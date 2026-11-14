UPSC Key: Voter Roll Irregularities, Digital Childhood and El Niño

Written by Sanju Singh

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 14, 2026. If you missed the November 13, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

Advertisement

Front Page

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Elections, Representation of the People Act, 1950, Election Commission of India, electoral rolls.

Mains Examination: GS II-Salient features of the Representation of the People Act; Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies; Election Commission and electoral reforms.

Advertisement

What’s the ongoing story: In October 2024, the Pune District Election Officer (DEO) first flagged to the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) irregular patterns in voter applications for change in address to other constituencies. Two more letters followed five months later, one suggesting such applications were being submitted in bulk by persons other than the voters concerned. At least six voters in the list whose addresses were changed and names deleted from their original constituency said they had neither shifted residences nor submitted any form for address change.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls? What is its significance?

— What are the different forms used by the Election Commission of India for voter registration, deletion and change of address?

— What is the role of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and Booth Level Officer (BLO) in maintaining electoral rolls?

— What are the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, concerning the preparation and revision of electoral rolls?

Key Takeaways:

— On November 19, 2025, NCP leader Ajit Gavhane, hand-delivered a complaint with a list of 58 names and claimed the list was an example of “fraudulent deletions/ shifting of voters” and there were more than 15,000 cases.

— The remaining 57 figured among the 5,603 voters, for whom Form 7 (the form for deleting a voter) had been automatically generated after address change applications were submitted and accepted at some other constituency.

— The Pune DEO finally assessed that in Gavhane’s list of 58 voters, three voters had died, 11 were living where they were registered, and voter registration (Form 6) applications had since been filed online to bring the remaining 43 back on the rolls in Bhosari Assembly constituency.

— When voters shift to a different location, they have to submit Form 8 in the new constituency to get their names enrolled in the rolls there. The Electoral Registration Officer of the new constituency verifies the documents submitted. He can also ask the Booth Level Officer to verify the address.

— If the Form 8 is approved, the software automatically creates a Form 7 in voters’ old constituencies to delete them from the voter list there.

— In their reports, election officials in Pimpri, Thane and Khadakvasla admitted that address change requests through Form 8 had been approved without any field check by Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Do You Know:

— Article 324 of the Constitution vests the superintendence, direction and control of elections in the Election Commission of India (ECI), while Article 326 provides for elections to the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies on the basis of adult suffrage. The Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1950, provides the statutory framework for the preparation and revision of electoral rolls.

— Section 19 specifies the conditions for registration as an elector, including being at least 18 years old on the qualifying date and ordinarily residing in the constituency. Section 21 provides for the preparation and revision of electoral rolls; Section 22 for correction of entries and deletion of names on specified grounds; Section 23 for inclusion of names, subject to verification; Section 31 prescribes punishment for making false declarations in connection with electoral registration.

— The ECI conducts intensive revisions to verify existing entries and ensure the inclusion of eligible voters. The process involves enumeration and verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

— Under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, Form 6 is used for enrolment of a new elector, Form 6A for inclusion of an overseas Indian elector, Form 7 for objecting to a proposed inclusion or seeking deletion of an existing entry, and Form 8 for shifting residence within or outside a constituency, correcting electoral roll entries, replacing an EPIC without correction and marking a person with disability (PwD).

— Section 24 of the RPA, 1950, provides for appeals against orders passed by the ERO under Sections 22 and 23. An appeal lies to the District Magistrate or another specified authority, with a further appeal to the Chief Electoral Officer against specified appellate orders.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-law/voters-deleted-rolls-sir-form-6-10929029/

📍https://indianexpress.com/article/express-exclusive/election-commission-sir-14-objections-gyanesh-kumar-sukhbir-singh-sandhu-vivek-joshi-10889737/

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍 The light of recent controversy regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), what are the challenges before the Election Commission of India to ensure the trustworthiness of elections in India? (UPSC, 2018, GS2)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Economy-External Sector, International Trade, Balance of Payments, Exports and Imports, Foreign Trade Policy.

Mains Examination: GS III-Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and employment; Changes in industrial policy and their effects on industrial growth.

What’s the ongoing story: A sharp surge in electronic and petroleum products exports drove India’s goods exports to its highest level ever of $50 billion in October, while record high crude oil prices amid the Iran war also took imports to a five-year high of $90 billion, driving the goods trade deficit to $40 billion, the highest during the calendar year, according to data released Friday by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the difference between merchandise trade balance, services trade balance and overall trade balance?

— What are the major factors contributing to India’s merchandise trade deficit?

— What is the significance of export diversification for India’s external trade?

