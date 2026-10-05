UPSC Key: Universal Adult Franchise, Animal diplomacy and CAPF vs IPS

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 5, 2026. If you missed the October 4, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Disenfranchisement of millions arbitrary, no whataboutery can justify it, says SC judge

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

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Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

What’s the ongoing story: Amid the row over the SIR of electoral rolls against which petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, a judge of the top court, said Sunday that any process that leads to wholesale disenfranchisement of Indian citizens, making them citizens without voting rights, would be violative of the Constitution. No amount of whataboutery can justify it, he said.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What you understand by the “right to vote”?

• What is Universal adult suffrage?

• What is the voting age in India?

• Why universal adult franchise is the backbone of democratic republic like India?

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• What are the constitutional provisions relating to the right to vote in India?

• What exactly Article 326 of the Constitution says?

• How Article 14 of the Constitution ensures equality in the electoral process?

• About 34 per cent of eligible voters did not exercise their right to vote in the 2024 elections. Why do you think this is so?

• What are some challenges people face in exercising their voting rights?

• How Election Commission, legislature, executive and judiciary maintaining the balance between electoral-roll accuracy and protection against disenfranchisement?

• Why is due process and an opportunity to be heard important before a person’s name is deleted from an electoral roll?

• “Wrongful exclusion from an electoral roll can be as consequential for democracy as wrongful inclusion”—Discuss

• “The right to vote may be regulated by law, but its exercise cannot be subjected to arbitrary administrative barriers”—How far you agree with this statement?

Key Takeaways:

• Justice Bhuyan said detaching an Indian citizen from the right to vote would be akin to “taking out the soul from the body.”

• Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of Justice Bodh Raj Sawhney Memorial Moot Court competition at Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad, he said, “If any process results in disenfranchising millions and millions of Indian citizens, making them second-class citizens in their own country, in the sense of being citizens without voting rights, such a process is intrinsically arbitrary. No amount of whataboutery can justify it.”

• “It strikes at the very heart of the Constitution and I would go to the extent of saying that it is a negation of the constitutional order, which we have adopted under the Constitution of India,” he said.

• Speaking on the significance of universal adult suffrage, especially in the context of India, Justice Bhuyan said, “From the persona of an Indian citizen, the right to vote or right to be included in the voters’ list cannot be detached. It will be like taking out the soul from the body.” He said the earliest articulation of adult franchise in India can be traced to the Constitution of India Bill, 1895, also known as the Swaraj Bill.

Do You Know:

• Article 325 of the Constitution of India declares that there shall be one general electoral roll for every territorial constituency for election to the Lok Sabha or to the Legislature of a State; no person shall be ineligible for inclusion in any such roll or claim to be included in any electoral roll for any such constituency on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex or any of them.

• As per Article 326 of the Constitution, election to the Lok Sabha and to the Legislative Assembly of every State shall be on the basis of adult suffrage. In other words, every person who is a citizen of India and who is not less than 18 years of age (prior to March 28, 1989, it was 21 years) and who is not disqualified under the Constitution of India or by any law made by the appropriate legislature on the ground of non-residence, unsoundness of mind, crime or corrupt or illegal practice, shall be entitled to be registered as a voter at any such election.

• According to the NCERT textbook, before Independence, around 13 per cent of Indians were allowed to vote, and franchise was not universal. India was among the early nations

to grant women the right to vote, ahead of many others around the world. For example, women were given the right to vote in Switzerland only in 1971. Women fought long and hard in many countries to win this fundamental democratic right.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍History Headline: How EC prepared electoral rolls for free India’s first polls

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Right to vote and to be elected in India is a (UPSC, CSE, 2017)

(a) Fundamental Right

(b) Natural Right

(c) Constitutional Right

(d) Legal Right

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Is the right to vote a fundamental right? Discuss the position of the Election Commission of India while undertaking the revision of electoral rolls. Can it also examine the question of citizenship of voters? (UPSC, GS2, 2026)

Nation

Why MP is cutting down 1.4 lakh trees to save them from a century-old pest

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: The trees in Dindori forests are witnessing a major infestation of the sal heartwood borer this year, compelling the government and local communities to undertake a mega exercise to tackle the pest.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the sal heartwood borer (Hoplocerambyx spinicornis)?

• How sal heartwood borer (Hoplocerambyx spinicornis) impacts sal forests?

• What are the ecological significance of Sal (Shorea robusta) in India’s dry deciduous forests?

• What is meant by forest ecosystem resilience?

