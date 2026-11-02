UPSC Key: White Truffles, Cyclone Murasu and Liberalised Remittance Scheme

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 2, 2026. If you missed the November 1, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

The World

From Italy to Croatia, a warming climate threatens prized white truffles

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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What’s the ongoing story: In the hills around Alba, home to the world’s most famous white truffles, hunters known as “trifolau” traditionally begin their season on Oct. 1. But increasingly, they are confronting a challenge above ground: climate change. Months of heat and drought have raised concerns about the future of the prized white truffle, a fungus that depends on cool, moist soils and a delicate relationship with tree roots.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are white truffles?

• Know about mushrooms.

• What are the characteristics of white truffles?

• Are mushrooms a fungi?

• Why white truffles are considered a prized natural and culinary resource in Italy and Croatia?

• How are rising temperatures and declining rainfall affecting the size, quality and availability of white truffles?

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• What are the impact of prolonged drought and erratic rainfall on white truffle habitats in Italy and Croatia?

• Why are cool and moist soil conditions important for the growth and survival of white truffles?

• What can be the long term consequences of declining white truffle production?

Key Takeaways:

• Rising global temperatures are worrying truffle hunters around the Italian town of Alba, where the most prized specimens can fetch twice the price of gold. This particularly warm October, eight out of 10 white truffles unearthed by Carlo Olivero with his trusty 3-year-old dog Steel were dark, withered and dried out. “They are clearly signs of the temperatures,’’ Olivero said, holding one that he kept in his pocket. The rest he consigned to the soil, allowing the spores to spread and hopefully replenish future production.

• Alba, located in the northwestern region of Piedmont, has earned the moniker “white truffle capital of the world” for its particularly fragrant variety of truffle, its truffle fair each fall and its annual charity auction, which pushes prices of the tuber magnatum pico up into the stratosphere.

Do You Know:

• A truffle weighing 1,005 grams (2 pounds, 3.4 ounces) fetched 120,000 euros ($133,000) — more than twice the price of gold — from a Hong Kong buyer at this year’s auction.

• The longer-term impact of rising temperatures on the highly prized white truffles is still being studied, but they, like other fungi, grow best in cool, rainy conditions. Climate change has in effect delayed peak production from October into November.

• Across the Adriatic Sea in Croatia, truffle hunters and scientists describe many of the same challenges, from shrinking harvests to declining habitat suitability.

• Croatia is home to about a dozen truffle species, according to mycologist Armin Mesic of the Rudjer Boskovic Institute. The most prized, the white truffle, can fetch as much as 4,000 euros ($4,500) per kilogram.

• Researchers are also investigating the role of soil microorganisms and looking for tree varieties better suited to hotter and drier conditions. Attempts to cultivate the prized white truffle continue, but reliable commercial production remains elusive. Unlike black truffles, which can be cultivated, white truffles have largely resisted large-scale production. As autumn progresses, the size of this year’s harvest will become clearer, along with its effect on prices and supplies reaching restaurants and markets.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Finding truffles: Documentary sniffs out a dying Italian art

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2023)

1. Some mushrooms have medicinal properties.

2. Some mushrooms have psycho-active properties.

3. Some mushrooms have insecticidal properties.

4. Some mushrooms have bioluminescent properties.

How many of the above statements are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

2) With reference to “Gucchi” sometimes mentioned in the news, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2022)

1. It is a fungus.

2. It grows in some Himalayan forest areas.

3. It is commercially cultivated in the Himalayan foothills of north-eastern India.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 1 and 2

(d) 2 and 3

Front Page

Declared, but not disclosed: what top bureaucrats leave out of property filings

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Role of civil services in a democracy.

• General Studies IV: Public/Civil service values and Ethics in Public administration

What’s the ongoing story: Every year, bureaucrats across the country are required to declare the immovable assets they own — a guardrail in force since 2011 to deter corruption and keep those who run the government accountable in the public eye.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the annual immovable property declaration requirement for government officials?

• Why the annual immovable property declaration requirement for government officials is important?

• Why was the public disclosure of bureaucrats’ immovable assets introduced in 2011?