— How do fluctuations in international crude oil prices affect India’s trade balance and current account deficit?

— What role do Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) play in enhancing India’s export competitiveness?

Key Takeaways:

— While high oil prices amid the Iran war dominated goods trade, India’s non-oil exports also surged, with non-oil, non-gems and jewellery exports up nearly 32% to $37.38 billion from $28.11 billion.

— With much lower tariffs compared to last year, goods exports to the US registered a steep jump of 39.3% to $8.72 billion compared to $6.26 billion in October last year.

— Meanwhile, imports from Russia and China also rose sharply by 74% and 46%, respectively.

— Data showed petroleum goods purchases surged 54% to $22.81 billion, making up the highest category-wise imports. Electronic goods imports also surged by 49.95% to 14.31 billion in October this year compared to October 2025.

— Petroleum products exports, meanwhile, surged 140% to $8.89 billion and electronic goods exports surged 62% to $6.64 billion.

— While oil and electronic goods imports rose, gold and silver imports slipped despite the festive season. Gold imports slipped 62% to $5.51 billion compared to $14.71 billion, and silver imports declined 28.26% to $1.91 billion in October this year against $2.71 billion in October 2025.

— India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, has seen its import costs jump amid disruptions in the backdrop of the war in West Asia. New Delhi imports nearly 85 per cent of its oil needs.

— “The free trade pacts India has signed with many key trade partners have opened new avenues for growth. We see strong opportunities ahead as new FTAs are signed with the European Union and other trade blocs.”

Do You Know:

— India’s trade performance is not determined by goods exports and imports alone. Services such as software, business, financial and professional services also contribute to its external trade. According to the Economic Survey 2025–26, India’s services exports reached $387.5 billion in FY25, while services imports stood at $198.7 billion, resulting in a record services trade surplus of $188.8 billion. This surplus covered nearly two-thirds of the merchandise trade deficit in FY25.

— A merchandise trade deficit occurs when the value of a country’s imports of goods exceeds its exports of goods. However, the CAD is broader: it arises when total current-account payments exceed receipts. The current account includes trade in goods and services, primary income (such as investment income) and secondary income (such as remittances).

— India imports more than 80% of its oil requirements, making its import bill vulnerable to fluctuations in international crude oil prices. A rise in crude oil prices increases the value of petroleum imports and can widen the merchandise trade deficit. The high oil prices amid the Iran war contributed to the rise in India’s petroleum imports in October 2026.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-economics/how-indias-foreign-trade-has-been-invisibilised-10110525/

📍https://indianexpress.com/article/business/india-current-account-deficit-widens-q1-rbi-data-10859122/

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

📍 With reference to the international trade of India at present, which of the following statements is/are correct? (UPSC CSE 2020)

1. India’s merchandise exports are less than its merchandise imports.

2. India’s imports of iron and steel, chemicals, fertilisers and machinery have decreased in recent years.

3. India’s exports of services are more than its imports of services.

4. India suffers from an overall trade/current account deficit.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 4 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 3 and 4 only

Politics

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: International Relations; International Organisations; Important International Groupings.

Mains Examination: GS II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests; India and its neighbourhood; Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story:

The inaugural Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum will be held in New Delhi from November 20 to 22, 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate it. Of the 25 countries invited, 15, including China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Iran, have confirmed their participation. Pakistan has not yet confirmed whether it will attend. India has invited Pakistan’s National Heritage and Culture Minister. This is the first invitation extended by New Delhi to a senior Pakistani minister since the military hostilities between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the objectives, organisational structure and major areas of cooperation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

— How does the SCO provide India with a platform to engage with Central Asian countries and other Eurasian powers?

— What is the significance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening people-to-people relations and building trust between countries?

— How does India balance bilateral tensions with Pakistan with its obligations and participation in multilateral groupings such as the SCO?

Key Takeaways:

— “New Delhi intends to offer all visiting delegates from SCO countries a lowdown of its 5,000-year civilisational history by holding the three-day event at the Purana Qila monument, and taking them through the excavated site, unravelling layers of the Capital’s history.”

—“It is being organised jointly by the ministries of Culture and External Affairs.”

— “While the Prime Minister will attend the inaugural ceremony on November 20, four key sessions will be held the following days, themed around civilisational and cultural expression, art and architecture, and language, literature and manuscripts, the minister said.”

– “India’s aim was to ensure that the SCO was not merely a geopolitical and economic platform but also a forum for shared civilisational heritage and human values.”

– “The civilisational dialogue was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during the SCO Heads of State summit in Tianjin in September 2025.”

– “The key goals are to strengthen people-to-people ties and cultural engagement across Eurasian member states, and showcase the shared heritage, art, literature and traditions of ancient civilisations.”

– “Meanwhile, the SCO countries will also deliberate on filing joint nominations for UNESCO heritage lists owing to their cultural exchanges and influences over centuries, officials said.”

Do You Know:

— The SCO is a permanent intergovernmental organisation comprising 10 members: India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus. Its objectives include strengthening mutual trust and good-neighbour relations, maintaining regional peace and security, promoting cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology, culture, energy, transport and education, and combating terrorism, separatism and extremism.

— The SCO provides India with a multilateral platform to deepen engagement with Central Asian countries and major Eurasian powers. It facilitates regional security and counter-terrorism cooperation through the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), based in Tashkent, and offers opportunities to strengthen trade, investment, energy cooperation and connectivity. It also enables India to engage with countries such as China, Russia and Pakistan within a common multilateral framework.

— At the 2026 SCO Summit in Bishkek, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s vision of Security, Connectivity and Opportunity as the three pillars of its engagement.

Security: Cooperation against terrorism and other regional security threats, without double standards.

Connectivity: Promoting links between markets and trade while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.

Opportunity: Leveraging technology, entrepreneurship, innovation, start-ups and people-to-people exchanges for shared development.

— RATS is one of the SCO’s two permanent bodies, with its Executive Committee based in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. It facilitates cooperation among member countries to counter terrorism, separatism and extremism through information-sharing and coordination among relevant agencies.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-global/sco-summit-bishkek-india-objectives-central-asia-expert-explains-10863380/

📍https://indianexpress.com/article/india/in-islamabad-indian-official-flags-regional-connectivity-transit-trade-10901431/

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍 Critically examine the aims and objectives of SCO. What importance does it hold for India? (UPSC, 2021, GS2)

Nation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Geography-Climatology; El Niño and La Niña; El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO); Indian Monsoon; Climate Change.

Mains Examination: GS I: Important geophysical phenomena, geographical features and their location; changes in critical geographical features; GS III: climate change; conservation; disaster management; agricultural production and food security.

What’s the ongoing story: The US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has warned that the ongoing El Niño event continues to intensify and is likely to remain strong to very strong during the first quarter of 2027. The current event has seen sea surface temperatures in parts of the equatorial Pacific exceed 4°C above normal, a development not previously confirmed in records dating back to the 1950s.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is El Niño, and how does it differ from La Niña and ENSO-neutral conditions?

— How does El Niño influence global temperature patterns, rainfall distribution and the occurrence of extreme weather events?

— Why does El Niño generally weaken the Indian southwest monsoon? Are its effects uniform across all regions and seasons?

— What is the role of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) in influencing the impact of El Niño on the Indian monsoon?

— How does global warming interact with natural climate variability, including El Niño, to influence global temperature records?

Key Takeaways:

—“It is set to shatter all previously known records with respective to the sea surface temperatures along the equatorial Pacific Ocean.”

— “El Niño is a naturally occurring phenomenon associated with warm seas along the equatorial Pacific Oceans.”

— “El Niño alters rain patterns, spikes temperatures, increases incidents of wild fires, leads to extreme weather in the form of fluids or droughts across the world.”

— “It is one of the three phases of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO), the other two being ENSO neutral and La Nina (cool).”

—“The ENSO phase is subject to the Relative Ocean Nino Index (RONI) value — the sea surface temperature measured over the Nino 3.4 region.” “An El Niño event is declared when the average RONI value surpasses 0.5 degree Celsius, an average considered over three months.”

– “The chances for a historic event exceeding previous El Niños dating back to 1950 (+2.5 degrees Celsius or more) are now around 60% for the October-December and November-January periods,” the NOAA said.

– “Since October, the sea surface temperature recorded farther to the west across the equatorial Pacific Ocean exceeded 4 degrees Celsius-the first ever confirmed since 1950s when the data gathering commenced.”

— “The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) had, in October this year, warned of off-the-charts temperature values to emerge, which now stands confirmed.

Do You Know:

— El Niño is the warm phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO), characterised by unusually warm sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. Under normal conditions, easterly trade winds push warm waters westwards, allowing cold water to upwell near South America. During El Niño, these winds weaken, reducing cold-water upwelling and allowing warm water to spread eastwards. This disrupts the Walker Circulation—the east-west atmospheric circulation over the tropical Pacific—altering global rainfall and temperature patterns.

— The IOD is an ocean-atmosphere phenomenon involving differences in sea surface temperatures between the western and eastern equatorial Indian Ocean. It has three phases:

Positive IOD: The western Indian Ocean is warmer than the eastern region and is generally associated with stronger monsoon rainfall over India.

