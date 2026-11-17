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Cyclone Akvan, which was just a low-pressure area a few days ago, is quickly rushing towards Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast around noon on November 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.
Cyclone Akvan was about 610 km east of Chennai and 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam at 5:30 AM on Tuesday. It is expected to turn into a severe cyclonic storm (maximum windspeed 89 to 117 kmph) by the evening and then into a very severe one (maximum windspeed 118 to 167 kmph) around the morning of November 19.
The exact stretch of Cyclone Akvan’s landfall is expected between Nellore and Tuni. The wind speed in this region could go up to 130 kmph, with gusts of up to 145 kmph, the IMD said. The weather department has issued an Orange warning for the cyclone alert in Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring south Odisha coast. Chennai is also likely to get heavy rain as Cyclone Akvan hits the Indian coast.
The sea will turn dangerous first, the IMD said, with the waves along the Andhra coast rising above 14 metres (~46 feet) from the night of November 19 until landfall. Fishermen have been warned to stay off the sea and fishing has been banned for safety in the southwest and west-central areas until November 20.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh could see very heavy downpour on November 19 and 20, with some places getting extremely heavy rain of over 21 cm. Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and parts of Tamil Nadu are also likely to get rain.
Low-lying areas in Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada districts may be flooded by a sea surge of 1 to 2 metres. Bapatla, Krishna, and West Godavari are likely to be hit hardest, as per the IMD.