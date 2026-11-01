US midterms 2026: Vivek Ramaswamy’s Ohio test and what it means for Indian-origin Republicans

Vivek Ramaswamy is behind Amy Acton in Ohio polls days before the vote. His race tests how far an Indian-origin Republican can go in a party where faith and heritage still draw questions.

By: Express Global Desk
5 min readNov 1, 2026 01:03 PM IST First published on: Nov 1, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek RamaswamyOhio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)

Vivek Ramaswamy goes into polling day in Ohio behind his Democratic rival, Amy Acton, in several polls. The race tests his own politics, and it also tests how far an Indian-American Republican can go in a party where parts of the base have shown unease about race and religion. The Washington Post found racist abuse aimed at him online, and doubts among some voters about having a Hindu governor. Other Indian-origin Republicans will be watching the count on Tuesday.

A race that is still close

A Suffolk University and USA TODAY Network Ohio poll, released on October 28, put Acton on 48 per cent and Ramaswamy on 44 per cent. Libertarian Don Kissick had 4 per cent. In September, the same poll had Acton ahead by 50 to 41, so the gap has narrowed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Express InfoGenIE · Election 2026
Indian-American candidates: who’s running and where
15 Indian-American candidates are on the ballot on Nov 3, 2026, from Seattle to Miami. Tap a dot to see the race, the candidates and what they say they will focus on.
Status as of Oct 31, 2026, three days before Election Day. Each entry was checked against news reports and ballot records. Candidates who lost primaries are listed on the last tab.
 Democrat
 Republican
 Both parties
 Nonpartisan race
9 Democrats, 5 Republicans and 1 in a nonpartisan race. Two House races, California 17 and Washington 7, pit two Indian-American candidates against each other. Dots mark each race’s area; in crowded places they are nudged within the state so they can be tapped.
Map of the United States
Tap a dot on the map to open a race.
U.S. House: California’s 17th
California’s 17th (Silicon Valley)
RK
Ro KhannaDemocrat
Incumbent
  • Tax on billionaires’ assets to fund health care, child care and education
  • Equal justice for the rich and connected, including release of Epstein files
  • Fewer US foreign military entanglements
RT
Ritesh TandonRepublican
Challenger
  • “Always put the Constitution first”
  • Defend founding principles, freedoms and the rule of law
Both major-party nominees are Indian American.
U.S. House: California’s 3rd
California’s 3rd (Sacramento area)
AB
Ami BeraDemocrat
Incumbent, redrawn district
  • Health care: the topic his communications tag most (Medicare, ACA, drug costs)
  • Sits on the Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees
Opponent: Robb TuckerRepublican
Mayor of Los Angeles
Los Angeles, Nov runoff
NR
Nithya RamanNonpartisan
City councilwoman, District 4
  • Homelessness: faults the cost of Bass’s Inside Safe program
  • Public safety and city spending
  • Response to the January 2025 wildfires
Opponent: Karen Bass (incumbent mayor)
U.S. House: Washington’s 7th
Washington’s 7th (Seattle)
PJ
Pramila JayapalDemocrat
Incumbent
  • Chair emeritus of the Congressional Progressive Caucus
  • No 2026 platform statement found
NS
Nirav ShethRepublican
Challenger
  • Border security and national sovereignty
  • Acknowledges immigrants’ role in the workforce
  • Marine veteran; first run for office
Both major-party nominees are Indian American.
U.S. House: Arizona’s 1st
Arizona’s 1st (Phoenix area)
AS
Amish ShahDemocrat
Open seat
  • Medicare buy-in; criticizes Medicaid cuts
  • Opposes data centers in the district over water and energy
  • Legal pathway for DACA recipients
Opponent: Jay FeelyRepublican
Texas House: District 47
District 47 (Austin)
PS
Pooja SethiDemocrat
Open seat
  • First bill: raise the age to buy semiautomatic rifles to 21
  • Would be the first Indian American in the Texas Legislature
Opponent: Jennifer MushtalerRepublican
Texas House: District 66
District 66 (Plano, Frisco)
SS
Sandeep SrivastavaDemocrat
Challenger
  • Public schools; opposes school privatization
  • Health care access and reproductive rights
Opponent: Matt Shaheen (incumbent)Republican
U.S. House: Florida’s 22nd
Florida’s 22nd (Palm Beach, Broward)
PD
Pia DandiyaDemocrat
Newly drawn district, no incumbent
  • Defends the Affordable Care Act
  • Rising costs for Florida families
Opponent: Casey AskarRepublican
U.S. House: North Carolina’s 4th
North Carolina’s 4th (Triangle)
MG
Mahesh “Max” GanorkarRepublican
Challenger
  • No issue statement found
Opponent: Valerie Foushee (incumbent)Democrat
U.S. House: Virginia’s 10th
Virginia’s 10th (Loudoun, Prince William)
SS
Suhas SubramanyamDemocrat
Incumbent
  • Affordability: blames tariffs for rising costs
  • Federal rule on data centers; companies pay for their own power
  • Limit DOGE and OMB cuts; protect federal contractors
Opponent: Dave BeckwithRepublican
Lt. Governor of Maryland
