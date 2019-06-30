Active monsoon week ahead for central India; rainfall to elude Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

The monsoon is likely to become active this week with the formation of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, resulting in good rainfall in central India, including Odisha and parts of Rajasthan, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Parts of north India like Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, however, may not benefit due to this low-pressure area and is unlikely to receive rainfall, the weather agency said.

June ended with 33 per cent of monsoon precipitation and over 78 per cent of meteorological subdivision recording “deficient” rainfall, IMD said.

The official monsoon season in the country begins on June 1 and lasts till September 30. As of June 30, monsoon has reached almost the entire country, except a few parts of north India. It is, however, yet to reach Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Private weather forecaster Skymet’s Managing Director Jatin Singh said the monsoon surge was expected from June 30 to July 15 with a short break in between.

The development is due to a low-pressure area that is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal. Odisha, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh, northern parts of Telangana, south Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha region, parts of central Maharashtra, southwest Madhya Pradesh, south Rajasthan and Gujarat would benefit the maximum from this spell, he said.

Twenty-eight of the 36 meteorological subdivisions have recorded “deficient” rainfall, while two others recorded precipitation that was classified under the “large deficient” category.

Only five subdivisions — Konkan and Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, north interior Karnataka, east Rajasthan and Gujarat — have recorded normal rainfall.

The IMD has four divisions — east and the northeast, south peninsula, central India and northwest India.

The east and northeast India division comprises the northeastern states and eastern states of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, and all have registered deficient rainfall.

Of the 10 subdivisions of central India, which covers states like Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, eight received deficient rainfall.

Of 10 divisions in the south peninsula division, covering the five states of south India and Union territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands, eight received deficient rainfall.

Monsoon hit Kerala on June 8, a week after its normal onset date. Its progress was halted for more than a week due to Cyclone Vayu in the Arabian Sea.

