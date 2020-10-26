scorecardresearch
Monday, October 26, 2020
Video of model using mehendi to colour lips has Indians baffled and horrified

After the video was widely shared, the beauty blogger posted another update saying the colour vanished after two days and it had been brought to her notice that the cones contained harmful chemicals.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 26, 2020 2:45:37 pm
mehendi stain, heena stain, henna lips, mehendi on lips, heena lipstain, mehendi lipstain, mehendi lips, viral news, odd news, indian expressMany highlighted heena is meant for arms and legs or maybe hair but not lips.

A model and beauty blogger from Chicago posted a beauty hack video on TikTok on how to get “perfectly tanned” lips, but what got Asians puzzed was her use of mehendi for this.

While using natural ingredients like beetroot and rose petals may be more common for this purpose, people on Twitter were horrified after seeing Brianah Christianson’s use of henna.

Watch the video here:

South Asians on social media were confused and definitely not impressed. Many also warned that the cone seen in the video didn’t seem to contain natural mehendi and could cause an allergic reaction or painful flaking.

After the video was widely shared, the beauty blogger posted another update saying the colouring vanished after two days and it had been brought to her notice that the cones contained harmful chemicals. She also urged others not to use the mehendi brand.

