UPSC Key: Western Ghats, Rakhigarhi and Power Exchange Market

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for June 22, 2026. If you missed the June 21, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Govt prepares to notify Western Ghats eco sensitive areas in at least three states

Syllabus:

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Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: Twelve years after it issued the first draft notification, the Centre is finally ready to finalise and notify the demarcation of Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA) in the Western Ghats region, at least in the three states in which contentious issues have more or less been resolved, The Indian Express has learnt.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is an ecologically sensitive area?

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• Which state has the highest number of ecologically sensitive zones in India?

• Which are the states where the areas to be demarcated as ESA?

• Who declares ecologically sensitive areas?

• Map Work-Western Ghats (Starting point and ending point), Nilgiri Hills, Doddabetta, Anaimalai Hills, Palani Hills, Cardamom Hills, Agasthyamalai Hills.

• Where do the Western Ghats stretch from?

• Name the place where the Western and Eastern Ghats meet.

• What are the committees constituted on Western Ghats conservation?

• Why are local communities significant in the conservation and sustainable development of the Western Ghats?

• Compare the recommendations of the Gadgil and Kasturirangan Committees in the context of the Western Ghats.

• What are the challenges posed by developmental activities such as mining, tourism, and infrastructure in the Western Ghats?

Key Takeaways:

• Over 56,000 square km of land in six states are proposed to be demarcated as ESA, based on the 2013 recommendations of a high-level working group led by former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan.

• Activities like new mining and quarrying projects, setting up of thermal power plants, operation of most-polluting red-category of industries, new and expansion projects of buildings and construction with a built-up area of 20,000 square metres or above, are proposed to be completely banned or heavily restricted.

• The Centre’s original draft notification had come in 2014, and has undergone five revisions since then, but disagreements with the state governments on the areas earmarked for declaration as ESAs within their jurisdictions have not been fully resolved. Even now, the states of Kerala and Karnataka have been holding out. Kerala wants its own area to be further reduced, while Karnataka has been continuing to question the entire exercise.

• Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra are the states where the areas to be demarcated are almost agreed upon, top officials from the Environment Ministry said. Tamil Nadu, the sixth affected state, does not have any major divergences on this issue. The 6,914 square km of ESA proposed in the state is smaller than the areas identified in neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka. But the extent is yet to be finalized.

• Though the negotiations with Kerala and Karnataka are continuing, the Centre is learnt to be preparing to notify the ESA in the states where an agreement on this issue has either been achieved, or is close to being finalised. This is different from the previous attempts in which the Centre had issued draft notifications for ESAs in all the states together.



Do You Know:

• Forest Survey of India (FSI), is a premier national organization under the union Ministry of Environment and Forests, responsible for assessment and monitoring of the forest resources of the country regularly. In addition, it is also engaged in providing the services of training, research and extension. Established on June 1,1981, the Forest Survey of India succeeded the “Preinvestment Survey of Forest Resources” (PISFR), a project initiated in 1965 by Government of India with the sponsorship of FAO and UNDP.

• In November 2013, the Centre had already issued directions under the Environment Protection Act, 1986 based on the Kasturirangan report, prohibiting new or expansion projects under mining, quarrying, sand mining, thermal power, large constructions and townships categories, as well as red-category highly polluting industries. Final ESA notifications provide further legal safeguards for the fragile region.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget: Why are the Western Ghats back in headlines?

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

1) From the ecological point of view, which one of the following assumes importance in being a good link between the Eastern Ghats and the Western Ghats? (UPSC CSE, 2017)

(a) Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

(b) Nallamala Forest

(c) Nagarhole National Park

(d) Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve

2) In which of the following regions of India are you most likely to come across the ‘Great Indian Hornbill’ in its natural habitat? (UPSC CSE, 2016)

(a) Sand deserts of northwest India

(b) Higher Himalayas of Jammu and Kashmir

(c) Salt marshes of western Gujarat

(d) Western Ghats

3) ‘Gadgil Committee Report’ and ‘Kasturirangam Committee Report’, sometimes seen in the news, are related to (UPSC CSE, 2016)

(a) constitutional reforms

(b) Ganga Action Plan

(c) linking of rivers

(d) protection of Western Ghats

NATION

Rakhigarhi skeletons to undergo DNA tests, facial reconstruction

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

What’s the ongoing story: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sent nearly 5,000-year-old skeletons unearthed at Haryana’s Rakhigarhi, the largest known site of the Harappan civilisation, for scientific examination and facial reconstruction.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work-Rakhigarhi, Khatiya, Dholavira, Lothal, Desalpar and Khirsara, Kotda Bhadli, Nadapa and other Harrapan Sites

• What you know about Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI)?

• In which river is Rakhigarhi situated?

• What is Rakhigarhi Harappan site famous for?

• Why Rakhigarhi is important?

• ‘Pre-urban’ phase of the Harappan civilisation-What is that?

• What new finds at Harappan site could mean?

• Pre-urban’ Harappan phase, Urban Harappan phase and the Post-urban Harappan phase-Compare and Contrast

• Indus Valley Civilization or Origin of Harappan Civilization-Know the date and Area and Areas of extension

• Harappan-Know the Urban infrastructure and architecture

• Harappan- Know about Harappan society and religion

• Know in detail-Harappan art, craft and pottery

• Know in detail-Harappan Language and Scripts

• Reasons for Decline-Various Debates (Perspective-Left, Marxists and Conservatives etc)

Key Takeaways:

• Four skeletons recovered during the latest excavation were sent to the Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI) in Kolkata on Friday, while DNA samples from one of the skeletons have been forwarded to the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Lucknow.

• Speaking to The Indian Express, Manoj Saxena, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, said three skeletons, along with soil samples, had been sent to Kolkata, while only skeletal remains were sent in the fourth case. A fifth skeleton has been retained by the ASI. Of the five skeletons recovered, three are believed to be female and two male. Preliminary assessments suggest all five individuals were between 30 and 40 years old, though their exact ages will be determined through detailed scientific analysis.

• Saxena described the discovery as significant because the remains date back nearly 5,000 years to the Harappan period. He said the studies would help determine whether the individuals died of natural causes or disease and, if disease was involved, identify the nature of the ailments. The research is also expected to reveal details about their ancestry, height, physical features and social status.

• One of the key objectives of the study is facial reconstruction, which could provide a visual representation of what inhabitants of the Harappan civilisation may have looked like. According to Saxena, anthropological and DNA studies will be combined to produce a comprehensive report.

• Researchers are also expected to reconstruct the palaeo-environment of the period to better understand the human populations that inhabited the region and identify areas requiring further study.

Do You Know:

• Rakhigarhi comprises seven mounds. Excavations have previously been carried out at Mound No. 7 in 2005-06, 2015 and 2023, while limited excavations were conducted at Mound No. 6 in 2005-06 and 2015.

• Earlier excavations revealed residential structures, streets, drainage systems and what is believed to have been a jewellery-manufacturing unit. Archaeologists also recovered copper and gold ornaments, terracotta toys, seals and thousands of earthen pots.

• Dating back to approximately 4200 BCE, Rakhigarhi is considered one of the two largest Harappan sites in India, alongside Dholavira in Gujarat. The site is among 15 archaeological locations identified by the Centre for development as cultural heritage destinations.

• Announcing the initiative in the Union Budget earlier this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said excavated landscapes would be opened to the public through curated walkways and supported by interpretation centres, conservation facilities and immersive storytelling technologies to enhance visitors’ understanding of India’s ancient civilisations.

• The Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI) is a premier research organization under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. Established in 1945, it is the leading institution for anthropological research in India. Headquartered in Kolkata with regional centres across India, AnSI conducts extensive field studies and research in various domains of anthropology, including bio-cultural, social-cultural, and linguistic aspects of the diverse communities of India.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍ASI’s excavation at Harappan site of Rakhigarhi reveals drainage system, copper and gold jewellery

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

4) Which one of the following ancient towns is well known for its elaborate system of water harvesting and management by building a series of dams and channelising water into connected reservoirs? (UPSC CSE, 2021)

(a) Dholavira

(b) Kalibangan

(c) Rakhigarhi

(d) Ropar

5) With reference to the difference between the culture of Rigvedic Aryans and Indus Valley people, which of the following statements is/are correct? (UPSC CSE, 2017)

1. Rigvedic Aryans used the coat of mail and helmet in warfare whereas the people of Indus Valley Civilization did not leave any evidence of using them.

