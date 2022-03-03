Depression in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy to very heavy rain in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry: IMD

A well-marked low pressure system located over south Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Thursday morning, officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather system is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

It is the first depression formed in the North Indian Ocean region this year. At 5.30 am, it was located 470 km south of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 760 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 950 km south-southeast of Chennai. At present, surface wind speeds are 45 to 55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr.

“The system is likely to intensify into a deep depression (surface wind speed 50 to 60 km/hr gusting to 70 km/hr). It is most likely to move northwestwards along and off the Sri Lanka coast and head towards north Tamil Nadu during the next 48 hours,” the IMD’s special weather bulletin stated.

On Thursday and Friday, the Met department has forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy spells likely along the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

On Saturday, the IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain (64mm to 204mm in 24 hours) over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and southern coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Gusting winds with speeds ranging between 50 to 60 km/hr gusting to 70 km/hr will favour rough sea conditions, and therefore, fisherfolk have been warned against venturing into the sea till Sunday.

At present, the system is not expected to intensify into a cyclone.

Historically, the pre-monsoon months of April and May have been among the most active months for cyclone formation in both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

The low pressure had formed on February 28, which IMD officials called a rare instance for February, but it is not climatologically unknown either.