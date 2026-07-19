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UPSC Key: Vikram-1, Tenkasi settlement, and India’s 3 inflations

How is knowing about the Falkland Islands dispute relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as the data breach at Kudankulam, Vikram-1 and the Tenkasi settlement hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for July 19, 2026.

UPSC Key: Vikram-1, Tenkasi settlement, and India’s 3 inflationsSpace startup Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 rocket lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Saturday. Know more in our UPSC Key. (PTI)
Written by: Roshni Yadav
27 min readNew DelhiJul 19, 2026 06:52 PM IST First published on: Jul 19, 2026 at 06:52 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for July 19, 2026If you missed the July 18, 2026, UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

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Roshni Yadav
Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. She is an alumna of the University of ... Read More

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