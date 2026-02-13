UPSC Key: Substantive motion, AI applications stack, and Referendum in Bangladesh

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 13, 2026. If you missed the February 12, 2026, UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance – Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

What’s the ongoing story: With BJP MP Nishikant Dubey giving notice to move a substantive motion against Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for misleading the House, all eyes are on what the crucial instrument of a substantive motion means.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the various motions in the Parliament?

— Know the difference between Substantive Motion, Substitute Motion, and Subsidiary Motion

— What is the role of the speaker in accepting these motions?

— What is privilege motion?

— What are the various types of substantive motions?

— What is the parliamentary system of governance in India?

Key Takeaways:

Story continues below this ad

— “A substantive motion is a self-contained independent proposal submitted for the approval of the House and drafted in such a manner as to be capable of expressing a decision of the House,” say M N Kaul and S L Shakdher in their authoritative book Practice and Procedure of Parliament, which explains at length the various kinds of substantive motions.

— “Motions for election of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, Motion of Thanks on the Address by the President, Motion for Adjournment on a matter of public importance, resolutions, motions for raising discussion on a matter of general public interest, motions of confidence/no-confidence in the Council of Ministers, resolution for removal of the Speaker/Deputy Speaker, motion declaring the seat of a member vacant and where leave of absence is not agreed to by the House, are examples of the substantive motions moved in Lok Sabha,” they write.

— Substantive motions are put to a vote so that they express the decision of the House.

— A substantive motion requires notice to be given and can be moved only by the member who has given the notice. There is an exception though: where a motion stands in the name of a Minister, it may be moved by another Minister, but the mover has to mention that he is moving it on behalf of the other Minister.

Story continues below this ad

— In this case, as Dubey is not a minister, he will be required to move it, when the Chair permits him. Importantly, except in the case of motions for election of the Speaker or the Deputy Speaker, and the Motion of Thanks on the Address by the President, there is no requirement for any substantive motion to be seconded.

— It is also laid down that the mover of a motion has the right of reply – meaning that Dubey will have that right too.

— In 2005, 10 members of the Lok Sabha were expelled when the House adopted a motion for the same after an enquiry committee found them guilty in the cash-for-query allegations first made by a TV channel. After the sting operation that was played on TV, the Speaker instructed the members not to attend the House until further decision and constituted a five-member Committee headed by Pawan Kumar Bansal to inquire into the allegations.

— In December 2005, another allegation – improper conduct of some members of the Lok Sabha in the implementation of Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) – was made by a TV channel. The Speaker again asked the concerned members not to attend the House during the pendency of the report of a seven-member enquiry committee, again headed by Bansal. The panel’s report was laid tabled in the House on March 14, 2006.

Do You Know:

Story continues below this ad

— A parliamentary system of governance is a democratic form of government in which the executive branch derives its legitimacy from and is accountable to the legislature or parliament.

— As a result, it is also known as a responsible government. In this system, the Prime Minister is usually the head of government and the leader of the party or coalition with the majority of seats in Parliament.

— The parliamentary system closely intertwines the executive and the legislature, resulting in a fusion of power. The Council of Ministers or the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister is collectively responsible to the Lok Sabha, meaning the entire government must resign if it loses the vote of confidence.

— The system also provides for an alternative government. If the ruling party loses the confidence of the lower house, the opposition party is prepared to take over, ensuring continuity and stability in governance.

Story continues below this ad

— The parliamentary system offers several advantages such as responsiveness, which allows for swift replacement of the government if it loses parliamentary confidence; flexibility, which enables quick decision-making and adaptation; and power of the executive, which allows majority governments to implement policies effectively.

— However, the system has some disadvantages, which include the concentration of power in the hands of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet, and a lack of checks and balances on the executive, potentially leading to the misuse of power and instability, particularly in coalition governments.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What is parliamentary system of governance, why has India adopted it

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(1) Consider the following statements regarding a No-Confidence Motion in India (UPSC CSE 2014)

Story continues below this ad

1. There is no mention of a No-Confidence Motion in the Constitution of India.

2. A Motion of No-Confidence can be introduced in the Lok Sabha only.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

To what extent, in your view, the Parliament is able to ensure accountability of the executive in India? (UPSC CSE 2021)

FRONT

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: India and its neighbourhood- relations

What’s the ongoing story: Centre-right Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by Tarique Rahman took an early lead over its rivals Thursday night in the first national elections since the August 2024 ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to poll projections based on field reports.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Know about the recent political change in Bangladesh

— What are the major political parties in Bangladesh?

Story continues below this ad

— What is the role of youth in a country’s politics?

— Know about the Gen Z protests in different countries

— What are the areas of cooperation between India and Bangladesh?

— What are the challenges in India and Bangladesh ties?

— How does the current political changes in Bangladesh impacts its relationship with India?

Key Takeaways:

— The BNP’s main rival, Jamaat-e-Islami, appeared to be in the second position — a stunning turnaround for a party that had been a political pariah for long.

Story continues below this ad

— This election outcome will not come as a surprise to many in Bangladesh since Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League is not in the fray. Banned from contesting polls following her ouster, it has vacated the political landscape for the BNP and the Jamaat.

— Although the Jamaat-e-Islami had tied up with the party floated by student protesters, the National Citizens Party (NCP), the arrangement did not appear to have yielded much result, as per initial estimates.

— Around midnight in Dhaka, Bangladesh TV channels and print media organisations, collecting data from local offices of the election commission and their own correspondents on the field, were reporting that BNP had taken the lead in over 120 seats while Jamaat-e-Islami was leading in more than 30 seats. In the Bangladesh parliament of 300 seats, a party needs 151 for a simple majority.

ALSO READ | Knowledge Nugget: Why CPI with new base year 2024 matters for UPSC exam

— Each voter has to vote for an MP candidate and for a referendum on Constitutional reforms. The reforms limit the Prime Minister’s term to 10 years, reinstate the caretaker government, introduce a bi-cameral parliament and grant more independence to the judiciary, among other issues.

— As voting took place for 299 out of 300 parliamentary constituencies across Bangladesh – voting in one seat was postponed due to the death of a candidate – first-time voters and women voters were expected to hold the key, since the student protests had mobilised the young generation.

From the Explained page – Not just polls, referendum is also crucial for Bangladesh

— As Bangladesh heads to its first polls since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, electors will also simultaneously vote on structural changes to state institutions as part of a national referendum.

— This referendum, on the other hand, is essentially a yes-or-no vote on the July National Charter that was unveiled by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in August last year, on the first anniversary of Hasina’s toppling. The charter proposes over 80 reforms, around half of which are constitutional in nature.

— The charter seeks to introduce key reforms to Bangladesh’s politics and institutions and give constitutional recognition to the August 2024 uprising that forced Hasina to flee to India.

— The Yunus-led interim government has said the charter is necessary to establish democracy and prevent “recurrence of authoritarian and fascist rule”.

— While publicly campaigning for a “yes” vote, the interim government has delegated the decision on implementing these constitutional changes to the electorate. Each person will cast their vote by secret ballot. If a majority votes in favour, a Constitutional Reform Council will be formed to complete the reforms within 180 working days from its first session.

— Some of the key proposed reforms include the creation of a bicameral legislature, introducing prime ministerial term limits, bringing in anti-defection provisions, and forming a new Judicial Appointments Commission. One of the most crucial proposals is one that effectively bars the ruling party from unilaterally making further constitutional changes.

Bangladesh election results: A Bangladeshi Christian nun casts her vote in a polling station during national parliamentary election in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo) Bangladesh election results: A Bangladeshi Christian nun casts her vote in a polling station during national parliamentary election in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

— The charter also proposes increasing women’s political representation, enhancing presidential powers, expanding fundamental rights and protecting judicial independence.

— The referendum ballot consolidates the proposed reforms into four categories. And electors will have to cast a single yes-or-no vote on whether they approve of the charter. This has caused controversy as people will not be able to vote on each proposed reform.

— Two of Bangladesh’s biggest parties — the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami — have signed the July charter. The Jamaat, in particular, views the exercise as a unique opportunity to change a system that ensured Awami League and BNP dominance for over 50 years.

— But, as strategic affairs expert Bashir Ali Abbas wrote for The Indian Express earlier, the BNP is uncomfortable with the exercise. It has acquiesced for now because it feels that it can modify these changes if elected to power, of which it is confident.

— If voters favour the charter, it is possible that a BNP-led government might slow-pedal particular systemic changes, but a Jamaat-led government is more likely to push for faster implementation. Ultimately, the referendum implies that Bangladesh’s political transition will not necessarily end with the February 12 elections, Abbas wrote.

— According to a Reuters report, Bangladesh held three referendums before the Hasina government abolished the provision in 2011. A High Court reinstated it in 2024 after she was ousted.

— While the 1977 and 1985 referendums asked people if they had confidence in the then presidents and their policies, the third, in 1991, asked whether Bangladesh should return from a presidential system to parliamentary democracy.

— People overwhelmingly voted “yes” in all three referendums, the report said.

Do You Know:

— Express Opinion: Tarique Rahman, leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and son of former Prime Minister the late Khaleda Zia, is poised to become Bangladesh’s next prime minister.

— In his maiden speech after his return to the country after 17 years of self-imposed exile in England, Rahman recalled the famous “I Have a Dream” speech of American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

— However, he remarked that while MLK had a dream, he himself had a plan to build a nation that is safe and inclusive for all citizens, irrespective of faith and region. The moment has now arrived to test whether that plan can translate into reality.

— On the geopolitical front, the harsh reality is that most nation-states today are compelled to navigate great power rivalries, often at a heavy cost. Venezuela, Ukraine, and Iran offer stark examples. Bangladesh is no exception. Rahman’s challenge will be balancing relations with key regional and global actors, particularly India, China, Pakistan, and the United States.

— For Rahman, repairing Indo-Bangladesh relations must be a top priority, perhaps even drawing lessons from aspects of Hasina’s earlier diplomacy. Two issues will be decisive: The treatment of religious minorities, particularly Hindus, and Bangladesh’s posture toward militant groups operating in India’s Northeast.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Tarique Rahman-led government has a choice: Pakistan’s vindictive approach or the path adopted by South Africa

📍UPSC Issue at a Glance | Bangladesh Crisis and India: 4 Key Questions You Must Know for Prelims and Mains

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(2) With reference to river Teesta, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2017)

1. The source of river Teesta is the same as that of Brahmaputra but it flows through Sikkim.

2. River Rangeet originates in Sikkim and it is a tributary of river Teesta.

3. River Teesta flows into Bay of Bengal on the border of India and Bangladesh.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Critically examine the compulsions which prompted India to play a decisive role in the emergence of Bangladesh. (UPSC CSE 2013)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests; Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: The India-US trade deal, which is expected to be signed next month, will also have provisions on the lines of the one in the Bangladesh-US deal that allows limited quality of Indian textile and clothing to be exported to the US at zero reciprocal duty, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the status of the textile sector in India?

— What is the reciprocal tariff?

— What are the key takeaways from the interim deal between India and the US?

— How does this interim deal impact India’s energy security specially in regards to import of Russian oil?

— What are the challenges between India and the USA relationship?

— How does the reciprocal tariff from America impact India’s textile industry?

— What are the problems facing the textile sector in India?

— What is rules-based order?

Key Takeaways:

— This comes amid concerns among Indian garment manufacturers that Indian products would continue to face an 18% disadvantage compared to Bangladeshi exports after Dhaka struck a fresh US trade deal this week, following the announcement of an agreement between New Delhi and Washington.

— As per the Bangladesh-US joint statement, the US committed to “establishing a mechanism” that will allow for certain textile and apparel goods from Bangladesh to receive a zero reciprocal tariff rate. This mechanism will allow imports of a “to-be-specified volume of apparel and textile” from Bangladesh to enter the United States at this reduced tariff rate, the statement read.

— The provisions allowing zero reciprocal duty market access also said that the volume of duty-free textile and apparel products from Bangladesh to the US would be determined on the basis of Dhaka’s imports of “U.S.-produced cotton and man-made fibre textile inputs” from Washington. Bangladesh is the second largest exporter of textiles and apparel goods after China.

— The zero reciprocal duty provision in the India-US trade deal could prove to be a larger advantage for Indian textile and garments, as New Delhi has significantly larger spinning capacity than Dhaka, which means India has higher utilisation of US cotton and hence could get a bigger quota under the provision.

— Cotton spinning is the process of twisting strands of cotton fibres to form a yarn, which is used to make apparel and other end-user products. The Indian spinning industry is one of the biggest industries globally, and Bangladesh is a key importer of Indian yarn.

— Notably, Bangladesh is also pushing for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union after India gained a competitive edge in the textile sector with a trade agreement with the European bloc and the UK. In 2024, India accounted for around 5% of the EU’s textile and apparel imports, while China led the pack (28%), followed by Bangladesh (22%), Turkey (11%), Vietnam (6%), and India.

— To get an exemption for its textile industry, a priority sector, Bangladesh accepted steep asks from the US. Dhaka agreed to purchase approximately $3.5 billion of US agriculture products, including wheat, soy, cotton, corn and energy products, with an estimated value of $15 billion over 15 years.

— Dhaka has also accepted a slew of labour-related commitments that the US has been pushing for in trade deals. The agreement said that “Bangladesh shall resolve or withdraw, as appropriate, pending criminal cases filed against garment workers and labour leaders for engaging in legitimate union and protest activities, including pending criminal cases stemming from the 2023 minimum wage labour unrest”.

From the Politics page: Misri meets Gor as India says joint statement is bedrock of US trade deal

— Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a meeting with US Ambassador Sergio Gor in New Delhi on Thursday, after which the latter said that with the finalisation of the trade deal, many opportunities are poised to open up for India-US partnership. This comes on a day when New Delhi has categorically said that the joint statement released by both sides on February 7 remains the basis for the interim trade agreement.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

— Even as Misri had emphasised that India’s energy sourcing will be “guided by national interests”, senior American diplomat S Paul Kapur, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, has described India’s gradual reduction in Russian oil imports and expanding defence ties with Washington as a strategic gain for the US in the Indo-Pacific.

— Testifying before a House subcommittee on Wednesday, Kapur said the US is already seeing movement in India’s energy sourcing patterns. Asked how Washington planned to “enforce or measure” whether India has stopped buying Russian oil, Kapur said, “I don’t know the details of how that’s going to be worked out.” However, he emphasised that India has been “reducing their purchases of Russian oil and diversifying away from it” while increasing imports of American energy.

From the Editorial Page: India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized

— N K Singh writes: The present engagement on FTAs with the EU and US represents a discontinuity with the past. The US deal is not an isolated initiative but integral to a long, uneven journey from protectionist to purposeful participation in global trade.

— Today, that rules-based order is strained by complex supply chains, industrial subsidies, and the rise of state capitalism. With its dispute settlement mechanism in shambles, the WTO has lost its functional credibility. We are witnessing the “trilemma” articulated by Dani Rodrik: Deep globalisation, democratic politics, and national sovereignty cannot be simultaneously maximised.

— In this vacuum, FTAs have displaced multilateral ambition. Jagdish Bhagwati’s critique of the “spaghetti bowl” of overlapping rules remains valid, and Paul Krugman correctly cautions against viewing trade deals as universal remedies. Yet, these arrangements deliver the predictability that markets crave.

— India’s evolution mirrors this realism. Following the 1991 crisis, trade liberalisation became the first ingredient of India’s response. Initiated by a Congress government, these reforms dismantled extreme insulation. Fears of deindustrialisation proved baseless; Indian industry adapted and emerged globally competitive. Having come of age, India can no longer prosper behind walls of excessive protection.

— Crucially, the new India-US interim arrangement does not leave us harshly exposed. Agriculture remains a vital political and social anchor; providing livelihoods for 45 per cent of our population despite contributing only 18 per cent to GDP.

— Diversification into value-added agro-activities reduces overload and enhances incomes in the farming sector. Interestingly, Bangladesh’s “free access” to the US came at the cost of exposing sensitive domestic agricultural sectors to American scale and subsidies.

— The India-US interim arrangement, alongside our successful negotiations with the EU, must be viewed through this lens of calibrated market access.

— Trade negotiations are rarely one-sided and must be judged within a long-term geopolitical frame. The world is adjusting to US power politics, but India’s task is precise: Securing market access and investment amid strategic churn.

— A successful negotiation is often said to leave all sides equally dissatisfied. If this agreement raises exports and deepens technical-industrial capability during a disorderly global transition, it is a substantial achievement.

Do You Know:

— Moving closer to a bilateral trade pact, India and the US unveiled Saturday (February 7) a framework for an interim trade agreement to lower tariffs and deepen economic ties after almost a year of negotiations. Some of the key highlight of interim deal framework are:

— US to apply 18% reciprocal tariff: US will reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. India will eliminate or cut down import duties on all US industrial goods and a range of American food and agricultural products. The first phase of the pact is expected to be signed by mid-March.

— Relief under national security tariffs: India has secured concessions on certain aircraft and aircraft parts, tariff rate quotas for automotive parts and generic pharmaceuticals. “Contingent on the findings of the US Section 232 investigation of pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients, India will receive negotiated outcomes with respect to generic pharmaceuticals and ingredients,” the statement said.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍UPSC Issue at a Glance | India-US Interim Trade Deal: Backdrop, key highlights, gains, and concerns

📍Sanjaya Baru writes: US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

‘What introduces friction into the ties between India and the United States is that Washington is still unable to find for India a position in its global strategy, which would satisfy India’s National self-esteem and ambitions’. Explain with suitable examples. (UPSC CSE 2019)

EXPLAINED

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology

What’s the ongoing story: The ultimate success of artificial intelligence (AI) in India will not depend on the size of its GPU clusters, but on how our AI applications can help improve the quality of life of our citizens. Among other things, AI can help ASHA professionals detect the number of high-risk pregnancies, small farmers save significantly on pesticide consumption, or significantly improve the reading and math scores of a child in a remote government school.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the significance of AI in various fields- Health, education, rural development, defence, and more

— What is the AI Summit?

— What are the important AI tools that are being used in Indian governance?

— What are the concerns related to the use of AI?

— What steps need to be taken by the government for AI literacy?

Key Takeaways:

— The Economic Survey 2026 is pragmatic about how India can leverage AI. A primary objective of the proposed AI Economic Council for India is Human Primacy and Economic Purpose.

— Clearly, a national AI adoption policy must be explicitly subordinate to human welfare and economic inclusion. AI needs to be sensitive to domestic economic realities, and the benefits of AI adoption should accrue to all sectors of the economy and all citizens.

— Applications in health, agriculture, education, urban management, and disaster preparedness have shown promise. With the right support, many of these can scale to a pan-India market and, at some future point, can be bundled into an India AI Applications Stack and even be taken to global markets.

— Healthcare: Niramai has developed a non-invasive, privacy-conscious breast cancer screening tool that uses AI-driven thermal imaging instead of traditional mammography.

— Qure.ai is an AI tool that analyses X-rays and CT scans in seconds, detecting more than 35 conditions like TB, lung cancer, and heart failure.

— AISteth, an AI-powered stethoscope, converts heart and lung sounds into visual waveforms for accurate, remote diagnosis.

— Agriculture: Neoperk is a portable device using near-infrared spectroscopy and machine learning to analyse soil health instantly without conventional lab chemicals. This provides lab-accurate results for 12 key soil parameters in under five minutes. This empowers farmers to make data-backed decisions on fertiliser use, improving soil health and reducing input expenses.

— CottonAce from Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence is an AI-based mobile app that allows farmers to upload photos of pests caught in traps to receive instant, localised advice on pesticide application.

— Niqo Robotics uses AI-powered robots equipped with computer vision (day-and-night cameras) to identify pests and weeds in real-time. This enables selective spraying, which ensures chemicals are applied only where needed.

— Cropin is an AI-enabled digital ecosystem that spans farm monitoring, credit risk analytics, and last-mile farmer engagement.

— Education: PadhaiWithAI uses an AI-powered personalised learning platform designed to tackle poor mathematics learning outcomes in government schools. Within just six weeks, the initiative significantly improved pass rates and the performance of high-achievers.

— Rocket Learning has an AI-powered learning companion, Appu (a generative AI elephant), that interacts with parents and children via WhatsApp. It delivers bite-sized, play-based activities to help children under six achieve foundational literacy and numeracy.

— Belagavi Smart City is integrating deep learning-enabled eBooks into its public library ecosystem. Designed to analyse user behaviour and adapt storylines, vocabulary, and difficulty levels in real time, these books have improved engagement and comprehension.

— The government can become a powerful ecosystem orchestrator for these grassroots AI innovations, helping them scale to pan-India high-impact applications. A key focus area of the government could be to assist in market making for these AI applications.

— Once these AI applications have proven themselves, the government could facilitate integrating the most impactful applications into an India AI Applications Stack – i.e., solutions built for India’s scale and diversity that are ready for global deployment. We can leverage platforms like the Global Partnership on AI.

From the Ideas Page: Best of Both Sides | 10 things that India needs to fix

— Bhaskar Chakravorti writes: India is hosting a high-profile AI Impact Summit next week — the fourth in a series of global summits. When the first of these launched in Bletchley Park in the UK in 2023, the focus was all on AI safety; today, many of those worries have been tossed out as we witness a US-China race, with the EU vying to play referee. With this being New Delhi’s turn, the theme is sarvajana hitaya, sarvajana sukhaya — welfare for all, happiness for all.

— To be clear, sarvajana sukhaya is a tall order. AI is not ushering in much sukha these days. The early delights of playing with ChatGPT are over. Investors are fretting that the race for the most powerful models will trigger a stock-market crash like no other. College graduates and workers are wondering which jobs will disappear.

— Ironically, while companies hunt for “use cases”, there is no shortage of potential. Consider just three areas: Food, health and human capital.

— There are many examples in agriculture alone. The national Kisan E-Mitra chatbot can handle up to 20,000 queries daily in 11 regional languages. Telangana’s AI-led Saagu Baagu project doubled the earnings of chilli farmers by simultaneously boosting yield, cutting pesticide and fertiliser use, and increasing sale prices.

— Healthcare offers another opportunity as India’s doctor-to-patient ratio in public hospitals is a horrifying 1:11,000. By mid-2025, the eSanjeevani telemedicine platform had conducted 389 million virtual consultations. Specialised AI platforms such as Qure.ai’s TB detection algorithms have reached millions.

— Building skills for a workforce of 950 million of whom only 5 per cent have formal skills training is hard. AI-aided learning platforms can help.

— All that said, the AI Summit should avoid being co-opted into a platform for chest-thumping. India’s leadership will be demonstrated not just by engineering a Ferrari but by rebuilding the rutted road underneath it. We must build the Ferrari while fixing the dirt road. Consider 10 potholes:

— Close the internet connectivity gap: Only 24 per cent of rural households have internet access vs 66 per cent in urban areas. Of the 125 countries we study at my Digital Planet research centre, India is close to the bottom in digital gender parity.

— Harmonise energy, climate and AI goals: The inadequate energy infrastructure, grid unreliability and weak transmission capacity will be stressed further by the growing demands from AI use.

— Make the workforce work-ready: For every 10 AI roles in India, there is only one qualified engineer. Talent is a constraint.

— Cut the dependence on foreign supply chains: India imports over 90 per cent of its semiconductor chips along with high-purity chemicals, gases, and silicon wafers.

— Make the data more usable: India generates vast amounts of data, but lacks high-quality, well-annotated datasets, particularly for regional languages.

— Streamline AI governance: Regulatory uncertainty with complex customs clearance and documentation requirements that vary across states slow innovation.

— Engineer “good enough” AI: AI-for-purpose designs need to be versatile.

— Secure the infrastructure: Indian AI can accomplish its scale and reach through DPI that can be extended to AI-powered services. This must be secured.

— Bridge the capital chasm for late-stage start-ups: Seed funding for AI startups exceeds Series A through C investments, when companies need resources to scale. While early-stage funding has improved, start-ups still rely heavily on foreign capital beyond Series B.

— Fix the actual dirt road: Inadequate infrastructure, traffic congestion, and fragmented operations add costs.

From the Ideas Page: Best of both sides | A vishwaguru in AI impact

— Iqbal Dhaliwal, Shobhini Mukerji wrote: Thanks to a deep bench of technology talent and the government’s foresight in building world-class digital public infrastructure as well as large investments in computing power and dedicated research hubs, India is uniquely positioned as a global AI powerhouse.

— As AI becomes integral to social programmes worldwide, India’s experience in using cutting-edge technology for underserved communities holds important lessons for the world.

— One of the most important lessons: AI tools must be tested with the same rigour as any development intervention to understand their true impact. India is on track to establish itself as the “AI application capital” of the world. It also has the opportunity to become the “AI evaluation capital” of the world to understand what works, what doesn’t, and why.

— Consider better targeting. The government of Bihar is partnering with J-PAL affiliated researchers, Google.org, and a local NGO, Yugantar, to evaluate strategies for sending AI-powered flood forecasts to households. Early results from the ongoing evaluation indicate that training local community volunteers to help disseminate the flood alerts increased access to forecasts, trust in the forecasts, and the likelihood of taking precautionary measures.

— Second, AI applications must be designed to work in the messiness of real-world conditions. In Karnataka, fingerprint scanners did not improve doctor attendance in state-run primary healthcare centres because the government was unable to penalise absent doctors without risking further shortages in rural areas. Based on this, the state chose not to scale the intervention.

— Third, pairing AI with human skills can unlock the technology’s full potential. An evaluation of a computer-based software that delivered personalised instruction in state-run schools in Rajasthan found substantial gains in both teacher productivity and learning outcomes.

— The common theme here is that technology matters as much as institutional, behavioural and field realities. Over the past two decades, promising technologies often fell short when context, delivery, and human incentives were overlooked — from laptops in classrooms to smokeless cookstoves to efforts at reducing indoor air pollution.

— The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will showcase the ingenuity and skill of India’s tech workforce, civil society organisations and universities, and the government’s vision — first in building a strong digital public infrastructure, and now in AI.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India AI Summit 2026: Why global tech CEOs and AI godfathers are converging in Delhi

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(3) With the present state of development, Artificial Intelligence can effectively do which of the following? (UPSC CSE 2020)

1. Bring down electricity consumption in industrial units

2. Create meaningful short stories and songs

3. Disease diagnosis

4. Text-to-Speech Conversion

5. Wireless transmission of electrical energy

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3 and 5 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Introduce the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI). How does Al help clinical diagnosis? Do you perceive any threat to privacy of the individual in the use of Al in healthcare? (UPSC CSE 2023)

ECONOMY

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation, of resources, growth, development and employment

What’s the ongoing story: India’s headline retail inflation rate based on the revised and updated Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 2.75% in January, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said on Thursday.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is CPI?

— What is the significance of the CPI?

— How is CPI calculated?

— What is the base year?

— How does the change in the base year impact the CPI?

— Why has the base year been changed?

— What is inflation?

Key Takeaways:

— As per the old CPI inflation series, retail prices had risen 1.33% in the final month of 2025.

— Broadly along expected lines, the newest CPI inflation comes after years of work by the statistics ministry to update the base year for prices of the CPI to 2024 from 2012, reconstitute the consumption basket based on the results of the 2023-24 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) so that prices are measured as per the latest consumption patterns and not the 2011-12 survey, and revised methods to calculate price changes for certain items to more accurately measure inflation in the country.

— The new CPI basket contains 358 goods and services, up from 299 in the erstwhile basket, with new goods such as airpods being added to the CPI and obsolete ones like audio cassettes being removed.

— The modernisation of CPI inflation, India’s most important macroeconomic indicator, is part of a larger overhaul of India’s official statistics by MoSPI. Later this month, the new GDP series – with 2022-23 as the base year and sweeping methodological changes – will be released on February 27 starting with data for October-December 2025 and the second advance estimate for 2025-26. Then, in May, the revised Index of Industrial Production will be released, also with a new base year of 2022-23.

— As per the revised CPI, while headline inflation stood at 2.75% in January, food inflation was 2.13%. This represents a dramatic change in the food inflation picture from 2025 under the old series, when food prices had fallen on a year-on-year basis in the last seven months.

— However, MoSPI officials warned that making direct comparisons between inflation numbers under the old and new series would not be correct due to changes in the consumption baskets, item weights, and methodologies, although a ‘linking factor’ has been provided by the ministry to connect the old and new data series.

Do You Know:

— Inflation refers to the rate at which the general price level for goods and services increases over a period of time, causing a decrease in purchasing power of money or real income. In other words, as inflation rises, each unit of currency can buy fewer goods and services than before.

— There are different methods for measuring inflation such as Consumer Price Index (CPI), Wholesale Price Index (WPI), GDP deflator, and more, with each focusing on a specific aspect of price changes.

— Consumer Price Index (CPI): Inflation relates to consumer prices of all goods purchased by the consumer which may be either domestically produced or imported.

The formula for calculating inflation is ((CPI x+1 – CPI x )/CPI x ))*100.

CPI x = the value of the CPI in the initial/base year x.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget: Why CPI with new base year 2024 matters for UPSC exam

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(4) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2020)

1. The weightage of food in Consumer Price Index (CPI) is higher than that in Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

2. The WPI does not capture changes in the prices of services, which CPI does.

3. The Reserve Bank of India has now adopted WPI as its key measure of inflation and to decide on changing the key policy rates.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

NATION

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be in India for ⁠a state visit from February 18 to 22, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Know about the history of India-Brazil relationship

— What are the areas of cooperation between India and Brazil?

— What are the multilateral organisations in which both countries are members?

— What are the potential areas where both nations can cooperate?

Key Takeaways:

— While President Lula will participate in the AI Impact Summit on February 19-20, he is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 21. This will be Lula’s sixth visit to India, last one for the G20 Summit in ⁠September 2023.

— President Lula is expected to be accompanied by about 14 ministers and a large delegation of top CEOs of Brazilian companies, the MEA said. The accompanying ministers would be having meetings with their Indian counterparts.

— India-Brazil ties have been steadily gaining momentum over recent months. In October 2025, Brazilian Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin, who also heads the industry and trade department, visited India alongside Defence Minister Jose Mucio Monteiro, during which they held talks with minister Rajnath Singh on defence cooperation and security-related issues.

— Lula had first visited India in 2004 as the Guest of Honour for Republic Day celebrations. PM Modi was in Brasilia on a State Visit in July 2025. Both leaders also met in Johannesburg during G20, in November last year.

— On January 23, President Lula and Indian PM Modi held a phone call during which both leaders reiterated their support for comprehensive United Nations reforms, including changes to the Security Council.

— India and Brazil share a warm, close and multi-faceted Strategic Partnership, rooted in shared democratic values, close people-to-people ties and expanding cooperation across key sectors. The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to chart a forward-looking agenda for further strengthening bilateral Strategic Partnership, the MEA said.

Do You Know:

— Modern-day diplomatic ties between India and Brazil were established in 1948, soon after India gained independence in 1947. In 1961, Brazil opposed India’s ‘Operation Vijay’ that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule, and Indo-Brazil relations did not flourish for many decades.

— However, in the 1990s, both India and Brazil undertook economic reforms, following which, the trade relations between the two countries expanded. According to the MEA, in 2024-25, bilateral trade reached $12.20 billion, with Indian exports to Brazil amounting to $6.77 billion and imports from Brazil totalling $5.43 billion.

— Major Indian exports to Brazil include processed petroleum products (diesel), agrochemicals (insecticides, fungicides), chemicals, pharmaceuticals, engineering products, textured filament yarn, and unwrought aluminium. Brazilian exports to India included crude oil, soya oil, gold (non-monetary), raw sugar, cotton, gum, wood and turpentine oils, chemicals (carboxylic acids) and iron ore and concentrates.

— Today, about 4,000 Indians live in Brazil. Most major Indian IT and pharmaceutical companies have their offices in São Paulo. Additionally, companies like the Aditya Birla Group and Sterlite have offices in the country.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍As PM Modi visits Brazil, 3 things to know about India’s ties with the country

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1. (c) 2. (b) 3. (d) 4. (a)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for February 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