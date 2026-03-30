UPSC Key: Swarm Drones, Migration and Artemis II

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 30, 2026. If you missed the March 29, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

War lessons for military: Rethinking air defence, countering drones to targets

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Security challenges

What’s the ongoing story: Drawing lessons from the ongoing war in West Asia, the Indian military brass have begun discussions focused on the need for procurement of anti-drone systems and their large-scale integration with existing legacy air defence weapon systems to create an effective umbrella against small enemy drones, The Indian Express has learnt.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is India’s anti-drone system?

• Why there is need for procurement of anti-drone systems?

• What lessons India has drawn from the month-old war?

• What are passive defense measures?

• What is a swarm drone?

• Where does India stand in drone warfare?

Key Takeaways:

• Acquisition of high-quality swarm drones and robotic capability to disrupt enemy logistics and supply chains while targeting the adversary’s manufacturing capacity are among the first lessons drawn from the month-old war.

• Senior military officers said India will also have to undertake passive measures such as dispersion, concealment, camouflage, force preservation, underground infrastructure, and fighting wars in a decentralised manner.

• According to one of the officers, Iran’s use of swarm drones as one of the preferred offensive options highlights the need to enhance Indian counter-drone capability in a cost-effective manner.

• During the hostilities that followed Operation Sindoor in May last year, Pakistan sent swarms of inexpensive drones into the Indian territory, while camouflaging some armed and surveillance drones.

Do You Know:

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• Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) date back to World War II and the Korean War, where they were used for training anti-aircraft gunners and in specific offensive missions. Their modern military usage took off in the 1990s, after being successfully deployed in the Gulf War of 1991.

• Swarm drones are autonomous or semi-autonomous UAVs that operate in coordinated groups, much like swarms of birds or fish. They communicate via wireless networks and adjust in real time to achieve shared objectives.

—Swarms are more resilient than traditional drones due to in-built redundancy — even if one drone is intercepted, others can continue on the mission. Drone swarms are thus used to saturate air defences (a few payloads may sneak through even robust defences), gathering intelligence, and attacking high-value targets.

• According to Fortune Business Insights, the global military drone market stood at $14.14 billion in 2023, and is projected to hit $47.16 billion by 2032.

• Defence against drones begins with detection. Modern systems employ a mix of AESA radars, electro-optical and infrared sensors, acoustic detectors, and AI-powered fusion systems.

—Once detected, one option is for drones to be neutralised through kinetic means, that is, with missiles and anti-aircraft guns. But traditional kinetic air defences, especially surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), are costly, and less effective against swarms. Automated gun systems such as C-RAM and Phalanx, which track targets and fire autonomously, are preferred in this role.

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• More cost-effective alternatives include:

—Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs): Lasers and microwave pulses that disable drones by damaging sensors or frying electronics;

—Electronic Warfare (EW): Jamming GPS signals or communication links;

—Spoofing: Misleading drones about their location or issuing false commands;

—Cyber Attacks: Taking control of drones and crash them by exploiting software vulnerabilities; and

—Interceptor drones & nets: For close-range neutralisation, protecting critical assets.

• India’s capabilities-Since 2020, India has ramped up its counter-drone infrastructure, deploying a layered defence that blends indigenous technology, EW, and air defence systems. Key systems include:

—Akashteer Air Defence Control System: Developed by Bharat Electronics Ltd, it integrates with the Indian Air Force’s integrated command network for real-time tracking;

—Bhargavastra: Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd’s weapon system fires 64 micro-rockets in salvos to eliminate drone swarms;

—DRDO’s Anti-Drone System: It offers 360-degree radar coverage, with both jamming (soft kill) and laser (hard kill) capabilities. Drones can be detected up to 4 km away, and neutralised within a 1 km radius; and

—Indrajaal: An AI-powered grid from a Hyderabad startup that combines jammers, spoofers, and intelligence to protect areas up to 4,000 sq km. Already deployed at naval sites in Gujarat and Karnataka.

