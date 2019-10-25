Cyclone Kyarr weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Red alert in Goa, coastal Karnataka, Konkan region

Cyclone Kyarr, Weather forecast Today Live News Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department Thursday issued a red alert in the wake of heavy rains and forecast of the possible formation of cyclone Kyarr along the coast of Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka in the next two days. The forecast from IMD said that the deep depression over the east-central Arabian Sea is very likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic storm today.
“The storm is very likely to move east-northeast-wards till the evening of October 25 (today). Then it is very likely to recurve and move nearly westwards towards south Oman and adjoining Yemen coast with gradual intensification during subsequent 72 hours,” the department said in a press release.
The Karnataka State Natural Calamity Monitoring Centre has also asked the public to be cautious, while fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea.
The Met department has also forecast heavy rainfall in some places of West Bengal till Saturday morning. “Heavy to very heavy rain will occur at one or two places in East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Birbhum, Bankura and Purulia districts of Gangetic West Bengal,” the department said in its forecast.
Goa: IMD advises tourists to stay away till Oct 27
Citing rough weather conditions, IMD's Goa observatory on Thursday issued an advisory saying tourists should avoid visiting the coastal state till October 27. Goa was put on red alert for Thursday, as it has been receiving heavy to very heavy showers because of a cyclonic depression in the Arabian Sea.
Heavy rainfall in Bengal till Saturday
With a low-pressure area over south Odisha headed towards north north-westwards, the Met department on Thursday forecast heavy rain in some places of West Bengal till Saturday morning. Heavy to very heavy rain will occur at one or two places in East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Birbhum, Bankura and Purulia districts of Gangetic West Bengal, the MeT said in its forecast.
It said that heavy rain is likely in Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, East and West Burdwan, Nadia, Howrah, Hooghly, Malda, North and South Dinajpur districts of the state till Friday. (PTI)
Heavy rainfall alert in Goa, Karnataka and South Konkan
The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over coastal districts of Karnataka, Goa & south Konkan during next 24 hours.
Deep depression to concentrate into Cyclonic storm
Meteorological Centre, Goa: A deep depression approximately 235.7 kms from Panaji is expected to concentrate into a cyclonic storm and move north-northeastward.