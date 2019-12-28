Cold wave conditions across north India to prevail till Monday: IMD

A man keeps himself warm from a bonfire during a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (file) A man keeps himself warm from a bonfire during a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (file)

The severe cold wave conditions prevailing in northern parts of the country are expected to continue till December 30, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The weather agency said most pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh would experience severe cold today. While Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha West Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, isolates parts of East Madhya Pradesh,would see cold to severe cold conditions.

Dense fog is also expected in most of the northern states and ground frost is very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan.

While the extreme cold in north India could point to some special causes, scientists say there is nothing unusual in the climatic conditions that influence temperatures in this region at this time of the year. The cold wave usually arrives from the west, through the Western Disturbance wind system. This system is also responsible for causing rains in northern and northwestern parts, after having picked up moisture on its way from the Mediterranean Sea. The intensity of the cold also depends on the amount of snowfall that happens in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and nearby areas.

Children wearing protective gloves from the severe cold wave. (file) Children wearing protective gloves from the severe cold wave. (file)

In the national capital, minimum temperatures slipped to 2.4 degrees Celsius in the morning, the coldest day of the season so far. The city was also enveloped in dense fog affecting vehicular movement. Four flight were diverted due to the low visibility at the Delhi airport, news agency ANI reported. And around 24 trains were running late, it added.

On Friday, the IMD said the city experienced a cold spell for 14 consecutive days this month — the highest in 22 years.

The last time such a condition was witnessed in the city was in December 1997, when there were 13 such days.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city Friday was 14.4 degrees Celsius and minimum was 4.2 degrees Celsius.

An IMD official said, “There has been heavy snowfall in the Himalayas and cold, northwesterly winds from there are influencing the temperature here.”

A group of youths gather around a bonfire on a chilly Friday afternoon in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) A group of youths gather around a bonfire on a chilly Friday afternoon in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Another factor is a layer of cloud cover over the city that is preventing the sunlight from breaking through, as a result of which day temperatures have not risen, the official said.

“This layer stretches from Pakistan to Bihar. It’s quite thick in the morning hours and reduces after 12 pm, but it would go away only when wind direction changes,” the IMD official added.

Light rain is expected over Delhi-NCR from late evening on December 31 to January 2. A hailstorm is also expected over parts on January 1 and 2.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season with the city freezing at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, the regional MeT office said.

The minimum temperatures across Kashmir and Ladakh remained several degrees below the freezing point owing to a clear sky, a MeT department official said.

The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 9.5 degrees Celsius last night — up from the previous night’s minus 11.2 degrees Celsius, he added.

The night temperature at Pahalgam, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, witnessed a low of minus 12 degrees Celsius as against the minus 12.7 degrees on Thursday, the official said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was the coldest recorded place in the valley, he added.

