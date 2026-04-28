UPSC Key: Sovereign Cloud System, International Big Cat Alliance and US Secret Service

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for April 28, 2026. If you missed the April 27, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Govt keen firms in critical sectors use ‘Made in India’ cloud systems

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: AMID RISING geopolitical and cybersecurity concerns, the government may require companies in critical sectors such as energy, telecom, and banking to use Made-in India sovereign cloud systems, The Indian Express has learnt.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a sovereign cloud system?

• Why Government wants companies in critical sectors such as energy, telecom, and banking to use Made-in India sovereign cloud systems?

• Which is the sovereign cloud provider in India?

• “Made in India” signifies what?

• How much Indian companies are dependent on crucial digital infrastructure services offered by foreign companies?

• India’s digital ecosystem-what is present situation?

• Why India needs push in digital infrastructure services?

• What are the issues and challenges with India’s digital infrastructure?

• What are the schemes/programs/policies for digital Infrastructure?

• What is MeghRaj?

Key Takeaways:

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• According to government officials, the move under discussion is aimed at reducing dependence on foreign cloud providers and strengthening data security. The government may be comfortable with tighter control over sensitive data and digital infrastructure, they said.

• The consideration was prompted last year, when when Microsoft suddenly blocked oil refiner Nayara Energy from its IT services. This prompted questions in New Delhi’s policy circles around the dependence Indian companies have on crucial digital infrastructure services offered by foreign companies, and the need for them to build resilience against potential disruptions in the future.

• “The Nayara block was a wakeup call. A big concern was that a foreign company could just cut off access to one of our companies’ core digital infrastructure, and bring their operations to a grinding halt. We do not like that level of dependency on a foreign company,” a senior government official said, requesting anonymity.

• “So, we are discussing that companies in critical sectors should only host their digital infrastructure on a sovereign cloud. That way, we could ensure there are no sudden disruptions and to insure against geopolitical risks,” the official said.

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• But this concern cannot overlook the fact that Indian-made products are not at the same level as their foreign counterparts yet. “The problem we are running into, and this has come up in discussions with the industry, is that we currently do not have good enough domestic cloud systems that can rival those from the US, so it is natural that companies are going for the more superior option. There has to be a push to produce such systems in India,” the official said.

• In July 2025, the European Union announced that it was sanctioning Nayara Energy, in which Russian oil giant Rosneft holds 49.13%, as part of its actions to force the Kremlin’s hand to end the war in Ukraine. The sanctions mean that Nayara Energy would not be able to export petroleum fuels and products to Europe, and potentially hit any of its dealings with European companies.

• Just days after, Microsoft suspended its tech support to the company in response to the sanctions, affecting Nayara’s employees’ Outlook and Teams accounts. This meant that Microsoft blocked Nayara Energy’s access to its own data, proprietary tools, and products—despite these being acquired under fully paid-up licenses. Soon after, Nayara Energy sued Microsoft in the Delhi High Court, following which it restored services to the oil refiner.

• The IT Ministry had then sought Microsoft’s response on why it had suspended services to Nayara Energy, which resulted in its employees not being able to access their own data and communication channels. In August 2025, The Indian Express exclusively reported that the software giant, in its response, told the government that the block happened due to an automated “legacy” compliance system, and the company has changed its enforcement mechanism since, including adding a review process by its senior leadership before suspending services to an entity.

Do You Know:

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• Cloud systems are on-demand, internet-based services that deliver computing resources—such as servers, data storage, databases, and software—hosted in remote data centres rather than on local hardware. Instead of purchasing and maintaining expensive in-house IT infrastructure, businesses rent these resources.

• Big businesses need cloud systems primarily for scalability and cost efficiency, allowing them to instantly scale IT infrastructure up or down to meet fluctuating demand without heavy capital investment.

• A BLOCK by a cloud system provider can log out a client company from accessing its own data, communication channels and other tools and products. This can critically endanger operations in sectors such as telecom, energy and financial services. This is the reason why the government seeks greater control over such digital infrastructure.

• According to PIB, the Enhancement of National Informatics Centre (NIC) National Cloud Services project, launched in 2022, seeks to upgrade the national cloud infrastructure, enabling faster and more efficient delivery of e-Governance services.