• What are the factors that determine the resilience of forests to pests and diseases?

• Why can a forest pest outbreak develop into an ecosystem-level crisis rather than remain a problem affecting individual trees?

• What are the possible ecological consequences of felling 1.47 lakh infected sal trees?

• Know the ecological and economic significance of sal forests for forest-dependent and tribal communities.

Key Takeaways:

• At first light, the most noticeable sound in the sal forests off the Dindori-Mandla road in Madhya Pradesh these days is of feet on dry leaves.The villagers pick them by hand, drop them into bags or jars, and later turn them into necklaces – the beetle’s long feelers aiding the braiding process. The necklaces are not for any ornamental reason but to make it convenient for the villagers to carry them to eight collection centres in the district.

Each beetle is worth Rs 2. So far, this season, 19,25,118 of them have been collected, generating a bill of Rs 38.5 lakh for the state’s forest department.

• The insect does not attack indiscriminately: it tends to target weaker, less vigorous trees, though it becomes capable of killing sal of varying ages once a tree’s girth exceeds 20 cm. Mortality is largely concentrated among trees between 91 and 150 cm in girth, and the highest losses recorded is in the 121-150 cm range — precisely the mature, canopy-forming trees that anchor a sal forest’s structure and constitute the greatest share of its timber and non-timber yield.

• More than 21 sal-borer epidemics have been documented across India to date. MP and neighbouring Chhattisgarh experienced a major outbreak between 1997 and 2000, during which roughly 3 lakh hectares of sal forest were affected out of the region’s 16.84 lakh hectare cover.

Do You Know:

• Hoplocerambyx spinicornis, commonly known as the sal heartwood borer, is a destructive pest first recorded as a threat to the trees in 1897. Now, it is at the centre of one of the largest sal-tree felling operations in Dindori in recent years following a major infestation. A couple of weeks ago, Centre approved the felling of 1.47 lakh infected sal trees.

• Sal, or Shorea robusta, is among the dominant tree species of central India’s dry deciduous forests, forming the backbone of tracts that run across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Its canopy makes up much of the habitat inside tiger reserves, such as Kanha and Pench.

• Sal timber has historically been prized for construction and for railway sleepers because of its strength and resistance to decay. The tree continues to support a range of non-timber produce on which forest-dwelling and tribal communities depend — sal seed, pressed for oil and used in cooking and in the soap and confectionery industries; sal leaves, stitched into plates and bowls sold across local markets; and resin tapped from the trunk, used as dhoop in religious offerings.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Forest Rights Act case: What is at stake?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) Consider the following trees: (UPSC, CSE, 2023)

1. Jackfruit (Artocarpus heterophyllus)

2. Mahua (Madhuca indica)

3. Teak (Tectona grandis)

How many of the above are deciduous trees?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

2 captive-bred Great Indian Bustards released in national park

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment

What’s the ongoing story: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Wildlife Institute of India (WII) scientists released two male great Indian bustards (GIB) in Rajasthan’s Desert National Park on Sunday morning, marking the first step in rewilding captive-bred GIBs raised at two conservation breeding centres at Ramdevra and Sam, Jaisalmer, under Project GIB.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Great Indian Bustard?

• Great Indian Bustards and their habitats-Mark on Map

• Why is the Great Indian Bustard endangered?

• Why is the Great Indian Bustard is on the brink of extinction?

• Great Indian Bustard-Know the Conservation efforts

• What you know about the Project Great Indian Bustard (GIB)?

• How to balance the effectiveness and risks of allowing limited renewable energy infrastructure versus maintaining blanket restrictions in critical habitats?

• What you understand by ‘flagship species’ in conservation?

• How does the Great Indian Bustard serve as an indicator for grassland ecosystem health across India?

Key Takeaways:

• The project is being implemented for the long-term recovery of the critically endangered bird. Only about 150 GIBs remain in the wild. Rajasthan Minister of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Sanjay Sharma was also present on the occasion.

• “In a milestone move, released two male Great Indian Bustards in Sam, Desert National Park, Jaisalmer, today morning. This landmark success has been made possible by the nearly decade-long unwavering dedication of our scientists, researchers and ground staff who have spent years to ensure GIB reclaims the deserts of Rajasthan,” Yadav wrote on X.

• The conservation breeding centres were established to raise a founder population of GIBs that could be rewilded, a measure against the declining wild population. From 2019 onwards, wild-collected eggs were incubated artificially, and chicks were hand-reared. Later, these hand-reared birds mated in captivity.

