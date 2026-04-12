UPSC Key: US-Iran talks in Islamabad, Artemis II returns and Jag Vikram

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for April 12, 2026. If you missed the April 11, 2026, UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: U.S. and Iranian negotiators held their highest-level talks in half a ​century in Pakistan on Saturday to try to end their six-week war as President Donald Trump said his military was starting the process of clearing the Strait of Hormuz.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the status of the US-Israel vs Iran war?

— What is happening in Lebanon?

— Know the history of US-Iran relations?

— What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz?

— What is the importance of US-Iran talks in Islamabad?

— What challenges hinder durable peace in west Asia?

— What is back-channel diplomacy?

— What diplomatic challenges can India face in balancing its ties with Israel, the US and Iran?

— Read about the use of asymmetric warfare tools in modern conflicts.

— How is Israel and non-state actors, such as Hezbollah, complicating ceasefire negotiations?

Key Takeaways:

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— The Strait of Hormuz, a major transit point for global energy supplies that Iran has effectively blocked but Trump has vowed to reopen, is crucial to negotiations between the sides during a two-week ceasefire agreed last week.

—”We’re now starting ​the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World,” Trump posted on social media.

— U.S. Vice President JD ⁠Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner flew in on Saturday and met Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi for two hours before a rest, according to ​a source from mediator Pakistan.

— The talks in Islamabad ‌were the first direct U.S.-Iranian meeting in more than a decade and highest-level discussions since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

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— The Iranian delegation arrived on Friday dressed in black in mourning for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others killed in the war. The war has sent global oil prices soaring, killed thousands of people and led to strikes on Gulf Arab states.

— Before the talks began, a senior Iranian source told Reuters the U.S. had agreed to ​release frozen assets in Qatar and other foreign banks. But a U.S. official denied it.

— As well as the release of assets abroad, Tehran is demanding control of the Strait of Hormuz, payment of war reparations and a ceasefire ‌across the region ⁠including in Lebanon, according to Iranian state TV and officials.

— Trump’s stated goals have varied during the campaign, but as a minimum he wants free passage for global shipping through the strait and the crippling of Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme to ensure it cannot produce an atomic bomb.

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— U.S. ally Israel, which joined the February 28 attacks on Iran that launched the war, has also been bombing Tehran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and says that conflict is not part of the Iran-U.S. ceasefire.

From the World Page- “Iran unable to find mines it planted in Strait of Hormuz”

— Iran has been unable to open the Strait of Hormuz to more shipping traffic because it cannot locate all of the mines it laid in the waterway and lacks the capability to remove them, according to U.S. officials.

— The development is one reason Iran has not been able to quickly comply with the Trump administration’s admonitions to let more traffic pass through the strait.

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— Iran used small boats to mine the strait last month, soon after the United States and Israel began their war against the country. The mines, plus the threat of Iranian drone and missile attacks, slowed the number of oil tankers and other vessels passing through the strait to a trickle, driving up energy prices and providing Iran with its best leverage in the war.

— Iran left a path through the strait open, allowing ships that pay a toll to pass through.Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has issued warnings that ships could collide with sea mines, and semiofficial news organizations have published charts showing safe routes.

— Those routes are limited in large part because Iran mined the strait haphazardly, U.S. officials said. It is not clear that Iran recorded where it put every mine. And even when the location was recorded, some mines were placed in a way that allowed them to drift or move, according to the officials.

— As with land mines, removing nautical mines is far more difficult than placing them. The U.S. military lacks robust mine removal capabilities, relying on littoral combat ships equipped with mine sweeping capabilities. Iran also does not have the capability of quickly removing mines, even the ones it planted.

Do You Know:

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— The Strait of Hormuz lies between Oman and Iran. It links the Persian Gulf north of it with the Gulf of Oman to the south and the Arabian Sea beyond. It is 21 miles (33 km) wide at its narrowest point, with the shipping lane just two miles (three km) wide in either direction.

