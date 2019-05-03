Toggle Menu
Cyclone Fani: Helpline numbers in case of emergencieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/cyclone-fani-odisha-helpline-numbers-released-emergency-5708344/

Cyclone Fani: Helpline numbers in case of emergencies

Cyclone Fani Emergency Numbers: The state government has facilitated various helpline numbers for people affected.

cyclone fani, cyclone fani emergency numbers, cyclone fani emergency contact, cyclone feni, cyclone fani helpline number, odisha emergency number
Cyclone Fani: Here are the emergency numbers you could use during Cyclone Fani that has battered the coast of Odisha. PTI photo

Cyclone Fani made landfall in Odisha’s Puri district Friday with windspeeds over 175 kmph. The storm in the region uprooted several trees and also lead to heavy rainfall destroying thatched structures at some places including Bhubaneshwar.

Odisha is set on a high alert with teams of Army, Navy, Coast Guard and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) deployed in the state for immediate rescue and relief operations. The state government has facilitated various helpline numbers for people affected.

Here are the Cyclone Fani emergency numbers:

The East Coast Railway has issued two toll free numbers in case of emergencies: 1800-3457401 and 1800-3457402.

These are the emergency numbers at stations in Odisha.

cyclone fani, cyclone fani emergency numbers, cyclone fani emergency contact, cyclone feni, cyclone fani helpline number, odisha emergency number
Cyclone Fani emergency numbers: Railway Helpline numbers for fetching train related information.

 

cyclone fani, cyclone fani emergency numbers, cyclone fani emergency contact, cyclone feni, cyclone fani helpline number, odisha emergency number
Cyclone Fani Emergency Numbers: Control Room Numbers in the Collectorate office in 30 districts

Rail and flight services in Odisha are also likely to remain acutely disrupted over the next two days.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Cyclone Fani: Massive evacuation operation underway in Odisha
2 Thunderstorm, dust storm likely in the national capital
3 Odisha to be most affected by Cyclone Fani: Chief Secretary Aditya Padhi