• At present, there are 98 such captive-bred birds in these facilities. Around 86 of them are being maintained for captive reproduction, and 11 have been earmarked for release into the wild. Of these 11, two birds were released into the wild at Desert National Park today. Captive reproduction has resulted in 24 live chicks in 2025 and 29 in 2026.

• Besides captive breeding, the project also includes habitat restoration by the Rajasthan forest department, including the establishment of around 200 square kilometres of fenced grassland enclosures inside the Desert National Park. Long-term telemetry studies by WII have identified these enclosures as prime breeding habitats for the species.

Do You Know:

• The Great Indian Bustard is one of the heaviest flying birds in the world and has disappeared from 90% of its habitat except in parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The International Union for Conservation of Nature has categorised the species as ‘critically endangered’. The Central Asian flyway is a large migratory corridor stretching across 30 countries from North to South Asia, connecting the Arctic and Indian Oceans.

• According to the government, there are fewer than 150 GIB – birds that are found only in India. Most of these are found in Rajasthan.

• Increased human activity in their habitat, predators preying on their eggs, and deaths due to overhead power lines are seen as being among the causes of the bird’s population decline.

• In 2020, a study carried out by WII in the 4,200-sq-km of the great Indian bustard (GIB) habitat in and around Desert National Park in Rajasthan estimated that power lines had killed around 84,000 birds of multiple species every year. This included the endangered GIB, which are particularly vulnerable because of their narrow frontal vision and large size.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: Critically endangered Great Indian Bustards’ recovery program, and what lies ahead

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) With reference to India’s Desert National Park, which of the following statements are correct? (UPSC, CSE, 2020)

1. It is spread over two districts.

2. There is no human habitation inside the Park.

3. It is one of the natural habitats of the Great Indian Bustard.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

4) Which one of the following groups of animals belongs to the category of endangered species? (UPSC, CSE, 2012)

(a) Great Indian Bustard, Musk Deer, Red Panda and Asiatic Wild Ass

(b) Kashmir Stag, Cheetal, Blue Bull and Great Indian Bustard

(c) Snow Leopard, Swamp Deer, Rhesus Monkey and Saras (Crane)

(d) Lion-tailed Macaque, Blue Bull, Hanuman Langur and Cheetal

The Ideas Page

Drought in Maharashtra, then and now, frames a changing state politics

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

What’s the ongoing story: Girish Kuber Writes- It’s easy to spot a few familiar patterns — and some surprises — here. As Maharashtra confronts a water shortage after a weak monsoon, many are comparing the situation with 1972, when the state experienced its toughest drought on record. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed concerns that “this year’s drought could be worse than 1972.” But there’s a bit more to it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Drought?

• What are the types of Drought?

• What causes a droughts?

• What are the effects of drought?

• Map Work-Mark the key rivers in Maharashtra

• What is the water situation in Maharashtra?

• What is the status of rainfall in Maharashtra?

• What are the reasons behind drought in Maharashtra?

• Why is Maharashtra’s agricultural economy particularly vulnerable to variability in monsoon rainfall?

• Know the significance of Employment Guarantee Scheme in the context of drought management and rural livelihood security.

Key Takeaways:

Girish Kuber Writes-

• Back in 1972, three successive years of poor monsoons led to a real crisis. Things are different this time: Last year brought plenty of early rain, topping up all the dams and reservoirs. In 1972, it took three years of failed rains to spark trouble; more than half a century later, just one bad season has left the state in a spot of bother. This neatly sums up how things have shifted in a state once celebrated for its farming progress.

• The 1972 drought brought out the best in politicians who truly cared about ordinary people. Troubled by the harsh conditions, Vitthal Sakharam Page, then chairman of the state Legislative Council, asked his wife how much cash she had at home. Mrs Page found just about Rs 700.

• In a rare and heartening move, Dhulap and the entire Opposition proposed a tax raise, which the treasury backed. The Assembly unanimously agreed to add a 15 paise surcharge per passenger on state transport bus tickets. This fund created the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS), recently renamed VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission). It’s pretty rare to see the opposition calling for a tax rise.

• Cut to 2026. Even before the formal conclusion of the monsoon, the state — already constrained by a debt of Rs 11 lakh crore — is securing additional borrowing to fund a Rs 45,000 crore drought relief programme. Although the central government has set a borrowing ceiling of Rs 1.20 lakh crore for the current financial year, the state has already consumed Rs 50,000 crore in loans over five months — much before the drought was officially declared.

