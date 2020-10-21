At 13.7°C, minimum temperature for October lowest in a decade

Minimum temperature in Delhi dipped to 13.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, four degrees below normal, and also the lowest it has reached for the month of October in a decade.

Clear skies and calm winds were credited as causing the dip in night time temperature. The reading was recorded at the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of the city.

Previously, the lowest night time temperature recorded in October was in 2009, with a reading of 13.5 degrees Celsius on October 26 and 28, as per IMD data. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said, “The sky is clear at night as there are no clouds and wind speed is calm. These two conditions help in increasing the earth’s radiation — during day time, the earth heats up and in the absence of clouds and due to calm wind, there is fast cooling at night time.”

Explained: Feeling a sudden chill in Delhi? Here’s why it’s happening

Minimum temperature in the city has been steadily dipping since October 15, when it was 20.4 degrees celsius. Between October 17 and October 19, night time temperature was in the range of 16.8 to 16 degrees.

Areas other than Safdarjung also recorded low minimum temperatures. Lodhi Road recorded 13.6 degrees Celsius, South Delhi’s Aya Nagar recorded 16.4 degrees, and North Delhi’s Mungeshpur 14.5 degrees. In NCR, night time temperature recorded at IMD’s Gurgaon observatory was even lower, 11.4 degrees celsius, while Noida recorded 16.1 degrees celsius.

Maximum temperature also dipped in Delhi for the third consecutive day. On October 18, at the Safdarjung observatory, it was recorded at 35 degrees celsius, and on Tuesday it was recorded as 33.8, one degree above normal for this period of the year.

Srivastava said conditions that are causing a dip in night temperature are expected to continue for the next three days. As per IMD’s forecast, minimum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday is expected to be 15 degrees celsius while maximum is expected to be 34.

Average air quality index of Delhi improved within the ‘poor’ category Tuesday with a reading of 223, lower than Monday’s 244. A daily report from SAFAR Tuesday said, “Air quality is forecast to stay in ‘poor’ or lower end of ‘very poor’ category for the next two days.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Weather News, download Indian Express App.