• What are the responsibilities of civil servants regarding the disclosure of immovable assets belonging to themselves, their spouses and dependents?

• What is the significance of Section 44 of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, in ensuring transparency in the assets and liabilities of public servants?

• Know the importance of declaring the area, dimensions and present value of immovable properties in assessing the financial integrity of public officials.

Key Takeaways:

• Of the 131 top-ranking Secretary-level officials, in this category, the newspaper was able to access the declarations of 102 under the latest mandatory filings posted on official portals in the public domain on March 31, 2026. They show that of the 244 self-acquired properties declared, 115 do not include details of area or dimensions, and 115 do not have their current value. Ten officials among the 102 have declared “nil” self-acquired properties.

• Consider some of the other key takeaways from the filings of the 102 officials mandated to declare details of their immovable assets, and those of their spouses and dependents: The 244 self-acquired properties in declarations reviewed by this newspaper include 219 residential, three commercial and 22 agricultural land parcels.

• The officials include 95 Secretaries of departments under the Central Government, including those attached to the President’s Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office, NITI Aayog and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, as well as Chief Secretaries of 28 states and eight Union Territories.

• The 131 Secretaries/Chief Secretaries and other officials include nine scientists, five from the Indian Foreign Service and three from the IPS. One official heading two departments is from the Indian Legal Service, another is from the Indian Postal Service, and the rest are IAS officers — most belong to the 1989 to 1998 batches.

• Secretaries head their departments and rank next only to the Cabinet Secretary. Chief Secretaries head the bureaucracy in states and Union Territories. In effect, these officials run administrations under the political leadership at the Centre and in the states.

Do You Know:

• Every bureaucrat under the conduct rules of their respective services must update the immovable assets of himself or herself, spouse and dependents by January 31 each year. The returns are to be placed in the public domain by March 31. Such public disclosure began in 2011, following RTI petitions, demands for a Lokpal and an anti-corruption movement.

• Section 44 of the Lokpal Act required every official to declare all movable and immovable assets, as electoral candidates, MPs and ministers do. The provision was amended in December 2016 to say the rules would be notified “in due course” to prescribe the form, manner and timelines for filing declarations of assets and liabilities by public servants. Those rules are still awaited.

• The Cabinet Secretariat and the Department of Personnel and Training did not respond to emailed questions from The Indian Express on whether any mechanism exists to verify the declarations, whether action was taken against officials who left out required details in their 2025 filings, and what became of the rules promised under Section 44 of the Lokpal Act.

• Officials report additions to their movable assets to the government above a certain value, but these are not made public. Ministers’ details are on the PMO website, electoral candidates’ movable and immovable assets are in the public domain, and the assets and liabilities of Supreme Court judges were made public last year.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Rajasthan: Amid corruption probe, IAS officer, IPS wife issued show cause notice over assets

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) What is the position of the Right to Property in India? (UPSC CSE, 2021)

(a) Legal right available to citizens only

(b) Legal right available to any person

(c) Fundamental Right available to citizens only

(d) Neither Fundamental Right nor legal right

Nation

Andhra braces for another cyclone, landfall on Nov 3

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

• General Studies III: Disaster and disaster management

What’s the ongoing story: Four days after Arnab battered its coastline, Andhra Pradesh is bracing for another cyclone – Murasu, forecast to make landfall during the early hours on Tuesday.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Cyclone Murasu-know in detail

• What are Key features of cyclone Murasu?

• What India Meteorological Department (IMD) says about cyclone Murasu?

• Why is there more cyclone in the Bay of Bengal than the Arabian Sea?

• What you understand by Pre cyclone watch, Cyclone alert, Cyclone warning and Post landfall scenario?

• Classification of cyclonic disturbances-how they are classified?

• Cyclone and Super Cyclone-Compare and Contrast

• Cyclone and Anti-Cyclone-Compare and Contrast

• Types of Cyclones or Classification of Cyclones-Know in detail

• What are the Stages of Formation of Cyclones?

• Structure of Tropical Cyclone-Know in detail

• What are Air Masses and Fronts? How they associated with the formation of Cyclones?

• What is eye of the Cyclone?

• What is the average lifespan of a cyclonic storm?

