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UPSC Key: UPI free for citizens, Caste census format, and Uranium mining

How is knowing about the Caste census relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and VB–G RAM G scheme hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for August 9, 2026.

UPSC Key: UPI free for citizens, Caste census format, and YemenThe Centre says UPI payments will remain free for citizens, while merchants may face a nominal fee under a proposed framework. Know more in our UPSC Key.(Image generated using AI)
Written by: Roshni Yadav
25 min readNew DelhiAug 9, 2026 06:01 PM IST First published on: Aug 9, 2026 at 06:01 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 9, 2026. If you missed the August 8, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

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UPI free for citizens, merchants may face ‘nominal’ fee : Govt

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Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. At The Indian Express, she writes for ... Read More

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