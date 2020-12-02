scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Cyclone Burevi, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Cyclone to make landfall in Sri Lanka today

Cyclone Burevi, Weather forecast Today Live News Updates: It is likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours and cross Sri Lanka's coast by this evening/night. The wind speeds are expected to reach up to 100 kmph.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 2, 2020 10:55:09 am
Cyclone Burevi, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Cyclone to make landfall in Sri Lanka todayA man walks past strong waves caused by Cyclone Nivar at Marina Beach in Chennai on November 26. Burevi is the second cyclone to form in the southwest region of Bay of Bengal within a week. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Burevi, Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’ has moved west northwestwards from southwest Bay of Bengal at a speed of 15 kmph in the last six hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Named by the Maldives, this is the second cyclone formed in the southwest region of the Bay of Bengal within a week.  It is likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours and cross Sri Lanka’s coast by this evening/night. The wind speeds are expected to rise up to 100 kmph.

“It is highly likely to move nearly west-northwestwards thereafter, emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on 3rd December morning,” the weather agency said.

The cyclone is expected to cause widespread rainfall across Sri Lanka over the next two days, with a likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas on Wednesday and Thursday.

And by tomorrow noon, the cyclonic storm would be centered very close to Pamban in Tamil Nadu. It would then move nearly west-southwestwards and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Kanniyakumari and Pamban around early morning the day after.

A ‘red’ alert for extremely heavy rain has been issued for Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts in Tamil Nadu and Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts of Kerala for Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rain will continue over the extreme southern districts of both these states till December 4.

Live Blog

Cyclone 'Burevi' to make landfall in Sri Lanka on Dec 2; heavy rain likely in Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Wednesday and Thursday. Follow this space for the latest updates.

10:55 (IST)02 Dec 2020
NDRF teams arrive in Tirunelveli

Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams Wednesday arrived at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, in view of the approaching cylone Burevi. The teams will be sent to low-lying areas.

10:46 (IST)02 Dec 2020
Welcome to our live blog!

Hi, welcome to our live blog on cyclone Burevi, which is likely to make landfall in Sri Lanka in the evening today. Follow this space to gte the latest updates through the day.

Severe Cyclone Nivar had hit near Karaikal and brought along extremely heavy rain over Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 25.

Burevi is also the third cyclone formed in the North Indian Ocean region— comprising the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. On November 23, cyclone Gati, formed in the Arabian Sea, had hit the Somalia coast. Soon after, severe cyclone Nivar, formed in the Bay of Bengal, hit Karaikal in Puducherry on November 25.

The Met department’s special bulletin said, “The cyclone is located 400kms east-southeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka and 800kms east-southeast of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It will intensify within the next 12 hours, crossing near Trincomalee during evening or night Wednesday.”

The storm, which will retain its intensity and maintain a wind speed of 75 to 85 km/hr gusting to 95 km/ hr till December 4, will then emerge near Gulf of Mannar on Thursday morning. “It will move westwards and cross Kanyakumari and Pamban on the morning of December 4,” the officials of IMD said.