• Storm Intensity, Expected Damage and Suggested Actions-Know in detail

• Deep Depression (DD), Cyclonic Storm (CS), Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS), Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS), Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) and Super Cyclone (SuCS)-how they are different?

• India’s Vulnerability to Cyclones-Know in Detail

Key Takeaways:

• A deep depression formed in southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclone and is forecast to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by Monday, before making landfall on the morning of November 3 between Nellore and Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

• The national weather agency has advised the complete suspension of shipping and fishing operations off Andhra Pradesh coast and southwest Bay of Bengal till afternoon hours of November 3.

• Under Murasu’s influence, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (115mm to over 200mm in 24 hours) has been forecast across coastal Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, in Odisha, light to moderate rainfall is forecast in the southern coastal districts, and heavy rain at isolated locations. This is the second storm to form in this basin in less than a week. Cyclone Arnab made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on October 28, with wind speeds up to 150 kmph.

• In view of the impending cyclone, the Odisha government, which is already engaged in relief and rescue operations following Arnab’s havoc, has ordered the evacuation of people from low-lying areas and hilly terrain.

• The cyclone has been named ‘Murasu’ by India, meaning war drum.

• “Cyclone Murasu is likely to move northwest and cross the south coast of Andhra Pradesh as a ‘severe’ cyclone between Nellore and Narsapur during the midnight and early hours of November 3,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra said Sunday evening.

• According to the IMD, the storm will bring sustained winds of 100 to 110 km/hr, with gusts up to 120 km/hr, at the time of landfall.

Do You Know:

• According to the World Meteorological Organization,

—The WMO/The Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Panel on Tropical Cyclones (hereafter the Panel) at its twenty-seventh Session held in 2000 in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, agreed in principal to assign names to the tropical cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

—The naming of the tropical cyclones over north Indian Ocean commenced from September 2004, with names provided by eight Members. Since then, five countries have joined the Panel.

—The names of tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean will not be repeated, once used it will cease to be used again. The name should be new. It should not be there in the already existing list of any of the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) worldwide including RSMC New Delhi.

—The name of a tropical cyclone from south China Sea which crosses Thailand and emerge into the Bay of Bengal as a Tropical cyclone will not be changed.

• Cyclone Murasu is a severe cyclonic storm moving over the Bay of Bengal toward the eastern coast of India.

• Murasu is a traditional Tamil percussion instrument (war drum) historically used for public announcements and warnings. It is the first Tamil name assigned to a tropical cyclone in the North Indian Ocean basin since naming began in 2004, proposed by India.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Arnab smashes into the east coast: How cyclones are named

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) In the South Atlantic and South-Eastern Pacific regions in tropical latitudes, cyclone does not originate. What is the reason? (UPSC, CSE, 2015)

(a) Sea surface temperatures are low

(b) Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone seldom occurs

(c) Coriolis force is too weak

(d) Absence of land in those regions

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What is the Fujiwhara effect? Explain its impact on the movement and intensity of tropical cyclones. (UPSC, GS1, 2026)

📍What is sea surface temperature rise? How does it affect the formation of tropical cyclones? (UPSC, GS1, 2024)

📍Tropical cyclones are largely confined to South China Sea, Bay of Bengal and Gulf of Mexico. Why? (UPSC, GS1, 2014)

The Ideas Page

Steel policy for 2047 needs to shift focus — from protection to competition

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

What’s the ongoing story: Montek S Ahluwalia, Shishir Gupta, Rishita Sachdeva Writes—The Ministry of Steel has just released the Draft National Steel Policy: Vision 2047 with several objectives. These include making Indian steel globally competitive and increasing steel exports to 45 million tonnes (Mt). These are admirable objectives, but they do need clarity on what globally competitive means.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Trace the growth of steel industry in India.

• What are the major objectives of the Draft National Steel Policy: Vision 2047?

• Know the role of import tariffs, safeguard duties and Quality Control Orders (QCOs) in protecting India’s domestic steel industry.

• What is the significance of iron ore as a raw material for the steel industry?

• Differentiate between profitability and global competitiveness in the context of India’s steel industry.

