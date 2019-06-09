As monsoon gathers strength in Kerala, Met department issues cyclonic storm warning

The Meteorological Department Sunday announced that a low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshwadeep area which could concentrate into a depression over the next 48 hours and very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm. The low-pressure system has formed under the influence of cyclonic circulation in the area.

Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto mid-tropospheric levels, the IMD said in a release. The depression before intensifying into a cyclonic storm is likely to move in the north-northwestward direction.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea over the next four days as squally weather with rough winds is predicted.

The Southwest monsoon which provides rainfall for the whole country during this period has made its onset over the coast of Kerala and is likely to strengthen in the forthcoming days.

However, the IMD which had declared red alerts in four districts of the state has withdrawn them. At present, orange alerts have been issued for Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on June 12 with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts for June 9.