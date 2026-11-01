US midterms 2026: Vivek Ramaswamy’s Ohio test and what it means for Indian-origin Republicans

Vivek Ramaswamy goes into polling day in Ohio behind his Democratic rival, Amy Acton, in several polls. The race tests his own politics, and it also tests how far an Indian-American Republican can go in a party where parts of the base have shown unease about race and religion. The Washington Post found racist abuse aimed at him online, and doubts among some voters about having a Hindu governor. Other Indian-origin Republicans will be watching the count on Tuesday.
A race that is still close
A Suffolk University and USA TODAY Network Ohio poll, released on October 28, put Acton on 48 per cent and Ramaswamy on 44 per cent. Libertarian Don Kissick had 4 per cent. In September, the same poll had Acton ahead by 50 to 41, so the gap has narrowed.
- Tax on billionaires’ assets to fund health care, child care and education
- Equal justice for the rich and connected, including release of Epstein files
- Fewer US foreign military entanglements
- “Always put the Constitution first”
- Defend founding principles, freedoms and the rule of law
- Health care: the topic his communications tag most (Medicare, ACA, drug costs)
- Sits on the Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees
- Homelessness: faults the cost of Bass’s Inside Safe program
- Public safety and city spending
- Response to the January 2025 wildfires
- Chair emeritus of the Congressional Progressive Caucus
- No 2026 platform statement found
- Border security and national sovereignty
- Acknowledges immigrants’ role in the workforce
- Marine veteran; first run for office
- Medicare buy-in; criticizes Medicaid cuts
- Opposes data centers in the district over water and energy
- Legal pathway for DACA recipients
- First bill: raise the age to buy semiautomatic rifles to 21
- Would be the first Indian American in the Texas Legislature
- Public schools; opposes school privatization
- Health care access and reproductive rights
- Defends the Affordable Care Act
- Rising costs for Florida families
- No issue statement found
- Affordability: blames tariffs for rising costs
- Federal rule on data centers; companies pay for their own power
- Limit DOGE and OMB cuts; protect federal contractors
- Cites falling violent crime and economic growth
- Investment in public education
- Property tax relief by 2027; phase out income tax over 8 to 10 years
- Data centers only if they benefit local communities
- Mental illness and Medicaid fraud
- Argues James has made New York less safe
- Former federal prosecutor; first run for office
- Tax on billionaires’ assets to fund health care, child care and education
- Equal justice for the rich and connected, including release of Epstein files
- Fewer US foreign military entanglements
- “Always put the Constitution first”
- Defend founding principles, freedoms and the rule of law
- Health care: the topic his communications tag most (Medicare, ACA, drug costs)
- Sits on the Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees
- Homelessness: faults the cost of Bass’s Inside Safe program
- Public safety and city spending
- Response to the January 2025 wildfires
- Chair emeritus of the Congressional Progressive Caucus
- No 2026 platform statement found
- Border security and national sovereignty
- Acknowledges immigrants’ role in the workforce
- Marine veteran; first run for office
- Medicare buy-in; criticizes Medicaid cuts
- Opposes data centers in the district over water and energy
- Legal pathway for DACA recipients
- First bill: raise the age to buy semiautomatic rifles to 21
- Would be the first Indian American in the Texas Legislature
- Public schools; opposes school privatization
- Health care access and reproductive rights
- Defends the Affordable Care Act
- Rising costs for Florida families
- No issue statement found
- Affordability: blames tariffs for rising costs
- Federal rule on data centers; companies pay for their own power
- Limit DOGE and OMB cuts; protect federal contractors
- Cites falling violent crime and economic growth
- Investment in public education
- Property tax relief by 2027; phase out income tax over 8 to 10 years
- Data centers only if they benefit local communities
- Mental illness and Medicaid fraud
- Argues James has made New York less safe
- Former federal prosecutor; first run for office
A private poll for an unnamed Republican group, seen by Axios, gave Acton a bigger lead. It surveyed 800 likely voters between October 23 and 26 and had her on 50 per cent against 42 per cent for Ramaswamy. The RealClearPolling average, for surveys from September 29 to October 26, showed 48.6 per cent for Acton and 44.3 per cent for Ramaswamy. Several of these gaps sit within the margin of error.
President Donald Trump is stepping in to help. He said on Truth Social that he will host a telerally for Ramaswamy and other Ohio Republicans. They are Senator Jon Husted and Representative Mike Carey, who are both running for re-election, and congressional candidates Eric Conroy and Derek Merrin. “They LOVE the Great People of Ohio, and so do I,” Trump wrote. It is the second of six telerallies he is holding for Republican candidates across the country.
Faith and heritage in the campaign
Ramaswamy was born in Cincinnati to parents who moved from India. If he wins, he would be the first Indian-American governor of Ohio, and the first Hindu governor in the country.
The Washington Post spoke to voters in rural Monroe and Adams counties. One of them, Mike Williams, said he would prefer a Christian governor but plans to back Ramaswamy to keep the Democrats out. A September poll by Bowling Green State University and YouGov found that more than half of likely voters thought being Hindu would hurt a candidate’s chances in a US election. Rural voters, people over 65 and those without college degrees were more likely to say so.
The state’s make-up gives some context. Pew Research Center found that 64 per cent of adults in Ohio are Christian, and Hindus make up about 1 per cent.
Prejudice inside the party
The Post said Ramaswamy has faced racist insults on social media. It also found that nearly one in five voters in the Republican primary backed a candidate who used racist language about him, attacked immigrants and used the phrase “blood and soil”, which has links to Nazi ideology.
The paper pointed to wider hostility from some conservative influencers and political figures towards Indian Americans, who have a growing presence in technology and healthcare. It cited a social media post by Bo French, the Republican nominee for Texas railroad commissioner, that targeted South Asian students at the University of Texas at Austin. French later said his comments were about what he saw as preferential treatment for children of H-1B visa holders, not about race. The Post noted that Ramaswamy, who has criticised those who focus on race and identity, did not respond in public.
What it means for Indian-origin Republicans
Nikki Haley and Bobby Jindal, who are Indian-American Republicans, both served as governors before him. A win in Ohio would put another in the office, and would show that voters in a state with few Hindus will back a candidate of that faith.
A loss would be harder to read. The polls cited here do not show that his heritage or faith is the main reason for any gap. Suffolk found that 72 per cent of likely voters knew of his ad about Acton’s estranged mother, yet fewer than 1 per cent said it moved them from Acton to him. Half said he had run the more negative campaign, against 15 per cent who said that of Acton. Axios said his campaign had set aside $4 million for the ad.
That leaves a mixed picture for the party. Whatever the result, the race has shown that some Republican voters still raise faith and heritage when they judge an Indian-origin candidate, even when they plan to vote for him.