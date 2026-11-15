UPSC Key: Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, SCO Forum, and Inflation

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 15, 2026. If you missed the November 14, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: Seated on the verandah of his chang ghar, a stilt house built entirely from forest materials, Okam seems to belong to another era. His concerns, however, are firmly rooted in the present. The proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) threatens to submerge his village, along with its farmland and ancestral homes. “We have protected this land for generations. How can I let that happen? We will lose our livelihoods. We will lose our history.”

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP)?

— What is the Yarlung Tsangpo hydropower project?

— Why is the SUMP important in the context of China’s proposed hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo?

— What is a pre-feasibility report (PFR)?

— Who are the Adi people in Arunachal Pradesh?

— Why are the Adi tribes rejecting the project?

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— What are the environmental and social concerns associated with the project?

Key Takeaways:

— Opposition to the project is not new. The UPA government declared it a national project in 2008, but it has made little headway against sustained resistance from the Adi community, Arunachal Pradesh’s second-largest tribe. The immediate flashpoint is a pre-feasibility survey by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).

— The government maintains that the exercise is preliminary and does not mean the dam has been approved. Three sites have been identified — Parong and Dite Dime in Siang district, and Ugeng/Komkar in Upper Siang district.

— For villagers, however, the distinction offers little reassurance. They fear that survey and drilling work on their ancestral land will bring the project closer to reality. Residents have blocked roads, stopped NHPC personnel and machinery, and demanded the withdrawal of security forces. The confrontation escalated in October, with the arrest of activists and clashes with security personnel.

— For the Adi community, the stakes extend beyond individual villages. “We have depended on Siang River since the beginning of time. If this project goes ahead, at least 27 Adi villages will be submerged,” said Diji Tamuk, president of Adi Bane Kebang United, the community’s apex organisation in Arunachal Pradesh.

— The BJP-led state government defends the project on strategic grounds, citing China’s massive dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet and the potential risks of sudden water releases downstream. CM Pema Khandu has said no decision has been taken on constructing the dam and that public consultation and local consent will be necessary. However, BJP MP Tapir Gao’s assertion that the dam “will be built” has deepened distrust.

— Speaking to The Indian Express, Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Ashok Tajo said the project’s primary objective was to address China’s activities across the border. “We need to counter the Chinese dam, which is 50 km upstream from here… as a security measure, this dam is very important right now.”

— He acknowledged that the project had struck an emotional chord. “…Naturally, there will be protests. There have also been shortcomings in the dissemination of information,” he said.

Do You Know:

— At 11,200 MW, the SUMP is touted to be India’s largest hydropower project. Plans to harness the Siang and Subansiri rivers date back to 1982, when the Brahmaputra Board proposed three smaller projects; countering Chinese projects was not a primary concern then. In 2013, however, the central government raised concerns over Chinese projects on the Yarlung Tsangpo — as the Siang is known in upstream Tibet — and expressed interest in being a downstream user.

— In 2017, the proposed Siang Upper Stage-I and Stage-II were merged under one umbrella, which eventually took shape as the SUMP. The project gained further prominence after China approved its 60,000 MW lower Yarlung Tsangpo hydropower project in December 2024.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Siang dam: Why the project to counter China faces opposition in Arunachal

📍Why locals are protesting against the Upper Siang hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(1) Which of the following is/are tributary/ tributaries of Brahmaputra? (UPSC CSE, 2016)

1. Dibang

2. Kameng

3. Lohit

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

FRONT

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: International Relations; International Organisations; Important International Groupings.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests; India and its neighbourhood; Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: Pakistan is sending its Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Minister Musadik Masood Malik to New Delhi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Civilisational Dialogue Forum in the city on November 20-22.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation? How has the SCO evolved?

— How does SCO work and what are the key takeaways from the SCO Summit 2026?

— What does SCO mean for India’s global and regional interests?

— What is the significance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening people-to-people relations and building trust between countries?

— How does India balance bilateral tensions with Pakistan with its obligations and participation in multilateral groupings such as the SCO?

— Identify the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Locate them on a world map

Key Takeaways:

— The announcement Saturday by Islamabad came a day after Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he remained “hopeful” that Pakistan would confirm its participation.

