Heavy showers likely in Central India, Northeast

Weather updates today: The weather department has predicted widespread and heavy showers in the next 4 to 5 days over eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, parts of West Bengal and Sikkim. Central India will also experience heavy rain in the next 5 days including isolated showers over Madhya Pradesh and over Chattisgarh today and tomorrow.

Rainfall activity will continue over northwest India and western Himalayan region during the next 3 to 4 days.

Today, heavy showers are expected in Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Bihar. Rainfall at isolated places is also likely over parts of UP, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala. This season, Madhya Pradesh has received 88% of excess rainfall in the month of June.

And Mumbai is likely to experience an increase in rainfall activity in the first week of July, with greater intensity during July 3 and 5. Today, Mumbai will witness thundershowers and moderate rainfall at a few places.

Meanwhile, the national capital is set to record light rain and partly cloudy skies over the next 4 to 5 days. Yesterday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees, 3 notches above normal along with humidity levels oscillating between 46% and 85%.

On Sunday, four people died in rain-related incidents in Assam. Floods have impacted nearly 9.3 lakh people in 23 districts of the state damaging roads, bridges and hectares of cropland, PTI reported. A flash flood also affected over 30 families in Sikkim.

