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UPSC Key: ‘Talking’ cars, Himalayas’ hanging glacier threat, and Indus Waters Treaty

How is knowing about the Himalayas' hanging glaciers relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as the Semicon 2.0 programme, GDP growth, and deep-sea drilling hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for September 1, 2026.

UPSC Key: ‘Talking’ cars, Himalayas’ hanging glacier threat, and Indus Waters TreatyV2V communication can warn drivers of sudden braking, collision risks, wrong-way vehicles and approaching emergency responders. Know more in our UPSC Key. (Image: Global Infrastructure hub)
Written by: Roshni Yadav, Raveena Baneta
36 min readNew DelhiSep 1, 2026 06:00 PM IST First published on: Sep 1, 2026 at 06:00 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for September 1, 2026.  If you missed the August 31, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

EXPLAINED 

Will ‘talking’ cars reduce road accident deaths?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Government policies and interventions, Science and Technology.

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What’s the ongoing story: In 2025, crashes on roads claimed 1.83 lakh lives in India — around 6,000 more than the previous year — raising alarm across different segments of the government. Now, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) will soon mandate its new road-safety intervention, the Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication system, through which cars will essentially talk with each other wirelessly to warn drivers about upcoming accident risks on the road. 

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Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. At The Indian Express, she writes for ... Read More

raveena baneta
Raveena Baneta

Raveena Baneta is a consultant with the UPSC section of The Indian Express where she writes on Ethic... Read More

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