Negative IOD: The western Indian Ocean is cooler than the eastern region and is generally associated with weaker monsoon rainfall.

Neutral IOD: No significant temperature difference exists between the two regions.

A positive IOD can partly offset El Niño’s adverse impact on the Indian monsoon, but actual rainfall depends on several oceanic and atmospheric factors.

— Although El Niño is generally associated with below-normal southwest monsoon rainfall, the relationship is not uniform. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, seven of the 16 El Niño years since 1950 witnessed below-normal Indian monsoon rainfall. The inverse relationship is stronger during the latter half of the monsoon, particularly in September. Other factors, including the IOD and atmospheric circulation patterns, also influence monsoon performance.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/how-an-imd-discovery-in-1920s-changed-monsoon-forecasts-10727650/

📍https://indianexpress.com/article/upsc-current-affairs/upsc-essentials/upsc-issue-understanding-indian-monsoon-el-nino-impact-economy-10755610/

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

📍With reference to ‘Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD)’ sometimes mentioned in the news while forecasting Indian monsoon, which of the following statements is/are correct? (UPSC, CSE, 2017)

1. IOD phenomenon is characterised by a difference in sea surface temperature between tropical Western Indian Ocean and tropical Eastern Pacific Ocean.

2. An IOD phenomenon can influence an EI Nino’s impact on the monsoon.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ideas Page

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Geography- Major straits, canals and maritime routes; international trade; Indian Ocean Region.

Mains Examination: GS II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests; important international institutions; GS III: Indian Economy – energy security and international trade; security challenges and their management; maritime security.

What’s the ongoing story: Ram Madhav writes- “History, from the 5th-century Peloponnesian War between Athens and Sparta to the recent US-Iran war and the blockade of Hormuz and Bab-el-Mandeb straits, stands as testimony to the fact that a few choke points-narrow maritime routes that can be controlled by territorial armies-define and regulate the global economy. “ The control over maritime chokepoints has influenced economic and geopolitical power, with examples ranging from the Bosporus to the Suez Canal crisis of 1956 and the present Hormuz and Bab-el-Mandeb crisis.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are maritime chokepoints? Why are they strategically important for global trade and energy security?

— How did the Suez Canal crisis of 1956 alter the global balance of power?

— How has trade emerged as an instrument of geopolitical coercion?

— How can maritime chokepoint disruptions affect India’s energy security and trade?

— What role can India play in shaping a new world order?

Key Takeaways: Ram Madhav writes-

— “The blockades imposed by various regional powers, like the Iranians in the Hormuz Strait and the Houthis of Yemen in Bab-el-Mandeb, led to a major energy crisis in many parts of the world.”

— “The impact of these developments around chokepoints is not limited to the economy alone. They can cause tectonic shifts in the global power balance.”

— “After World War II, global multilateral institutions were created to regulate economic forces.” “But soon, trade emerged as a new weapon and countries, especially the US, began to use it for coercion.” “That weaponisation led to the Suez Canal crisis in 1956.”

— “President Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt decided to nationalise this important trade channel from the British and French stakeholders.” “A brief conflict ensued, but US President Eisenhower’s intervention led the European powers to back off, and control of the Suez Canal went to Egypt, where it has remained since.” “That provided a template for how choke points can become weapons of trade for various countries.”

— “Choke points played a crucial role” in the return of political leadership to control over the global economy and trade. “Such crises change the power pecking order. The Suez Canal crisis resulted in the decline of Britain and France as global powers and the emergence of the US-USSR bipolarity.”

— At a recent media convention in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked: “The challenge is: In a changing world, how do we build an order where new realities find their place, global institutions become more effective, and the spirit of cooperation among nations is reinforced?” He added: “this is where India’s role comes to the fore”.

Do You Know:

— Maritime chokepoints are narrow sea passages connecting major water bodies and serving as critical routes for international trade and energy transport. Disruptions can affect global supply chains, raise shipping costs and force vessels to take longer alternative routes.

Strait of Hormuz: Located between Iran and Oman, it connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is a major route for crude oil and LNG shipments. Around 20.7 million barrels per day of petroleum and other liquids passed through it in 2024, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Bab-el-Mandeb Strait: Located between Yemen and the Horn of Africa, it connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and provides access to the Suez Canal, facilitating trade between Asia and Europe.

Suez Canal: An artificial waterway in Egypt connecting the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea. Opened in 1869, it shortens the maritime route between Europe and Asia by avoiding the longer journey around the Cape of Good Hope.

