by 40 per cent
Copius rain has reduced the moisture deficit in Marathwada, where almost all the major dams reported a good increase in water levels. But the heavy rain has damaged a variety of crops such as rice, soyabean, bajra, maize and cotton. Authorities are trying to ascertain the extent of the damage. The rain has, however, helped tur farmers, who are hopeful of a good yield. Read more here
Hello. Welcome to our Cyclone Kyarr LIVE blog... Follow us for latest updates.