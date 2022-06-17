Cherrapunji records 972 mm rain in 24 hrs, third wettest June day in 122 years

Cherrapunji, the wettest place on earth, recorded 2,456 mm of rain over the last three days triggering one of the worst floods and landslides in Meghalaya in recent years. Nearly ten people have died in Meghalaya and Assam due to rainfall-related accidents this week.

For added perspective, the rainfall received in Cherrapunji within three days was more than what Mumbai would normally receive during an entire monsoon season between June to September. The average overall rainfall in Mumbai in the monsoon season is 2,205.8 mm. According to the rainfall data maintained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall recorded in Cherrapunji since June 1 was 4,067 mm.

Over the last three days, large areas of Meghalaya, particularly around Sohra, have been battered by extremely heavy rainfall. For three consecutive days since June 15, the 24-hour rainfall recorded in Cherrapunji was – 811 mm, 673.6 mm and 972 mm. These include the third wettest (June 17) and the eighth wettest (June 15) day in June in 122 years.

Strong and consistent inflow of moist south-westerly winds reaching northeast India for the past one week has resulted in this deluge, meteorologists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Such winds and local orographic and weather factors too contributed to such high rainfall over northeast India.

Such extreme rainfall comes after last month’s surplus rainfall over the northeast India region. Between March and May this year, Meghalaya received 93 per cent surplus and had ended up as one of the wettest northeastern states.

The IMD, in its forecast issued on Friday, has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue over Assam, Meghalayala, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till next Tuesday.

While the southwest monsoon has remained subdued over most places where the onset has happened. But over the east and northeast India, the monsoon has had an extremely wet beginning.

The region-wise rainfall deficit between June 1 – 16 was region — northwest India (-72%), central India (-60%), southern peninsular India (-31%). The all-India currently has a deficit of 27 per cent. The east and northeast India alone has recorded surplus rainfall so far this monsoon season during the season so far. As on June 16, east and northeast India have recorded 186.4 mm rain, 27 per cent above normal.