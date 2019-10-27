Storm Kyarr intensifies, becomes first Super Cyclone in Arabian Sea in 12 yrs

Severe Cyclone Kyarr Sunday intensified into an “extremely severe” cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin.

Kyarr is the first super cyclone in the Arabian Sea after Cyclone Gonu (2017).

Cyclone Kyarr, which had brought heavy rains in Maharashtra and Goa and moderate showers in Gujarat, has moved about 630 km west-southwest of Mumbai and is likely to maintain its intensity till Monday morning, the IMD said today. The storm is likely to move towards the Oman coast in the next five days, it added.

“The Super Cyclonic Storm ‘Kyarr’ over east-central Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 16 Kmph and is about 630 km west-southwest of Mumbai. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast during next 5 days. It is very likely to maintain the intensity of a Super Cyclonic Storm till 28th October morning and weaken gradually thereafter,” the weather body said in its evening bulletin.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into east-central Arabian Sea till October 29 and into west-central Arabian Sea from October 28 to November 1, the bulletin added.

On Saturday, 14 fishermen were rescued by Indian Naval Ship Teg from a sinking boat ‘Vaishno Devi Mata’ off Mumbai Offshore Area. The fishing boat had developed engine failure and had begun flooding when SCI ship Urja, which was in the vicinity, attempted to tow it to safety but found it increasingly difficult due to the severe weather conditions.

INS Teg, a frigate of the Western Fleet, was returning from her deployment in the Arabian Sea when it was immediately diverted to the area to provide support and undertake rescue operations.

The cyclone, that formed over the Arabian Sea on Friday, fell under the ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ category earlier in the day, with wind speed going up to 170-180 km/hour. This system was brewing at a location about 200 km off Ratnagiri on Maharashtra coast since early this week. As it intensified, the cyclone caused heavy rain, mainly over south Konkan and Goa, in the last three days. Madhya Maharashtra regions, including Pune and neighbourhood areas, experienced overcast conditions accompanied by light rain during this period.

It is expected to make a landfall over Oman by October 31.