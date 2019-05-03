Cyclone Fani: Helpline numbers in case of emergencies

Cyclone Fani made landfall in Odisha’s Puri district Friday with windspeeds over 175 kmph. The storm in the region uprooted several trees and also lead to heavy rainfall destroying thatched structures at some places including Bhubaneshwar.

Odisha is set on a high alert with teams of Army, Navy, Coast Guard and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) deployed in the state for immediate rescue and relief operations. The state government has facilitated various helpline numbers for people affected.

Here are the Cyclone Fani emergency numbers:

The East Coast Railway has issued two toll free numbers in case of emergencies: 1800-3457401 and 1800-3457402.

These are the emergency numbers at stations in Odisha.

Rail and flight services in Odisha are also likely to remain acutely disrupted over the next two days.