• At the time of the budget presentation in March, a revenue deficit of Rs 40,552 crore and a fiscal deficit of Rs 1.5 lakh crore were projected. This year, the state has allocated a substantial Rs 70,000 crore solely for interest servicing on its borrowings — a figure expected to rise as further debt is incurred. Against this backdrop, Fadnavis, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented supplementary demands totalling Rs 97,000 crore during the first quarter of the current financial year. This is no less than a habitual profligate begging for funds the day after payday.

Do You Know:

• A drought is a period of unusually persistent dry weather that continues long enough to cause serious problems such as crop damage and/or water supply shortages. Droughts are caused by low precipitation over an extended period of time. Atmospheric conditions such as climate change, ocean temperatures, changes in the jet stream, and changes in the local landscape are all factors that contribute to drought.

• There is no single definition of drought accepted across India. States have the authority to declare a drought based on local conditions.

• Under NDRF rules, drought declaration is based on crop loss, the moisture adequacy index (used to assess soil health), and rainfall deficit, along with decline in food production and labour migration in search of work. Sowing must fall below 50 per cent of total cultivable kharif/rabi area, drinking water shortage must be severe, groundwater tables must be shrinking, there must be fodder shortage, and rainfall deficit must be up to 70 per cent.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Maharashtra drought situation likely to be worse than 1972, says Fadnavis

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) The World Bank warned that India could become one of the first places where wet-bulb temperatures routinely exceed 35 °C. Which of the following statements best reflect(s) the implication of the above-said report? (UPSC CSE, 2025)

I. Peninsular India will most likely suffer from flooding, tropical cyclones and droughts.

II. The survival of animals including humans will be affected as shedding of their body heat through perspiration becomes difficult.

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) I only

(b) II only

(c) Both I and II

(d) Neither I nor II

6) What is/are the importance/importance’s of the ‘United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification’? (UPSC CSE, 2016)

1. It aims to promote effective action through innovative national programmes and supportive international partnerships.

2. It has a special/particular focus on South Asia and North Africa regions, and its Secretariat facilitates the allocation of major portion of financial resources to these regions.

3. It is committed to bottom-up approach, encouraging the participation of local people in combating the desertification.

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Discuss the role of aeolian processes in desertification and land degradation (UPSC, GS1, 2026)

📍The process of desertification does not have climate boundaries. Justify with examples. (UPSC, GS1, 2020)

📍The interlinking of rivers can provide viable solutions to the multi-dimensional inter-related problems of droughts, floods, and interrupted navigation. Critically examine. (UPSC, GS1, 2020)

📍In what way micro-watershed development projects help in water conservation in drought-prone and semi-arid regions of India? (UPSC, GS1, 2016)

Explained

The tussle over top posts in Central Armed Police Forces and IPS deputation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate.

What’s the ongoing story: An unusual controversy in the Supreme Court over the listing of contempt petitions has brought back into focus a much older institutional battle. Who should occupy senior command positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) — officers who have spent their careers in these forces, or IPS officers brought in on deputation?

Key Points to Ponder:

• What happened in the Supreme Court?

• What is the dispute?

• What was the Supreme Court verdict on CAPFs?

• The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026-what are the main issues and challenges?

• Central Armed Police Force (CAPF)-know in detail

• What is Non-Functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU) for officers belonging to organised Group A services?

• What are the arguments in favour of appointing IPS officers on deputation to senior leadership positions in the CAPFs?

• What are the arguments advanced by CAPF officers against extensive deputation of IPS officers to senior posts?

Key Takeaways:

• At the heart of the dispute are promotion bottlenecks, the meaning of Organised Group A Service status, and a new law enacted by Parliament this year.

• A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and A S Chandurkar was hearing contempt petitions alleging non-compliance with the Supreme Court’s May 23, 2025 judgment on career progression of CAPF cadre officers and IPS deputation.

• The case was scheduled for September 29, when the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was supposed to explain why, despite the court’s direction to progressively reduce IPS deputation, 46 IPS officers had subsequently been brought into the forces. Although the case appeared in the cause list, by the time it came up for hearing, it had been struck off.

• The bench ordered it to be listed the following day and sought an explanation from the Registry. But on September 30, the contempt cases were placed before a specially constituted bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Bhuyan instead of the regular bench of Justices Bhuyan and Chandurkar.

• The Registry said the Centre had earlier requested the Chief Justice of India to have the contempt cases heard along with a separate petition challenging the new CAPF law since the government’s defence in the two overlapped. Lawyers for CAPF officers objected, arguing that alleged violation of the 2025 judgment was distinct from the subsequent challenge to the Act.