• Map Work-Locate Steel Industries in India

• How antidumping and safeguard duties in India’s steel trade policy affects steel industry?

• The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has pointed out that India’s steel policies disproportionately benefit large firms, stifling SMEs and threatening job creation—Discuss

Key Takeaways:

Montek S Ahluwalia, Shishir Gupta, Rishita Sachdeva Writes—

• In one sense, the industry has done well. From producing less than 5 per cent of global steel and ranking ninth in 2000, India has become the world’s second-largest steel producer at 170 Mt. Of course, we are very far behind China at 961 Mt.

• The steel industry certainly looks good if competitiveness means profitability. The average profitability (EBITDA over sales) for the period 2000-25 was around 15 per cent, which is 3-4 per cent higher than the rest of Indian manufacturing. The profitability of the top three Indian steel firms is also 3-4 percentage points higher than their biggest global counterparts (2015-24). But does this profitability reflect greater efficiency or high protection? The answers to this are instructive.

• One reason why profitability is high is because we keep iron-ore prices low. An export duty of 30 per cent on iron ore with more than 58 per cent iron content makes the domestic price of the ore 30-40 per cent lower than global prices. In effect, our iron-mining resources are underpaid to benefit the steel industry. This also lowers the incentive to mine, causing economic loss for mineral-rich regions.

• India’s steel industry also benefits from tariff protection through a 7.5 per cent import tariff, with an 11.5 per cent safeguard duty, which makes the duty rate 18 per cent. The comparable tariff in ASEAN is between 3-4 per cent. There are also non-tariff barriers in the form of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) on 228 steel products.

• The Gauba Committee has reportedly recommended the removal of 122 steel products from the QCO list. However, thus far, only 59 products have been suspended.

• Consequently, domestic firms sell steel (hot-rolled coil) at a 6-7 per cent premium over a high-cost country like Japan. This has a detrimental impact on downstream industries. In the construction sector, steel accounts for around 15 per cent of total project cost. In the automobile sector, steel and steel-related products constitute roughly 5 per cent of the raw material. Smaller- and medium-scale industries, which are critical for exports, also face high domestic input costs.

• The steel industry in India began with Jamsetji Tata in 1912, applying to the imperial power to set up a steel plant. This led to a sneering comment by the British official that Indians simply couldn’t set up a steel plant. Permission was given, and Tata succeeded.

Do You Know:

Shishir Gupta, Rishita Sachdeva writes—

• Although India produces enough steel to meet its overall volume requirements, it imports speciality steel. India primarily produces basic steel for infrastructure, but evolving demands in the automotive and construction sectors require speciality steel with niche properties. To meet this need, industries are importing premium steel from Japan and South Korea. Moving forward, India must scale up its domestic production of speciality steel to correct this trade imbalance.

• The steel industry’s growth is led by large domestic private steel manufacturers. The top five firms by market share account for 40-45 % of domestic output since 2000.

• The steel industry has gone through two distinct policy phases. The early 1990s saw delicensing and liberalisation of the sector, with automatic approval of foreign equity investment upto 51% in steel. Between 1990 and 2007, import tariffs were cut from 93% to 7%, following which the protection and benefits to the sector started to increase.

• In 2007, the Indian government imposed the export duty on iron ore, the core raw material for steel, initially at 15% and increasing to 30%. The aim was to discourage exports and ensure an ample supply for the domestic steel industry. In 2017, the government mandated the use of only domestically manufactured steel for government projects, restricting competition from global players. Currently, quality control orders are applicable to 556 eight-digit HS codes of steel. In 2025, an additional 12% duty was applied on non-alloy and alloy steel flat products, over and above the existing 7% tariff, which is set to reduce by 0.5% every year in the subsequent three years.

• In 2021, the government launched a product-linked incentives (PLI) scheme for speciality steel to boost domestic production and reduce import dependence. Under this, the government provides financial incentives for production, technology upgradation and capacity expansion.

