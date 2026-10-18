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UPSC KEY: Kolkata Stampede, Right to access internet, and Calling Name Presentation

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How is knowing about the fundamental right to access the internet relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as Trump waiving sanctions and Stampede hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for October 18, 2026.

UPSC KEY: Stampede, Right to access internet, and Calling Name PresentationEighteen people were killed in a stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday. Know more about stampede in our UPSC Key.(Express photo by Partha Paul)
Written by: Roshni Yadav
22 min readNew DelhiOct 18, 2026 06:56 PM IST First published on: Oct 18, 2026 at 06:56 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 18, 2026. If you missed the October 17, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

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18 killed in stampede at Kolkata puja pandal, at least 25 injured

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Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. At The Indian Express, she writes for ... Read More

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