— Announcing the decision to attend the summit, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said, “The government of Pakistan has nominated Dr Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, to represent Pakistan at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue to be held in Delhi from 20-22 November, 2026.”

— India had invited Culture and National Heritage Minister of Pakistan, Aurungzeb Khan Khichi, to the forum. This was the first such invitation to a senior Pakistan minister since the May 2025 hostilities between India and Pakistan in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

— The last time India hosted a Pakistan minister was in May 2023 when the then Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, travelled to Goa for a meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers.

— The invitation to Pakistan is part of Delhi’s obligation, as host of the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, to invite representatives from all SCO member countries. Pakistan will be hosting the summit of SCO leaders next year.

— China, Kazakhstan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Sri Lanka are among the countries that have already confirmed their participation in the Forum which will be hosted at the Purana Qila.

— While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inaugural ceremony on November 20, four key sessions will follow, themed around civilisational and cultural expression, art and architecture, and language, literature and manuscripts.

— Shekhawat said India’s aim was to ensure that the SCO was not merely a geopolitical and economic platform but also a forum for shared civilisational heritage and human values. He said culture has the power to initiate dialogues and build bridges of trust between countries and civilisations.

Do You Know:

— The SCO is a permanent intergovernmental organisation comprising 10 members: India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus. It represents about 25 percent of global GDP and over 15 percent of international trade.

— Its objectives include strengthening mutual trust and good-neighbour relations, maintaining regional peace and security, promoting cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology, culture, energy, transport and education, and combating terrorism, separatism and extremism.

— The SCO provides India with a multilateral platform to deepen engagement with Central Asian countries and major Eurasian powers. It facilitates regional security and counter-terrorism cooperation through the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), based in Tashkent, and offers opportunities to strengthen trade, investment, energy cooperation and connectivity.

— RATS is one of the SCO’s two permanent bodies, with its Executive Committee based in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. It facilitates cooperation among member countries to counter terrorism, separatism and extremism through information-sharing and coordination among relevant agencies.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget | SCO summit 2026: What does the Bishkek declaration say?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(2) Consider the following: (UPSC CSE 2022)

1. Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

2. Missile Technology Control Regime

3. Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

India is a member of which of the above?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Critically examine the aims and objectives of SCO. What importance does it hold for India? (UPSC CSE 2021)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Indian Constitution- historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure, Important aspects of governance, transparency and accountability.

What’s the ongoing story: Bihar Food and Consumer Protection Minister Ashok Choudhary may have to make a choice between retaining his Legislative Council seat or his post of assistant professor, after a Raj Bhavan note flagged his probationary leave as illegal and warned that holding the teaching post attracts disqualification under office-of-profit rules.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is an ‘office of profit’?

— What constitutes an ‘office of profit’ under the Indian Constitution?

— Know the constitutional provisions governing the disqualification of legislators on the ground of office of profit.

— How do courts or the EC decide whether an MP or MLA has profited from an office?

— What is the underlying principle for including ‘office of profit’ as criterion for disqualification?

— What is the conflict of interest?

— What ethical issues arise when an elected representative simultaneously holds an academic or other public office?

Key Takeaways:

— Choudhary, who joined A N College under Patliputra University as an assistant professor of political science on February 17 this year, went on leave the very next day to continue his duties as a legislator and minister.

— The Raj Bhavan’s detailed note followed a meeting of the university Syndicate on August 19, after which its Vice-Chancellor referred the matter to the Secretariat of Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) for guidance in the absence of clear rules.

— At issue were two questions: whether Choudhary, a senior JD(U) leader, was entitled to a lien — the legal right of a permanent employee to hold a substantive post while serving elsewhere — and whether the assistant professor post constitutes an office of profit even if he draws no salary from the university.

— In a detailed note on October 31, Deepak Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary to Governor Hasnain, who is also the Chancellor by virtue of his post, wrote: “Dr Ashok Kumar is clearly not entitled to lien as it is not available to a person ‘on probation’. The note has examined this from the perspective of Bihar State Universities Act, Statutes as well as Bihar Service code. Hence, any question of ‘lien’ does not arise. Regarding Section 68(2) of the BSU Act, which gives a special privilege to university teachers and employees of ‘special leave’, if they are elected to state/ central legislature, it is pertinent to note that it applies one way only, that is when a university teacher/ employee (again meaning only permanent teacher/ employee and not a teacher/ employee on probation), while in service of the University, gets elected to Central / State Legislature, but not vice-versa.”