• Five forces are at the centre of it — Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Each has its own cadre of Group A executive officers, generally recruited as Assistant Commandants, who can rise through the hierarchy to senior command positions.



• However, senior positions have traditionally also been filled through deputation, particularly by IPS officers. Before the 2026 law, recruitment rules provided for 20% of DIG and 50% of IG posts to be filled through deputation.

CAPF cadre officers contend that this creates a structural bottleneck. As the number of posts narrows higher up the hierarchy, setting aside senior posts for deputation further reduces promotional opportunities for officers who have spent their careers within the forces. This was one reason behind their long battle for Non-Functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU), which allows an officer who cannot be promoted for want of vacancies to nevertheless receive the financial benefits of a higher grade.

• The Delhi High Court ruled in favour of CAPF officers in 2015. The Supreme Court upheld the decision in 2019, following which the Union Cabinet granted Organised Group A Service (OGAS) status and NFFU benefits to Group A executive cadre officers of the CAPFs.

Do You Know:

• The MHA argued before the Supreme Court that the CAPFs, given their operational role, could not be treated on a par with ordinary civilian Group A services, and that IPS officers provided an institutional link between the Centre and state police establishments when the forces were deployed in states. IPS officers who intervened in the litigation also defended the deputation system.

• The Supreme Court did not order an end to IPS deputation. It instead sought to balance the government’s stated operational requirement against the stagnation faced by cadre officers, directing a progressive reduction of deputation posts up to SAG.

• CAPF officers argue that personnel who have spent decades commanding units and serving in conflict areas should not find the upper reaches of their own organisations partly closed to them. There is also a paradox: the Centre has itself struggled to fill posts reserved for IPS officers because states have been reluctant to release them on central deputation.

• While the court battle continued, the government brought the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill in Parliament. Introduced in Rajya Sabha on March 25, it was passed by both Houses in early April and has since become law.

The Act creates an umbrella framework for Group A officers of the five CAPFs and empowers the Central government to frame rules governing recruitment, promotion, deputation and service conditions. Crucially, this rule-making power operates notwithstanding an inconsistent judgment, decree or order of a court, while rules framed under the Act prevail over inconsistent rules or government orders.

• The legislation also protects a sizeable deputation component at senior levels: 50% of IG posts and at least 67% of Additional DG posts are to be filled through deputation, while all Special DG and DG posts are to be filled through deputation. The government argued that the law was necessary to create a uniform framework for the five forces and that IPS deputation remained necessary for operational requirements and Centre-state coordination.

• CAPF officers have separately challenged the new law in the Supreme Court. There are therefore now two overlapping proceedings — the contempt petitions over whether the government complied with the 2025 judgment, and a challenge to the 2026 law that subsequently changed the statutory framework — to be decided by the same bench.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍How a new Bill could ensure dominance of IPS officers in CAPFs

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

7) Department of Border Management is a Department of which one of the following Union Ministries? (UPSC CSE, 2008)

(a) Ministry of Defence

(b) Ministry of Home Affairs

(c) Ministry of Shipping, Road Transport and Highways

(d) Ministry of Environment and Forests

Why India doesn’t screen for its deadliest cancer

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

What’s the ongoing story: Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in India. In 2024, it accounted for 10.9% of all cancer deaths, or 98,687 deaths, up from 75,031 in 2022, when it ranked fourth.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is cancer screening?

• What is screening, diagnosis and treatment in the context of public health?

• What is lung cancer?

• What is Low-Dose Computed Tomography (LDCT)?

• How Low-Dose Computed Tomography (LDCT) is considered useful for early detection of lung cancer?

• Know the importance of early detection in reducing cancer mortality and improving treatment outcomes.

• What are the major challenges involved in introducing population-level lung cancer screening in India?

• What is the role of tobacco control and smoking cessation in India’s strategy for reducing lung cancer mortality.

Key Takeaways:

• While lung cancer is one of the more difficult-to-treat types of the disease, another reason why it kills so many in India is that most patients reach hospitals in the late stages of the disease; by that time, the survival rate drops significantly. Yet, the government’s screening programme at primary health centres does not look at this type of cancer. It screens only for the other common types — breast, oral and cervical.

Do You Know:

• Between 2022 and 2024, new lung cancer cases increased from 81,748, or 5.8% of all cancer cases, to 1.12 lakh, or 7.2%, taking it from fourth to third place in terms of incidence. Mortality, meanwhile, increased from 8.2% of all cancer deaths to 10.9%, shows the latest data from Global Cancer Observatory, a cancer statistics platform maintained by the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). This means there is a need to detect cases and provide treatment early. And this can only happen if there is a screening programme for lung cancer.

• There are several challenges that come with screening for lung cancer, especially in a resource-constrained setting such as India.

—Cost of screening: The screening tests for breast, oral and cervical cancer are all inexpensive and low tech. Primary health centres perform clinical breast exams for breast cancer, a visual examination of the oral cavity for oral cancer, and usually a visual inspection under acetic acid for cervical cancer (the cancer cells turn white with acetic acid). If health workers detect something suspicious, they refer patients to higher centres in these cases. The LDCT test needed for lung cancer screening, however, is not an inexpensive one — and is likely to add to the government’s budget if introduced as a screening tool.

—Availability of LDCT: The other challenge is availability of the CT scan machines. The test cannot be performed at primary health centres and would require patients to travel to a higher centre for a screening test without experiencing any symptom. Importantly, even at centres that do currently have CT machines, LDCT is not usually offered as a screening test. It is usually offered when the doctor suspects something.

—Population at risk: Unlike the West, a significant proportion of lung cancer in India occurs among non-smokers. The current global screening guidelines recommend that LDCT be performed only for people between the ages of 50 and 80 who have been smoking a pack of cigarettes a day for at least 20 years.

—High incidence of TB: A concern that is usually raised is whether the high prevalence of TB in India could lead to more false positives and excessive testing. But a pilot study from Mumbai published in 2021 said: “…even in a tuberculosis endemic country, LDCT picks up malignant lung nodules early and saves lives.”

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍To fight cancer better, count it

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

8) ‘RNA interference (RNAi)’ technology has gained popularity in the last few years. Why? (UPSC, CSE, 2019)

1. It is used in developing gene silencing therapies.

2. It can be used in developing therapies for the treatment of cancer.

3. It can be used to develop hormone replacement therapies.

4. It can be used to produce crop plants that are resistant to viral pathogens.

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1, 2 and 4

(b) 2 and 3

(c) 1 and 3

(d) 1 and 4 only

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍 In a crucial domain like the public healthcare system, the Indian State should play a vital role in containing the adverse impact of the marketisation of the system. Suggest measures through which the State can enhance the reach of public healthcare at the grassroots level. (UPSC, GS2, 2024)

From giraffes to pandas: Millennia-long history of animal diplomacy

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: For all the spectacle that engulfed last week’s meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington DC, the outcomes of substance emerged in sets of two: a two-month extension to a trade truce — and two giant pandas.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is animal diplomacy?

• How animals are used as instruments of international relations?

• What is meant by soft power?

• How animal diplomacy contribute to a country’s soft power?

• How public diplomacy is different from conventional state-to-state diplomacy?

• How panda diplomacy is playing a significant role in China’s international relations?

• What is the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES)?

• How has been India’s experience with elephant diplomacy during the post-Independence period?

Key Takeaways:

• Geopolitical observers drew parallels with US President Richard Nixon’s state visit to China in 1972, following which Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai gifted two pandas to the US as a goodwill gesture. Although pandas have long been part of China’s diplomatic overtures, the slated arrival of a pair at the Atlanta Zoo, albeit on loan, also puts the

spotlight on “animal diplomacy” — a practice that seems modern but goes back millennia.

• An arguably standout example of animal diplomacy in recent years has been the India-Namibia collaboration in 2022 under “Project Cheetah”. In subsequent years, two more batches of African cheetahs arrived from South Africa and Botswana. While the Asian cheetah went extinct in India in the 1950s, history suggests that they occupied a prized place in royal courts and were exchanged as diplomatic gifts. In August 2026, India gifted five peacocks to the UN, to be housed at its European headquarters in Geneva. UN News termed it “a new twist on panda diplomacy”.

• Diplomacy has long involved exchanging gifts. What distinguishes this from other gifts is the use of a living being — albeit a non-human — as a political and cultural representative: indeed, animals such as giant pandas and koala bears are synonymous with their countries of habitat. The donor country or government can project soft power by bypassing formal channels and directly appealing to the recipient country’s general public.

Do You Know:

• Simply put, animal diplomacy refers to the strategic use of fauna — both common and rare species — as gifts, loans, or symbols in international relations. The practice dates back to Egyptian pharaohs sending African animals to ancient rulers in the Mediterranean. The Roman Empire, too, was known to display exotic species to demonstrate the extent of its territorial control. A notable instance from ancient times mentions Egyptian queen Cleopatra’s gift of a “cameleopard” — a mix of a camel and a leopard — which was most likely a giraffe.

• In 802 CE (current era), Harun al-Rashid, caliph of the Abbasid Caliphate, gifted an elephant named Abul-Abbas to the Roman emperor Charlemagne. Another documented instance, this time from the 1600s, mentions the Russian tsar sending a polar bear to the King of Sweden — a rare gift that not just involved substantial logistics but also aimed to impress a fellow ruler by signifying one’s own status.

• Since the turn of the 20th century, the use of animals in diplomacy has combined both public engagement and media spectacle, with China’s “panda diplomacy” a prominent example. Even Australia has used its unique fauna such as platypuses and koalas: As a gesture of solidarity during World War II, the country sent a platypus named Winston to the UK as a gift for Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1943. The platypus died on the journey.

This form of diplomacy also included birds. Past and present rulers, especially in Europe and the Arab world, have exchanged high-prized falcons as signs of goodwill.

• In the post-independence era, India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is said to have gifted a baby elephant named Indira to Japan after receiving numerous letters from Japanese children asking to see one. Under Nehru, the Indian government later sent elephants to other countries such as the US, the Soviet Union, China, Turkey and Iran, among others. Elephants have also come to India as “gifts”: This was the case with Shankar and Vimbai, a pair of African elephants which arrived from Zimbabwe in 1996 and were kept at the Delhi Zoo. Although Vimbai, a female, died in 2001, Shankar’s years-long solitary existence since then received much media attention. The male elephant finally died in October 2025.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍As China signs panda conservation pact with US zoo, a look-back at ‘Panda diplomacy’

Economy

RBI may hike rates: Why inflation, crude & global rates are forcing its hand

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: After nearly two years of monetary accommodation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appears poised to begin withdrawing policy support, with the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) expected to take the first steps at its October 7 meeting.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the instruments of monetary policy?

• Will RBI change repo rate in the upcoming policy?

• Will there be a change in monetary policy stance?

• What happens when repo rate is increased?

• Repo rate is the rate at which central bank of a country (in our case Reserve Bank of India) lends money to whom?

• In reverse repo rate is the rate at which the central bank of a country (Reserve Bank of India in case of India) borrows money from whom?

• If Repo Rate is increased or say decreased then it impacts common people?

• Who decides the repo rate and reverse repo rate?

• How repo rate and reverse repo rate are decided?

• What is the difference between repo rate and interest rate?

• If repo rate or reverse repo rate is increased or decreased, then how it impacts savings?

• What Marginal Standing Facility?

Key Takeaways:

• Most analysts expect the RBI to raise the policy rate, repo rate, by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.50%, potentially marking the beginning of a more aggressive rate-hiking cycle. Such a move would push up borrowing costs across the economy, raising interest rates on deposits as well as loans, including personal, home and vehicle loans.

• The MPC could also revise its projections for GDP growth and inflation, with both likely to be higher than previously estimated.

• The central bank’s August MPC minutes had already indicated such a move. Since then, incoming data on domestic inflation and growth, coupled with a global backdrop of higher US interest rates, bond yields and commodity prices, has left little room for the RBI to wait. The US Federal Reserve recently raised its policy rate by 25 bps to 3.75-4%. US benchmark yields have also risen sharply, by 49 bps to 5.27% and by 25 bps to 7.21% over the past month.

Do You Know:

• Monetary policy essentially deals with the supply and cost (interest rates) of money in an economy. The RBI’s MPC meets every two months to assess the state of monetary activities, and may tweak the repo rate — the interest rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks — in a manner that reduces price fluctuations in the economy while keeping the inflation rate (the rate at which the general price level in the economy grows) at a reasonable level.

• If the repo rate rises, lending and deposit rates are expected to increase in near term. Loans linked to external benchmarks — particularly those directly linked to the repo rate — will see the impact almost immediately. Borrowers with such loans could see their equated monthly instalments (EMIs) rise, increasing their repayment burden.

• Interest rates on loans linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) are also likely to rise. Banks have the flexibility to revise MCLR-based lending rates depending on their funding costs, liquidity conditions and deposit mobilisation.

• On the deposit side, rates are also expected to rise marginally. However, a sharper or sustained increase would depend on changes in liquidity and funding conditions that prompt banks to reassess deposit pricing.

