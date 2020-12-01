Cyclone Burevi to make landfall in Sri Lanka on December 2

A man walks past strong waves caused by Cyclone Nivar at Marina Beach in Chennai on November 26. Burevi is the second cyclone to form in the southwest region of Bay of Bengal within a week. (Photo: PTI)

The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm Burevi on Tuesday, and is very likely to intensify further and cross the Sri Lankan coast on December 2, the India Meteorological Department said.

After making landfall in Sri Lanka, close to Trincomalee, it is very likely to emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area –– around Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu –– on the morning of December 3, the IMD said in a bulletin.

The Met department’s special bulletin said, “The cyclone is located 400 km east-southeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, and 800 km east-southeast of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It will intensify within the next 12 hours, crossing near Trincomalee during the evening or night of Wednesday.”

The storm, which will retain its intensity and maintain a wind speed of 75 to 85 km/hr, gusting to 95 km/hr, till December 4, will then emerge near the Gulf of Mannar on Thursday morning.

The cyclone is expected to cause widespread rainfall across Sri Lanka over the next three days, with a likelihood of isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Burevi is the second cyclone to form in the southwest region of Bay of Bengal within a week, and the third to form in the North Indian Ocean region – comprising the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

On November 23, Cyclone Gati formed in the Arabian Sea and had hit the Somalia coast. Soon after, the severe Cyclone Nivar formed in the Bay of Bengal and hit Karaikanal in Puducherry on November 25.