Iran has effectively blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint through which 20–25 per cent of global oil supply normally flows. Iran has effectively blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint through which 20–25 per cent of global oil supply normally flows.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍‘Bad news’: Vance says no agreement reached after peace talks with Iran

📍‘Iran chose not to accept our terms’: As Vance leaves Islamabad, key takeaways from his speech

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📍Knowledge Nugget | US-Israel war on Iran: 10 must-know tidbits for UPSC Exam

📍‘BIG NO’: Iran rejects US terms after 21-hour Islamabad talks

UPSC Prelims Practice Questions Covering similar theme:

(1) Which of the statements about the Strait of Hormuz is not correct?

(a) It is a critical region for international oil and gas supplies.

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(b) It is a narrow waterway between Bahrain and Qatar.

(c) It connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

(d) Disruption of shipping in this strait can significantly affect global energy prices.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian economy.

What’s the ongoing story: Apart from the fuel supply and price shock, the West Asia war has impacted a wide range of items from popular fast-moving consumer items such as instant noodles, juice, milk packs, beverages to automotive components for the country’s largest carmaker.

Key Points to Ponder:

— How is the West Asia war impacting the Indian economy?

— What is the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz for India’s energy security?

— What is shrinkflation?

— How are petrochemical shortages affecting the plastics and packaging industries?

— What are windfall taxes?

— Why has the government increased export duties on diesel and ATF?

— What measures has the government taken to manage the impact of the West Asia war?

Key Takeaways:

— While constrained supply and higher prices of packaging materials have led to a slower offtake at many production units of these FMCG firms, energy conservation efforts at some of these plants have resulted in underutilised capacity.

— Since the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been prioritised in the wake of supply disruptions — as against all other petrochemical products like propylene, polyethylene, acrylic acid, etc — the change in production mix has had a cascading effect on plastics and agrochemicals. Plastic manufacturing units, and those making products from plastics, are staring at the prospect of closure. As a result, all consumer packaging units using flexible plastics have been badly hit, leading to a pile up of stocks as is the case with Maggi. In response to queries on the shortage of packaging material, a Nestlé India spokesperson declined comment.

— Higher packaging costs and issues with supply of plastic caps and bottles have brought trouble for the beverages industry as well. Key players in the mineral water bottle space have hiked prices for distributors and resellers.

— As companies attempt to recalibrate pricing of their products, many FMCG makers are also opting for reduction in grammage of their products, known more popularly as ‘shrinkflation’.

— The Ministry of Heavy Industries has also urged ‌companies to ⁠shift ⁠factory operations from oil-based fuels to electricity and to use recycled aluminium or alternative materials as shortages and costs rise, according to a March 25 advisory reported by Reuters.

— Amid the rising cost pressures, India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has already announced that it will have to hike prices of its small cars. Other car companies have also announced an increase in prices.

— The latest HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed that India’s manufacturing activity fell from 56.9 in February to 53.9 in March, the lowest level in over four years. Cost inflation hit a 43-month high, but softer demand growth has limited hikes to output charges, the S&P Global release stated.

From the Economy Page- “Export duties on diesel, ATF hiked”

— Amid the surge in global oil and fuel prices due to the West Asia war, the government on Saturday significantly hiked the export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, to dissuade refiners from exporting the fuels and ensure adequate availability in the domestic market.

— The export levies, or windfall gains taxes—in the form of excise duties—were imposed from March 27 with the objective of ensuring adequate availability of these fuels in the domestic market by disincentivising exports amid a major price difference between domestic and international markets.

— With the West Asia war effectively closing off the critical maritime chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz, crude oil and fuel prices have surged globally. India depends heavily on oil and gas imports to meet its energy needs, and fuel prices in the country are linked to global oil and fuel price benchmarks.

— With the effective halt in vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz—from where one-fifth of global oil and natural gas flows usually transited—global energy supplies have been hit and prices have skyrocketed. While India has been in a comfortable position with regard to crude oil, petrol, and diesel availability, it still has to bear the brunt of high prices.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍How India’s economy deals with West Asia war

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(2) In the context of global oil prices, “Brent crude oil” is frequently referred to in the news. What does this term imply? (UPSC CSE 2011)

1. It is a major classification of crude oil.

2. It is sourced from the north sea.

3. It does not contain sulphur.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 2 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1,2, and 3

WORLD

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-III: Science and Technology, Awareness in the fields of Space.

What’s the ongoing story: The Artemis II capsule and its four-member crew streaked through Earth’s atmosphere and safely splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on Friday after nearly 10 days in space, capping the first voyage by humans to the ​vicinity of the moon in over half a century.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Artemis II mission-know its key highlights.

— What is the significance of the Artemis II mission?

— Apollo programme and Artemis II mission-what are the key differences?

— What are Artemis Accords?

— Know about the various lunar missions.

— What are India’s lunar missions?

— Know about India’s next lunar mission – Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) mission.

Key Takeaways:

— NASA’s gumdrop-shaped Orion capsule, dubbed Integrity, parachuted gently into calm seas off the Southern California coast shortly after 5:07 p.m. Pacific Time, concluding a mission that four days prior took ‌the astronauts 252,756 miles away from Earth, deeper into space than anyone had flown before.

Orion crew capsule splashes down in in the Pacific Ocean on Saturday morning. (NASA) Orion crew capsule splashes down in in the Pacific Ocean on Saturday morning. (NASA)

— The Artemis II flight, traveling a total of 694,392 miles (1,117,515 km) in two Earth orbits and a climactic lunar flyby some 4,000 miles from its surface, was the debut crewed test flight in a series of Artemis missions that aim to return astronauts to the lunar surface starting in 2028.

— The mission was the key test of Orion’s heat shield and a major milestone for NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the lunar surface in 2028 and build toward a longer-term presence on the moon and, eventually, Mars for the agency’s future.

— The first mission of the Artemis programme, in 2022, was an uncrewed spacecraft that went around the Moon and came back.

Do You Know:

— When the first human landing on the Moon (Apollo 11) happened in 1969, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) did not even exist. It was set up within a month of that epoch-making event. Now, when NASA is working to take humans again to the Moon, ISRO is not just a collaborator but also a competitor, with its own plans of landing humans on the Moon.

— The Chinese have been planning a human landing on the Moon by 2030, whereas India’s plans are for 2040. India is a signatory to the Artemis Accords, a set of non-binding, bilateral principles that guides sustainable, peaceful civil space exploration led by NASA, particularly for the Moon and Mars. This signalled India’s strategic alignment with the US space programme and possible opportunities for ISRO to collaborate closely with NASA on lunar exploration.

— The two agencies already have a deep engagement, with the recent NISAR earth-observation joint mission underlining that relationship. NASA’s announcement said its lunar plans would have important contributions from private industry, academic institutions, and international partners. ISRO could have first-hand experience from these missions as it prepares to fulfil its own dreams over the next two decades.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Artemis II splashes down: How the Moon mission heralds new era in human space travel

📍How NASA will fly astronauts to the Moon and back for Artemis II

UPSC Prelims Practice Question Covering similar theme:

(3) Consider the following pairs:

1. Artemis I – It was an uncrewed spacecraft that went around the Moon and came back.

2. Artemis II – It was the first ever crewed mission of NASA that seeks to get human beings on the Moon.

Which of the pairs given above is/are correctly marked?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

ECONOMY

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of National importance and economic development.

Mains Examination: General Studies-III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development.

What’s the ongoing story: The Reserve Bank of India’s draft guidelines for NBFC Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) entities mark a significant shift in regulatory framework, moving away from a complex parametric scoring system to a more straightforward asset-size-based classification.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC)?

— How is NBFC different from a bank?

— What are the different types/categories of NBFCs registered with the Reserve Bank?

— What is meant by NBFC Upper Layer (NBFC-UL)?

— What is a core investment company?

— What are the issues related to listing requirements for CICs?

— Read about the regulation of NBFCs.

— What are the challenges faced by NBFCs in India and suggest policy measures that can help in improving their financial health and credit availability.

Key Takeaways:

—In the draft guidelines released late on Friday, the RBI has proposed that any NBFC with assets of Rs 1 lakh crore or more will automatically qualify as an NBFC‑UL, replacing the earlier mix of the top‑ten‑by‑size list and a parametric scoring model. The RBI said this change is aimed at making the process “transparent, simple and objective,” eliminating the ambiguity that surrounded the earlier methodology.