Strait of Malacca: Located between the Malay Peninsula and Indonesia’s Sumatra island, it connects the Indian Ocean with the South China Sea and the Pacific Ocean. It is a major route for energy shipments to East and Southeast Asia.

— According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, around 95% of India’s trade by volume and 70% by value moves through maritime routes. The Strait of Hormuz is crucial for India’s energy imports, while the Red Sea–Bab-el-Mandeb–Suez route is important for trade with Europe. Disruptions can raise freight and insurance costs and affect supply chains.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/editorials/hormuz-blockades-test-foundational-principle-of-global-commerce-10654532/

📍https://indianexpress.com/article/upsc-current-affairs/upsc-essentials/from-hormuz-to-malacca-indias-stakes-in-global-chokepoints-10596980/

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance; Government policies and interventions

Mains Examination: GS II: Issues relating to development and management of social sector/services, laws, institutions and bodies constituted for the protection of vulnerable sections; GS III: Awareness in the fields of IT and computers; developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

What’s the ongoing story: Krishna Kumar writes- “Who is a child? The question was never easy to answer, partly because the term ‘child’ is used in so many ways. In India, it applies to grown-up adults as well as real children. College and university teachers commonly refer to their students as ‘bachche’. In the meanwhile, real children and their education are routinely neglected and poorly planned. Neglect takes many forms, ranging from early indoctrination to ill-conceived imposition of complex items of knowledge and devices. “The smartphone is one such device. Mothers use it as a babysitter and education policymakers treat it as a learning tool.” Neither the central nor state governments in our country have woken up to notice the mounting evidence available to stop the digital avalanche outside elementary school gates.

Key Points to Ponder:

— How does excessive exposure to smartphones and digital devices affect children’s intellectual and emotional development?

— Why is screen-based learning not necessarily a substitute for classroom teaching and traditional learning methods?

— Examine the implications of AI-assisted learning and the early introduction of AI in schools.

— Discuss the role of institutions such as the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in safeguarding children in the digital age.

— How can education policy strike a balance between technological advancement and the developmental needs of children?

Key Takeaways: Krishna Kumar writes-

—“Mothers use it as a babysitter and education policymakers treat it as a learning tool. Its detrimental impact on children’s intellectual development is no longer a matter of debate, yet governments in many countries are still reluctant to recognise the problem.”

— “Video devices and apps have turned childhood and pedagogic norms upside down. In Britain, the first flush of digital enthusiasm led the authorities to make reading apps compulsory. Fifteen years later, teachers are realising how wrong it was to deprive children of real books. Many schools are reverting to paper and pencil-based literacy and numeracy.”

— “ Our story is likely to be similar. In fact, both public and private investment in e-equipping of elementary schools is growing unabated. The perception that online teaching is a substitute for real teaching took root during the pandemic years. Uprooting this perception is hard.”

— “Early introduction to AI represents the biggest threat of misplaced policy. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to introduce it in Grade III. Not to be left behind, Punjab wants children to learn AI from Grade I onwards. And there are schools already using AI equipment in nursery and kindergarten.”

— “Attention deficit is common among children brought up on app-based learning and AI-assisted marking of homework.” “The familiar divide between elites and the ordinary middle class is showing signs of getting wider.”

— “Contrary to the common perception and belief, e-pedagogy at early stages interferes with children’s intellectual growth and makes teaching more difficult in higher grades.” “The widespread belief that starting early is good in every sphere of knowledge has no basis whatsoever. It is simply a middle-class superstition shared by many administrators and policy makers.”

— “They don’t want to recognise that if teacher engagement is mediated by digital devices in the early years, it is likely to muzzle rather than enhance children’s intellectual and emotional development.”

— “One might have expected child-right groups and institutions like the National Commission for the Protection of Children’s Rights (NCPCR) to take suo moto steps to scaffold small children against digital invasion.”

Do You Know:

— National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, introduced the 5+3+3+4 curricular structure for children aged 3–18 years. The five-year Foundational Stage covers three years of pre-school and Grades I–II (ages 3–8), emphasising flexible, play-based, activity-based and inquiry-based learning.

— PRAGYATA Guidelines for Digital Education, issued by the Ministry of Education, promote digital education while safeguarding students’ health and well-being. They recommend limiting online interaction to 30 minutes a day for pre-primary children and, for Classes I–VIII, to two synchronous sessions of 30–45 minutes each on days when online classes are held. They also caution against prolonged device exposure and recommend age-appropriate schedules.

— National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a statutory body under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, has issued resources such as Being Safe Online and guidelines on cyber safety, bullying and cyberbullying in schools. It has also commissioned a study on the physical, behavioural and psychosocial effects of mobile phones and internet-enabled devices on children.

— Section 9 of Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, requires verifiable parental consent before processing children’s personal data and prohibits processing likely to harm their well-being. It also prohibits tracking, behavioural monitoring and targeted advertising directed at children, subject to statutory exemptions. The Act defines a child as an individual below 18 years.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍https://indianexpress.com/article/health-wellness/social-media-aiims-docs-how-to-make-tech-a-tool-not-a-trap-10579545/

📍https://indianexpress.com/article/parenting/children-teenagers-technology-ai-needs-literacy-no-blanket-ban-10863716/

Explained

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Economy; Gross Fixed Capital Formation; Gross Fixed Assets; GDP growth; Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme; Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Mains Examination: GS III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and employment; Government budgeting.

What’s the ongoing story:

Udit Misra writes that despite several reforms and incentives, including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), Goods and Services Tax (GST) and reduction in corporate tax rates, investment rates did not rise as the government had hoped. However, recent data from a Bank of Baroda study of 2,010 non-financial companies across 31 sectors indicates that corporate investments and capacity utilisation are improving. While these trends could support higher GDP growth, the outlook for consumption remains weak.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the significance of gross fixed assets and capacity utilisation in assessing corporate investment trends?

— Why has private corporate investment remained subdued despite government reforms and incentives?

— Examine the relationship between consumption demand, capacity utilisation and private investment.

— How have the PLI and ELI schemes sought to encourage investment and employment generation?

— What does the improvement in the asset turnover ratio indicate about India’s manufacturing and services sectors?

— How can weak rural and urban consumption affect the sustainability of India’s investment cycle?

Key Takeaways: Udit Misra writes-

— “The government’s view has been that the private sector must be incentivised to invest and, in the process, create jobs, economic growth and prosperity, while the government’s focus should be to make it easier for businesses to function.”

— “The biggest such incentive was the historic cut in corporate tax rates introduced in 2019.” However, investment rates, which had been declining since 2011-12, did not rise as expected.

— “The government’s approach shifted to addressing the underlying issue: weak consumption levels.” It provided tax breaks to consumers, direct benefit transfers and shifted focus from PLI to the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme. “Even when investments rose, they were patchy, reflecting the K-shaped recovery in consumption.” “However, data suggests a turnaround may be underway.”

— Bank of Baroda’s study of 2,010 companies across 31 sectors found that 22 sectors recorded improved growth in gross fixed assets in the first half of the current financial year.

— “What is important here to note is that these are not investment intentions but actual investments,” says Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist of BoB.

— “Typically, companies start making fresh investments when existing capacity starts getting used up because demand from consumers is up.” The asset turnover ratio, which measures sales relative to fixed assets and indicates capacity utilisation, improved from 1.14 in September 2025 to 1.30 in September 2026. “23 of the 31 industries have witnessed an improved ratio which does indicate higher investments in future,” says the report.

— “Actual investments by companies seem to be going up across a large number of sectors” and “capacity utilisation is going up”, indicating potential for further investment. The RBI projected Q2 real GDP growth at 7.2%, while BoB, SBI and HSBC expected 7.4%, 7.8% and 7.5%, respectively.

— “ However, the outlook for consumption remains weak. HSBC flagged declining real rural wages, weak winter sowing, slower tractor sales and weak non-durable demand. Urban informal-sector real wages are also barely growing.”

Do You Know:

— Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) refers to investment in fixed assets such as buildings, machinery, equipment and infrastructure used repeatedly in production. It is a component of GDP under the expenditure approach and indicates an economy’s addition to productive capacity.

— Capital expenditure (CAPEX) involves spending on acquiring or creating long-term assets that expand or improve productive capacity, such as factories, machinery and infrastructure. The NSO conducts a Forward-Looking Survey on Private Corporate Sector CAPEX Investment Intentions to assess companies’ investment plans and actual expenditure.

According to the March 2026 survey, provisional CAPEX for 2025–26 was estimated at ₹11.44 lakh crore, financed through internal accruals (65.35%) and domestic debt (23.25%). Investment intentions for 2026–27 were estimated at ₹9.55 lakh crore.

— Capacity utilisation measures how much of an industry’s or company’s installed production capacity is being used. Higher demand and greater use of existing capacity can encourage investment in additional machinery, factories and equipment.

The RBI’s quarterly Order Books, Inventories and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS) assesses manufacturing-sector demand through data on new and pending orders, inventories, production and installed capacity. In April–June 2026, capacity utilisation stood at 74.6% (76.3% seasonally adjusted).