• In 2024, the Ministry of Steel launched a roadmap for greening the steel sector as a long-term pathway for decarbonisation in line with India’s net-zero 2070 target. They have allocated ₹455 crore for pilot projects till 2029-30. Interestingly, in 2025, Niti Aayog proposed reforms to ease imports in the steel sector by the downstream industry, which suggested the removal of QCOs on 100 steel products. By April 2026, QCOs for approximately 50 steel products have been suspended by the Ministry of Steel.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Experts Explain | How India’s steel industry became the world’s second-largest producer

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) Which of the following are some important pollutants released by steel industry in India? (UPSC, CSE, 2014)

1. Oxides of sulphur

2. Oxides of nitrogen

3. Carbon monoxide

4. Carbon dioxide

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 3 and 4 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Account for the present location of iron and steel industries away from the source of raw material, by giving examples. (UPSC, GS1, 2020)

Why Delhi mustn’t take its eyes off Pakistan-Maldives

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

What’s the ongoing story: Aditya Gowdara Shivamurthy Writes-Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu made a three-day state visit to Pakistan earlier this month. Both countries signed 20 MoUs “to strengthen their relations in various fields”, including socio-economic development sectors, cybersecurity, drug trafficking, and defence and maritime security.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Which water channel separates Maldives and Lakshadweep?

• Know the historical background of the India-Maldives relationship?

• What are the challenges seen between the nations in recent years?

• What is India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy?

• How significant is the Maldives for India?

• What are the areas of cooperation between India and the Maldives?

• Trace the evolution of Maldives-Pakistan relations.

• What factors have shaped Maldives-Pakistan diplomatic engagement?

• What were the major outcomes of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s visit to Pakistan?

• Explain the significance of the Maldives’ traditional position of neutrality in relations between India and Pakistan.

Key Takeaways:

• They aim to launch direct flights and increase trade from $13 million to $200 million in the next two years. The Maldives also organised a business forum to explore investments and economic opportunities.

• The visit underscores Muizzu’s interest in pursuing strong relations with Sunni Muslim nations and diversifying ties beyond India. This, however, risks compromising India’s long-term security and strategic interests. India, which has largely accommodated the Maldives’ agency, should now gradually up the ante.

• Geography and religion have largely shaped Maldives-Pakistan relations. Despite a stronger bond with India, the Maldives has, in principle, practiced neutrality and advocated for regional integration and peace between Delhi and Islamabad. Pakistan has also assisted the country with medical and religious education and even supported the construction of the parliament building.

• Engagements with Pakistan have increased under Muizzu since his early days. This serves multiple purposes: It boosts his credentials as a nationalist, and diversifies Maldives’ foreign policy. This trend is more visible in defence partnerships.

• For instance, in addition to Pakistan, the Maldives has signed MoUs on defence cooperation with China and Turkiye. The latter has helped it procure a vessel and multiple UAVs. The Maldives has also procured armoured vehicles from the UAE, and even joined the Saudi Arabia-led maritime defence coalition.

• The Maldives is also aligned with Pakistan on the developments in the Middle East, especially with their stance on Israel and Palestine. Under Muizzu, the Maldives is thus enjoying growing defence ties with all members of the Mecca pact.

• For Islamabad, the visit is an opportunity to challenge India’s strategic presence and interests in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) . It helps undo India’s decade-long policy to isolate Pakistan in the region.

• In fact, since Operation Sindoor, Pakistan and China have held trilaterals with Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Pakistan has advocated for SAARC revival, and even proposed a new South Asian bloc without India. It also plans to expand its naval presence in the Bay of Bengal. Its references to Kashmir and the Indus Water Treaty in its joint statement during this visit further reflect its not-so-benign calculations.

Do You Know:

• Maldives’ proximity to the west coast of India (barely 70 nautical miles from Minicoy and 300 nautical miles from India’s West coast), and its location at the hub of commercial sea-lanes running through the Indian Ocean (particularly the 8° N and 1 ½° N channels) imbues it with significant strategic importance to India.

• Maldives is one of the key elements in India’s maritime security calculus. The security scenario in India’s periphery in the Indian Ocean is very much linked to the maritime strength of Maldives. This is the reason why India invests on Maldives’ security by training its defence forces.