— However, as this remains only a draft proposal, the RBI’s final stance will be decisive. A key ambiguity persists: whether a core investment company (CIC) classified under the NBFC Upper Layer must mandatorily list. Until the RBI issues a final circular or explicitly clarifies the treatment of CICs, Tata Sons and other large holding entities continue to operate under regulatory uncertainty, even as their upper-layer classification becomes clearer, according to an expert.

— Under the earlier framework, NBFCs were slotted into the Upper Layer based on a composite scoring model that factored in multiple parameters such as size, interconnectedness, leverage and complexity. The revised approach simplifies this by placing greater emphasis on asset size as the primary determinant. This reduces ambiguity and regulatory discretion, offering clearer compliance benchmarks for large financial entities.

— If implemented in its current form, the new regime could trigger strategic recalibrations among large NBFCs, especially those on the cusp of Upper Layer classification.

Do You Know:

— A Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) is a company registered under the Companies Act, 1956 or Companies Act, 2013, and engaged in the business of loans and advances, acquisition of shares/ stocks/ bonds/ debentures/ securities issued by Government or local authority or other marketable securities of a like nature, leasing, hire-purchase, etc., as their principal business, but does not include any institution whose principal business is that of agriculture activity, industrial activity, purchase or sale of any goods (other than securities) or providing any services and sale/ purchase/ construction of immovable property.

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(4) With reference to the Non-banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in India, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2010)

1. They cannot engage in the acquisition of securities issued by the government.

2. They cannot accept demand deposits like Savings Account.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests, Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources.

What’s the ongoing story: Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker Jag Vikram crossed the Strait of Hormuz between Friday night and Saturday morning, becoming the first India-flagged vessel to cross the maritime chokepoint since the announcement of the temporary two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, according to ship tracking data.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the constituents of the LPG?

— How do tensions in West Asia affect global energy security?

— Know the portfolio of India’s crude oil, LPG and LNG imports.

— Read about the India-Iran relations.

— What is India’s Middle East policy?

— Know about the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in detail.

— What role does UNCLOS play in regulating global trade routes?

— What are the efforts taken by the government for energy security amidst conflict in West Asia?

— Map work: Locate Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, Israel, Bab Al Mandab, the Horn of Africa, and other places in the news related to the US-Iran war on the map.

Key Takeaways:

— Jag Vikram is the ninth Indian ship to exit the Persian Gulf since early March; another 15 India-flagged vessels are in the Persian Gulf with its exit. According to the government, Jag Vikram is carrying around 20,400 tonnes of LPG with 24 seafarers on board.

— According to trade sources, Jag Vikram had been waiting to cross the Strait of Hormuz for over a week now. On April 3, The Indian Express had reported that LPG tankers Green Asha and Jag Vikram were expected to cross the crucial waterway in a few days’ time. Green Asha transited the Strait on April 5. Scores of vessels have been stranded in the Persian Gulf since the war began, with only a few being able to safely transit the Strait, and that, too, in coordination with Iran.

— While transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Jag Vikram was signalling that it was an Indian ship with Indian crew on board. Such identity broadcasts have become a standard of sorts among vessels crossing the Strait in coordination with Iranian authorities, which are regulating vessel movements.

— The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea; it is a critical maritime chokepoint for global energy flows. Around one-fifth of global oil and gas flows transited the Strait before the war began.

— India is among the countries that have been engaged with Iran at the diplomatic level for safe passage of their ships through the Strait of Hormuz, where Tehran brought vessel movements to an effective halt amid the ongoing West Asia war. With the ceasefire announcement on Wednesday, there were hopes that vessel movements through the Strait would progressively increase. While some movement in traffic has reportedly picked up a bit, flows remain highly constricted.

— Amid reports that Iran wants to impose a toll or a transit fee on merchant vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz, India continues to press for free and safe navigation through the waterway. In response to reports regarding the potential formalisation of a toll by Iran for passage through the Strait, a senior Foreign Ministry official recently said that there has been “absolutely no discussion” on the issue between India and Iran, adding that India maintains its long-held stance on the matter and will evaluate future scenarios if and when they arise.

— There had been reports that Iran was already charging a “toll” from some vessels before allowing them to cross the Strait of Hormuz. The Indian government has been categorically denying the payment of any toll or charge to the Iranians for the passage of India-flagged ships through the waterway. Since the war began, eight India-flagged vessels—all LPG tankers—have returned from the Persian Gulf.

— India has high dependence on West Asia for its oil and gas supplies, most of which come to the country via the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait is also important for India’s supplies of other commodities, including fertilisers and petrochemicals.

— Like most other natural waterways that are shipping chokepoints, the Strait of Hormuz is an international strait, and no tolls are charged just for crossing them, as per the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Although neither Iran nor the US have ratified the convention, it is widely accepted as international law, and Washington and Tehran have mostly abided by it. Sources indicated that changing the status of the Strait of Hormuz is a question of international law and would be required to be done through the UN.

Innocent Passage vs Transit Passage: What International Law Says About the Strait of Hormuz The Foundation of Maritime Law ⚖️ Origin 1609 Mare Liberum Dutch jurist Hugo Grotius proposed the "free sea" doctrine — international waters belong to no single nation and must remain open to all. 🌐 Legal Framework 12 NM UNCLOS, 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea fixed territorial waters at 12 nautical miles, ending arbitrary coastal extensions worldwide. Two Legal Regimes — Compared ⚠️ Regime 1 Innocent Passage Coastal state CAN suspend Allows transit through territorial waters with strict movement restrictions. The coastal state may suspend passage at any time for any vessel. ✅ Regime 2 Transit Passage Coastal state CANNOT suspend Applies ONLY to international straits. Guarantees continuous, expeditious transit. Coastal state cannot block, restrict, or discriminate by flag. Iran & the Strait of Hormuz 🚢 Legal Status Hormuz Qualifies The Strait meets UNCLOS criteria as a "strait used for international navigation" — Transit Passage applies. 🗺️ Who Controls It Iran + Oman The entire navigable corridor falls within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman. 📋 Iran's UNCLOS Status Signed, Not Ratified ✓ Signed 1982 ✗ Never ratified A deliberate choice that complicates legal enforcement. 🚫 The Conflict Regime Violation Iran applies Innocent Passage — which allows suspension — to a strait where Transit Passage, which cannot be suspended, should apply. Express InfoGenIE

— Prior to the ceasefire, Iran had said that non-hostile vessels linked to countries other than the US, Israel, and their allies can cross the strait in coordination with Iranian authorities. With the ceasefire announcement on Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible for two weeks but “via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations”.

Do You Know:

— LPG is a relatively clean, portable, and efficient energy source. It is colourless and odourless and a strong “stenching” agent is added so that even a very small leak can be easily detected.

— At a normal temperature, LPG is a gas. When subjected to modest pressure or cooling, it transforms into a liquid. As a liquid, it is easy to transport and store. Once it has been cooled or pressurised, LPG is usually stored in containers made of either steel or aluminium.

— LPG is an energy-rich fuel source with a higher calorific value per unit than other commonly used fuels, including diesel, coal, natural gas, petrol, and biomass-derived alcohols. This means that an LPG flame burns hotter, an advantage that can translate into higher efficiency. Its unique properties make it a versatile energy source that can be used in numerous applications.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget | LPG in Focus: What it is, how it is produced, and why India depends on imports

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(5) What is the importance of developing Chabahar Port by India? (UPSC CSE 2017)

(a) India’s trade with African countries will increase enormously.

(b) India’s relations with oil-producing Arab countries will be strengthened.

(c) India will not depend on Pakistan for access to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

(d) Pakistan will facilitate and protect the installation of a gas pipeline between Iraq and India.

OPINION

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social development.

Mains Examination: General Studies-I, II: Role of women and women’s organization, population and associated issues, Social empowerment, Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors.

What’s the ongoing story: Anuradha Das Mathur & Aradhana Sharma write- “Delhi is among India’s most educated cities for women. And yet, it is also one in which their workforce participation is the least, much lower than the national average of about 35 per cent.”

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is meant by unpaid care work?

— What is time poverty? Know its gendered dimensions.