— Public capital expenditure on infrastructure supports private investment by improving connectivity, logistics, energy availability and the business environment. The Economic Survey 2025–26 notes that sustained public CAPEX, along with logistics, digital and regulatory reforms, has supported capital stock growth and improved private investment capacity. Public infrastructure investment can also crowd in private investment.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍https://indianexpress.com/article/business/private-investment-picking-up-gst-reforms-nirmala-sitharaman-10949671/

📍https://indianexpress.com/article/upsc-current-affairs/upsc-essentials/how-to-measure-the-success-of-indias-capex-strategy-10847604/

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

📍With reference to Indian economy, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2015)

1. The rate of growth of Real Gross Domestic Product has steadily increased in the last decade.

2. The Gross Domestic Product at market prices (in rupees) has steadily increased in the last decade.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Opinion/Editorial

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021; Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021; statutory regulatory bodies;

Mains Examination: GS II: Issues relating to development and management of social sector/services relating to health; laws, institutions and bodies constituted for the protection of vulnerable sections; issues relating to women; GS IV: Ethics in human relationships; ethical concerns in medical practices.

What’s the ongoing story:

Sarojini Nadimpally writes that the rescue of 43 women from an alleged egg-donation trafficking network in Hyderabad has exposed gaps in the implementation of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021. The involvement of brokers, the targeting of economically vulnerable women, the use of falsified documents and fertility facilities apparently overlooked the circumstances in which women are recruited. The law prohibits intermediaries and lays down safeguards for egg donors, enforcement remains weak.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)? What procedures and services are regulated under the ART (Regulation) Act, 2021?

— Discuss the challenges in enforcing the ART Act, 2021, particularly in the context of inter-State recruitment and unregistered fertility facilities.

— Examine the role of National and State Boards in ensuring accountability and regulatory oversight.

— How can India protect economically vulnerable women from exploitation in the fertility industry while ensuring access to reproductive healthcare?

Key Takeaways: Sarojini Nadimpally writes-

— “On paper, India protects egg donors well.” “A woman may donate only once in her life, only between the ages of 23 and 35, and no more than seven eggs may be retrieved from her.” “The law also shuts out middlemen.”

— “Nevertheless, brokers continue to recruit women across state lines for egg donation.” “How well is the law enforced? The government’s own records offer little information.” “But its chapter on assisted reproduction is silent on inspections, violations, or prosecutions.” “That gap matters. ART banks must keep donor records and update the National Registry.”

— “Since courts can take cognisance of offences under the Act only on complaints by the National or State Boards or their authorised officers (Section 35), enforcement rests largely with these bodies.”

— “The women recruited through brokers should be treated as witnesses, not accused.” “The Hyderabad, Varanasi, and Erode cases came to light through police raids or individual complaints, not routine regulatory inspections.”

— “Unless regulators check donor registers and hold clinics accountable, police operations will end with only a few agents in custody, while the institutions facilitating the trade continue to operate.”

Do You Know:

— The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021 defines ART as techniques involving the handling of sperm or oocytes outside the human body and transferring gametes or embryos into a woman’s reproductive system to achieve pregnancy. It covers procedures such as IVF and embryo transfer and regulates ART clinics and banks to ensure safe and ethical reproductive healthcare.

— Under Section 27, only registered ART banks can screen oocyte donors and provide their oocytes to ART clinics. Donors must be aged 23–35 years, can donate only once in their lifetime, and may have no more than seven oocytes retrieved.

— Section 22 requires written informed consent before an ART procedure. The commissioning couple or woman must provide the donor with 12-month insurance coverage against specified risks associated with retrieval. ART banks must also screen donors for prescribed infections, including HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and syphilis.

— ART clinics can obtain donor gametes only from registered ART banks. Banks must screen donors, maintain records and update the National ART and Surrogacy Registry. Clinics and banks must preserve records of donors, gametes, embryos and procedures for at least 10 years, as prescribed under the Act and Rules.

— Section 29 prohibits the sale, transfer or use of human gametes, zygotes and embryos except for purposes permitted under the law. Section 33 prohibits agencies or organisations engaged in trading human gametes or embryos and bars the use of intermediaries to obtain gamete donors.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-law/thane-egg-donation-racket-violations-fertility-law-10574625/

📍https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-law/delhi-hc-notice-rules-frozen-embryo-donation-10510446/

Previous year Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍In a crucial domain like the public healthcare system, the Indian State should play a vital role to contain the adverse impact of marketisation of the system. Suggest some measures through which the State can enhance the reach of public healthcare at the grassroots level. (UPSC 2024 GS2 )

Big Picture

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Gig economy; platform workers; Code on Social Security, 2020; labour reforms.

