Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Light rain likely in Delhi, commuting woes continue in Mumbai

New Delhi on Thursday is expected to see very light rain, with the temperature expected have a minimum temperate of 29 degrees Celsius and maximum of 39 degrees Celsius, officials at the Indian Meteorological Department said. The national capital, which usually sees the first monsoon rain on June 29, is likely to see the monsoon winds reach only by the weekend, officials said.

Rain eluded Delhi despite a forecast for light rain yet again on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature getting recorded at 39.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. The day was overcast, with the maximum humidity being recorded at 74%. The city has seen a 90% rainfall deficit since June 1, and is among the most rain deficient states in the country as of now.

In Mumbai, schools and colleges opened and lakhs of commuters boarded overcrowded trains to work as the rain subsided and India’s Maximum City slowly returned to normalcy on Wednesday. Lakhs of citizens commuting on suburban trains had a tough time due to curtailed operations on certain routes.