UPSC KEY: Kolkata Stampede, Right to access internet, and Calling Name Presentation

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 18, 2026. If you missed the October 17, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-III: Disaster and disaster management.

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What’s the ongoing story: Eighteen people were killed and at least 25 injured in a stampede at a prominent Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday night.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is a stampede?

— What causes a stampede?

— What are the NDMA guidelines for crowd management in India?

— What are the challenges in implementing crowd management strategies in mass gatherings in India?

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— What should be done for effective crowd management and preventing stampedes?

Key Takeaways:

— First responders and officials said the stampede appeared to have been triggered by an announcement at the Chorbagan puja pandal that led to chaos. Details, however, were still emerging until late Saturday night as officials tried to make sense of a tragedy that unfolded in the middle of West Bengal’s biggest festive season.

— Videos taken before the stampede, which occurred between 7 pm and 8 pm, appeared to show a large crowd waiting to enter the pandal. The area comprises narrow lanes where only three to four people can walk side by side at any given point.

— According to locals who spoke to The Indian Express, several factors appeared to have contributed to the tragedy: narrow lanes, ostensibly too few volunteers to manage the festival-goers, rainfall that prompted people to rush into the pandal, and an alleged announcement warning that the pandal might collapse if the crowd was not brought under control.

Do You Know:

— What is commonly described as a “stampede” is often better understood as a crowd crush: a situation in which the density of people becomes so high that individuals lose the ability to control their own movement.

— Such situations can arise from structural problems — weak temporary structures, inadequate barricades or guardrails, poorly lit stairways, narrow entrances and exits — as well as fires, electrical failures, security scares and failures of crowd management.

— The NDMA report identifies crowd control as central to preventing such disasters. Problems can arise when the actual turnout is much higher than anticipated; when more people are allowed into an area than it can safely accommodate; when there are inadequate holding areas outside entrances; or when entry and exit routes are too narrow or not separated.

— Weak railings, insufficient queue-management systems and the absence of sectoral partitions can allow an otherwise manageable gathering to turn into one large mass of people.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍UPSC Issue at a Glance | How to prevent stampedes at mass gatherings — 4 Key Questions You Must Know for Prelims and Mains

📍Kolkata stampede kills 19: How do crowd disasters happen, how can they be prevented?

UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Crowd management is an important tool for the safety of citizens especially at religious places. Unfortunately, crowd disasters still happen. What are the major reasons behind such disasters? Suggest strategies to avoid crowd disasters.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization of resources, growth, development.

What’s the ongoing story: US President Donald Trump’s decision to pause the Russian sanction legislation assumes significance in New Delhi since India is the world’s third-largest consumer of crude oil and depends on imports to meet over 88% of its crude oil needs, and Russia is its largest supplier.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Know about the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026.

— How do unilateral sanctions by major powers affect developing countries?

— How geopolitical conflicts affect India’s energy security?

— What is the status of India’s relations with Russia and the USA?

— How does India’s energy dependence on Russia influence its relations with the United States?

— What are the challenges faced by India in balancing its relations with the US and Russia?

— What is the US-Russia diesel agreement?

Key Takeaways:

— Trump had earlier threatened to curb the US diesel exports, effectively strong-arming G7 countries into releasing 100 million barrels of their emergency petroleum product reserves and, in a shock move, Trump last week announced a diesel deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

— India’s oil imports from Russia really took off after the Ukraine war broke out. With much of the West shunning Russian crude following Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow started offering discounts on its oil to willing buyers. Indian refiners were quick to avail the opportunity, leading to Russia—earlier a peripheral supplier of oil to India—emerging as India’s biggest source of crude, displacing the traditional West Asian suppliers.

— Ajay Srivastava, founder of think-tank Global Trade Research Initiative, said the waiver exposes the uncertainty at the heart of US trade policy: Washington threatens penalties, then retreats when enforcing them becomes inconvenient. The Graham Act became law on September 18, but the US-Russia diesel agreement of October 9 made penalising other buyers hard to defend, he said.

— As the threat of 100% US tariffs has eased, India may now find itself in a somewhat better position to actually get a deal done. Both countries broadly agree on the US’s investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 into “overcapacity” — a situation when a sector or a country’s production capacity exceeds the demand in the market. Increased supply can push down prices and affect manufacturers in other countries.

— India had already banned imports of goods using forced labour following an earlier US investigation under Section 301. And, this month, India and other G20 countries committed to act against structural overcapacity in certain geographies, particularly in sectors such as automobile, electric vehicle, batteries, chemicals, foundational semiconductors and solar panels. China is often accused of having overcapacity in most of these sectors.

— So with India potentially falling outside the Section 301 tariff net, its purchases of Russian oil were left as the remaining major point of difference. Russian crude accounts for the biggest share of India’s oil imports. It has proven crucial after supplies from West Asia through the Strait of Hormuz dried up — thanks to a war Trump himself started.

Russia’s oil supplies to India. Russia’s oil supplies to India.

— It was unsurprising, therefore, that India had been hesitant to completely stop Russian crude imports. In fact, when Trump had first signed the Graham Bill into law, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stressed that the government remains committed to ensuring the nation’s energy security “through diversified sourcing and based on evolving market dynamics”.

From the Economy Page- Relief for India’s oil imports,but Washington still holds the cards

— US President Donald Trump’s decision to waive key provisions of a new law that authorised tariffs of up to 100% tariffs on top buyers of Russian energy comes as a relief for India, one of the top two destinations for Russian crude.

— The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 — signed into law by Trump last month — was aimed at increasing pressure on Russia over the Ukraine war by penalising countries that bought Russian energy in large volumes.

— The legislation became a worry for India, as Russian oil remains an important and major component of its oil import slate, particularly given the disruption in global supplies due to the ongoing West Asia crisis. New Delhi had made its concerns about the new law made known to Washington on multiple occasions.

— Trump has now signed an executive order waiving key Russia-related sanctions and tariffs under the law, citing US national interests. The waiver comes just days before key provisions were due to take effect. The executive order will remain in place until the Trump administration determines that “further action is appropriate”.

— For India, this waiver reduces the risk of being penalised for buying Russian energy, at least for the time being. But it does not mean Washington can’t or won’t pressure New Delhi on the issue in the future as well. Trump is known to be mercurial, and it remains to be seen what stand his administration takes on the Russia-Ukraine issue after the midterm elections.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Trump waives sanctions on Russia bill that gave power to impose 100% tariff on India

📍Trump’s shock Russian diesel deal: One rule for India, another for the US

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(1) In the context of global oil prices, “Brent crude oil” is frequently referred to in the news. What does this term imply? (UPSC CSE 2011)

1. It is a major classification of crude oil.

2. It is sourced from the north sea.

3. It does not contain sulphur.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 2 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1,2, and 3

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

What’s the ongoing story: In a significant order, the Supreme Court has said that the right to access and use the Internet is a fundamental right of every individual under Article 21 read with Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are constitutional provisions related to the freedom of speech and expression?

— What is the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution?

— What is the significance of the right to access the Internet?

— What was the judgment in Anuradha Bhasin vs Union of India?

— What steps should be taken to balance the right to digital access and the online safety of children?

— How is social media regulated in India?

— What are the challenges associated with imposing age-based restrictions on social media?

— What measures can be adopted to ensure effective and balanced regulation of social media in India?

Key Takeaways:

— Ruling on a petition by NGO Just Rights for Children Alliance, which sought its intervention to prevent the availability of Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM) on social media platforms, a Bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said in its October 15 order that a blanket restriction on children accessing the Internet is not the solution.

— Calling the right to use the Internet a fundamental right, the order which was made available Saturday said, “Our children, irrespective of their age, enjoy the same rights, and to deny the same altogether would be as absurd as saying children below a certain age do not have a conscience worth protecting or a freedom of speech worth expressing. The safety of our children and their freedom are not at odds with each other.”

— The ruling pointed out that in its January 10, 2020, judgment in Anuradha Bhasin vs Union of India, the Court “held that the freedom of speech and expression and the freedom to carry on any trade or business through the medium of the Internet is constitutionally protected as a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution”.

— While the judgment “refrained from expressing any view on whether the right to access the Internet is, by itself, a fundamental right and left the question of law open for future discourse”, the Court said, “yet, this issue is no longer res-integra (untouched)”.

— Justices Pardiwala and Chandran pointed to the April 2025 decision in Pragya Prasun & Ors. v. Union of India, where the Supreme Court held that the “right to digital access is an intrinsic component of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution, and that it is the obligation of the State to proactively design and implement inclusive digital ecosystems that serve not only the privileged but also the marginalised”.

— It added: “The means by which measures relating to age-based restrictions are achieved are themselves an overreach. Such processes, inevitably, always require identifying and ascertaining the age of each and every user, continuous collection and monitoring of sensitive data and an overall disproportionate risk of misuse and surveillance.”

— However, the Court said, “this does not mean that there should be no age-based restrictions”. “We acknowledge that some form of safeguards are necessary for the safety of our children online and the moderation of the content….”

— It suggested “a system that places greater emphasis on parental consent, guidance and oversight on the access to social media platforms by children along with a dedicated ‘child mode’ for such accounts with measures proportionate to the object of ensuring their safety”.

— The Supreme Court asked the Centre to appraise it “on the tools and technological measures that have been put in place by intermediaries for the detection and removal of CSEAM”, and “on the feasibility of industry-wide use and deployment of such tools”.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍How to ensure that the internet remains accessible to all

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(2) In India, it is legally mandatory for which of the following to report on cyber security incidents? (UPSC CSE 2017)

1. Service providers

2. Data centres

3. Body corporate

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Social media is triggering ‘Fear of Missing Out’ amongst the youth, precipitating depression and loneliness. (UPSC CSE 2024)

NATION

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Government policies and interventions. Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health.

What’s the ongoing story: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the country’s apex food regulator, has proposed banning the addition of sweeteners such as sucrose and fructose in infant formula meant for babies up to six months old in a bid to promote healthier nutrition for children.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are artificial sweeteners?

— What is sucrose and fructose?

— What is the difference between natural sugar and added sugar?

— How are added sugars harmful?

— What are the major health risks associated with excessive sugar consumption during early childhood?

— What steps should be taken to strengthen the regulatory framework to ensure the nutritional safety of infant food products in India?

— Know about the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and its functions.

Key Takeaways:

— The proposed amendment will change one of the requirements for baby foods in the regulations that currently govern infant nutrition.

— Currently, the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations of 2019 allow lactose and glucose polymers as carbohydrate sources in baby foods, provided they do not exceed 20 per cent of the total carbohydrates.

— The proposed amendment adds another condition: sweeteners such as sucrose and fructose will “not be added in the products intended for infants up to the age of 6 months,” according to a recent draft notification.

— This essentially means that any formula meant for children below the age of six months cannot have these “added sugars”. Companies, however, can continue using them, within permissible limits, for children between the ages of six and 24 months.

— Stakeholders have been given 60 days to submit their objections, comments and suggestions.

Do You Know:

— Added sugars are essentially sweetening agents such as syrups added to processed foods and beverages. They are considered to be more harmful than natural sugars that are usually found in foods such as fruits and milk.

— The World Health Organization advises against the introduction of added sugars before the age of two years. This is essentially meant to prevent addictive habits of consuming excessive sugars that can lead to chronic diseases such as obesity, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and even cancers later in life. Excessive sugar consumption in infancy is also linked to tooth decay, according to experts.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Are artificial sweeteners harmful for your health? Here’s what the WHO has recommended

UPSC Prelims Practice Question Covering similar theme:

(3) With reference to added sugars, consider the following statements:

1. These are sweetening agents added to processed foods and beverages.

2. The World Health Organisation advises against the introduction of added sugars before the age of six years.

3. Added sugars provide fewer calories per gram than naturally occurring sugars.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

ECONOMY

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Government policies and interventions, Awareness in the fields of IT, Challenges to internal security through communication networks .

What’s the ongoing story: Starting November 1, telecom operators like Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea will have to make caller name identification mandatory for mobile users, according to a circular issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP)?

— What is the significance of CNAP in improving telecom security?

— What is the difference between caller identification and caller authentication?

— How effective is caller identification in preventing telecom fraud?

— What are the challenges associated with the implementation of CNAP?

— What are the privacy concerns associated with the automatic display of callers’ names in telecom networks?

Key Takeaways:

— Essentially, when a user receives a phone call, the caller’s name will also be visible. Technically called Caller Name Presentation (CNAP), the move is being seen as a push towards helping users get a clearer idea before responding, and comes amid widespread instances of online fraud, such as digital arrests.

— “At the time when a call is incoming, calling name presentation service presents the calling name identity of the calling user on the user terminal of the called user. Calling name identity is the name of the calling user as recorded in subscriber data record of the originating telecommunication service provider and such identity is included in the calling line identification of such user,” the DoT said in its circular.

— The service would only be available to users at least on a 4G network, as the department said the rollout for 2G and 3G networks, as well as landline connections, will be considered separately.

— The telecom operator on whose network the call is originating will provide the calling name presentation service, without requiring any separate request from a user.

— The call identification will have two fields: the first field shall contain the telecommunication identifier assigned to the calling user by the originating telco (read: phone number), as per existing practice, and the second field shall contain the name of the calling user.

— In case a user receives a call from a number they have already saved, that name will show during the call. Where a number is not saved, the name of the user as registered in the database will be shown in case of a domestic call, and as “international call” when it originates from abroad.

— Keeping in view users’ privacy, the DoT has asked telcos to follow a “security-by-design approach,” by not allowing for retention of calling name identity after a call is completed. Subscribers who have enabled Calling Line Identification Restriction (CLIR) will also be exempt from the system. Their names will not be listed in CNAP. It further urged telcos to ensure that the database, network and connectivity infrastructure.

Do You Know:

— Users who hold business connections or bulk connections can avail a facility of having a name of their choice, different from the one found in the operator’s subscriber database for display purposes.

— The preferred name of the user shall be either a trade mark registered in their name as per the records of the Trade Marks Registry under the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, or a trade name of the user as registered on the Goods and Services Tax portal.

— While assigning a preferred name to a user, the telcos will have to undertake due diligence and make and maintain with it a true copy of documents showing proof that the user is registered under such name.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Callers’ names must show on phones from Nov 1, telecom department orders operators

ALSO IN NEWS

— The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the country’s largest paramilitary force, is planning to reintroduce the ranks of Lance Naik and Naik, nearly three decades after the two posts were merged with those of Constable and Head Constable, respectively.

— The Lance Naik and Naik ranks, abolished in the CRPF in 1997 through a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order, are still operational in the Army.

— In a communication, the force has asked its lower formations to elicit the views of stakeholders by holding special sainik sammelans or meetings on the proposal, with an objective to widen the promotional avenue available to constables.

— According to the hierarchy, a jawan who joins the force as a constable gains the first promotion to Lance Naik in five years, followed by the promotion to Naik in 10 years and subsequently Head Constable in 20 years.

— Currently, the about 3.25 lakh personnel-strong CRPF is facing acute stagnation in promotions in these ranks, as a constable gets his first promotion in 22-25 years on average. This stagnation in one rank has led to grievances among the jawans.

— The Government has capped the trade margins on 137 cancer medicines, including several patented drugs such as pembrolizumab, ribociclib and abemaciclib, at 30% over the cost at the first point of sale, either the stockist or the hospital, when it is directly sold to them.

— The manufacturers of the medicines have been asked to submit the revised MRP to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) within seven days.

— The medicines included in the list have been selected to ensure affordability of drugs that can be considered to be essential for the treatment of cancer patients by an expert committee under the Director General of Health Services.

— The manufacturers have also been asked to widely disseminate the revised MRP to ensure the consumers are aware of the change.

— The notification states that the MRP will be calculated based on a similar formula used during the 2019 pilot to bring down the prices of 42 cancer medicines.

— The formula that the manufacturers have to use: MRP of the product = Price to Stockist or Price to Distributor x {1 + (Trade Margin/(100 − Trade Margin))} + Applicable GST.

Prelims Answer Key

1. (b) 2. (d) 3. (a)

Click here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for October 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or write to us at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.🚨

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