Maryland, on the ticket with Gov. Wes Moore
AM
Aruna MillerDemocrat
Incumbent
  • Cites falling violent crime and economic growth
  • Investment in public education
Opponent: Dan Cox and Rob KropRepublican
Governor of Ohio
Ohio, statewide
VR
Vivek RamaswamyRepublican
Nominee
  • Property tax relief by 2027; phase out income tax over 8 to 10 years
  • Data centers only if they benefit local communities
Opponent: Amy ActonDemocrat
Attorney General of New York
New York, statewide
SK
Saritha KomatireddyRepublican
Challenger, Trump-endorsed
  • Mental illness and Medicaid fraud
  • Argues James has made New York less safe
  • Former federal prosecutor; first run for office
Opponent: Letitia James (incumbent)Democrat
RK
Ro KhannaDemocrat
Incumbent
U.S. House, California’s 17th (Silicon Valley)
Opponent: Ritesh Tandon (R)
  • Tax on billionaires’ assets to fund health care, child care and education
  • Equal justice for the rich and connected, including release of Epstein files
  • Fewer US foreign military entanglements
RT
Ritesh TandonRepublican
Challenger
U.S. House, California’s 17th (Silicon Valley)
Opponent: Ro Khanna (D)
  • “Always put the Constitution first”
  • Defend founding principles, freedoms and the rule of law
AB
Ami BeraDemocrat
Incumbent, redrawn district
U.S. House, California’s 3rd (Sacramento area)
Opponent: Robb Tucker (R)
  • Health care: the topic his communications tag most (Medicare, ACA, drug costs)
  • Sits on the Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees
NR
Nithya RamanNonpartisan
City councilwoman, District 4
Mayor of Los Angeles, Los Angeles, Nov runoff
Opponent: Mayor Karen Bass
  • Homelessness: faults the cost of Bass’s Inside Safe program
  • Public safety and city spending
  • Response to the January 2025 wildfires
PJ
Pramila JayapalDemocrat
Incumbent
U.S. House, Washington’s 7th (Seattle)
Opponent: Nirav Sheth (R)
  • Chair emeritus of the Congressional Progressive Caucus
  • No 2026 platform statement found
NS
Nirav ShethRepublican
Challenger
U.S. House, Washington’s 7th (Seattle)
Opponent: Pramila Jayapal (D)
  • Border security and national sovereignty
  • Acknowledges immigrants’ role in the workforce
  • Marine veteran; first run for office
AS
Amish ShahDemocrat
Open seat
U.S. House, Arizona’s 1st (Phoenix area)
Opponent: Jay Feely (R)
  • Medicare buy-in; criticizes Medicaid cuts
  • Opposes data centers in the district over water and energy
  • Legal pathway for DACA recipients
PS
Pooja SethiDemocrat
Open seat
Texas House, District 47 (Austin)
Opponent: Jennifer Mushtaler (R)
  • First bill: raise the age to buy semiautomatic rifles to 21
  • Would be the first Indian American in the Texas Legislature
SS
Sandeep SrivastavaDemocrat
Challenger
Texas House, District 66 (Plano, Frisco)
Opponent: Rep. Matt Shaheen (R)
  • Public schools; opposes school privatization
  • Health care access and reproductive rights
PD
Pia DandiyaDemocrat
Newly drawn district, no incumbent
U.S. House, Florida’s 22nd (Palm Beach, Broward)
Opponent: Casey Askar (R)
  • Defends the Affordable Care Act
  • Rising costs for Florida families
MG
Mahesh “Max” GanorkarRepublican
Challenger
U.S. House, North Carolina’s 4th (Triangle)
Opponent: Rep. Valerie Foushee (D)
  • No issue statement found
SS
Suhas SubramanyamDemocrat
Incumbent
U.S. House, Virginia’s 10th (Loudoun, Prince William)
Opponent: Dave Beckwith (R)
  • Affordability: blames tariffs for rising costs
  • Federal rule on data centers; companies pay for their own power
  • Limit DOGE and OMB cuts; protect federal contractors
AM
Aruna MillerDemocrat
Incumbent
Lt. Governor of Maryland, Maryland, on the ticket with Gov. Wes Moore
Opponent: Dan Cox and Rob Krop (R)
  • Cites falling violent crime and economic growth
  • Investment in public education
VR
Vivek RamaswamyRepublican
Nominee
Governor of Ohio, Ohio, statewide
Opponent: Amy Acton (D)
  • Property tax relief by 2027; phase out income tax over 8 to 10 years
  • Data centers only if they benefit local communities
SK
Saritha KomatireddyRepublican
Challenger, Trump-endorsed
Attorney General of New York, New York, statewide
Opponent: AG Letitia James (D)
  • Mental illness and Medicaid fraud
  • Argues James has made New York less safe
  • Former federal prosecutor; first run for office
These Indian-American candidates ran in 2026 but lost their primaries, so they are not on the November ballot and are not on the map.
Raja Krishnamoorthi
Illinois, U.S. Senate (D)
Lost the Mar 17 Democratic primary to Juliana Stratton.
Shri Thanedar
Michigan 13th, U.S. House (D)
Lost the Aug 4 primary to Donavan McKinney.
Nirav Shah
Maine, Governor (D)
Lost the Democratic primary to Hannah Pingree after a ranked-choice count.
Hetal Doshi
Colorado, Attorney General (D)
Lost the Democratic primary to Jena Griswold.
Jenifer Rajkumar
New York Assembly 38 (D)
Lost the Jun 23 primary to David Orkin.
Rahul Garabadu
Georgia Senate 7 (D)
Lost the Jun 16 runoff to Ruwa Romman.
How to read this. “Key issues” are what each candidate has said in news reports, not an endorsement or a full platform. Where we found no recent issue statement we say so. Party labels follow the ballot; Los Angeles mayor is a nonpartisan office.
 
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

A private poll for an unnamed Republican group, seen by Axios, gave Acton a bigger lead. It surveyed 800 likely voters between October 23 and 26 and had her on 50 per cent against 42 per cent for Ramaswamy. The RealClearPolling average, for surveys from September 29 to October 26, showed 48.6 per cent for Acton and 44.3 per cent for Ramaswamy. Several of these gaps sit within the margin of error.

President Donald Trump is stepping in to help. He said on Truth Social that he will host a telerally for Ramaswamy and other Ohio Republicans. They are Senator Jon Husted and Representative Mike Carey, who are both running for re-election, and congressional candidates Eric Conroy and Derek Merrin. “They LOVE the Great People of Ohio, and so do I,” Trump wrote. It is the second of six telerallies he is holding for Republican candidates across the country.

Faith and heritage in the campaign

Ramaswamy was born in Cincinnati to parents who moved from India. If he wins, he would be the first Indian-American governor of Ohio, and the first Hindu governor in the country.

Story continues below this ad

The Washington Post spoke to voters in rural Monroe and Adams counties. One of them, Mike Williams, said he would prefer a Christian governor but plans to back Ramaswamy to keep the Democrats out. A September poll by Bowling Green State University and YouGov found that more than half of likely voters thought being Hindu would hurt a candidate’s chances in a US election. Rural voters, people over 65 and those without college degrees were more likely to say so.

Also read Why Vivek Ramaswamy’s ad featuring Amy Acton’s mother has divided Republicans in Ohio

The state’s make-up gives some context. Pew Research Center found that 64 per cent of adults in Ohio are Christian, and Hindus make up about 1 per cent.

Prejudice inside the party

The Post said Ramaswamy has faced racist insults on social media. It also found that nearly one in five voters in the Republican primary backed a candidate who used racist language about him, attacked immigrants and used the phrase “blood and soil”, which has links to Nazi ideology.

The paper pointed to wider hostility from some conservative influencers and political figures towards Indian Americans, who have a growing presence in technology and healthcare. It cited a social media post by Bo French, the Republican nominee for Texas railroad commissioner, that targeted South Asian students at the University of Texas at Austin. French later said his comments were about what he saw as preferential treatment for children of H-1B visa holders, not about race. The Post noted that Ramaswamy, who has criticised those who focus on race and identity, did not respond in public.

Story continues below this ad

What it means for Indian-origin Republicans

Nikki Haley and Bobby Jindal, who are Indian-American Republicans, both served as governors before him. A win in Ohio would put another in the office, and would show that voters in a state with few Hindus will back a candidate of that faith.

LIVE liveUS Midterm Elections Live Updates

A loss would be harder to read. The polls cited here do not show that his heritage or faith is the main reason for any gap. Suffolk found that 72 per cent of likely voters knew of his ad about Acton’s estranged mother, yet fewer than 1 per cent said it moved them from Acton to him. Half said he had run the more negative campaign, against 15 per cent who said that of Acton. Axios said his campaign had set aside $4 million for the ad.

That leaves a mixed picture for the party. Whatever the result, the race has shown that some Republican voters still raise faith and heritage when they judge an Indian-origin candidate, even when they plan to vote for him.

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