—During the May 2025 swarm attacks, the IAF activated its Integrated Counter-UAS Grid, alongside conventional radars, guns, and missiles, neutralising attempted strikes on 15 military bases and several urban targets.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Drone warfare came home during Op Sindoor. Where does India stand?

📍What Iran’s drone blitz means for the future of warfare

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Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Consider the following activities: (UPSC CSE, 2020)

1. Spraying pesticides on a crop field

2. Inspecting the craters of active volcanoes

3. Collecting breath samples from spouting whales for DNA analysis

At the present level of technology, which of the above activities can be successfully carried out by using drones?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by our adversaries across the borders to ferry arms/ammunitions, drugs, etc., is a serious threat to the internal security. Comment on the measures being taken to tackle this threat. (2023)

Decision 2026

West Bengal’s migrant footprint: Why they leave their homes

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

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What’s the ongoing story: In West Bengal, migrants are a major voting bloc but are among the most vulnerable groups as the adjudication phase continues following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What data on migration says?

• Human Migration-know in detail

• What is the difference between inter and intra migration?

• What is urban rural migration?

• What are the Push and Pull factors of migration?

• Migration-know its significance

• Migration-What are the challenges?

• What does the term “domestic migrant” mean

• Why SIR in West Bengal has caused concern among migrants?

Key Takeaways:

• The 2011 Census showed that while Bengal saw substantial migration outside the state, it wasn’t among the top states in this regard. Uttar Pradesh (1.23 crore), Bihar (74.53 lakh) and Rajasthan (37.57 lakh) had the largest out-migrant populations, with Bengal ranking seventh highest at 24.06 lakh, of whom 14.52 lakh were women and 9.53 lakh men.

• If 5.43 crore total inter-state migrants accounted for 4.5% of the country’s population in 2011, Bengal’s out-migrants counted for 2.63% of its population then.

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• Neighbouring Jharkhand had the largest population of migrants from Bengal at 4.95 lakh, followed by Maharashtra at 3.1 lakh, Uttar Pradesh at 2.34 lakh, Bihar at 2.28 lakh, and Delhi at 1.82 lakh. In fact, across India, two of the top 50 most popular migration corridors originated from Bengal and ended in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

Do You Know:

• The Census data showed a jump of 45% in the number of migrants from Bengal compared to the 2001 Census. In number terms, 7.18 lakh more people left Bengal in this period compared to a decade earlier.

• In 2011, marriage was the biggest reason for migration from Bengal, with a total of 9.35 lakh or 38.88% of the migrants citing this reason. Women comprised almost all of this number, at 9.14 lakh, compared to just over 20,000 for men. Employment and moving with households were the next biggest reasons for migration, at 5.85 lakh or 24.34% and 4.74 lakh or 19.72% of the migrants, respectively.



• The 2016-17 Economic Survey of India used a Cohort-based Migration Metric (CMM) to gauge net migration as the percentage change in population between the 10-19 year-old cohort in an initial Census period and the 20-29 year-old cohort in the same area a decade later. “It is likely to capture labour migration, as other bilateral movements for reasons such as marriage are netted out in the equation,” the report says.

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• The 2016-17 Economic Survey data showed that UP and Bihar had the highest such net migration, with numbers increasing between 1991-2001 and 2001-11. While Bengal saw about 30,000 people aged 20-29 years leave the state in 1991-2001, this figure rose to 2.35 lakh in 2001-11, the Survey noted.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Bengal migrants fear for jobs as 60 lakh voters await results of adjudication after SI

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) Which one of the following statements is correct as per the Constitution of India? (UPSC CSE, 2024)

(a) Inter-State trade and commerce is a State subject under the State List.

(b) Inter-State migration is a State subject under the State List.

(c) Inter-State quarantine is a Union subject under the Union List.

(d) Corporation tax is a State subject under the State List.

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering Similar Theme:

📍Discuss the changes in the trends of labour migration within and outside India in the last four decades. (2015)

The Editorial Page

G7 meet underlines fractures in the West

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: The Europeans, for their part, feel angry at being excluded from decisions over a war at their doorstep; some have declared it illegal and want no part in it

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is G7?

• Why was the G7 formed, and how does it work?

• What happened with Russia?

• Are there alternatives to the G7?

• How far G7 is effective and influential?

• What is the G7 statement on US-Israeli war against Iran?

• What G7 is doing to stop the war?

Key Takeaways:

• When the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven met at a mediaeval monastery outside Paris last week, their agenda was inevitably dominated by the US-Israeli war against Iran and its cascading global economic consequences.

• The ministers called for an immediate halt to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, emphasised the protection of diplomatic missions and foreign nationals, and warned that continued escalation could destabilise the wider Middle East.

• They called for coordinated humanitarian assistance for affected populations and underlined the need for a return to diplomatic channels.

• The G7 ministers also warned that disruption to shipping through the waterways posed a serious threat to the global economy, given the large share of the world’s oil and gas that transits it, and indicated readiness to coordinate maritime security efforts to ensure freedom of navigation.

Do You Know:

• The Group of 7 (G7) is an informal group of seven countries — the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, the heads of which hold an annual summit with European Union and other invitees. Together the member countries represent 40% of global GDP and 10% of the world’s population. Unlike other bodies such as NATO, the G7 has no legal existence, permanent secretariat or official members. It also has no binding impact on policy and all decisions and commitments made at G7 meetings need to be ratified independently by governing bodies of member states.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: What is the G7?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) In which one of the following groups are all the four countries members of G20? (UPSC CSE, 2020)

(a) Argentina, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey

(b) Australia, Canada, Malaysia and New Zealand

(c) Brazil, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam

(d) Indonesia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea

We need a green exit from the urea trap

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

What’s the ongoing story: Chandra Bhushan Writes-Producing green urea alone will not be sufficient. We must also optimise urea consumption, because urea is significantly overused in the country, polluting land, water and climate

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Urea?

• How Urea is produced?

• Urea production involves two key processes-what are those?

• ‘The West Asia conflict has thrown a spotlight on India’s deep energy insecurity’-Analyse

• How much India relies on import for urea?

• What is grey urea?

• What is green urea?

• What is the National Green Hydrogen Mission?

• How National Green Hydrogen Mission focuses on exporting green ammonia?

• How India should optimise urea consumption?

Key Takeaways:

Chandra Bhushan Writes-

• Since the Green Revolution, India has relied on urea to supply the nitrogen essential for higher crop yields. Urea accounts for 56 per cent of all fertilisers consumed and nearly 80 per cent of all nitrogenous fertilisers. Over 80 per cent of domestic urea is produced using imported natural gas, and more than a fifth of the total consumption is imported. In effect, nearly 90 per cent of the urea consumed in India is import-dependent.

• The fiscal burden tells its own story. The urea subsidy has ballooned from less than Rs 500 crore in 1980-81 to Rs 1.65 lakh crore in 2022–23. Enormous public resources are poured into sustaining a system built on insecurity.

• Urea production involves two key processes: Producing ammonia from hydrogen and nitrogen, and then reacting it with CO2. Indian plants derive hydrogen and CO2 from natural gas, while nitrogen is drawn from the atmosphere. Urea produced through this process is called grey urea.

—But hydrogen can also be produced from water through electrolysis. In the 1970s, the Fertiliser Corporation of India’s Nangal plant used electrolysis to produce hydrogen until power shortages in the Bhakra grid forced a switch to hydrocarbons.

—Carbon capture and utilisation (CCU), using absorption technologies, too, is already widely used in the urea sector to recover CO2 from flue gas. So, we already have the building techniques — hydrogen from electrolysis, carbon dioxide from carbon capture, and nitrogen from the atmosphere — to produce urea using electricity alone. Power that electricity with renewables and you get green urea.

• A study of all 36 urea plants in India by my colleagues and me shows that green urea could become the most cost-effective option for a new urea plant by 2028. By 2030, the levelised cost is projected to be 20 per cent lower than that of grey urea; by 2050, this advantage widens to nearly 100 per cent.

• For the sector, the average levelised cost of green urea between 2025 and 2050 works out to about $475 per tonne, compared with $540 for grey urea. Today, grey urea in global markets is touching $600 per tonne. In an era of uncertain geopolitics, economics has tilted in favour of green.

• India has programmes to power this transition; they need to be redirected. The National Green Hydrogen Mission focuses on exporting green ammonia and using it in non-urea fertilisers and other sectors. The focus must shift towards green urea. The Union budget earmarked Rs 20,000 crore over five years for carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

• We must also optimise urea consumption, because urea is significantly overused in the country, polluting land, water and climate.

Do You Know:

• In 2025-26 (April-March), India is expected to import nearly 10 million tonnes (mt) of urea and 6.5 mt of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), as against domestic production of 30 mt and 3.5 mt respectively. The country’s entire projected 3 mt consumption of muriate of potash (MOP) would be imported, while in complex fertilisers – which contain N, P, K and S in different combinations – domestic production is likely to be 12.5 mt and imports at 4 mt.

• In DAP, too, the largest source of India’s imports is Saudi Arabia. In MOP, the GCC states per se are insignificant suppliers, but it’s not so if other West Asian countries such as Jordan and Israel or Turkmenistan (Iran’s northern neighbour) are included.

• Domestic urea plants run on natural gas as feedstock. The fertiliser sector accounts for close to 29% of India’s total natural gas consumption. Just over half of India’s natural gas consumption requirement is met by imports. India imported 27 mt of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2024-25, out of which 11.2 mt came from Qatar, 3.5 mt from UAE and 1.8 mt from Oman. During April-December 2025, the 19.9 mt of imports included 9 mt from Qatar, 2.1 mt from UAE and 1.2 mt from Oman.

• It’s worse with DAP, MOP and complex fertilisers. India hardly has any mineable rock phosphate (for P), potash (K) or elemental sulphur (S) reserves. The merchant ammonia providing ‘N’ for DAP and complex fertilisers is imported. Out of the 2.5 mt ammonia imports in 2024-25 (2 mt in April-December 2025), almost 1 mt (0.8 mt) was from Oman, 0.9 mt (0.7 mt) from Saudi Arabia and 0.2 mt (0.06 mt) from Qatar.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why India might be staring at a urea scarcity

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) Consider the following substances: (UPSC CSE, 2025)

I. Ethanol

II. Nitroglycerine

III. Urea

Coal gasification technology can be used in the production of how many of them?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All the three

(d) None

Nation

Telangana passes Bill to cut pay of employees who neglect parents

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development – Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

What’s the ongoing story: The Telangana government on Sunday passed the Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026, in the Legislative Assembly. The Bill proposes to bring about salary deductions for private and public sector employees deemed to be neglecting and failing to support their parents.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026-know its provisions

• Why this bill is hailed as landmark bill?

• What is Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007?

• What is the population status of the elderly in India?

• What are the challenges faced by the elderly in India?

• How is the problem faced by the senior citizens have changed over the years?

• What is the impact of globalisation on older persons?

• What are the potential and significance of the senior care economy?

• Why is there a need to regulate the senior living market?

• ‘With India’s senior population—those aged 60 and above—set to more than double in the next 25 years, this demographic is attracting growing interest from policymakers, regulators, and businesses’-Examine

• The North/South divide in India’s senior population-know in detail

Key Takeaways:

• Speaking during the debate over the Bill, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, “The rights of parents should be protected by goodwill. But the Bill makes sure that the law is on the parents’ side when they are neglected.”

• The Bill was introduced because “dependent parents… are an inseparable part of the Indian family system and it is therefore felt expedient to provide for an enforceable morality through certain norms among those employees, who do neglect their parents, and to ensure every employee leads as a role model in society”.

• It also says that “despite the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007… there remains a need for a more focused and enforceable mechanism to ensure accountability of employed children, particularly those drawing salaries from government and private sectors, towards the maintenance and well-being of their dependent parents”.

Do You Know:

• Under the Bill, senior citizens who are neglected by their children can file an application before the District Collector. The Collector will be the designated authority for adjudicating cases. The complainants should state their reasons for seeking apportionment, and are expected to divulge details of their income from all sources.

• After the complaint is submitted before the District Collector, the officer should dispose of the petition within 60 days of receipt, as per the Bill. The parents and the employee will have to be heard during this time. An order specifying the amount to be deducted will be issued after this hearing. The deducted amount will be directly credited to the parents’ bank account. The Bill extends support not only to biological parents but also to step-parents.

• It proposes the formation of a Senior Citizen Commission to handle appeals against the Collector’s orders in such cases or delays in disposal. The commission will be headed by a chief commissioner who will be a retired high court judge. The commission will also include two members with experience in administration, government or the social sector. The commission will have quasi-judicial powers, including the authority to conduct inquiries, summon witnesses and impose penalties.

• The law will also be applicable to MLAs and MPs, as well as nominated members and elected representatives of local bodies.

• The Bill allows salary deductions of up to 15% or Rs 10,000, whichever is lower.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Govt employees who neglect parents will have 10% of their salary diverted to parents’ bank account: Telangana CM Revanth

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) Consider the following statements with reference to Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS): (UPSC CSE, 2008)

1. All persons of 60 years or above belonging to the households below poverty line in rural areas are eligible.

2. The Central Assistance under this Scheme is at the rate of `300 per month per beneficiary. Under the Scheme, States have been urged to give matching amounts.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Economy

Centre may add battery storage under revamped PM-KUSUM2.0

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

What’s the ongoing story: The centre is considering incorporating a new provision for battery energy storage in the revamped Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan (PM KUSUM) scheme, as it works on formulating a new version of the flagship programme.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the PM-KUSUM scheme?

• What are the components of PM-KUSUM?

• The centre is considering incorporating a new provision for battery energy storage in the revamped PM KUSUM-Why?

• How does the PM-KUSUM scheme work?

• What is the difference between PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM?

• PM KUSUM-What is the significance of the scheme?

• PM KUSUM-what are the issues and challenges?

Key Takeaways:

• Launched in 2019, the current PM-KUSUM scheme is set to expire this month, prompting discussions within the government on rolling out an updated version, likely to be called PM-KUSUM 2.0.

• While the current scheme focuses on solarisation of agricultural pumps, it does not include battery storage. The addition is actively under consideration in order to address the growing challenge of mismatch between agricultural power demand and solar generation patterns.

• The proposed battery storage component is expected to bridge this gap by storing surplus solar power generated during peak hours and supplying it when demand persists but generation falls. Discussions on the design of the scheme are ongoing, with differing views between the Ministry of Power and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on the extent of storage to be provided. The Ministry of Power has suggested provisioning for up to four hours of battery storage, while MNRE has proposed a two-hour capacity.

Do You Know:

• The Centre has consistently positioned PM-KUSUM as a key pillar of its clean energy transition. The scheme, aimed at promoting solarisation in the agriculture sector, comprises three components: setting up of decentralised solar power plants (Component A), installing standalone solar pumps in off-grid areas (Component B), and solarising grid-connected agricultural pumps (Component C).

• As per the data provided by MNRE in the parliament, 839.4 MW of capacity has been installed under Component A. Under Component B, over 10 lakh standalone agricultural pumps have been installed. Under Component C, over 12,787 pumps have been solarised through IPS, while feeder-level solarisation has covered over 13 lakh pumps, with a total installed capacity of 6,636.9 MW.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why India’s approach to renewable energy is effective

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

6) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2016)

1. The International Solar Alliance was launched at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2015.

2. The Alliance includes all the member countries of the United Nations.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

How fresh talks unveil deep faultlines between rich & developing nations

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate and Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, kick-started the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) in Cameroon earlier this week with a warning, stating that the world trading system is experiencing the “worst disruptions” in 80 years.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14)-what are the key takeaways?

• “The rich and developing countries have arrived at MC14 with starkly different visions”-Comment

• ‘A fresh trade war is brewing between the United States and China’-what is going on between these two nations??

• What is the most sharpest divisions between members in WTO MC14?

• Multilateralism vs Plurilateralism debate in WTO MC14-know in detail

• What is Special and Differential Treatment (S&DT)?

• Why there is conflict over Special and Differential Treatment?

• What’s at stake for the WTO, and for India?

Key Takeaways:

• The ongoing pulls and pushes were reflected in South Korea’s opening submission, which stated that efforts to advance reforms have proven difficult. “Too often, we look at the same challenges through different lenses of national interests, and what should be a shared problem begins to appear differently to each of us,” Seoul said.

• “And when we move while facing different directions, we cannot move forward together. If we fail to act now, the challenge before us will not simply be institutional inefficiency. The very purpose of the WTO itself could begin to erode,” Seoul’s representative said.

Do You Know:

• While members continue to engage to revive the multilateral body, a fresh trade war is brewing between the United States and China. In March, Washington launched two Section 301 investigations on scores of countries, including India and China, citing structural excess capacity and overproduction in certain manufacturing sectors, which could culminate in a new tariff architecture by May.

• Mirroring the probes, China, too, launched two investigations into US trade practices this week. However, the division is not limited to the most powerful countries. Developed, developing and Least Developed Countries (LDCs) have pitched divergent ideas on core issues such as plurilateral deals, agriculture, e-commerce moratorium, as well as dispute settlement, indicating why effective outcomes from WTO ministerial have been few and far between in recent years.

• One of the sharpest divisions between members is on how future agreements should be reached. Since its inception, the WTO has operated primarily on a consensus-based decision-making model, where all 166 members must agree on decisions.

• Developing countries such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Namibia have insisted that the WTO must remain a “member-driven” and “consensus-based” organisation. India said that the incorporation of plurilateral outcomes into the WTO framework should not impair existing rights of non-parties or cast additional obligations on them. Namibia also argued that for small economies, multilateral rules are an “economic necessity”.

• Another core debate concerns Special and Differential Treatment (S&DT), a provision in the WTO agreement that gives developing countries more time or flexibility to implement rules, such as phasing out certain subsidies. Rich countries have pushed for a relook at S&DT, but developing nations consider it the bedrock of multilateralism.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget: WTO’s 14th Ministerial Conference begins — all you need to know

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

7) India’s ranking in the ‘Ease of Doing Business Index’ is sometimes seen in the news. Which of the following has declared that ranking? (UPSC CSE, 2016)

(a) Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)

(b) World Economic Forum

(c) World Bank

(d) World Trade Organization (WTO)

After price peaked in late January, copper demand outlook hit by West Asia conflict

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: After hitting an all-time high earlier this year, copper prices on the London Metal Exchange have been sliding as the West Asia conflict weighs on the metal’s demand outlook.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Copper demand is often seen as a barometer of economic activity-why?

• Know copper demand in India compared to other parts of the world.

• The government has included copper in its list of critical minerals and there is an ongoing auction for the exploration of copper blocks. What impact will these steps have on India’s dependency on copper imports?

• What is the current scenario of copper processing infrastructure in India?

• Can you explain the relationship between copper and energy efficiency in buildings?

• What is copper and its uses?

• How West Asia conflict is impacting Copper prices?

Key Takeaways:

• From $14,527.50 per tonne in late January, the price of three-month copper futures contract had cooled to $13,343.5 per tonne on February 27, just before the US and Israel attacked Iran. Since then, the three-month futures contract has fallen sharply to around $12,147 on the London Metal Exchange.

• According to industry sources and experts, the sharp fall in prices of the red-metal reflects weakening demand prospects amid concerns that higher energy costs from the West Asia conflict could dampen economic growth.

• Satnam Singh, Director at Crisil Intelligence, said since copper prices often move in conjunction with the global economy, high energy prices spurred by conflict in West Asia are triggering fears of weak economic growth.

Do You Know:

• Copper is essential to the modern economy, with uses ranging from housing and manufacturing to power grids, clean energy, artificial intelligence and defence. Thus, it is often seen as a barometer of economic health. A rise in copper prices is considered a signal of robust economic growth, while falling prices tend to raise concerns about an economic slowdown.

• Until the recent decline, copper had staged a breakneck rally, hitting a record high of $14,527.50 per tonne in late January. In 2025, prices surged well beyond market expectations, rising over 35% through December — the sharpest annual gain since 2009.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Behind copper’s record rally in 2025, Trump’s tariffs, supply disruptions, AI demand

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

8) With reference to the mineral resources of India, consider the following pairs: (UPSC CSE, 2010)

Mineral : 90% Natural sources in

1. Copper : Jharkhand

2. Nickel : Orissa

3. Tungsten : Kerala

Which of the pairs given above is/are correctly matched?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍Despite India being one of the countries of Gondwanaland, its mining industry contributes much less to its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in percentage. Discuss. (2021)

Explained

For India, LPG supply a bigger worry than LNG

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology

What’s the ongoing story: The effective halt in vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz due to the West Asia war has hit India’s energy supplies, particularly those of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

• What is Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)?

• What is Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)?

• Why West Asia war affected LPG supply more?

• Why LPG supply is more vulnerable to geopolitical disruptions?

• India’s dependence on LPG imports-know in detail

• What are the alternatives to LPG for households?

• Why government is pushing for PNG?

Key Takeaways:

• LPG, particularly, has been a cause of concern, given that India depends on imports to meet around 60% of the fuel’s needs, and 90% of those imports came through the critical maritime chokepoint of the Strait.

• LNG is transported in specialised cryogenic ships and lands at LNG regasification terminals, where it is converted back into natural gas and then transported further, mostly using pipeline networks. The natural gas is sent to the end user usually through pipelines — sold as PNG to households and industries, and as CNG or automobile fuel sold through dispensing stations.

• LPG, on the other hand, is bottled into cylinders and transported mainly by road to the end consumer. As it doesn’t really depend on pipeline connectivity, LPG becomes highly portable and can be made available in any region, even remote and rural areas that may not have any pipeline connectivity. It is also much easier to store, as it just needs pressurised cylinders.

• Every household that wants to use PNG must have pipeline connectivity at doorstep, and natural gas itself cannot be really stored, unless it is liquefied. This is why LPG is now increasingly being seen as a fuel for rural and remote areas, while PNG is being encouraged in urban areas.

• PNG is also considered safer than LPG. This is because natural gas is lighter than air, which allows it to disperse quickly in case of a leak. LPG is heavier than air, and therefore tends to sink and accumulate in the air in case of leakage, which makes it a lot more prone to fires and explosions in such instances.

Do You Know:

• While both LPG and LNG are hydrocarbon gases turned into the liquid state, they differ in their chemistry, production processes, transportation, and delivery.

Chemistry and physics of LPG and LNG

• LPG is a gaseous fuel mix primarily comprising propane and butane that is a byproduct of crude oil refining and natural gas processing. It may also contain some propylene, butylene, and isobutylene or isobutene.

• Under relatively low temperatures or moderate pressure, the gas mix becomes a liquid. It is mostly used for cooking and heating, with some industrial applications as well; it is also used as an automobile fuel in some parts of the world. LPG’s volume is around 1/260th of its gaseous volume.

• LNG, on the other hand, is primarily natural gas — mainly methane — cooled to below -160 degrees Celsius and cryogenically turned into a liquid. Now, LNG itself doesn’t have too many direct uses, except for an upcoming fuel to power heavy vehicles, ships, and trains. The key purpose of liquefaction of natural gas into LNG is to transport it over long distances across seas, where supplying natural gas through pipelines is not feasible.

• Unlike LPG, LNG must be stored in cryogenic tanks and requires trained handling to prevent vapourisation or boil-off. In its liquid state, LNG occupies roughly 1/600th the volume of natural gas in gaseous form, making it viable for transport and storage over long distances. The problem, though, is that this has to be done cryogenically, and is energy intensive.

• Essentially, LNG is natural gas that is liquefied for easier storage and transportation, and is mostly converted back to natural gas before being used. Natural gas itself has a number of applications — cooking fuel, transportation fuel, and industrial fuel or feedstock in sectors like refineries, fertilisers, power plants, and petrochemicals.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍West Asia conflict: Why Centre ordered coal plants to full capacity during summer

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

9) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2019)

1. Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is the first regulatory body set up by the Government of India.

2. One of the tasks of PNGRB is to ensure competitive markets for gas.

3. Appeals against the decisions of PNGRB go before the Appellate Tribunals for Electricity.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Artemis II: NASA’s Moon missions could lay ground for deeper space exploration

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, biotechnology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

What’s the ongoing story: The US space agency, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), intends to begin establishing a permanent base on the Moon within the next few years.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Artemis II mission-know in detail

• What are the objectives of the Artemis program?

• What is the significance of Artemis II mission?

• What are the future missions in the Artemis programme?

• What are the moon missions by ISRO for Moon Exploration?

Key Takeaways:

• Last week, NASA unveiled an ambitious road map for lunar exploration over the next decade that includes laying the groundwork for a permanent base on the Moon capable of supporting frequent, long-term astronaut stays.

• This has come amidst preparations for the launch of the Artemis II mission, possibly as early as this week, that will take four astronauts around the Moon and mark the return of humans to the lunar vicinity after more than five decades.

Do You Know:

• The six Apollo missions had happened barely 12 years after the beginning of the space age, and while these marked a dream technology leap, the space technology ecosystem at that time was too nascent to capitalise on these to make further progress. So, the Moon landings became standalone successes.

• When humans started probing the Moon again, in the early 2000s, they began not from where they had left off in 1972 but from scratch: by sending Orbiters. This current phase of lunar exploration has progressed incrementally and fresh human landings, expected in a couple of years, are going to serve as stepping stones to a greater and closer engagement with the Moon, and possibly use it as a launchpad for going further into space.

• When the first human landing on the Moon (Apollo 11) happened in 1969, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) did not even exist. It was set up within a month of that epoch-making event. Now, when NASA is working to take humans again to the Moon, ISRO is not just a collaborator but also a competitor, with its own plans of landing humans on the Moon.

• The Chinese have been planning a human landing on the Moon by 2030, whereas India’s plans are for 2040. India is a signatory to the Artemis Accords, a set of non-binding, bilateral principles that guides sustainable, peaceful civil space exploration led by NASA, particularly for the Moon and Mars. This signalled India’s strategic alignment with the US space programme and possible opportunities for ISRO to collaborate closely with NASA on lunar exploration.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍NASA Artemis 2 countdown begins: Crew prepares for historic moon mission launch

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

10) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2016)

The Mangalyaan launched by ISRO

1. is also called the Mars Orbiter Mission

2. made India the second country to have a spacecraft orbit the Mars after USA

3. made India the only country to be successful in making its spacecraft orbit the Mars in its very first attempt

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(d) 2.(c) 3.(a) 4.(b) 5.(d) 6.(a) 7.(c) 8.(b) 9.(b) 10.(c)

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