—The GI Cloud (MeghRaj) initiative aims to provide ICT services via Cloud to all Government Departments at the Centre and States/UTs, promoting the Cloud ecosystem nationwide. It ensures optimal use of IT infrastructure and accelerates the development and deployment of e-Gov applications such as digital payments, identity verification, and consent-based data sharing.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

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📍Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy sues Microsoft after it suspends services following EU sanctions on refiner

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Which one of the following is the context in which the term “qubit” is mentioned?(UPSC CSE, 2022)

(a) Cloud Services

(b) Quantum Computing

(c) Visible Light Communication Technologies

(d) Wireless Communication Technologies

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍Has digital illiteracy, particularly in rural areas, coupled with lack of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) accessibility hindered socio-economic development? Examine with justification. (UPSC CSE, GS2, 2021)

NATION

‘New Delhi Declaration’ in the works for upcoming international summit on conservation of big cats

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Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Main Examination:

• General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

• General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: Ahead of the global big cat summit in June, the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), headquartered in New Delhi, is deliberating on a New Delhi Declaration, which, if adopted, will be the first international declaration on big cat conservation, The Indian Express has learned.

Key Points to Ponder:

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• International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA)-What exactly is the global big cat forum?

• Who are potential IBCA member nations?

• Map Work-potential IBCA member nations

• Know the big seven.

• Action Plan for Introduction of Cheetah in India-Important Highlights

• National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)-Role, Area of Work and Chairman

• Wildlife Institute of India-Under which Ministry?

• Know the about Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Cheetah, Snow Leopard, Puma and Jaguar.

• Which of the big seven are naturally found in India?

• ‘Project Tiger’-Why Significant?

• Under which Prime Minister was Project Tiger launched?

• “Status of Tigers in India” report-Key Highlights

• What is India’s tiger population?

• How scientists count tigers in India

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• What is Monitoring System for Tigers: Intensive Protection and Ecological Status (MSTrIPES)?

• National Tiger Conservation Authority is a statutory body under which Ministry?

• Who is the Chairman of National Tiger Conservation Authority?

• What is Conservation Assured Tiger Standards (CATS)?

Key Takeaways:

• The IBCA secretariat, working alongside the Ministry of External Affairs, has shared a draft of the declaration text with IBCA member countries as well as range countries, two people aware of the matter said.

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the summit meeting with heads of states and governments from some of the member countries, people aware of the matter said. It is at this summit meeting, likely to be held on June 1, that the political declaration is expected to be placed for adoption.

• The global big cat summit will be held close on the heels of the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit on May 31. IBCA currently has 24 member countries, of which 10 are African nations. Kazakhstan, Namibia and Thailand have been granted observer status.

•The declaration, it is learned, will include promotion of landscape-level and transboundary habitat connectivity, strengthening cooperation on wildlife crime prevention, mobilisation of finance, and advancing of One Health approach, linking wildlife, livestock and human health, among other things.

• The Union Cabinet had approved IBCA’s establishment with headquarters in India on February 29, 2024, with a one-time budgetary support of Rs 150 crore for a period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav had announced India’s plans to host the global summit last November, during the annual United Nations climate change conference in Belem, Brazil.

• Apart from heads of states and heads of governments from member countries, the IBCA secretariat has invited participation of two official delegates from the 95 range countries.

• While the International Tiger Forum, held in St Petersburg, Russia, in November 2010, brought together heads of governments of countries where tigers occur in the wild, the big cat summit will be the first-of-its-kind on conservation of seven big cats. It will see participation of ministers, government officials, conservation organisations, academics, multilateral development banks, corporate leaders and communities.

Do You Know:

• The IBCA was launched on April 9, 2023, by PM Modi during the commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger to create an international platform for the conservation of seven big cats – Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Cheetah, Snow Leopard, Puma and Jaguar. The summit will also serve as a platform to get more countries to commit to becoming members of the global alliance, it has been learned.

—There are 95 range countries (falling within the natural distribution of a species) for the big cats, including Canada, China, Congo, Ghana, Brazil, Iran, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia and the United States. Twenty-five countries have consented to be members of the IBCA, as of September 2024, including Bangladesh, Nigeria, Egypt, Suriname, Ecuador, Peru, Kenya and Rwanda.

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the IBCA in 2023 in Mysuru, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger. That initiative came at a time when India’s tiger population was rapidly dwindling. While there were an estimated 40,000 tigers in the country at the time of Independence, their numbers fell to around 1,800 by 1970 due to widespread hunting and poaching.