Mains Examination: GS II-Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors; welfare schemes for vulnerable sections; GS III- Indian economy and issues relating to employment; inclusive growth; changes in industrial and service sectors; GS I: Role of women and women’s organisations; social empowerment; GS IV: Ethics in work culture; dignity of labour; corporate accountability.

What’s the ongoing story: The entry of domestic helps into the gig economy through platforms such as InstaHelp, Pronto and Snabbit is transforming a sector traditionally dependent on informal networks. While platform-based work offers women opportunities through structured employment, training, uniforms, customer ratings and better pay, it also presents challenges. These include strict booking schedules, penalties for late log-ins or arrivals, pressure to complete tasks within limited time and long working hours. The experiences of women workers highlight the gap between the formal structure promised by platforms and the vulnerabilities they continue to face.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the gig economy? How has the expansion of digital platforms transformed India’s employment landscape?

— Who are gig workers and platform workers? How are they defined under the Code on Social Security, 2020?

— How has platform-based domestic work changed traditional employer-worker relationships?

— Does app-based employment provide women with greater financial independence and flexibility?

— What measures are needed to ensure the safety, dignity and welfare of women employed through digital platforms?

— Examine the role of labour laws and social security provisions in protecting workers in the informal and gig economy.

Key Takeaways:

— “Over the last couple of years, this sector has expanded to domestic workers.” “The entry of domestic helps into the gig economy has disrupted a segment that has for generations run on traditional networks.

— “Pronto, one of the major players in this space, estimates that the number of women engaged on its platform rose from about 1,440 in January 2026 to more than 15,000 by September.”

— “The pay, along with the nature of the job that gives it a formal structure — the uniforms, training, customer ratings — are what many gig workers cite as their main draw.” “You can log in and log off.”

— “But there are also stiff ‘disincentives’ or penalties for logging in late, being late for a booking, etc.” “These are fine-prints most workers struggle to understand.” “We need to work fast. So that we can finish off all the work during the booking time, the customer is happy and they rate us well.”

— “The training also has sessions on how to use the app; pay, incentives and disincentives; safety and social security features, grooming for the job, and a warning against stealing.” “Despite these assurances, vulnerabilities remain.” “There must be discussion about some kind of set-up for them to wait, otherwise this is just abandoning them on the streets.”

— “Things like penalties for being late, the pressure of ratings, not being able to take a day off beyond the fixed two days…And then the lack of a place to rest between bookings.” “They get tired, and there is little scope to rest and recover.”

Do You Know:

— According to NITI Aayog’s June 2022 report, India’s Booming Gig and Platform Economy, India had an estimated 7.7 million gig workers in 2020–21, projected to rise to 23.5 million by 2029–30, driven by digital platforms and changing employment patterns.

— The Code on Social Security, 2020, for the first time, defined gig workers (working outside a traditional employer-employee relationship) and platform workers (accessing work through online platforms connecting service providers with customers). Effective from November 21, 2025, it provides for social security covering life and disability protection, accident insurance, health, maternity and old-age benefits, a Social Security Fund and aggregator contributions towards workers’ welfare.

— Launched on August 26, 2021, by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, e-Shram is the National Database of Unorganised Workers, covering domestic, migrant, construction, street vendor, gig and platform workers. Registered workers receive a 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN). The e-Shram One-Stop Solution, launched on October 21, 2024, integrates social security and welfare schemes. An aggregator module was launched in December 2024 to facilitate registration of aggregators and platform workers; 12 major aggregators had been onboarded by January 29, 2026.

— The Union Budget 2025–26 announced identity cards, e-Shram registration and healthcare coverage under Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) for gig workers of online platforms.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍https://indianexpress.com/article/long-reads/delivering-orders-for-zomato-blinkit-swiggy-10-minute-window-15-5-hours-my-gig-10472342/

📍https://indianexpress.com/article/upsc-current-affairs/upsc-essentials/how-gig-workers-struggle-between-flexibility-and-insecurity-10102129/

Previous year UPSC Prelims and Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍With reference to casual workers employed in India, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2021)

1. All casual workers are entitled for Employees Provident Fund coverage.

2. All casual workers are entitled for regular working hours and overtime payment.

3. The government can by a notification specify that an establishment or industry shall pay wages only through its bank account.

Which of the above statements are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

📍Discuss the merits and demerits of the four ‘Labour Codes’ in the context of labour market reforms in India. What has been the progress so far in this regard? (UPSC GS 3 2024)

📍“Examine the role of ‘Gig Economy’ in the process of empowerment of women in India.” (UPSC GS 1 2021)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY

1. (d)

2. (b)

3. (b)

4. (b)

For any queries and feedback, contact manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.