• India’s Neighbourhood First Policy: According to Ministry of External Affairs, India’s ‘Neighbourhood First policy’ guides its approach towards the management of relations with countries in its immediate neighbourhood. the concept of the Neighbourhood First Policy came into being in 2008. It was conceived to bolster relations with certain priority countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Maldives, India, China: history shapes the present

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

6) Which one of the following pairs of islands is separated from each other by the ‘Ten Degree Channel’? (UPSC, CSE, 2014)

(a) Andaman and Nicobar

(b) Nicobar and Sumatra

(c) Maldives and Lakshadweep

(d) Sumatra and Java

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Discuss the geopolitical and geostrategic importance of Maldives for India with a focus on global trade and energy flows. Further also discuss how this relationship affects India’s maritime security and regional stability amidst international competition? (UPSC CSE 2024)

Economy

How welfare board will function, what changes for unorganised, gig workers

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

• General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Friday (October 30) notified the constitution of the National Social Security Board (NSSB) for unorganised workers with 40 members, and the National Social Security Board for gig and platform workers with 22 members to design, monitor, and recommend welfare schemes to bridge the social security gap for gig and unorganised sector workers.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The National Social Security Boards— Know the objectives and composition.

• What are the National Social Security Boards constituted for unorganised workers and gig and platform workers?

• Define gig workers, platform workers and unorganised workers.

• What are the major responsibilities assigned to the National Social Security Board under the Code on Social Security, 2020?

• What is the significance of establishing a Social Security Fund for unorganised, gig and platform workers?

• What social security benefits are envisaged for gig and platform workers under the Code on Social Security, 2020?

Key Takeaways:

• The Code on Social Security, which was notified along with three other labour codes in November last year, merged nine social security laws to cover both organised and unorganised sectors. The Code defined gig and platform workers legally for the first time and stipulated a national registration system and a social security fund for unorganised and gig workers.

• The Code established a National Social Security Board for workers to advise the Centre on framing and monitoring suitable schemes for different sections of unorganised workers, gig and platform workers.

• The government has now notified the setting up of the Board for unorganised sector workers with 40 members, including representatives of employees and employers. The membership is dominated by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) linked unions and organisations such as Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB), which has as many as six members on the Board.

• The Board includes seven employees’ representatives from trade unions and seven employers’ representatives, with the remaining members drawn from various government departments and the Parliament. Among the trade unions, the RSS-linked BMS has three members, while Laghu Udyog Bharati, another RSS-linked organisation that works for MSME welfare, holds three of the seven employer seats.

• In the 22-member National Social Security Board for gig and platform workers, the Union Labour Minister and Labour Secretary remain the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson, respectively, as in the board for unorganised workers. The remaining membership includes aggregators and quick commerce operators such as Zomato’s parent company Eternal, Zepto, Swiggy and Urban Company. From the workers’ side, the members include BMS, the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) and National Front of Indian Trade Unions (NFITU).

Do You Know:

• As per the Code on Social Security, the NSSB will meet at least thrice a year and will recommend that the Central government frame suitable schemes for different sections of unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers. The Code envisions the creation of a Social Security Fund for gig and platform workers with contributions from Central and state governments, corporate social responsibility, fines collected due to compounding, etc.

• The Centre may, from time to time, frame suitable social security schemes for these workers on matters relating to: life and disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, old age protection, and crèche facilities. Aggregators like Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy and Zomato will have to contribute 1-2% of their annual turnover towards the social security fund, with the total contribution capped at 5% of the amount payable by them to the workers.

• The boards, presided over by the Union Minister for Labour & Employment, will also monitor social welfare schemes for unorganised workers and “review the expenditure from the fund and account” along with undertaking “other functions as are assigned to it by the central government from time to time”.

• The Ministry also said that the board will also review the record-keeping functions related to the gig workers welfare scheme performed at the state level and also “advise the central government on such matters arising out of the administration of this Code as may be referred to”.

• The provisions of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) now apply to all establishments employing 20 or more employees, regardless of the type of industry. Earlier, the EPFO Act was applicable only to the establishments mentioned in Schedule 1 of the Act, primarily those in the manufacturing sector. This norm was removed under the Code on Social Security.

