Premium

UPSC Key: US-China Summit, Iran’s 7-day Peace Proposal and New Highway Design Rules  

Why is knowing about the recent Trump-Xi Summit relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as Taiwan issue, new highway design rules, ECI's functioning and Yuan internationalisation hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for September 26, 2026.

UPSC Key: US-China Summit, Iran’s -day proposal and New Highway Design Rules (UPSC IAS, UPSC 2027, UPSC CSE)US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping during a State Dinner at the White House on September 24. (Source: AP)
Written by: Raveena Baneta
33 min readNew DelhiSep 26, 2026 06:23 PM IST First published on: Sep 26, 2026 at 06:23 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for September 26, 2026. If you missed the September 25, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here 

WORLD

Trump, Xi wrap up summit with tea minus any big breakthrough 

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
raveena baneta
Raveena Baneta

Raveena Baneta is a consultant with the UPSC section of The Indian Express where she writes on Ethic... Read More

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments