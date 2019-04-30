Cyclone Fani to make landfall at Odisha coast on May 4 morning

The cyclonic storm Fani (pronounced as Foni) in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to develop into an ‘extremely severe cyclone’ over the next two days, would most likely hit the Odisha coastline by the early morning of May 4, according to latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department.

Fani was located about 700 km southeast of Chennai in the Bay of Bengal on Monday night and was progressing at the speed of about 18 km per hour, a speed that was expected to increase in the next couple of days.

It is seen moving in the north-west direction towards the coastline of northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh till May 1, after which it is expected to swerve in the north-east direction and head towards the Odisha coast.

“The information as of now tells us that the cyclone would make a landfall on the Odisha coastline sometime early in the morning of May 4 or late in the evening of May 3. There is still some uncertainty about the exact place in Odisha where it would come on to the land. According to its current trajectory, it could be somewhere near Puri. But we can know this better only by tomorrow,” Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, head of services at IMD, said, told The Indian Express.

At the time of the landfall over Odisha coast, the cyclone could be generating wind speeds of about 170-180 km per hour, that can potentially cause widespread damage in the surrounding areas. After the landfall event, however, the cyclone is expected to lose strength rapidly.

In New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to senior officials and instructed them to take all necessary precautions to minimise the impact of the cyclone. The National Crisis Management Committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, held consultations with the chief secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal to assess the preparedness of the states to deal with the situation. The National Disaster Response Force and the Coast Guard have been put on high alert and placed at the disposal of the state government authorities. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea. The committee will meet again tomorrow.

Almost all of Tamil Nadu coast and most of Andhra Pradesh coast are likely to escape the worst impacts of the cyclone. These areas, already experiencing strong winds, are likely to witness winds with speeds up to 70 km per hour on Tuesday.

Cyclones in the Bay of Bengal region are not uncommon. In fact, this area sees 5-6 strong cyclones every year. Most of them, however, are far weaker than Fani which, in categorisation, is just notch lower than a super cyclone, the strongest and most destructive cyclones known. At its strongest, Fani is expected to generate wind speeds of about 180-185 km per hour. Super cyclones are associated with wind speeds in excess of 220 km per hour.

The tropical cyclones in the Bay of Bengal usually emerge just before the monsoon season or after the monsoon is over. The post-monsoon tropical cyclones, those that emerge in October and November, are typically more stronger and cause greater destruction.