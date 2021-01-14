Cold wave, intense fog to continue in North India; some flights affected

There was no relief from cold wave conditions in the North and North-western parts of the country as temperatures remained below average, with fog reducing visibility in some places.

A thick blanket of fog lowered visibility to 50 meters in parts of Delhi, affecting traffic movement in most places on Wednesday.

Cold wave conditions will continue in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for the next two days and “Severe Cold Day” conditions will be seen in some parts, the Indian Meteorological Department warned on Thursday.

Bad weather conditions disrupted flights in northern areas of Shirdi, Dharamshala, Patna, Varanasi as well as Visakhapatnam in the south and Guwahati in the north east.

A cold wave gripped the national capital yesterday, bringing down the minimum temperature to 3.2 degrees. The coldest place in Rajasthan recorded a temperature of 0.2 degree due to the strong winds recorded in the state.

Dense fog conditions are predicted over these states along with Uttarakhand today. The fog will continue and intensify in the next 3 days, the Met department said.

Towards south, heavy and widespread rainfalls are predicted over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep during the next 24 hours.