• The killing of the apex predators also has ripple effects on the rest of the ecosystem. As the IBCA has noted in a report, they regulate prey populations, which helps maintain the health of landscapes and prevents overgrazing that can lead to ecological calamities like wildfires and disease. These apex predators are crucial to the respective habitats they occur in across continents, and in maintaining an ecological balance. These seven big cats occur in 95 countries – known as range countries to signify species occurring there in the wild – across Asia, Africa, and the Americas, and face challenges such as deforestation, illegal wildlife trade and poaching, ecosystem changes, and emerging wildlife diseases.

• Project Tiger was instrumental in the creation of tiger reserves, beginning with nine zones in Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. These included the famous Kanha reserve in MP, the Jim Corbett reserve in Uttarakhand and Bandipur in Karnataka.

• India is already collaborating with African nations as part of the Cheetah reintroduction project, having imported the wild felines from Namibia, South Africa and Botswana. Meanwhile, India and Cambodia are collaborating on intercontinental translocation of tigers from India to the South East Asian country.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What is the International Big Cat Alliance, launched by India?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) Consider the following: (UPSC CSE, 2012)

1. Black-necked crane

2. Cheetah

3. Flying squirrel

4. Snow leopard

Which of the above are naturally found in India?

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

3) In India, if a species of tortoise is declared protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, what does it imply? (UPSC CSE, 2017)

(a) It enjoys the same level of protection as the tiger.

(b) It no longer exists in the wild, a few individuals are under captive protection; and now it is impossible to prevent its extinction.

(c) It is endemic to a particular region of India.

(d) Both (b) and (c) stated above are correct in this context.

4) The term ‘M-STRIPES’ is sometimes seen in the news in the context of (UPSC CSE, 2017)

(a) Captive breeding of Wild Fauna

(b) Maintenance of Tiger Reserves

(c) Indigenous Satellite Navigation System

(d) Security of National Highways

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍Rehabilitation of human settlements is one of the important environmental impacts which always attracts controversy while planning major projects. Discuss the measures suggested for mitigation of this impact while proposing major developmental projects. (UPSC CSE, GS3, 2016)

The Editorial Page

India needs a clear, rules-based framework for petrol prices

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

What’s the ongoing story: Ajay Srivastava Writes-India has deregulated petrol and diesel prices in name, but not fully in practice. The system still operates in the grey zone between market pricing and government control.

Key Points to Ponder:

• How is the price of petrol and diesel fixed?

• What is the hybrid system for petrol and diesel prices regulation?

• Why States in India have different prices for Petrol and Diesel?

• Before 2010, India followed which mechanism for petrol and diesel prices regulation?

• What were the Kirit Parikh Committee’s recommendations?

• Why Petrol and diesel prices were deregulated?

• What is managed deregulation?

• Why author is calling today’s system as managed deregulation?

• What is Fuel Price Transparency Framework (FPTF) proposed by the author?

• As per the author, why India should adopt a Fuel Price Transparency Framework (FPTF)?

• How prices of petrol and diesel will be fixed under the Fuel Price Transparency Framework (FPTF)?

• Why India needs a three-part energy security strategy?

• How does reliance on imports impact India’s energy security?

• What are the key challenges hindering domestic oil and gas production?

• How have policy, regulatory, and infrastructure factors contributed to stagnant domestic production?

• What steps has the Indian government taken to boost domestic oil and gas production?

• Know the effectiveness of policies like the Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP) in addressing these challenges.

• How does import dependency affect India’s diplomatic relations with major oil-exporting countries?

• How global energy price fluctuations influence India’s import expenses and inflation?

Key Takeaways:

• As global crude oil prices rise and the rupee weakens, this hybrid system is coming under stress. The result is opacity, windfall gains during good times, and sudden losses during bad times. India needs a clear, rule-based framework to determine pump prices.

• Before 2010, India followed the Administered Pricing Mechanism, under which the government fixed fuel prices. These prices had little connection with global crude oil markets. State-owned firms such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum sold fuel at controlled prices, often below cost. The government later compensated them through subsidies, upstream support, and oil bonds. While this system protected consumers, it distorted price signals and burdened public finances.

• Reforms began on June 25, 2010, following the Kirit Parikh Committee’s recommendations. Petrol prices were deregulated. Diesel followed in 2014, and daily price revisions were introduced in 2017. On paper, India shifted to market-based pricing.

•But in reality, India never fully let go of the controls. Today’s system is best described as managed deregulation. Prices are linked to global prices and exchange rates, but government policy — especially taxes — determines the outcome. When crude prices fall, taxes rise, and oil companies retain higher margins, while consumers continue to pay the same high price. When crude prices rise, oil companies absorb losses as they delay price increases under government pressure.

• India should adopt a Fuel Price Transparency Framework (FPTF). Pump prices should be linked directly to oil prices and exchange rates. Oil companies should get a defined margin. Governments should operate within a clear tax band. Prices should be revised regularly. Consumers must be able to see the logic behind prices and trust the system.

Do You Know:

• According to PRS, historically, the price of petrol and diesel in India was regulated, i.e. the government was involved in the deciding the retail price. The government deregulated the pricing of petrol in 2010 and diesel in 2014. This allowed oil marketing companies to determine the price of these products, and revise them every fortnight.

Starting June 16, 2017, prices for petrol and diesel are revised on a daily basis. This was done to with the idea that daily revision will reduce the volatility in retail prices, and protect the consumer against sharp fluctuations.

• India imports 84% of the petroleum products consumed in the country. This implies that any change in the global prices of crude oil has a significant impact on the domestic price of petroleum products. In 2000-01, net import of petroleum products constituted 75% of the total consumption in the country. This increased to 95% in 2016-17.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍As pain mounts, a timely cut in petrol and diesel excise duty

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) Consider the following activities: (UPSC CSE, 2025)

I. Production of crude oil

II. Refining, storage, and distribution of petroleum

III. Marketing and sale of petroleum products

IV. Production of natural gas

How many of the above activities are regulated by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) in India?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

NATION

Researchers decode why standard drug treatment for most prevalent form of breast cancer stops working in some patients

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

What’s the ongoing story: An Indian team of researchers has identified a key genetic reason why patients with the most common type of breast cancer in India become resistant to standard hormone therapies used for treatment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about breast cancer

• What is the main cause of breast cancer?

• How common is breast cancer in India?

• Why breast cancer is most common in India?

• What is CDKN1B?

• Why gene called CDKN1B could be one of the reasons why standard drugs used to treat what is known as hormone receptor–positive (HR+) breast cancer do not work effectively in some patients?

• What is the HR+ type breast cancer?

• What is p27?

• CDKN1B and p27-connect the dots

Key Takeaways:

• Researchers from University of Delhi, South Campus, and Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, have found that loss or damage to a gene called CDKN1B could be one of the reasons why standard drugs used to treat what is known as hormone receptor–positive (HR+) breast cancer do not work effectively in some patients.

• The HR+ type breast cancer accounts for nearly 70 per cent of all cases in India, and is treated with routine hormonal therapy using drugs like tamoxifen that block or reduce the effect of hormones like estrogen which drive the growth of breast cancer cells.

• However, in about 40 per cent of the cases, the drugs lose their effectiveness within months to a few years, resulting in a relapse, and regrowth of cancerous cells. Why this happens was not very well understood.

• The Indian group of researchers, led by Amit Dutt at the Integrated Cancer Genomics Laboratory, University of Delhi South Campus, and Sudeep Gupta at the Tata Memorial Hospital, have now zeroed in on the CDKN1B gene as the possible reason. This gene is responsible for the production of a protein called p27 which slows down the growth of breast cancer cells. The p27 protein is important for a drug like tamoxifen to work effectively. When the CDKN1B gene is missing, or damaged, or not performing optimally for some reason, the production of p27 protein is affected.

• The researchers studied 186 breast cancer patients, of which 98 had developed resistance to the hormonal therapy. They found that the CDKN1B gene was missing or heavily mutated in the patients who had developed resistance. To establish causation, the team was also able to show that if the CDKN1B gene was restored, the drug began to show its intended effect once again.

• They also found that another class of drugs called CDK4/6 inhibitors (CDK4/6 are enzymes that drive cell division), like palbociclib, which is used in advanced cases of breast cancer, work effectively even in the absence of the p27 protein. Working on mice models, the researchers showed that a combination of both kinds of drugs, tamoxifen as well as palbociclib, was more effective at killing the cancerous cells.

• The discovery by the researchers presents a practical biomarker to identify patients at high risk of developing resistance to hormonal therapy. By measuring p27 levels in laboratory testing, patients can be assessed for their vulnerability to drug resistance even before the start of the hormonal treatment. Patients with low p27 levels may benefit from addition of drugs like palbociclib at the early stage of the cancer itself.

Do You Know:

• India reports about 200,000 cases of breast cancer every year. Hormonal therapy, in cases where it is applicable, is the most common and cost-effective treatment, involving just oral medication. The discovery by the researchers is likely to make this line of treatment work better by addressing the present weaknesses.

• What India’s cancer map shows article says that Breast and cervical cancers, which together account for 40% of cases in women, are easier to detect early and have better outcomes. In contrast, Dr Abhishek Shankar, oncologist at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said that “commonly occurring cancers in men such as lung and gastric cancers are more difficult to treat.”

•Lancet study says that Despite recent advancements in breast cancer treatments, new breast cancer cases are predicted to rise by a third globally from 2.3 million in 2023 to more than 3.5 million by 2050. Similarly, annual deaths are projected to increase by 44% from around 764,000 to 1.4 million, according to the latest analysis from the Global Burden of Disease Study Breast Cancer Collaborators.

Deaths from breast cancer have been increasing since 1990. Laos had the world’s largest increase in deaths (214%). Other notable increases were in Bangladesh (91%), Vietnam (80%), Indonesia (78%), India (74%), Japan (52%), and the Philippines (41%). China’s death rate decreased by almost 37%.

Published in the ‘Lancet Oncology,’ the analysis uses data from population-based cancer registries, vital registration systems and interviews with family members or caregivers of women who have died from breast cancer to provide an updated global and regional analysis. The report estimates the burden and risk factors of breast cancer from 1990 to 2023 in 204 countries with forecasts up to 2050.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Global breast cancer cases to hit 3.5 m by 2050: Lancet study shows deaths climbed in India, cases spiralled in younger women

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

6) ‘RNA interference (RNAi)’ technology has gained popularity in the last few years. Why? (UPSC CSE, 2019)

1. It is used in developing gene silencing therapies.

2. It can be used in developing therapies for the treatment of cancer.

3. It can be used to develop hormone replacement therapies.

4. It can be used to produce crop plants that are resistant to viral pathogens.

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1, 2 and 4

(b) 2 and 3

(c) 1 and 3

(d) 1 and 4

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍What do you understand about nanotechnology and how is it helping in the health sector? (UPSC CSE, GS3, 2020)

📍Stem cell therapy is gaining popularity in India to treat a wide variety of medical conditions including Leukaemia, Thalassemia, damaged cornea and several burns. Describe briefly what stem cell therapy is and what advantages it has over other treatments? (UPSC CSE, GS3, 2017)

Economy

India, New Zealand FTA: $20 bn investment pledge, duty-free access for exports

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: India on Monday signed a free trade agreement (FTA) with New Zealand, securing full tariff elimination on all Indian exports to New Zealand, while reducing tariffs on 95% of New Zealand’s imports into India.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India–New Zealand FTA-what are the key takeaways?

• India-New Zealand bilateral relations-know in detail

• Why India–New Zealand FTA is important?

• What you understand by Free Trade Agreements (FTAs)?

• Know the types of Trade Agreements.

• Why the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) matter to India?

• How India- New Zealand Free Trade Agreement will benefit India and New Zealand?

Key Takeaways:

• As per the agreement, Wellington has also “committed” to invest $20 billion in India over the next 15 years.

• India and New Zealand had completed negotiations in December last year when India was facing steep US tariffs.

• The investment commitment has been a new feature in India’s recent trade pacts with developed countries, largely to strike a balance since New Delhi is offering steep tariff relaxation to the partner countries, but is receiving a minor reduction in tariffs in return, as average tariffs in advanced countries are typically 2-3%. New Zealand’s average import tariff is just 2.3%, compared with India’s 16.2%.

• The Commerce Ministry said India has offered tariff liberalisation on 70.03% of tariff lines covering 95% of bilateral trade value, while keeping 29.97% of tariff lines excluded to protect India’s sensitive sectors.

• It said the FTA provides duty-free access for 100% of India’s exports to New Zealand, covering all tariff lines. In FY26, India’s exports to New Zealand stood at $711 million, largely comprising aviation fuel, textiles, pharma and machinery. Imports included raw materials, scrap metals, coal and farm-linked inputs totalling $587 million.

Do You Know:

• New Zealand said it is the “first country to secure preferential access for apples” in any Indian FTA, and the first kiwifruit exporter to secure tariff-free access for kiwifruit plus a 50% tariff reduction outside quota. Under the deal, the quota on apples begins at 32,500 tonnes in the first year of the deal, rising to 45,000 tonnes from the sixth year. Apples below the price threshold get no concession, and imports above the quota face normal MFN duty. The concession is also linked to New Zealand’s cooperation under the Apple Action Plan. If it fails to meet commitments, India can suspend market access.

• The Commerce Ministry said it has kept dairy (milk, cream, whey, yoghurt, cheese, etc.), animal products (other than sheep meat), agricultural products (onions, chana, peas, corn, almonds etc.), sugar, artificial honey, animal, vegetable or microbial fats and oils, arms and ammunition, and Gems and Jewellery among others under the “exclusion category”.

• Under the deal, New Zealand has agreed to create new mobility pathways for Indian students, professionals and young workers and has allowed Indian students in New Zealand to work 20 hours per week. STEM bachelor’s and master’s graduates will get three-year post-study work visas, while doctorate holders will get four years, it said.

• As per the trade deal, the investment commitment comes with several riders. The text said that the parties recognise that India’s economic development over the last two decades was accompanied by a sustained increase in nominal FDI into India, reflecting the confidence of foreign investors in the potential of the Indian economy.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India, New Zealand wrap FTA talks, aim to double trade in five years

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

7) The term ‘Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership’ often appears in the news in the context of the affairs of a group of countries known as (UPSC CSE 2016)

(a) G20

(b) ASEAN

(c) SCO

(d) SAARC

Explained

Where fossil fuel shocks hurt India’s farms

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Issues related to direct and indirect farm subsidies

What’s the ongoing story: At the time of Independence, there were about 5,000 tractors in farms across India. Domestic consumption of nitrogen (N), phosphorous (P) and potassium (P) through chemical fertilisers totalled 69,800 tonnes in 1950-51, with only one large factory of the Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore near Kochi (Kerala) that produced ammonium sulphate.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is “fossilisation”?

• What do you understand by the “de-bullockisation” of Indian agriculture?

• De-bullockisation has been accompanied by “fossilisation”-comment

• Fertiliser Consumption in India

• Fertiliser comes under Union List, State List or Concurrent List?

• know the basics-Fertiliser Subsidy

• Primary (Macro) Nutrients and Secondary (Micro) Nutrients in Fertiliser-Know the difference

• What is the fertiliser requirement of a typical farmer?

• How much subsidy does a farmer really get per acre?

• What is Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP)?

• NPK in Fertilisers-Have you heard of ‘NPK’? What is NPK and Its Ideal Ratio in Fertilisers?

• What harm can excessive use of urea and now di-ammonium phosphate, or DAP, do to a farmer?

Key Takeaways:

• Cut to the present, where tractor sales hit a whopping 1.16 million units during 2025-26 (April-March) alone. Consumption of fertiliser products in terms of N, P and K was over 32.9 million tonnes (mt) in 2024-25, the last full fiscal year for which data is available.

• The contrast captures the extent of “fossilisation” that has changed the face of farming in India, especially post the Green Revolution from the late-1960s. It is also relevant in the context of the United States-Israel versus Iran conflict, which has exposed the vulnerability of Indian agriculture to supply disruptions in fossil fuel-based inputs.

• Farming in India was traditionally bovine-based, providing both draught power and nutrients for plant growth.

• The power from mechanical sources (tractors, power tillers, diesel engines and combine harvesters) overtook that from animate (draught

animals and agricultural labourers) for the first time in 1991-92. Since then, even the power from electrical sources — mainly to drive motors in irrigation pump sets — has surpassed that from draught animals and farm labourers.

• The “de-bullockisation” of Indian agriculture is borne out by the country’s population of working cattle and buffalo bullocks falling from 80.8 million in 1972 to 60.2 million in 2003. The latest Livestock Census for 2019 puts the total number of draught animals at 34.8 million, comprising 31.9 million male adult non-breeding cattle and 2.9 million buffalo bullocks.

• Farmers reared cattle also for their excreta used as a source of plant nutrients. Farmyard manure — the decomposed mixture of dung and urine along with agricultural residues like straw — contains 0.5% N, 0.2% P and 0.5% K on an average. The chemical fertilisers manufactured initially in India were ammonium sulphate and single super phosphate (SSP). The former has 20.5% N and 23% sulphur (S), while SSP contains 16% P and 11% S.

• With the advent of the Green Revolution, even these gave way to high-analysis fertilisers such as urea, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and muriate of potash (MOP). These were products that supplied nutrients in higher concentrations: 46% N (urea), 46% P and 18% N (DAP), and 60% K (MOP).

• Fertilisers apart, the Green Revolution boosted the consumption of crop protection chemicals, with farmers seeking to defend their yield gains against attacks by insect pests, pathogens (fungi, bacteria and viruses) and weeds. This meant applying insecticides, fungicides and herbicides, in addition to chemical fertilisers.

Do You Know:

• The primary feedstock for N in chemical fertilisers is gas, whether natural or synthetic. India’s first major ammonium sulphate plant commissioned in 1947 used synthetic gas produced from firewood to manufacture ammonia. The ammonia was further fixed with gypsum and sulphuric acid to form ammonium sulphate.

• However, as the demand for urea and DAP (which also requires ammonia) rose, fertiliser makers switched first to naphtha (distilled from crude petroleum) and then natural gas. With over 50% of its natural gas consumption requirement being imported — and India having hardly any rock phosphate (for P), potash and mineable sulphur reserves — this has made the country’s fertiliser sector (and, by extension, food security) highly vulnerable to global supply shocks.

• Those effects are being felt particularly with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a third of the global seaborne fertiliser trade passes. The resultant spike in international prices has led Russia (which has a 20% share of world trade) and China (India’s top source of urea and DAP till 2023-24) to also prioritise domestic supply and restrict exports, compounding the shortages.

• The vulnerabilities linked to fossil fuels aren’t limited to fertilisers. Tractors and combine harvesters run on diesel.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Iran war: The fertiliser challenge India faces, and the possible way out

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

8) With reference to the international trade of India at present, which of the following statements is/are correct? (UPSC CSE, 2020)

1. India’s merchandise exports are less than its merchandise imports.

2. India’s imports of iron and steel, chemicals, fertilisers and machinery have decreased in recent years.

3. India’s exports of services are more than its imports of services.

4. India suffers from an overall trade/current account deficit.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 4 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 3 and 4 only

White House event shooting: Who protects the US President?

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate

What’s the ongoing story: A man armed with multiple weapons stormed through a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton hotel, which hosted the annual White House Correspondent Dinner with US President Donald Trump on Saturday (April 25). Muffled sounds of gunshots were heard in the ballroom that seated the guests, prompting security to evacuate Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and other senior leaders.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who are the US Secret Service?

• How does the Secret Service protect the US president?

• How has the Secret Service changed since 2024?

• Which agency is parallel to the US Secret Service in India?

• Why Security Breach is a matter of grave concern?

• Security for the president and prime minister in India lies with whom?

• What is Special Protection Group?

• Different Forces involved in VIP Security-Who are they?

• Contingency Security Plan followed by SPG for VVIP Security-know in brief

Key Takeaways:

• Cole Allen, the alleged shooter, fired rounds from a shotgun that struck a Secret Service agent before being tackled by police, Reuters reported. His motive is unknown so far. Trump later posted on Truth Social, “Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely.”

• The episode has raised concerns about political violence in the US, coming after multiple security incidents involving Trump, in particular. Less than two years ago, he was shot at in a campaign rally, which led to the resignation of the then Director of the US Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle.

• The Secret Service is the agency primarily tasked with protecting the US president. But this was not always the case; in fact, the agency was initially founded to combat counterfeiting of US currency. Today, it is best associated with sunglasses-wearing agents and the armoured limousine attached to the president, called The Beast, but its day-to-day role involves a large number of complex tasks.

Do You Know:

• The US Secret Service was founded in 1865 and is one of the world’s oldest federal investigative law enforcement agencies. Its mandate changed after President William McKinley’s killing, who was the third US president assassinated after Abraham Lincoln and James A Garfield in 1865 and 1881, respectively.

Assassinations of US Presidents. (Generated with AI assistance) Assassinations of US Presidents. (Generated with AI assistance)

• The US Government Archives note, “This third assassination of a President in a little more than a generation — it was only 36 years since Lincoln had been killed — shook the nation and aroused it to a greater awareness of the uniqueness of the Presidency and the grim hazards that surrounded an incumbent of that Office.”

• In India, the Special Protection Group (SPG) was established in 1985 — a year after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi — to provide security cover to the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers and their immediate family members. They work in collaboration with the Intelligence Bureau and local police forces.

• The Secret Service assumed full-time responsibility for the safety of the US president in 1902. It works under the Department of Homeland Security and “employs approximately 3,200 special agents, 1,300 Uniformed Division officers, and more than 2,000 other technical, professional and administrative support personnel”, according to its website.

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📍Explained: What is SPG protection and who gets it?

Before the Iran war, how colonial empires fought for the vital Strait of Hormuz

Mains Examination: General Studies I: History of the world will include events from 18th century such as industrial revolution, world wars, redrawal of national boundaries, colonization, decolonization, political philosophies like communism, capitalism, socialism etc.— their forms and effect on the society.

What’s the ongoing story: The war in West Asia has largely centred around one key geographical lever — the Strait of Hormuz.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work– Strait of Hormuz

• Which country has jurisdiction over Strait of Hormuz?

• What history says about Strait of Hormuz?

• Iran’s ‘toll-booth system’ in the Strait of Hormuz-why it is said so?

• Do you think that the history of the Strait of Hormuz reflects a transition from mercantilist competition to energy geopolitics?

• How geography has shaped the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz from the age of empires to the present day?

• How naval power established dominance over strategic maritime chokepoints, with reference to Hormuz?

• “To control Hormuz is to influence global trade”—Attest this statement using historical and contemporary examples.

• ‘The legacy of colonial competition in the Strait of Hormuz continues to shape present-day geopolitical conflicts’-what is your take?

Key Takeaways:

• Iran responded to the US-Israeli attack on February 28 by effectively closing the maritime passageway that accounts for a fifth of the world’s energy flows during peacetime. US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, set up his own naval blockade near the region to maintain pressure against Iran amid a fragile ceasefire.

• The narrow strait has a centuries-long history of being entangled at the centre of competing imperial interests owing to its strategic location. Among the most influential forces in this region were, unsurprisingly, the British who combined naval might with diplomacy to exert control over the region’s trade in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Do You Know:

Here’s a look at how various colonial powers have taken control of trade through the strait through the years.

• 16th century: Portuguese conquest-For centuries, the Strait of Hormuz was controlled by the Kingdom of Hormuz — one of the richest trading states in the world that was strategically located on the island of Hormuz. In 1515, however, the Portuguese empire conquered Hormuz island and turned it into a heavily fortified tollgate that extracted tax from the Asian spice and silk trades. The Portuguese held the reins to the Strait of Hormuz through most of the 16th century.

—By the early 17th century, however, the English East India Company (EIC) had grown keen to wrest the strait away from the Spanish ally. Around this time, the Safavids under Shah Abbas I forged a strategic partnership with the British East India Company to supplement their weak navy.

• 17th and 18th century: Anglo-Dutch Rivalry-The expulsion of the Portuguese did not result immediately in British hegemony. Instead, it ushered in an era of fierce competition between the English and Dutch East India Companies.

—The Dutch East India Company was essentially a quasi-sovereign actor and had been granted the legal right to wage war by the Dutch crown. Based out of its trading post in Bandar Abbas on the southern coast of what is now Iran, it remained the dominant force in the region for the better part of the 17th century.

—Following the Fourth Anglo-Dutch War (1780-1784), the bankrupt Dutch East India Company liquidated its holdings and withdrew from the Persian Gulf. Their exit created a power vacuum the British were only too happy to fill.

• British hegemony-With their European rivals gone, the British realised their need to secure their maritime flanks connecting to British India — their richest colony. Accusing the Al Qawasim confederation (today Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE) of rampant piracy, the British launched naval campaigns in 1809 and 1819 — destroying local fleets and bombarding coastal towns to ensure the route to Bombay remained secure.

• 20th century: Anglo-Persian Oil Company-The turn of the 20th century, however, witnessed British rationale evolve from simply protecting their trade with India to ensuring the extraction of Persian Gulf energy. In 1901, British financier William Knox D’Arcy secured an exclusive concession to explore for oil in Persia. This gamble paid off. George Bernard Reynolds, a British engineer and geologist, struck oil on May 26, 1908 at Masjed Soleyman — the first major commercial oil strike in the Middle East.

—The following year, the Anglo-Persian Oil Company (APOC, the forerunner to oil supermajor BP) was formed.

—With First Lord of the Admiralty Winston Churchill transitioning the fleet from coal to diesel, the British government formally recognised the strategic value of oil and the Gulf. It purchased a 51% controlling stake in APOC by 1914. The strait was now crucial for transporting West Asian oil to London.

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📍Great power games have a new variable: Chokepoints

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(b) 2.(b) 3.(a) 4.(b) 5.(b) 6.(a) 7.(b) 8.(d)

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