— The Raj Bhavan has sought the opinion of the Advocate General on the matter.

— Addressing the office-of-profit question, the note stated: “It is well settled that where the office carries with it certain emoluments or the order of appointment states that the person appointed is entitled to certain emoluments, then it will be an office of profit, even if the holder of the office chooses not to receive/ draw such emoluments. What is relevant is whether pecuniary gain is ‘receivable’ in regard to the office and not whether pecuniary gain is, in fact, received or received negligibly.”

— The Raj Bhavan note added that, hence, the post of assistant professor qualifies as an office of profit even if Choudhary draws no salary, adding that the Bihar Legislature Act also does not exempt this post under “office of profit classification”.

Do You Know:

— Basic disqualification criteria for an MP are laid down in Article 102 of the Constitution, and for an MLA in Article 191. They can be disqualified for: a) Holding an office of profit under government of India or state government; b) Being of unsound mind; c) Being an undischarged insolvent; d) Not being an Indian citizen or for acquiring citizenship of another country.

— The word ‘office’ has not been defined in the Constitution or the Representation of the People Act of 1951. But different courts have interpreted it to mean a position with certain duties that are more or less of public character.

— Articles 191 and 192 of the Constitution deal with “Disqualifications for membership” of a state Legislative Assembly or Council, and “Decision on questions as to disqualifications of members” respectively. Article 191(1) says that “a person shall be disqualified for being chosen as, and for being, a member” of a state House “if he holds any office of profit under the Government of India or the Government of any State…, other than an office declared by the Legislature…not to disqualify its holder”.

— Article 192(1) states that if “any question arises as to whether a member…has become subject to…disqualification…, the question shall be referred for the decision of the Governor and his decision shall be final”.

— Under Article 192(2), “Before giving any decision on any such question, the Governor shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion.”

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Office of profit: What & the why

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(3) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2019)

1. The Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Act, 1959 exempts several posts from disqualification on the grounds of ‘Office of Profit’.

2. The above-mentioned Act was amended five times.

3. The term ‘Office of Profit’ is well-defined in the Constitution of India.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

ECONOMY

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies-III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: October saw, for the first time in two years, household prices in a month rise more than 6% compared to the same month a year ago. The 6% figure is significant for one reason and one reason only: it is the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India’s legally mandated tolerance range.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is inflation targeting?

— How does the Monetary Policy Framework Agreement guide the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decisions?

— What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

— What is the difference between headline inflation, core inflation and core-core inflation?

— What are the causes of Inflation in the present situation?

— What is the impact of persistent food inflation and economic stability in India?

— What is chipflation?

— What is generalisation of inflation?

— What are the challenges faced by the RBI in balancing price stability and economic growth?

Key Takeaways:

— By law, if average inflation — as measured by the Consumer Price Index — is above 6% or below 2% for three consecutive quarters, then the central bank is deemed to have ‘failed’ in achieving its mandate.

— Three quarters is a long time. But some are already sounding warning signs: according to Tanay Dalal, an economist at Axis Bank, inflation is “likely to print above 6% until June 2027”. But what is driving inflation so hard that economists think prices will keep rising rapidly? We break it down here.

— In October, average airfares were a massive 43% higher compared to the same month last year. More importantly, of all the 358 goods and services in the CPI basket, airfares saw the largest increase in price (13.36%) from the previous month.

— Flying has become so expensive that the matter even reached the Supreme Court this month, with an application seeking a cap on fares ahead of the festival season. The court, however, declined to grant an urgent hearing, with Justice Vikram Nath saying ‘don’t travel by air’.

— As this newspaper has been pointing out for the better part of a year, the spiralling price of memory chips used in the manufacture of consumer electronics — or ‘chipflation’ — is increasingly becoming a driver of household inflation.

— In October, pen drive inflation jumped to 22%, phones and laptops to 9%, and other major electronic appliances to 4-5%. What will worry policymakers is that the global chip shortage, manufacturers say, is not going to end for several years.

