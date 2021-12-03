Cyclone Jawad to develop this evening, to skirt Odisha, Andhra coasts on Saturday morning

Cyclone Jawad will develop over the Bay of Bengal by Friday evening, and is expected to reach the region close to north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts by Saturday morning. Squally winds with speeds between 50 to 60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph are likely to prevail for the next 24 hours.

As the cyclone inches closer, rough sea conditions with packing wind speeds going upto 110 kmph are expected off the coasts of the two states, which will prevail all through Saturday.

Cyclone Jawad | Follow latest news and updates

As per the latest cyclone forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Jawad is expected to recurve before hitting the coast and advance north-northeast towards West Bengal. Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura will also come under the influence of the cyclone and cause moderate rain.

At 8.30 am on Friday morning, the system as a deep depression lay at west-central, south Bay of Bengal. It was situated around 480 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 600 km south-southeast of Gopalpur, and 700 km south-southwest of Paradip.

On Friday and Saturday, the IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.4mm to 204.4mm in 24 hours) along coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

From December 6, the rainfall intensity will reduce and shift towards the northeast regions, where moderate intensity rainfall is forecast till December 6.

After Cyclone Yaas and Cyclone Gulab formed in May and September, respectively, this will be the third cyclone to reach the Odisha coast this year.