— How does unpaid care work affect women’s employment?

— Why is women’s workforce participation low despite high levels of education?

— What are the key barriers to women’s employment in urban India?

— What measures should be taken to improve women’s workforce participation in India?

Key Takeaways:

— “For years, the gap between women’s education and employment has been explained through familiar frames: ambition, social norms, family resistance, personal choice. But when Vedica for Women commissioned a district-level study across 11 districts of Delhi, engaging nearly 3,000 women, those explanations began to feel inadequate.”

— “We asked a different question. Not whether women want to work, but what gets in the way. The reasons were diverse. Care responsibilities run through women’s lives like a constant thread. Whether or not a woman is employed, she is almost always responsible for children, elders, households, and the invisible labour that keeps families going.”

— “Globally, women spend over three times as many hours on unpaid care work as men. In India, that gap is far wider. And yet, care is rarely counted, valued, or planned for. It is treated as a private matter rather than an economic reality. Paid work, meanwhile, is designed as if care does not exist at all.”

— “This mismatch shapes everything. Women told us that work itself is not the hardest part. Making work fit into already full lives is. Long and unsafe commutes, unpredictable schedules, sudden shift changes, late hours each of these turns a viable job into an impossible one. Time poverty, rather than lack of ambition, emerges as a central constraint. Not just the number of hours women work, but their inability to control them.”

— “The study also unsettles another deeply held assumption that societal expectations are always the primary barrier. Nearly half of educated, non-working women reported that their families would support them if they chose to work. And yet, they are still not working. This should give us pause. If families are willing, but women remain outside the workforce, then the barriers lie elsewhere — in rigid workplace design, fragmented transport systems, lack of flexibility, and the absence of buffers for everyday disruptions.”

— “Nearly three-quarters of educated, non-working women surveyed had never worked at all. This is not a story of women dropping out and struggling to return. It is about figuring out why educated women are not entering the workforce in the first place.”

— “Education has opened doors. But beyond the door lies a narrow corridor, one that requires constant adjustment, explanation, and compromise…But there are places to begin. First, we need far better data on what’s happening with women post education; who is able to enter work and who is not; who is falling out of the workforce, at what stage, and why. Assumption-led policy will not solve a problem this complex.”

— “Second, Delhi should set a clear target for increasing women’s workforce participation. Third, we need a concerted, mission-mode approach, probably a task force that brings together the government, employers, educational institutions, civil society, and citizens. Women are not asking to be pushed harder. They are asking for systems that recognise the full lives they already lead.”

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍How gender remains a primary barrier to women’s workforce participation

📍Do flexible work arrangements actually ease women’s burdens?

📍Why housework demands redistribution, not just recognition

ALSO IN NEWS Centre developing agricultural roadmap for states: Chouhan Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday that the Centre will develop state-wise agricultural roadmaps as per each region’s agro-climatic conditions, in consultation with the respective state governments. Later speaking to reporters, Chouhan said several states have shown their interest in the agricultural roadmap. Jaishankar discusses West Asia situation with UAE counterpart In his first visit to the Gulf region since the war in West Asia broke out six weeks ago, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. This two-day visit is important at a time when the talks between the US and Iran are taking place in Pakistan. Born at Kuno, raised in the wild: 2nd Indian-born cheetah gives birth India’s cheetah reintroduction programme reached a new milestone on Saturday when a female cheetah born inside the country delivered four cubs in the wild at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The birth is the second consecutive breeding event involving a cheetah born on Indian soil. In November 2025, a female named Mukhi became the first locally born cheetah to produce young when she delivered five cubs. That Gamini has now followed is being read by officials as evidence of a pattern taking hold rather than a single fortunate event. Quality of legal system crucial in making India USD 10-trillion economy, says CJI Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday said the quality of the legal system will be a crucial factor in India’s goal of becoming a USD 10-trillion economy. CJI Kant said: “A 10-trillion-dollar Bharat will not be built by capital or policy alone. It will be built, in no small part, by the quality of the legal system that upholds the rule of law and the promises on which all of that depends.”

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1. (b) 2. (b) 3. (a) 4. (b) 5. (c)

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