2. Rigvedic Aryans knew gold, silver and copper whereas Indus Valley people knew only copper

and iron.

3. Rigvedic Aryans had domesticated the horse whereas there is no evidence of Indus Valley people having been aware of this animal.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

EXPLAINED

Guardrails in AI growth to protect developing nations

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

What’s the ongoing story: Professor B Ravindran, head of the Centre for Responsible AI at IIT Madras, is the lone Indian among the 40 people appointed to the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the International Scientific Panel on AI supposed to do?

• Why is a global governance structure on AI needed? Are we moving in that direction?

• Where AI regulation stand?

• Would international regulation also control the risks from AI?

• Will other countries follow suit with AI regulation?

• Why AI regulation is needed?

• If Regulated then what should be the limit?

• If regulated, then what are the risks associated with regulating AI?

• What has been India’s Response to demands for AI Regulation?

Key Takeaways:

• The transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly evident, and its impacts are already being felt, touching everything from the daily lives of individuals to broader industries. Consequently, efforts have begun to create global institutions and frameworks to regulate the development and deployment of AI systems.

• Some preliminary institutional structures have already been set up. Last year, the United Nations General Assembly established a Global Dialogue on AI in which every country has been invited to participate. An Independent International Scientific Panel on AI is tasked with making periodic scientific assessments to enrich the Global Dialogue discussions.

• Professor B Ravindran, head of the Centre for Responsible AI at IIT Madras, is the lone Indian among the 40 people appointed to the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI for a three-year term. He explains the need for a system of global AI governance, why it matters for developing countries like India and what a commons system for AI tools and resources could look like.

Do You Know:

Professor B Ravindran, head of the Centre for Responsible AI at IIT Madras says-

• Speaking in my personal capacity, I feel that having some kind of international agreement on how AI is to be deployed or what kinds of applications we want to use might be useful. As of now, countries are developing their own frameworks to deal with this technology, but that might not be the most effective way forward.

• There are two ways of looking at it. One is from the perspective of the development of AI systems. If the regulation is too fragmented, meaning every country has its own set of differing regulations, then the development of AI would also become fragmented. Companies will have to ensure that their systems can adhere to differing sets of requirements in different geographies.

AI regulation AI regulation

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What govt’s AI guidelines mean for tech regulation in India

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

6) With the present state of development, Artificial Intelligence can effectively do which of the following? (UPSC CSE, 2020)

1. Bring down electricity consumption in industrial units

2. Create meaningful short stories and songs

3. Disease diagnosis

4. Text-to-Speech Conversion

5. Wireless transmission of electrical energy

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3 and 5 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Three distinct strategic roles of the three ships inducted into Navy

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

What’s the ongoing story: The Indian Navy inducted three ships today (June 21) — one that can fight far out at sea, one that can map the sea, and one that can hunt submarines close to the coast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the commissioning of INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray in Kolkata, adding to the steady inducting of new vessels into the Indian Navy since January 2025.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Compare destroyer, a frigate and a submarine.

• INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray-know their importance

• What is meant by a blue-water navy?

• How does indigenous naval shipbuilding contribute to national security?

• What is Project 17A?

• What is the strategic significance of inducting these ships in the Indian Navy?

• What are the efforts taken by the government for indigenisation of the Indian Navy?

Key Takeaways:

• The three vessels — the Brahmos-armed stealth frigate INS Dunagiri, the deep-water survey vessel INS Sanshodhak, and the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) INS Agray — have been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata. According to the Ministry of Defence, the three together have more than 75 per cent indigenous content, and involve over 200 MSMEs.