• For gig and platform workers, who will get social security cover for the first time, the platforms will have to work with the government to register all gig and platform workers to ensure that they can access benefits. This registration will use an Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Number so benefits can move easily across states — a key need for gig workers who often travel for work. The benefits will be significant, as according to the NITI Aayog, the sector is expected to employ 2.35 crore workers by 2029-30.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍How gig workers struggle between flexibility and insecurity

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

7) With reference to casual workers employed in India, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2021)

1. All casual workers are entitled for Employees Provident Fund coverage.

2. All casual workers are entitled for regular working hours and overtime payment.

3. The government can by a notification specify that an establishment or industry shall pay wages only through its bank account.

Which of the above statements are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Examine the role of ‘Gig Economy’ in the process of empowerment of women in India. (UPSC, GS3, 2021)

Indians remit $20 billion abroad in 8months of 2026

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story:Outward remittances from India under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) have crossed $20 billion during the first eight months of 2026. Resident Indians remitted approximately $20.09 billion abroad during January-August 2026, compared with an estimated $19.08 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India?

• Differentiate between current account and capital account transactions under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme.

• What does remittance mean?

• What is the remittance of India?

• Which country has the most remittances?

• Where do India’s remittances come from?

• What is outward and inward remittance?

• Is inward remittance taxable in India?

• What is the role of the Indian diaspora in India’s economic development?

• How do remittances influence India’s Balance of Payments?

• Why are remittances considered relatively stable external inflows?

Key Takeaways:

• The increase of approximately $1 billion, or 5.26%, highlights the growing appetite among Indian residents for sending money overseas, even as the country continues to grapple with foreign exchange requirements. Significantly, reports that the RBI has suggested considering curbs on remittances to contain foreign exchange outflows under the LRS should be treated as a serious warning rather than dismissed as routine regulatory speculation, analysts say.

• The figures represent an increasing transfer of financial resources from India to the rest of the world. The most striking feature is the dominance of overseas travel. Remittances under this category totalled $10.96 billion during January-August 2026, making it by far the largest component of LRS outflows. The corresponding figure for the same period last year was $10.67 billion. Travel remittances stood at $1.658 billion in April 2026 and were at $1.63 billion in August 2026, RBI data shows.

• According to RBI data, remittances for education-related travel, including fees and hostel expenses, nearly doubled from $450.16 million in March to $855.52 million in August. Other travel remittances, including holiday trips and payments towards international credit card transactions, rose from $623.05 million in March to $713.80 million in August.

Do You Know:

• In 2025-26 as a whole, Indian workers abroad sent back home a record $110.47 billion, up 26% from $87.55 billion in 2024-25, with economists suggesting that the West Asia crisis likely led to a “precautionary” rise in remittances.

• This is the first time that workers’ remittances have ever crossed the $100-billion-mark in a single year. The more widely quoted remittances number — which has been above $100 billion for four years in a row now — is, in fact, not remittances as we think of them, but a broader category called ‘private transfers’.



• While workers’ remittances make up more than two-third of private transfers, this category also includes withdrawals from non-resident deposits and their redemption, personal gifts and donations (including to religious and charitable institutions in India), and gold and silver brought through passenger baggage.

• Private transfers rose 15% in 2025-26 to $151.71 billion, while net transfers (after adjusting for money sent abroad) was up 16% at $144.07 billion.

• FDI inflows – which totalled less than $9 billion in 2024-25 and 2025-26 combined on a net basis – are another difficult subject as it has been on the decline – as a percentage of GDP – since 2010.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Workers’ remittances cross $100 billion in FY26, but long-term BoP solution needed

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

8) Which of the following constitute Capital Account? (UPSC CSE, 2013)

1. Foreign Loans

2. Foreign Direct Investment

3. Private Remittances

4. Portfolio Investment

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3

(b) 1, 2 and 4

(c) 2, 3 and 4

(d) 1, 3 and 4

Previous year UPSC main Question Covering similar theme:

📍‘Indian diaspora has a decisive role to play in the politics and economy of America and European Countries’. Comment with examples. (UPSC GS2, 2020)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(d) 2.(c) 3.(b) 4.(b) 5.(d) 6.(a) 7.(d) 8.(b)

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