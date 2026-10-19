Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 19, 2026. If you missed the October 18, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Kolkata stampede: Ropes dropped, one exit, warnings that led to panic

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Disaster and disaster management.

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What’s the ongoing story: Only one exit, narrow lanes, inexperienced volunteers, rain and ill-timed announcements by organisers: It was this potent mix of security gaps that culminated in the stampede that led to 19 deaths at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Kolkata, The Indian Express has learnt.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is stampede?

• What is a crowd crush, and how does it differ from the commonly used term stampede?

• What triggered stampede in Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata ?

• What are the primary causes of stampedes during large religious gatherings like the Durga Puja pandal?

• How do people die at these events?

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• ‘These kind of events exposes lax safety rules and regulatory failures’-Discuss

• Is there any National Guide on Crowd Management in India?

• Suggest measures for effective crowd management?

• What is the role of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in preventing crowd disasters?

• “Crowd disasters are often the outcome of multiple preventable failures rather than unavoidable accidents.”-discuss

Key Takeaways:

• So far, seven people have been arrested and charged under BNS sections 105 and 110, related to culpable homicide, and section 3(5) on common intent, which aims to hold all co-accused equally liable. Those arrested include Raj Kumar Sewda (48), secretary of the puja committee, and Santanu Dubey (55), its vice-president. All the accused have been sent to police custody for 10 days. Of the 25 injured, two are in ICU, officials said.

• Located in North Kolkata near the Burrabazar area, Chorbagan Sarbojanin, like most Durga Pujas in the area, is surrounded by narrow lanes and bylanes. Over the past three days, police sources said, the puja saw a huge rush of people, with police barricades breached at least 10 times on Friday alone, a day before the stampede at around 7.40 pm on Saturday.

• According to police sources, the pandal had only one exit gate. “The organisers did not review the security situation adequately and no additional manpower was also sought from Kolkata Police. The police, too, did not review the situation,” the sources said.

• Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the government is planning to form a Special Investigation Team to probe the incident, which will not include representatives from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the Fire Services and Kolkata Police.

Do You Know:

• According to preliminary accounts from police and the state government, the rain prompted people waiting outside to move towards the pandal, while an announcement over the public-address system appears to have added to the commotion. People fell as the crowd surged, setting off a deadly crush. The exact sequence of events is being investigated.

• Such disasters are not unusual at large religious congregations in India. A 2014 report by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the apex body for formulating disaster-management policies in the country, noted that a “majority of the crowd disasters in India and developing countries have occurred at religious places”.

• What is commonly described as a “stampede” is often better understood as a crowd crush: a situation in which the density of people becomes so high that individuals lose the ability to control their own movement. Such situations can arise from structural problems — weak temporary structures, inadequate barricades or guardrails, poorly lit stairways, narrow entrances and exits — as well as fires, electrical failures, security scares and failures of crowd management.

• The NDMA report identifies crowd control as central to preventing such disasters. Problems can arise when the actual turnout is much higher than anticipated; when more people are allowed into an area than it can safely accommodate; when there are inadequate holding areas outside entrances; or when entry and exit routes are too narrow or not separated.

• Weak railings, insufficient queue-management systems and the absence of sectoral partitions can allow an otherwise manageable gathering to turn into one large mass of people. This is particularly important at events such as Durga Puja, where thousands of visitors may move from one popular pandal to another and arrival is not regulated through tickets or fixed time slots.

• According to the NDMA report, understanding crowd behaviour is an important part of preventing disasters. “Individual behaviour in a crowd is sometimes influenced by the behaviour of others,” it says. Actions by a handful of people — for example, jumping a barricade or suddenly moving towards an exit — can lead many others to follow. This does not necessarily mean people behave irrationally merely because they are part of a crowd. Often, their behaviour is a response to the information available to them and to what people around them appear to be doing.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍How stampedes happen, how they can be prevented

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍Discuss the recent measures initiated in disaster management by the Government of India departing from the earlier reactive approach. (UPSC, GS3, 2020)

Economy

How rogue AI agents targeted Indian firms and accessed sensitive data

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

What’s the ongoing story: Artificial intelligence (AI) agents tasked with conducting research and evaluations on the Internet managed to bypass security safeguards and gain unauthorised access to live systems of Indian organisations, accessing sensitive business records, personal data and confidential information, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has revealed.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is an AI agent, and how does it differ from a conventional chatbot?

• What is frontier AI?

• What is meant by AI alignment?

• What is recursive self-improvement, and why is it important in the AI-safety debate?

• What is the argument for pacing AI development?

• What are the arguments against slowing development?

• Could regulation itself create a regulatory moat that favours large technology companies?

• Why is AI governance difficult when technological development occurs across national borders?

• Can voluntary commitments by technology companies adequately address AI risks?

• What would make an international AI agreement difficult to enforce?

Key Takeaways:

• In what could be the first known instances of AI agents going “rogue” and accessing the cyber infrastructure of India-based entities, CERT-In said none of the affected organisations had detected the breaches themselves. Instead, the incidents came to light after AI model providers voluntarily disclosed them following internal reviews.

• The disclosures come amid growing concerns over AI agents operating beyond their intended instructions, and the cybersecurity risks arising from increasingly autonomous systems.

• CERT-In, which operates under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has also flagged a separate, financially motivated cyberattack campaign against Indian entities in which attackers used AI-powered offensive tools to dramatically reduce the time required to compromise systems.

• After tip-toeing on an AI law, India is moving towards regulating the technology, MeitY Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said earlier this month. The Indian Express had reported that the broad rethink from targeted lawmaking to an expansive regulatory framework comes amid growing instances of objectionable, high-quality deepfakes, and the government’s anxieties over agentic AI, along with cybersecurity risks posed by such platforms.

Do You Know:

• In an advisory issued Thursday (October 15), CERT-In said: “Recently, CERT-In has received multiple voluntary disclosures from AI model providers stating that their models, during research and evaluation activity on the internet, had reached the live systems of Indian organisations.”

• According to CERT-In, the AI models acted beyond the authorisation granted for their assigned tasks. Their activities included accessing business records containing personal information and confidential material.

• The agents were able to exploit credentials and connection settings exposed through application configuration files, publicly available code repositories, and cloud service roles with excessive permissions.

• Significantly, CERT-In said none of the organisations concerned had identified the unauthorised activity. The breaches were brought to their attention only after the AI model providers discovered the incidents during their own internal assessments. The agency did not identify the affected organisations, the AI developers involved, or the specific models responsible.

• CERT-In has advised AI developers to isolate research and evaluation environments, allowing agents to connect only to systems expressly required for their assigned tasks. Importantly, it has recommended that such restrictions be enforced through technical network controls rather than relying solely on instructions given to AI models.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Pacing AI development: the debate

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) With the present state of development, Artificial Intelligence can effectively do which of the following? (UPSC, CSE, 2020)

1. Bring down electricity consumption in industrial units

2. Create meaningful short stories and songs

3. Disease diagnosis

4. Text-to-Speech Conversion

5. Wireless transmission of electrical energy

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3 and 5 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍What is agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) ? Explain its working. Describe its applications with suitable examples. Discuss the advantages, risks and challenges associated with agentic AI systems. (UPSC, GS3, 2026)

The World

Cost of living anger spills on to streets of France; looting, arson mark unrest

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across France on Saturday, October 17, to protest against rising living costs, run-down schools and cuts to public services, with demonstrations turning violent in several cities. Smaller protests over living costs also took place in Belgium, Italy and Portugal, and students rallied again in Albania.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the major causes of protests in France?

• How have the protests spread?

• The Historic Bastille-know its importance in world history

• What started as school protests in France has now become a wider political crisis—why?

• What are protesters demanding?

• How has the government responded?

• Analyse the relationship between economic stagnation, pressure on living standards and political polarisation.

• Protests going on in France and in India—How can social and economic grievances develop into wider protests against the political establishment?

Key Takeaways:

• In France, about 550,000 people took part, according to the interior ministry. The CGT union put the figure at 800,000. More than 1,200 people were arrested and more than 150 police officers were hurt. Shops were looted in Paris, the city hall in Limoges was largely destroyed by fire, protesters broke into the town hall in Marseille, and police fired tear gas in several cities.

• Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu blamed the “ultra-left” and criminals for the violence. Reuters described the day as some of the worst violence in France for decades.

• Most protests began around midday, Reuters said. In Paris, a peaceful march near Place de la République turned violent. Masked rioters in black threw fireworks and paving stones, attacked a bank and looted a sports shop while police fired tear gas. “We’re taking the Bastille!” one demonstrator shouted.

• The protests began last month at high schools in poor northern suburbs of Paris, where anger over teacher shortages and run-down buildings grew into a wider movement over inequality, public spending and living standards. Calls on social media to revive the gilets jaunes (yellow vests) movement of 2018 helped to bring more people out on Saturday. Some protesters wore high-visibility vests and blocked streets.

• The CGT, one of France’s biggest unions, has backed the protests and called for higher wages and pensions and lower prices. The interior ministry put turnout at 550,000. The CGT said 800,000 people took part. Reuters said the crowds were bigger than at the peak of the yellow vest protests, but far smaller than those against Macron’s pension changes in 2023.

• A survey of 2,000 people in October found that about 45% of French people are worried about rising prices and inflation. Reuters said France’s efforts to cut public debt have not calmed investors, and government borrowing costs are at their highest in more than two decades. Macron is in the last stretch of his presidency, and the political scene is split.

Do You Know:

• France is witnessing some of its worst unrest in years, as a month-long student protest movement widens into nationwide demonstrations against the rising cost of living and deteriorating public services. More than half a million people have joined marches across the country, while violent groups have clashed with police, looted shops and set public buildings on fire. Around 1,800 people across the country have been arrested. The unrest has put President Emmanuel Macron’s government under renewed pressure ahead of the 2027 presidential election. At the heart of the crisis are two interconnected problems: political fragmentation and economic strain.

• France is divided between the far right, which emphasises immigration clampdown, national identity, and stricter controls on welfare, and the left, which argues for stronger public services, redistribution and workers’ rights.

• Questions of immigration, secularism and the place of minorities have deepened these divisions. Macron’s centrist camp has lost its parliamentary majority, leaving governments struggling to pass budgets and reforms. The result is a political stalemate over who should pay for the country’s problems, and what should be protected or cut.

• France has an extensive welfare state, which provides pensions, healthcare, education and other social benefits. These services are funded largely through taxes and social contributions. The problem is not simply that the government spends a lot: it is that expenditure persistently exceeds revenue, even without an exceptional emergency, like war for example, to justify the gap.

• According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), France’s budget deficit was 5.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025, while public debt stood at 115.5% of GDP. GDP measures the value of goods and services produced in a country; the deficit is the annual shortfall between government revenue and spending, while debt is the accumulated amount the government owes.

• When a government runs a deficit, it borrows to cover the difference. Borrowing year after year adds to its debt, and the government must pay interest on that debt. France’s economy has continued to grow, but modestly: the OECD says average growth has been around 1.4% since 2023. Slower growth makes it harder for tax revenues to rise quickly enough to ease the debt burden.

• For France, multiple things are going wrong at once. Weak economic growth, high public debt and pressure on living standards are feeding political polarisation and social unrest already present. In turn, political instability is deepening economic uncertainty, making businesses more cautious about investment and complicating efforts to address the country’s fiscal problems.

• Pensions are one of the biggest pressures on public finances. France has an ageing population, and people are living longer. This means the state must fund retirement benefits for longer, while the proportion of working-age people contributing taxes and social contributions does not necessarily keep pace.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍France protests blow up: What exactly is wrong with its economy?

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍The French Revolution has enduring relevance to the contemporary world. Explain. (UPSC, GS1, 2025)

A journey to Phobos: Japan’s mission to uncover origins of Mars’ mysterious moons

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, biotechnology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

What’s the ongoing story: Japan is to launch a spacecraft on the world’s first mission to bring back samples from Phobos, one of the two small, potato-shaped moons orbiting Mars.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Phobos—what you know about it??

• What is the natural satellite of Mars called?

• What are the major scientific objectives of Japan’s Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) mission?

• Know the difference between asteroids, natural satellites, meteoroids and comets.

• How can studying these celestial bodies help scientists understand the formation of the Solar System?

• How can the study of Phobos improve our understanding of the early Solar System, planetary collisions and the movement of material between celestial bodies?

Key Takeaways:

• Scientists hope the mission, which is expected to take five years, will provide clues to how Phobos and its smaller sibling Deimos formed, and hopefully even shed light on the origins of life in the solar system. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa) is aiming to launch the spacecraft on Tuesday on a new Japanese mainstay H3 rocket.

• Yasuhiro Kawakatsu, the project manager for the Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) mission, said samples from Phobos would provide useful data for scientists to consider using a Martian moon as a base for a future manned mission to the planet. The US, China and others are hoping to send astronauts to Mars.

• Japan is leading an international mission, which includes equipment and communications support from Nasa and other national space agencies. Since the 1960s, dozens of missions have been sent to Mars, but its moons largely remain a mystery. Multiple Russian attempts to land on Phobos, including one launched in 2011, have failed.

Do You Know:

• Phobos and Deimos take their names from the Greek mythological personifications of fear and terror, sons of the war god Ares, whose Roman counterpart is Mars. A key question is how they formed and what they are made of. Some scientists think the two irregular crater-pocked bodies could be remnants of debris formed after a large celestial object crashed into Mars. Others say the moons could be asteroids that have come from elsewhere.

• Jaxa officials think samples from Phobos will provide answers. “We can almost certainly come to a conclusion by analysing soil samples,” said Kiyoshi Kuramoto, the principal investigator on the mission.

• Scientists chose to collect samples from Phobos mainly because the moon is closer to Mars than Deimos, and therefore may have more information about the planet. Material from Mars is expected to make up about 0.1% of the material collected from Phobos, Jaxa officials say. Phobos is about 27 km (17 miles) in diameter at its widest point, and orbits Mars at a distance of about 6,000km (3,700 miles) three times a day. Samples from Phobos could also shed light on the origin of Deimos as the two moons were believed to have similar roots, Kuramoto said. The mission includes plans to fly by Deimos and collect observations. It will be a long journey to reach the red planet, which is 55m km away from Earth at its closest point. The actual flight distance would be 500-600m km, Kawakatsu said.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍ISRO releases image of Mars’ biggest moon Phobos

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) An artificial satellite orbiting around the Earth does not fall down. This is so because the attraction of Earth (UPSC, CSE, 2011)

(a) does not exist at such distance

(b) is neutralized by the attraction of the moon

(c) provides the necessary speed for its steady motion

(d) provides the necessary acceleration for its motion

Explained

From darling to ‘standalone’: The fall of Indonesia’s stock markets

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: If Indonesia’s worst wildfires in more than a decade were not a big enough problem — pressure is mounting on the Prabowo Subianto government to declare a national disaster — the country has more on its plate.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the stock market?

• How stock market helps capital formation, investment mobilisation and economic growth?

• Differentiate between foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign portfolio investment (FPI).

• Why are portfolio investments generally more sensitive to short-term changes in investor sentiment?

• What are emerging, frontier and standalone markets?

• What is the significance of global market classification systems for international investors?

• What is a stock-market index?

• What lessons can India draw from Indonesia’s stock-market turmoil?

Key Takeaways:

• Early morning on Friday (October 16), global index provider MSCI announced its intention to downgrade the country’s stock indexes from the emerging market category to ‘standalone’ — essentially the backwaters of the investor world which includes the likes of Zimbabwe, Ukraine, and Lebanon, among a handful of others.

• Once the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) opened on Friday, it plunged 8% and ended the day 11.6% down – its worst in almost 30 years. Already the worst-performing market in the world this year, the JCI is now down almost 40% in 2026. Having been hailed as a foreign investor favourite until recently, Indonesia is South-east Asia’s biggest economy.

Do You Know:

• MSCI, originally Morgan Stanley Capital International, is one of the world’s foremost providers of global equity indices. An equity index tracks the price performance of a specific basket of stocks which represent a market or sector. These indices are built of hundreds of stocks – think of it as a financial thermometer.

• Investors are always looking for opportunities to make money. However, they may not have complete information on how the various markets around the world are performing. This is where index providers step in with their comprehensive coverage; some investors blindly allocate their funds as per these indices’ suggestions – which is essentially passive money flows. MSCI groups economies in four tiers — developed, emerging, frontier, and standalone. It evaluates factors such as market accessibility, the scale of the stock exchange, and how easily and frequently are stocks traded.

• In January, MSCI cited a variety of issues with how the Indonesia market operated, including opaque shareholding practices, ineffective regulatory measures, and obscure free-float structures, and far-from-reliable data on what percentage of each company’s shares were actually available to be traded publicly. The last is technically called ‘free float’.

• When ownership is opaque, “the shares genuinely available for trading can be difficult to determine”, Allaudeen Hameed, Professor of Finance at the National University of Singapore (NUS) told The Indian Express. The pool of shares may hence be “substantially smaller than the reported free float”, Hameed added.

• In June, MSCI indicated it would consider launching a consultation on reclassifying the Indonesian market if there was no evidence of sufficient progress by November. And while Indonesia authorities have undertaken a variety of reforms – this week, it imposed fines to the tune of $117 million on three companies for manipulating markets – it clearly hasn’t been enough.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why India is losing weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index amid the global AI boom

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) Which of the following is issued by registered foreign portfolio investors to overseas investors who want to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly? (UPSC, CSE, 2019)

(a) Certificate of Deposit

(b) Commercial Paper

(c) Promissory Note

(d) Participatory Note

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍Is inclusive growth possible under market economy? State the significance of financial inclusion in achieving economic growth in India. (UPSC, GS3, 2019)

Why Congress is again highlighting ‘machine-readable voter list’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies; Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act.

What’s the ongoing story: The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a directive on Thursday (October 15) for another revision of electoral rolls, as protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process continue.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Special Summary Revision (SSR)?

• What is Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls?

• What is a machine-readable voter list?

• How machine-readable voter list differs from an image-based PDF?

• How can digital analysis of electoral rolls help identify duplicate entries, inconsistencies, incorrect deletions and other possible irregularities?

• What is the constitutional provision of the Election Commission of India?

• How Election Commission of India ensures free and fair elections in India?

• What are the constitutional, statutory and administrative functions of the Election Commission of India?

• What is the respective roles of the Election Commission, Electoral Registration Officers and Chief Electoral Officers in the preparation and revision of electoral rolls?

Key Takeaways:

• The directive said the electoral rolls of 17 states and Union Territories (UTs), including the poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Manipur, will be revised through a Special Summary Revision (SSR).

• The SSR process involves periodic updates, adding newly eligible electors and deleting those who have passed away or shifted. It differs from the SIR process in that the names of existing electors automatically enter the new rolls and they need not offer additional documents.

• The Congress party on Friday highlighted a portion of the directive that spoke of supplying all recognised political parties with copies of draft and final rolls in a readable PDF format. “Rahul Gandhi ji had been consistently demanding a Machine readable digital voter list, so that the tampering happening in the voter list could be caught,” an official social media post said. It added that the ECI was “absolutely unwilling”, but now has had to “concede defeat”.

Do You Know:

• Converting written text into a digital format would earlier involve manual data entry. This painstaking process was supplanted by a technology called Optical Character Recognition (OCR). It allows machines to detect letters through pattern recognition, achieved by feeding in vast amounts of data.

• In this case, making voter lists machine-readable makes it easier to search for voters’ names and details.

• The ECI directive said that the “ERO (Electoral Registration Officer), immediately after draft and final publication… shall supply free of cost two copies (one hard copy & one soft copy in readable PDF format) of each separate polling station of the roll to every recognised political party.”

• This, it added, was in accordance with Rule 11(c) & 22 (c) of the Registration of Electors Rules of 1960. The former says that after the creation of the draft, the ERO shall “supply free of cost two copies of each separate part of the roll to every political party 1 [for which a symbol has been exclusively reserved in the State] by the Election Commission.” Rule 22 (c) mandates the same upon the final publication of the roll.

• The ECI stated that it had put out the voter list on its website in text mode and even images on the website were in text mode and that it had taken a “conscious decision not to give copies of these voter list to the political parties in scannable text mode keeping in view the issue of privacy of voters”.

• After examining the rules, the court concluded, “The clause nowhere says that the draft electoral roll has to be put up on the Chief Electoral Officer’s website in a ‘searchable PDF’. Therefore, the petitioner cannot claim, as a right, that the draft electoral roll should be placed on the website in a ‘searchable mode’. It has only to be in ‘text mode’ and it is so provided”.

• In 2025, the SC again considered the issue when the NGO Association for Democratic Rights (ADR), among other petitioners, challenged the validity of the ongoing SIR process. The petitioners said that the EC was refusing to provide the 2003 voters’ list in machine-readable form. Notably, the last SIR exercise was held from 2002 to 2004. Again, the court raised concerns about data mining and privacy. “It prejudices per se, a data available at large, for mining by irrespective of the individual, any agency. And to that extent,” it raises “issues of individual privacy, issues of collective protection of data of Indian citizens. This is not adversarial. It has polycentric impact,” said Justice Joymalya Bagchi. In its May 2026 verdict, the court upheld the SIR exercise.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Special Summary Revision: What EC announcement means, how SSR differs from SIR

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) Right to vote and to be elected in India is a (UPSC, CSE, 2017)

(a) Fundamental Right

(b) Natural Right

(c) Constitutional Right

(d) Legal Right

5) Consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2017)

1. The Election Commission of India is a five-member body.

2. Union Ministry of Home Affairs decides the election schedule for the conduct of both general elections and bye-elections.

3. Election Commission resolves the disputes relating to splits/mergers of recognised political parties.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 3 only

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Is the right to vote a fundamental right? Discuss the position of the Election Commission of India while undertaking the revision of electoral rolls. Can it also examine the question of citizenship of voters? (UPSC, GS2, 2026)

📍In the light of recent controversy regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), what are the challenges before the Election Commission of India to ensure the trustworthiness of elections in India? (UPSC, GS2, 2018)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(b) 2.(d) 3.(d) 4.(c) 5.(d)

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