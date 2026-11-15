Premium

UPSC Key: Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, SCO Forum, and Inflation

How is knowing about the office-of-profit rules relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, the SCO Forum, and inflation hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for November 15, 2026.

UPSC Key: Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, SCO Forum, and InflationIn recent months, Geku village has been at the centre of protests against the preliminary surveys and the deployment of CAPF. Know more in our UPSC Key. (File/Enhanced using AI)
AI Narration
Written by: Roshni Yadav
28 min readNew DelhiNov 15, 2026 06:44 PM IST First published on: Nov 15, 2026 at 06:44 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 15, 2026. If you missed the November 14, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here. 

NATION

In Arunachal’s Siang, a dam divides a community: ‘We will lose land, history’

Syllabus:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
indianexpress
Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. At The Indian Express, she writes for ... Read More

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments