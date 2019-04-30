Odisha to be most affected by Cyclone Fani: Chief Secretary Aditya Padhi

Odisha Chief Secretary Aditya Padhi in a press statement Tuesday said that the state is likely to be most impacted by extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani, which is also expected to touch parts of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

Around 3:30 pm, the Indian Met Department also tweeted that Fani, currently 800 kms south of Puri, is “very likely to intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours”.

Padhi addressed journalists in an effort to counter panic in the state. “Fani is not a super cyclone. It is an extremely severe cyclonic storm,” he said. According to information put out by National Disaster Management Authority, wind speeds can range from 175-185 kmph and gusting up to 205 kmph.

However, he added, “In the review of the cabinet secretary done today, it was revealed that the current movement suggests maximum impact will be on Odisha and will cross the coast in Puri district.”

“Then it will go northwards —going to Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj and then cross over to West Bengal. Rains will start on May 2. Evacuations will be done in low-lying areas to pucca structures, like school buildings. Mapping will be done,” Padhi said, adding that Odisha has requested for two additional helicopters and extra National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to request for a delay in elections to Patkura Assembly constituency, which is in Kendrapara district.

Patkura’s election, scheduled for Phase 4, had to be delayed after the death of the BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla. The party has nominated the deceased leader’s wife, Sabitri Agarwalla, for the elections that were scheduled for May 19.

Reacting to Patnaik’s meeting with the CEC, BJP’s Patkura candidate Bijoy Mohapatra accused the ruling party of “conspiring to delay the election and now not to allow elections at all”. He challenged the CM to contest from Patkura.