Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Light rain likely in Delhi, commuting woes continue in Mumbai

Delhi has seen a 90% rainfall deficit since June 1, and is among the most rain deficient states in the country as of now.

In Mumbai, schools and colleges opened and lakhs of commuters boarded overcrowded trains to work as the rain subsided and India’s Maximum City slowly returned to normalcy on Wednesday. Lakhs of citizens commuting on suburban trains had a tough time due to curtailed operations on certain routes.

All India weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Light rains are expected in Delhi, Mumbai returns to normalcy. Get latest updates here.

Delhi among most rain deficient states

Rain eluded Delhi despite a forecast for light rain yet again on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature getting recorded at 39.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. The day was overcast, with the maximum humidity being recorded at 74%. The city has seen a 90% rainfall deficit since June 1 and is among the most rain deficient states in the country as of now.

Light rain expected in Delhi today: IMD

Delhi today is expected to see very light rain, with the temperature expected have a minimum temperate of 29 degrees Celsius and maximum of 39 degrees Celsius, officials at the Indian Meteorological Department said. The national capital, which usually sees the first monsoon rain on June 29, is likely to see the monsoon winds reach only by the weekend, officials said.

Weather remained foggy and temperature dipped throughout the day, providing relief from the scorching heat. (Representational)

In Surat, heavy rainfall was recorded in two taluks on Wednesday morning and many areas were inundated. There were also four incidents of trees getting uprooted in various localities. The flood control department said the city received 2 inches of rainfall in just two hours, at Choryasi taluka (25 mm) and Kamrej (6 mm). However, no rainfall was reported in Navsari, Valsad, Dangs, and Tapi in South Gujarat.

Weather remained foggy and temperature dipped throughout the day, providing relief from the scorching heat. The rainfall was accompanied with high-speed winds, leading to trees getting uprooted in four places and traffic jams. Fire personnel rushed to the spots and cleared the obstacles.

