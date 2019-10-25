Cyclone Kyarr weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Red alert in Goa, coastal Karnataka, Konkan region

Cyclone Kyarr, Weather forecast Today Live News Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department Thursday issued a red alert in the wake of heavy rains and forecast of the possible formation of cyclone Kyarr along the coast of Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka in the next two days. The forecast from IMD said that the deep depression over the east-central Arabian Sea is very likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic storm today.

“The storm is very likely to move east-­northeast-wards till the evening of October 25 (today). Then it is very likely to re­curve and move nearly westwards towards south Oman and adjoining Yemen coast with gradual intensification during subsequent 72 hours,” the department said in a press release.

The Karnataka State Natural Calamity Monitoring Centre has also asked the public to be cautious, while fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea.

The Met department has also forecast heavy rainfall in some places of West Bengal till Saturday morning. “Heavy to very heavy rain will occur at one or two places in East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Birbhum, Bankura and Purulia districts of Gangetic West Bengal,” the department said in its forecast.