Do You Know:

• INS Dunagiri: The largest and most heavily armed of the three is INS Dunagiri. It is a frigate, which, in simple terms, is smaller than a destroyer but large enough to operate far from the coast. It is part of the Navy’s Project 17A, under which a new generation of stealth guided-missile frigates are being built in India. The ‘stealth’ here does not mean complete invisibility, but means that it is harder to detect on radar and other sensors. Dunagiri carries weapons such as BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and a medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) system, along with sensors including Multi-Function Surveillance, Track And Guidance Radar (MFSTAR), sonar, electronic warfare systems and anti-submarine weapons.

• INS Sanshodhak: This is a Survey Vessel — Large (SVL). Its job is to measure and map the sea: the depth of waters, seabed features, approach channels to ports, navigational routes, and oceanographic data. It is equipped with systems such as autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated vehicles and multi-beam echo sounders. These help the ship collect data from the surface and underwater.

—Sanshodhak is the last ship of the Sandhayak-class of SVLs. The contract for four SVLs was signed in October 2018. The other ships of this class are INS Sandhayak, INS Nirdeshak and INS Ikshak, commissioned in February 2024, December 2024 and November 2025.

• INS Agray: The third vessel, INS Agray, is the smallest of the three but has a highly specialised role. Put simply, it is a submarine-hunter designed for coastal waters. Agray belongs to the Arnala-class, a class of smaller warships built specifically to detect and attack submarines in shallow waters near the coast, ports, naval bases and important sea approaches. Agray carries lightweight torpedoes, indigenous anti-submarine rocket launchers and sonar systems.

—The word often used for coastal waters is littoral, which simply means waters close to the shore. “Coastal waters are difficult places to find submarines. They are noisy, busy and cluttered. Fishing boats, merchant ships, seabed features and coastal activity can make submarine detection harder than in the open ocean. That is where ASW-SWCc such as Agray come in,” said an officer.



Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions INS Taragiri, calls strong Navy a necessity

ECONOMY

Why India’s largest power trader can’t trade on the exchange it helped create

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III:Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

What’s the ongoing story: India’s largest power trader, PTC India, finds itself in a Catch-22 situation. The country’s top electricity regulator on Wednesday (June 17) rejected a plea by a power exchange — a platform for generators, distribution companies, traders and large consumers to buy and sell electricity — that sought an exemption for PTC India.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a power exchange?

• What are the major power exchanges in India?

• Why power markets are needed?

• Why is PTC India barred from trading on HPX?

• What you know about Power Trading Corporation of India Limited (PTC)?

Key Takeaways:

• Hindustan Power Exchange Ltd (HPX) asked for a three-year transitional exemption for the company to trade on the exchange while it gradually dilutes its stake to meet the regulatory threshold. Under the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) (Power Market) Regulations, 2021, a trader-member cannot hold more than 5% equity in the power exchange on which it trades. PTC India currently owns 22.62% of HPX.

• This comes as the CERC plans to overhaul India’s power market architecture through market coupling. Under this mechanism, power prices across exchanges would be discovered through a centralised mechanism operated by Grid Controller of India, replacing the current system where each exchange independently determines prices based on its own demand-supply dynamics.

• The regulatory framework has left PTC in a difficult position. The company cannot trade on the HPX, which it helped create, unless it first dilutes its stake. Yet, selling that stake may prove difficult because HPX has struggled to gain market share and attract sufficient trading volumes.

• India currently has three power exchanges regulated by the CERC. The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) dominates the market with over 80% share, while Power Exchange India Ltd (PXIL) and HPX account for the remainder.

Do You Know:

• Established in 1999, PTC India is India’s pioneering power trader and accounted for nearly 31.8% of the total bilateral electricity volume transacted through licensed traders in FY25, making the regulatory impasse significant for both the company and HPX.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why electricity prices on India’s power exchanges are crashing by day and spiking at night

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

7) Which one of the following is a purpose of ‘UDAY’, a scheme of the Government? (UPSC CSE, 2016)

(a) Providing technical and financial assistance to start-up entrepreneurs in the field of renewable sources of energy

(b) Providing electricity to every household in the country by 2018

(c) Replacing the coal-based power plants with natural gas, nuclear, solar, wind and tidal power plants over a period of time

(d) Providing for financial turnaround and revival of power distribution companies

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(a) 2.(d) 3.(d) 4.(a) 5.(c) 6.(b) 7.(d)

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