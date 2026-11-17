Cyclone Akvan, which was just a low-pressure area a few days ago, is quickly rushing towards Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast around noon on November 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Cyclone Akvan was about 610 km east of Chennai and 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam at 5:30 AM on Tuesday. It is expected to turn into a severe cyclonic storm (maximum windspeed 89 to 117 kmph) by the evening and then into a very severe one (maximum windspeed 118 to 167 kmph) around the morning of November 19.

The exact stretch of Cyclone Akvan’s landfall is expected between Nellore and Tuni. The wind speed in this region could go up to 130 kmph, with gusts of up to 145 kmph, the IMD said. The weather department has issued an Orange warning for the cyclone alert in Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring south Odisha coast. Chennai is also likely to get heavy rain as Cyclone Akvan hits the Indian coast.