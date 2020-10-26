Video of model using mehendi to colour lips has Indians baffled and horrified

Many highlighted heena is meant for arms and legs or maybe hair but not lips.

A model and beauty blogger from Chicago posted a beauty hack video on TikTok on how to get “perfectly tanned” lips, but what got Asians puzzed was her use of mehendi for this.

While using natural ingredients like beetroot and rose petals may be more common for this purpose, people on Twitter were horrified after seeing Brianah Christianson’s use of henna.

i hate yts wtf is this pic.twitter.com/xMzw45gesL — star ♡ chris ♛ (@steIIarchris) October 25, 2020

South Asians on social media were confused and definitely not impressed. Many also warned that the cone seen in the video didn’t seem to contain natural mehendi and could cause an allergic reaction or painful flaking.

Oh but I’m intrigued at the creativity. But why does she want orange lips…… — SafiyaS (@artistsafiya_s) October 26, 2020

I could feel my lips burning and hear my mom screaming. 😭 — Fanna [wants more south-asian books] (@fannaforbooks) October 26, 2020

This that safe. That isn’t even organic — Skzstay (@AnabelSanjoy1) October 25, 2020

wtf!!!!! Wth did I just see!?!? omg! — ᴮᴱSrijita⁷ ⟬⟭ ⟭⟬ ❤💙🐨🌿 (@JoonandHisMoon) October 25, 2020

Isn’t red henna (and black henna) known to cause like chemical burns? I always thought that only natural henna is actually safe to use. She is lucky she didnt have a reaction and ruin her face 😕 — Aly⁷ 🕸 JIMIM🐥 (@SpangleAyee) October 25, 2020

One thing is being creative another is going crazy in the lockdown it’s definitely the second one here — ⟭⟬ 🐳 ᴮᴱOT ⁷🐋⟬⟭ (@BorahaeeS) October 25, 2020

that’s gonna look horrible in two days yknow when it looks cracky with some parts fading away and other parts red — spooky meghana⁷ 🐳🎃 (@koreseokjinie) October 25, 2020

Excujj meee 😖 what even is that. Also like I love when my mehendi develops into like an almost black color 😶 and that on lips eye- — 𝒟𝒾𝓋𝓎𝒶 (@Div_SRK) October 25, 2020

just wear lipstick for goodness sake😭😭😭 — ИIM⁷ (@muzzyowl) October 25, 2020

white people using henna to create fake freckles and lip stains……… they’re all going to hell — #KASTOBER (@jccthangs) October 25, 2020

no but real talk please don’t do this. modern henna brands have so much toxic in them and putting them on ur lips isn’t safe at all https://t.co/6cQLzIT0EK — keeya 💚 (@hauntinglow) October 25, 2020

They colonized henna too😒

And btw it’s not natural henna, it’s full of chemical so RIP to those lips pic.twitter.com/cTlhfljNq3 — Wafa❯❯❯❯ (@weekendforwafa) October 25, 2020

THEY DID NOT JUST PUT MEHNDI ON THEIR LIPS WTF THE SMELL ???? THE TASTE ??? WHAT IS WRONG W YTS https://t.co/rTw90S6BDL — nya✜⁷ (@doahgfs) October 25, 2020

Just thinking of that distinct mehendi smell on the lips 24/7 is making me cry https://t.co/NbpkTaa7gF — Sharayu Ail (@SharayuAil) October 25, 2020

oh my goodness someone take mehndi away from white ppl pls https://t.co/GmbicqLkrw — krys loves lino very much (@chaoticlix) October 25, 2020

After the video was widely shared, the beauty blogger posted another update saying the colouring vanished after two days and it had been brought to her notice that the cones contained harmful chemicals. She also urged others not to use the mehendi brand.

oh god i’m glad they learned but oh god pic.twitter.com/Q52mKaRhLv — ًe (@inniedesi) October 25, 2020