• The RBI’s likely shift to a rate-hike cycle comes when the economy is facing a combination of rising inflationary pressures, elevated crude oil prices, tighter global financial conditions and strong domestic growth. The move would help contain demand and inflation expectations, but could also weigh on consumption and investment if borrowing costs remain elevated for an extended period.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍ExplainSpeaking: How RBI decides to do, or not do, anything in its monetary policy review

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

9) Consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2023)

Statement-I: In the post-pandemic recent past, many Central Banks worldwide had carried out interest rate hikes.

Statement-II: Central Banks generally assume that they have the ability to counteract the rising consumer prices via monetary policy means.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct and Statement-II is the correct explanation for Statement-1

(b) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct and Statement-II is not the correct explanation for Statement-1

(c) Statement-I is correct but Statement-II is incorrect

(d) Statement-I is incorrect but Statement-II is correct

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What are the causes of persistent high food inflation in India? Comment on the effectiveness of the monetary policy of the RBI to control this type of inflation. (UPSC, GS3, 2024)

Green Energy Corridor III: Tackling India’s renewable power bottleneck

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

What’s the ongoing story: With more than 300 GW of installed capacity, India ranks third globally in renewable-energy (RE) deployment. But this impressive growth has not always translated into green energy being available when demand is highest, particularly during the evening peak.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the green energy corridor?

• The Green Energy Corridor Phase-III (GEC-III) scheme—What are the key takeaways?

• What is an intra-state transmission system (In-STS)?

• How the Green Energy Corridor Scheme supports renewable energy projects?

• What are the major issues and challenges in India’s power sector?

• How much power is lost in transmission in India?

• What is Central Financial Assistance?

• What is the role of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the electricity sector?

Key Takeaways:

• The Centre’s Green Energy Corridor Phase-III scheme tries to address this constraint by strengthening systems in states to evacuate up to 135 GW of renewable energy. The project will also add 50 GWh of battery energy storage.

• Renewables, especially solar and wind power, have transformed the country’s energy basket, but their variability places new demands on transmission planning and storage. The new scheme is expected to address intermittency during peak hours and meet demand when the Sun is not shining.

• The emphasis on intra-state networks is particularly significant. Renewable projects are often concentrated in specific regions while demand is spread across cities, industries and rural areas within states. Strengthening the network’s last leg is crucial to ensuring that green power actually reaches consumers. The scheme has earmarked Rs 1,36,378 crore for transmission infrastructure. Its implementation will require learning from past experiences, which suggest that challenges are not restricted to drawing investment.

• A report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy tabled in Parliament in December last year, for instance, pointed out that issues related to right-of-way compensation — payment to landowners when high-voltage power transmission lines pass near their property — land acquisition and delays in environmental clearances are major hurdles in laying transmission lines.

Do You Know:

• With a total outlay of Rs 1,86,405 crore, the scheme is targeted for completion by FY33. This scheme is aimed at tackling a festering problem in India’s power sector — even as the peak power demand has been surging to record highs, the grid operators have been forced to curtail electricity generated by solar power sources due to transmission bottlenecks.

• Along with the development of the intra-state transmission system (InSTS), the scheme, for the first time under the Green Energy Corridor programme, includes a dedicated battery energy storage component, with provisions for deploying 50 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at renewable energy developer/generator sites or other locations of importance to the grid.

• According to the government, the storage capacity is intended to address intermittency, transmission congestion and peak-hour curtailment, while helping meet demand during non-solar hours.

• Of the total outlay, Rs 1,36,378 crore has been earmarked for developing intra-state transmission systems, while Rs 50,000 crore has been allocated for 50 GWh of BESS. The scheme will involve total Central Financial Support of Rs 54,082 crore.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Eye on transmission bottlenecks, Cabinet clears green energy plan

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

10) Which one of the following is a purpose of ‘UDAY’, a scheme of the Government? (UPSC, CSE, 2016)

(a) Providing technical and financial assistance to start-up entrepreneurs in the field of renewable sources of energy

(b) Providing electricity to every household iv the country by 2018

(c) Replacing the coal-based power plants with natural gas, nuclear, solar, wind and tidal power plants over a period of time.

(d) Providing for financial turnaround and revival of power distribution companies

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Write a note on India’s green energy corridor to alleviate the problem of conventional energy. (UPSC, GS3, 2013)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(c) 2.(b) 3.(c) 4.(a) 5.(c) 6.(c) 7.(b) 8.(a) 9.(a) 10.(d)

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