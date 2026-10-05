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UPSC Key: Universal Adult Franchise, Animal diplomacy and CAPF vs IPS

Why instruments of monetary policy is relevant to the UPSC exam? What is the significance of topics such as Great Indian Bustard, lung cancer and sal heartwood borer on both the preliminary and main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for October 5, 2026.

Why instruments of monetary policy is relevant to the UPSC exam? What is the significance of topics such as Great Indian Bustard, lung cancer and sal heartwood borer on both the preliminary and main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for October 5, 2026.UPSC Key October, 2026: Here's what you should be reading from the October 5, 2026 edition of the Indian Express. (Illustration by C R Sasikumar)
Written by: Priya Kumari Shukla
42 min readHyderabadOct 5, 2026 07:19 PM IST First published on: Oct 5, 2026 at 07:19 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 5, 2026. If you missed the October 4, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Priya Kumari Shukla
Priya Kumari Shukla

Priya Kumari Shukla is a Senior Copy Editor in the Indian Expre... Read More

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