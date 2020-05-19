Cyclone Amphan likely to cause extensive damage to crops, disrupt communication

Cyclone Amphan: A severe storm is expected near the Odisha coast in the next 24 hours. (Representational) Cyclone Amphan: A severe storm is expected near the Odisha coast in the next 24 hours. (Representational)

Odisha and West Bengal will experience heavy rainfall near the coastal areas and the intensity will increase gradually today and tomorrow in other areas as Cyclone Amphan inches towards the two states.

A weather forcast by the Indian Meteorological Department said, Odisha will see heavy to very heavy rainfall over Jajpir, Balasore, Cuttack, MAyurbhanj, Khordha and Puri districts on Tuesday. Similarly in Bengal, East and West Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata and adjoining districts will experience heavy rains tomorrow.

Currently, south Odisha coast is experiencing squally wind speed reaching up to 65 kmph. It is very likely to increase and extend northwards becoming 55 to 65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph northwards to north Odisha coast by today afternoon and along & off West Bengal coast by tonight, the IMD said.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea. The cyclone is expected to damage kutcha houses, uproot power and communication poles, disrupt overhead power lines of railways. Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts is also expected.

Meanwhile, Indigo airlines has collaborated with IMD to provide aircraft data on wind, humidity and temperature relayed by the aircraft sensors. “The data, which is imperative for accurate predictions of weather, has been unavailable to the Indian Meteorological Department since a majority of flights are out of operations due to the nationwide lockdown, coupled with staff constraints,” the company said in a statement.

Captain Ashim Mittra, Sr. Vice President – Flight Operations, IndiGo said, “In view of the current situation, we have decided to take a step forward to assist the IMD department, which is relentlessly working to provide an accurate weather forecast for the aviation industry as well as agricultural and fisheries sector amongst many others in the country. As part of this initiative, we have made pilot reporting compulsory on our flight operations. We will ensure to share observations from every flight within 2 hours to the IMD headquarters, so that they can use this data for the benefit of the nation”.

Mittra further added, “We look forward to more such opportunities to be able to serve our country in the best possible ways in these trying times.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Weather News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd