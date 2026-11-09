Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 9, 2026. If you missed the November 7, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Blow to Netanyahu as rival Eisenkot gets chance to form new govt in Israel

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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Mains Examination: General Studies II: Comparison of the Indian constitutional scheme with that of other countries.

What’s the ongoing story: For Benjamin Netanyahu, the battle to remain Israel’s prime minister has entered a new phase. President Isaac Herzog has chosen former military chief and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to make the first attempt at forming a government after an election that left neither side with the numbers to rule.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know the composition and role of the Knesset in Israel’s parliamentary system.

• How does government formation work in Israel?

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• What are the main features of Israel’s parliamentary system?

• Compare and Contrast single-party majority government and a coalition government. (Illustrate your answer with reference to the Israeli election and India’s parliamentary experience)

• What is the electoral threshold in Israel?

• What can be the implications of a prolonged government-formation process for political stability and continuity in Israel?

• How Israel’s 2026 election and the subsequent government-formation process illustrate the opportunities and limitations of coalition politics in a parliamentary democracy?

Key Takeaways:

• Eisenkot, 66, emerged as Netanyahu’s principal challenger in the October 27 election, which ended without a clear parliamentary majority. While Netanyahu’s Likud remained the largest single party, his wider religious-nationalist coalition fell short of the numbers needed to govern.

• Eisenkot’s appointment gives the opposition its first opportunity to put together an alternative government, although the difficult negotiations ahead mean Netanyahu’s departure is far from certain.

• News agency Associated Press reported that representatives of most of Israel’s major political parties recommended Eisenkot during consultations with Herzog this week. The Israeli president subsequently announced that he would give the former military chief the first opportunity to assemble a governing coalition.

• News agency Reuters reported that Eisenkot has 28 days to form a government, with a possible extension of another 14 days. The appointment marks an important moment for a politician who entered electoral politics only in 2022 but has since emerged as one of the most prominent challengers to Netanyahu.

• The October 27 election produced a fragmented Knesset, Israel’s 120-member parliament, with neither of the two main political camps securing the 61 seats required for a majority.

Do You Know:

• The Knesset has 120 seats, so a government needs 61 to hold a majority. Israel uses proportional representation, which means parties win seats in line with their share of the vote. For that reason, every Israeli government has been a coalition of several parties.

• If no bloc can reach 61 seats, a minority government is possible. If that fails too, new elections can be called, and Netanyahu would stay on as interim prime minister until then.

• Eisenkot formed his Yashar Party only last year, and part of his appeal is his military record and his status as a newcomer to politics. His son, a soldier, was killed in the first months of the Gaza war. Eisenkot sat in Netanyahu’s war cabinet until he resigned in 2024 over how the war was handled, and his campaign calls for accountability over the failures that led to October 7.

• Israel is a parliamentary democracy with three main branches of power: the legislative, executive, and judiciary. The country has a unicameral (single-house) parliament, composed of 120 members. Members of the Knesset (MKs) are elected nationally for four-year terms.

• The prime minister holds the executive power. The government depends directly on the confidence of the Knesset and must maintain a working majority (at least 61 seats) to govern. Headed by the Supreme Court, the judiciary acts independently to interpret basic laws and review legislation. National elections in Israel are administered and overseen by the CEC.

• In Israel’s party-list proportional representation system, the electoral threshold is the minimum percentage of the total nationwide vote a political party must receive to enter parliament. The threshold is currently set at 3.25% — a standard established by Knesset legislation in 2014. Crossing this hurdle grants a party a baseline of at least 4 seats out of the 120 total Knesset seats. If a party fails to reach the 3.25% mark, all votes cast for its slate are discarded, producing “wasted votes” that are reallocated among the parties that succeeded.

• The main purpose of the threshold is to balance representation with political stability by preventing extreme parliamentary fragmentation and keeping micro-parties out. Historically, the threshold started at just 1% in 1951 before being gradually raised to 1.5% (1992), 2% (2003), and finally 3.25% (2014), notes Prof. Ofer Kenig, a researcher at the Israeli Democracy Institute.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Israel elections: Why only coalitions have ruled so far, could this time be different

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What can France learn from the Indian Constitution’s approach to secularism? (UPSC, GS2, 2019)

📍Compare and contrast the British and Indian approaches to Parliamentary sovereignty. (UPSC, GS2, 2023)

Explained

The Centre-state divide in food safety regulation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

What’s the ongoing story: The Maharashtra government, through its Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, recently went to the Bombay High Court against the national regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), alleging that it had created a parallel regulatory mechanism and encroached on the state’s powers.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the objectives and major provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, with reference to the regulation of food businesses in India?

• Know the respective roles of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and State Food Safety Commissioners in ensuring food safety.

• What are the functions of Food Safety Officers and Designated Officers under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006?

• How are food businesses classified into registration, State licensing and Central licensing categories?

• Why has Maharashtra challenged the FSSAI’s May 2023 order concerning inspections of centrally licensed food businesses?

• How can ambiguity in determining the turnover of food businesses affect licensing, regulatory compliance and enforcement of food safety standards?

Key Takeaways:

• Mundhe — known for taking strict action against food businesses and highlighting huge markups charged by hospitals on medicines and consumables — has said that the Centre has put restrictions on the powers of the commissioner and his officers.

• The petition has put the spotlight on how food safety is regulated in India at both Central and state levels. We explain the division of responsibilities in terms of monitoring food safety, the points of contention in Maharashtra’s plea, and the challenges that arise out of the division of responsibilities.

• The Maharashtra government’s petition raises several important issues in the implementation of the 2006 Act.

• The petition says that while the enforcement of the Act should have rested with the state Commissioners, FSSAI created a parallel mechanism through its May 2023 order. The order, which was meant to clarify the procedure for enforcement on Centrally licensed food businesses, said that inspections of such facilities will be carried out by the “Central food safety officers”.

Do You Know:

• Section 31(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, states: “Any person desirous to commence or carry on any food business shall make an application for grant of a licence to the Designated Officer in such manner containing such particulars and fees as may be specified by regulations.” A Designated Officer, as defined under Section 36, is responsible for food safety administration of a specified area (usually a district), who is appointed by the Commissioner of Food Safety, who is responsible for the entire state.

• The Act also empowers the Commissioner to appoint Food Safety Officers (FSOs) for specified local jurisdictions to carry out inspections and seizures in case of complaints or contraventions. These FSOs report to the district-level Designated Officer.

• In its order dated March 13, 2026, the FSSAI said that food businesses with annual turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore can get a registration, those with turnover up to Rs 50 crore need a state licence, and those above Rs 50 crore need a Central licence. Before this, companies with annual turnover of Rs 12 lakh needed a registration, those with Rs 12 lakh to Rs 20 crore needed a state licence, and those with turnover of more than Rs 20 crore needed a Central licence. This included food businesses with large footprints, those operating across state lines, those dealing with large quantities of high risk foods such as milk and meat products, and those manufacturing food products for export.

• The FSSAI, in an earlier order dated May 12, 2023, had said that all Centrally licensed food businesses have to be inspected by the Central FSOs. The state officers are allowed to carry out inspection only in certain cases:

—when there is an incident or emergency where immediate action is necessary;

—when the state authority is carrying out any special drives, only with prior permission of the state Commissioner and prior intimation to the Regional Director of FSSAI; and

—in case of VIP duty where time is of the essence.

• Even in cases where inspection is carried out and samples collected by the state food officers, the reports have to be submitted to the Central licensing authority, with the consequent proceedings and appeals undertaken by the Central authority.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍25 transfers in 20 years: Meet Tukaram Mundhe, the IAS officer Mumbai’s restaurants fear

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2018)

1. The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 replaced the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, 1954.

2. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is under the charge of Director General of Health Services in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

2) Consider the following pairs: (UPSC CSE, 2018)

Commonly used/consumed materials Unwanted or controversial chemicals likely to be found in them

1. Lipstick — Lead

2. Soft Drinks — Brominated vegetable oils

3. Chinese fast food — Monosodium glutamate

Which of the pairs given above is/are correctly matched?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Meet the Siddis: Tribal Gujaratis from Kathiawad, natural athletes of African stock

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc., Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes;

What’s the ongoing story: Fifteen-year-old Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada made history this week, becoming the first Siddi athlete – and only the second Indian – to win a Youth Olympics medal in judo.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who are the Siddis of Gujarat?

• What is the historical origins of siddis and the different accounts associated with their migration to India?

• Know the geographical distribution of the Siddi community in Gujarat.

• Know the historical and cultural significance of the Siddi community’s traditional dhamal dance.

• How African ancestry, Gujarati language and Kathiawadi traditions influenced the cultural identity of the Siddis.

Key Takeaways:

• Siddis – also known as Siddi Badshah, apparently because of their “free-bird” attitude towards life – are one of the five primitive tribes of Gujarat who are physically identifiable by their distinct East African features and hair.

• But their appearance is literally skin-deep – an identifier of genetic descent, but little else. The Siddis are Kathiawadis who speak Gujarati with a Kathiawadi accent, and eat and dress like other Gujaratis. Members of the community also live in Maharashtra, Goa, Diu, and Daman.

• The Siddi population of Gujarat is concentrated in 18 villages of Talala taluka in Gir Somnath district. Some members of the community also live in the districts of Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Amreli and Surendranagar.

• The central government told Rajya Sabha in July 2025 that according to a survey carried out among the community, the population of Siddis in Gujarat who are classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) is 12,959.

• The Siddis of Gir Somnath live in close proximity to the Gir National Park, the only natural home (along with some other parts of Gujarat) of the Asiatic lion. The forest sustains many Siddi livelihoods – members of the tribe are often employed as guides, drivers, and labourers in the national park and wildlife sanctuary.

• Among the Siddi villages of Talala taluka, Talala and Jambur are the best known. Jambur, located around 25 km from Gir National Park, is often called “Mini Africa” for its prominent Siddi community. Sirvan, Javantri, Madhupur, Surva, Moruka, and Hadmatiya are among the other villages with considerable Siddi populations.

• Overall, Gujarat’s Siddi population is small. The 1991 Census recorded 6,336 Siddis in the state, which rose to 8,662 in 2001, with roughly equal numbers of males and females. The 2011 Census found almost the same number of Siddis in Gujarat.

Do You Know:

• “There are various views on how the first Siddis came to India, but there is no definitive record of their arrival,” C C Chaudhari, Executive Director of the Gujarat Tribal Research and Training Society (GTRTS) under the

state’s Tribal Development Department, said.

• “There is a view that the first Siddis were brought to India from Africa by the Portuguese colonists who enslaved them. Others believe that the Siddis were purchased as slaves and brought to India by overland routes by the various invaders from Central and West Asia who came to India during the medieval period,” Chaudhari told The Indian Express.

• The GTRTS’s note on the Siddis on its website says: “According to Census (1931), the Siddis appear to have been brought to India by the Portuguese towards the end of 17th century, presumably as slaves; while Russel and Hira Lal (1916) state that they have come to India in the middle of 15th century.”

• Some members of the Siddi community believe their ancestors were invited to Gujarat by the nawabs of Junagadh, who settled them in their kingdom.

“Around 700 years ago, a nawab of Junagadh travelled to Africa and was impressed by the physical strength of the members of the native population. He brought along a few African families to act as his ‘balwaans’ (strongmen) or ‘angrakshaks’ (bodyguards), and to take care of captive lions. Since the king was Muslim, our ancestors too adopted Islam,” Sadikbhai Makwana, a ‘patel’ or leader of the Siddi jamaat (traditional community council) in Talala told The Indian Express.

• According to ‘Primitive Tribal Groups of Gujarat’ published by GTRTS, there are “several stories” about the “Siddis’ habitation in Gujarat”.

• Researcher Pravin Patel told this newspaper that like many other tribal communities, the Siddis were essentially simple folk who liked to live happy, uncomplicated lives. They are predominantly non-vegetarian, whose food is typically Kathiawadi.

“They are considered to be very kindhearted and simple in nature; people who believe in living as free birds, careless about tomorrow’s worries and happy to be by themselves. Perhaps that is why Siddis are known as ‘Siddi Badshah’, or ‘carefree kings’. Siddis themselves address each other by this name,” Patel said. According to the

Oxford Dictionary, the word ‘Siddi’ probably derives from the Arabic ‘Saiyad’, loosely meaning a ‘prince’.

• Siddis are often considered synonymous with ‘dhamal’, the traditional folk dance that is believed to have African origins. The popular and auspicious dance is performed by groups of 8-10 dancers, and is dedicated to Baba Gor.

Dancers dress in clothes made of animal skin and feathered headgear, and move energetically to the beats and rhythm of large and small drums, mimicking the calls of animals such as tiger, deer, and goat.

While both men and women participate in other kinds of Siddi dance, the ‘dhamal’ is performed only by men.

• In 1956, the central government declared Siddis as a Scheduled Tribe (ST), and identified Siddi populations based on where they lived: “in the districts of Halar (North West region), Madhya Saurashtra (Central), Zalawad (North East), Gohilwad (South East), and Sorath (South West)”.

• In 1982, the Government of India declared the Siddis and Padhars as “primitive tribal groups”. The Kotwalias and Kathodis had been declared primitive tribes a few years earlier in 1978. Today, Gujarati Siddis residing in Saurashtra – including in the districts of Junagadh, Amreli, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Surendranagar and Bhavnagar – are included in the list of STs, but members of the community who live outside the Saurashtra region, in places such as Bharuch, are not. Siddis living outside Saurashtra are classified as a Socially and Economically Backward Community (SEBC).

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Khushbu Darjada’s judo silver, and the flag she wanted to see go up

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) Consider the following statements about Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in India: (UPSC, CSE, 2019)

1. PVTGs reside in 18 States and one Union Territory.

2. A stagnant or declining population is one of the criteria for determining PVTG status.

3. There are 95 PVTGs officially notified in the country so far.

4. Irular and Konda Reddi tribes are included in the list of PVTGs.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1, 2 and 3

(b) 2, 3 and 4

(c) 1, 2 and 4

(d) 1, 3 and 4

The Editorial Page

Net Zero transition brings opportunity to build, not just import, technology

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: Ramakrishna R Sonde Writes— There is a persistent weakness in India’s technological ambitions: The difficulty of taking research from the laboratory to industrial deployment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is net zero?

• Why is net zero important?

• How can net zero be achieved?

• Is there a global effort to reach net zero?

• Are we on track to reach net zero by 2050?

• Difference between ‘Net Zero’ and ‘Carbon Neutral’?

• How can net zero be achieved?

• How the transition towards Net Zero can create opportunities for India’s industrial and technological development?

• What are Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs)?

• Why does the transition from laboratory research to industrial-scale deployment remain a major challenge for India’s scientific and industrial ecosystem?

Key Takeaways:

Ramakrishna R Sonde Writes—

• Why does a country with excellent scientific institutions and a strong industrial base struggle to turn its intellectual capital into technologies of its own? Atmanirbhar Bharat cannot just mean manufacturing equipment in India while importing the underlying process know-how, critical materials, catalysts, membranes, engineering designs and intellectual property. Such manufacturing creates jobs and economic value, but it does not necessarily deliver technological independence.

• True atmanirbharta must mean progressively moving from know-how — from importing technologies — to know-why in India (generating IPRs — intellectual property rights), show-how in India (design thinking capabilities), develop how in India (integration of many sub systems) and then improve in India (more IPRs for technology protection) — in addition to Make in India.

• One, technology development takes time. In sectors such as energy, steel, cement, chemicals and fertilisers, laboratory discoveries must progress through pilot plants to industrial demonstration. Laboratories have to become pilot plants. Pilot plants must become demonstration plants. Equipment fails, materials behave differently at scale, and processes must become safe, reliable and cost-competitive. This requires patient capital and a willingness to accept failure.

• Two, industry understandably wants proven technology. Companies cannot risk production or commit unlimited resources to untested ideas. This creates a paradox: If everyone wants proven technology, who will prove a new Indian technology for the first time? The answer lies in sharing development risks rather than leaving industry or academia to shoulder them alone.

• Three, technology development is a complex process, commonly described through nine technology readiness levels, or TRLs. A scientific idea begins at lower levels and progresses through laboratory validation, pilot demonstration and finally commercial deployment.

• Four, collaboration hasn’t been sufficient. Scientists, engineers, equipment manufacturers, plant operators and policymakers must work together throughout technology development, not merely meet periodically as consortium partners. Academia must understand industrial problems; industry must recognise what research can contribute. Universities, too, must break disciplinary silos.

• Five, nobody owns this journey. Government funds research, academia generates knowledge and industry commercialises technology. But who takes responsibility for carrying promising ideas through demonstration? India needs mechanisms that bring all three together from the outset, with shared responsibilities and financial contributions that evolve as technologies mature.

Do You Know:

Ramakrishna R Sonde Writes—

• The transition to Net Zero emissions offers India an extraordinary opportunity. Green hydrogen, carbon capture and utilisation, energy storage, sustainable fuels, new materials and circular manufacturing are not merely environmental necessities. They represent perhaps the largest industrial technology transition since the Industrial Revolution, which will reshape steel, cement, chemicals, fertilisers, transport and power over the coming decades.

• AI can accelerate materials discovery, process modelling and equipment design. But it cannot eliminate the need to demonstrate and operate real industrial hardware. We should use this transition to create Indian technology.

• India’s atomic energy programme offers important lessons. Faced with restrictions on access to advanced technologies, the country developed capabilities of its own. In hindsight, perhaps technology denial brought out the best in us. Something else was equally important: Scientific leadership. Our leaders created a sense of national mission, freedom for scientists and engineers, trust in young people and acceptance of failure as part of technological progress.

• That spirit needs to be renewed, not by isolating India from global technology, but by building domestic capabilities alongside it. India has the scientists, industries, entrepreneurs, capital and the target market. It lacks a reliable bridge between scientific discovery and industrial application. Deep-tech incubators and demonstration centres bridge the gap between academia and industry.

• Atmanirbhar Bharat must be measured not just by how much equipment India manufactures, but by how much technology it develops, owns, improves and confidently deploys. Building that bridge holds the key to the ambition of becoming Viksit Bharat.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍How an orderly transition to net zero could propel growth

The Ideas Page

With decline in poverty, shift focus—from free food to nutritional security

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: Ashok Gulati, Ritika Juneja, Sulakshana Rao Writes—Nutritional security also demands that our basic staples are biofortified with iron and zinc, as wheat and rice have become deficient in these. This is a result of impoverished soils, starved of soil organic carbon.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the key takeaways from the World Bank’s India Poverty and Equity Brief?

• How food security is different from nutritional security?

• Why is access to adequate calories alone insufficient to ensure nutritional well-being?

• What is the significance of the World Bank’s poverty estimates in assessing India’s progress in poverty reduction?

• What is multidimensional poverty?

• How indicators relating to health, nutrition, education and living standards provide a broader understanding of poverty?

• Know the objectives of the National Food Security Act, 2013, and its role in ensuring food access for vulnerable sections of society.

• What is biofortification?

Key Takeaways:

Ashok Gulati, Ritika Juneja, Sulakshana Rao Writes—

• The World Bank’s India Poverty and Equity Brief, released in October 2026, has renewed the debate on poverty in India. It shows extreme poverty, measured at the international line of $3.00 per person per day (2021, Purchasing Power Parity or PPP), falling from 27.1 per cent in 2011 to 2.6 per cent in 2023.

• At $4.20 a day, poverty fell from 57.7 per cent to 16.1 per cent over the same period, which the Bank calls one of the fastest declines in the world. The estimates draw on three official household consumption and expenditure surveys (HCES): The 2011–12, 2022–23 and 2023–24 HCES. The Bank cautions that part of the latest gain reflects better measurement, not just better lives.

• The World Bank’s long series on poverty status tells a more interesting story. In 1983, 78 per cent of Indians lived below $4.20 a day (PPP). By 2004, after two decades that included the 1991 economic reforms, the figure was still at 74.5 per cent, a decline of just 0.2 per cent a year.

• At $3 a day, poverty fell from 46.4 per cent in 2004 to 2.6 per cent in 2023, about 14 per cent a year, against 0.4 per cent during 1983–2004. NITI Aayog’s multidimensional poverty index, built from 12 indicators of health, nutrition, education and living standards, also tells a similar story: Poverty fell from 55.3 per cent in 2005 to 11.3 per cent in 2022. Statistically, 2004 is the inflection point in India’s poverty.

• The Labour Bureau’s data also show that real farm wages grew at 5.4 per cent between 2004-05 and 2013-14. However, this has slowed down drastically since 2014-15, and yet it has reduced poverty. That seems somewhat paradoxical. An uncomfortable fact is also that employment in agriculture rose from 42.5 per cent in 2018-19 to 46.5 per cent in 2020-21, as lockdowns pushed workers back to villages, before settling at 43 per cent in 2025-26.

Do You Know:

Ashok Gulati, Ritika Juneja, Sulakshana Rao Writes—

• Welfare measures such as MGNREGA, rolled out in 2006, and the National Food Security Act of 2013 (rechristened as PM-Garib Kalyan Yojana, or PM-GKY) may have also played a role in reducing poverty. This is especially true when food allocations were enhanced to 10 kg/person/month during the Covid period.

• The Centre has since extended PM-GKY for five years, from 2024 to about 81 crore beneficiaries. However, now with the economy back on track and extreme poverty down at 2.6 per cent, this extensive coverage under PM-GKY is hard to justify. The cost is steep: PM-GKY is budgeted at Rs 2.27 lakh crore in 2026-27. It raises a fundamental question: If extreme poverty is down to 2.6 per cent, why give free food to more than half the population? This needs rationalisation. Late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s formula of giving free to antyodya (the poorest of the poor) and charging at least half the procurement price to others may be a useful one today. As the adage goes, it is better to teach a person how to catch fish than to hand out a free fish every day.

• Reform is a continuous process, and the time has come to rationalise the food subsidy bill and reorient it towards nutritional security. Our malnutrition numbers, especially of children below the age of five, are still very high. India cannot become Viksit Bharat if malnutrition remains high, and PM-GKY, in its current form, by giving wheat and rice, cannot solve this problem.

• India’s SOC hovers around 0.3 per cent as against a desirable level of 1.5 to 2.0, according to World Food Laureate, Rattan Lal. Diversifying diets and the production basket can improve nutrition. Can the Modi government bite the bullet and improve the nutrition of soils, crops and people? Only time will tell.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍How India can build more resilient food security system

Economy

AI has made Taiwan the world’s fastest growing large economy

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: India, for several years, has been flying the flag of the world’s fastest growing large economy. But that won’t be the case this year. In 2026, it is Taiwan that is posting eye-watering growth numbers. All thanks to artificial intelligence (AI).

Key Points to Ponder:

• How does growing global demand for AI technologies influence investment, manufacturing and exports in semiconductor-producing economies?

• What is the relationship between investment, exports and GDP growth with reference to Taiwan’s economic performance in 2026?

• What is the significance of advanced semiconductor manufacturing for the development of high-performance computing and AI infrastructure?

• What are semiconductors?

• What is the role of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in the global semiconductor supply chain?

• What is the relationship between investment, exports and GDP growth with reference to Taiwan’s economic performance in 2026?

Key Takeaways:

• Data released on Friday showed Taiwan’s GDP grew by a stunning 14.36% in the July-September quarter, in real terms, which means after adjusting for inflation. This follows 15.43% in the January-March quarter and 12.93% in April-June. And according to Taiwan’s Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, growth in 2026 as a whole is expected to be 11.05% and 6.04% in 2027. In 2025, it had grown by 8.76%.

• Economists think these are underestimates and growth will be close to 13% in 2026 and north of 6.5% next year.

• In comparison, India’s GDP growth rate in the first two quarters of 2026 have been 8.6% and 7.8%, respectively – very high, but not a patch on Taiwan.

• But is Taiwan even a large economy? India, for instance, is 90 times larger and 60 times more populous. But the difference in their GDP is not as big: almost $4 trillion for India and $1 trillion for Taiwan. In 2025, it was the 22nd largest economy in the world, ahead of the likes of Singapore, Norway, and South Africa. So, it’s certainly not a small economy.

• Key to Taiwan’s astonishing growth is perhaps the most important company in the world: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC. It is the world’s largest manufacturer of semiconductor chips and the primary supplier to Nvidia, which was the world’s most valuable company until Apple overtook it on Friday. Both the companies have a market capitalisation of about $5 trillion.

• But it’s the company in 6th place, with a market cap of $2 trillion, without which the world can’t function. The European Centre for International Political Economy estimated in January that TSMC is nearly a tenth of Taiwan’s GDP. But that was then: its net revenue in 2026 is seen at $175 billion, 43% higher than last year.

• TSMC is one of the key companies at the centre of the global AI investment boom. And this spending spree is what is fuelling Taiwan’s growth. In July-September, Taiwan’s investments were up 26.36% year-on-year and responsible for almost half the growth rate of 14.36%.

• The other major driver was exports – after all, TSMC’s semiconductor chips have to be exported – which were up 21.12%, with net exports explaining a third of the headline GDP growth rate. In September, Taiwan posted a record trade surplus of $23.63 billion after exports jumped 61% to $87.22 billion.

Do You Know:

• Taiwan, of course, is not the only country that is being driven by the AI investment boom.

• In South Korea – dominated by tech giants Samsung and SK Hynix – growth in July-September was 3.4%, data released last week showed. This follows 3.8% and 3.7% in the first two quarters. While this doesn’t sound as impressive as Taiwan’s numbers, two things are worth keeping in mind: one, South Korea’s GDP is twice that of Taiwan; two, growth in 2025 was just 1.1%.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍ExplainSpeaking: Will the Indian economy’s size triple in next 10 years

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(a) 2.(d) 3.(c)

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