Afternoon showers in Delhi-NCR, heavy rain forecast for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Light showers were reported in Delhi-NCR on Friday afternoon while the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for the next 24 hours owing to an atmospheric depression in the eastern parts of the country (northern Chhattisgarh). The depression is expected to make a north-westward turn, consequently increasing the possibility of heavy rainfall over Rajasthan in the next 48 hours.

Additionally, heavy rainfall took place at isolated places in Odisha and northeast India, which began Thursday evening and continued Friday morning.

“The depression over northwest Odisha & neighbourhood moved northwestwards and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 07th September, 2018 over north Chhattisgarh & neighbourhood near Lat. 22.9°N and Long. 83.3°E, about 30 km south of Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) and 140 km east of Pendra Road (Chhattisgarh).It is very likely to move west­northwestwards and further weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during next 12 hours,” stated IMD weather bulletin.

However, weather website skymetweather stated that according to weathermen, significant reduction in rainfall is expected to be observed in the coming week. The temperatures which have been low due to these ongoing rains would once again start rising.

Madhya Pradesh has witnessed an exceptionally rich monsoon this year, particularly in August. The back weather systems that have been forming in the Bay of Bengal are reported to have been the reason behind the significant rainfall in the state.

Meanwhile, weather forecasts indicate that the usual monsoon conditions will prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Northeastern states including Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and parts of Chhattisgarh causing light to moderate rains over these areas.