— The first thing that households notice getting expensive is food items: in October, food inflation jumped to 8.94%. And if you want to dine out, throw in costlier cooking gas for restaurants.

— Prices of food and fuel items can be volatile — they can rise and drop sharply from one month to the next if supply suddenly improves for one reason or another. This is why, to understand the underlying price pressures, economists and policymakers like to also see how inflation is evolving by excluding food and fuel. This is called ‘core’ inflation.

— Even more refined versions of core inflation, which economists call ‘core-core inflation’, are rising. It excludes food, fuel, and jewellery.

— The problem, however, is that core inflation is also rising. The RBI predicted last month that core inflation will average 4.4% in 2026-27. With the October core inflation print already at 4.5%, the average for the first seven months of the fiscal year is 3.9%.

— The RBI will not just be worried about inflation rising, but also spreading to more and more items in the CPI basket, like consumer goods and services: 95 of the 358 items of the consumption basket recorded 6%-plus inflation in October versus 40 in January. Other measures also point to price pressures spreading wider.

Do You Know:

— Generalisation of inflation is the process when higher prices start to spread across the household consumption basket in a sustained manner. This requires the price rise to span different categories of items and move from ones that are most susceptible to price increases – such as food and fuel – to others, like consumer goods and services.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Inflation generalisation: Why price pressures are spreading, and what it means for interest rates

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(4) In India, which one of the following is responsible for maintaining price stability by controlling inflation? (UPSC CSE 2022)

(a) Department of Consumer Affairs

(b) Expenditure Management Commission

(c) Financial Stability and Development Council

(d) Reserve Bank of India

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

What are the causes of persistent high food inflation in India? Comment on the effectiveness of the monetary policy of the RBI to control this type of inflation. (UPSC CSE 2024)

OPINION

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: P Vaidyanathan Iyer writes- “The US has consumed much of New Delhi’s diplomatic bandwidth over the last 12 months, with officers waking up to a fresh surprise every day. This is a relationship painstakingly nurtured by both the Congress and BJP governments over the last 25 years. It continues to remain ever so critical, but has of late required certain deftness to navigate the unpredictability.”

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the status of India-China bilateral relations?

— What are the areas of cooperation between both the countries?

— What is a trade deficit, and how is it different from an overall balance-of-trade deficit?

— What are the major reasons for India’s persistent trade deficit with China?

— What are the challenges in bilateral relations?

— How do changing political dynamics in the United States influence India’s foreign policy choices?

— What measures should be taken to reduce India’s critical import dependencies on China?

— What is Productivity-Linked Incentive Scheme?

Key Takeaways:

— “The results of the mid-term elections in the US suggest the dynamics and engagement strategy will see a change. President Donald Trump no longer enjoys the advantage of a Republican-controlled Congress. With Democrats in majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, New Delhi will certainly look beyond the White House, and expand its outreach to the new Democrat lawmakers.”

— “While the challenge posed by the US over the last 12-18 months cannot be downplayed, where New Delhi really finds itself stuck and struggling to move forward is in the relationship with its big and powerful neighbour, China. It has never been an easy next-door neighbour, but India too has been slow to recognise the dependencies Beijing has been building over the years to gain strategic leverage.”

— “Under Deng Xiaoping, China started opening up in 1978, and became the factory of the world over the next three decades. Encouraged and aided by a benign and liberal multilateral trade order, it emerged as a global economic power and rivals the US now.”

— “As India continues to reform and push the pedal on economic growth, China has been aggressively pursuing what President Xi Jinping refers to as “new quality productive forces”. He spoke about it first on September 7, 2023, and elaborated on its contours over the next six months. It is necessary, he said, for China “to foster strategic emerging industries including new energy, new materials, advance manufacturing and electronic information, and nurture industries of the future.”

— “These are semiconductors, electric vehicles and batteries, artificial intelligence and robotics, renewable energy, critical minerals including rare earth, and future industries such as commercial spaceflight and quantum computing.”

— “These are all sectors where India will play catch up for a long time. The dilemma that New Delhi faces today is: Can it and should it really fast track business with Beijing. More than four years of deep freeze in bilateral relations after the military standoff in Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia in October 2024, endorsed a disengagement deal and decided to resume high level dialogues and restore predictability in relations.”

— “In the four years after the Galwan clashes in eastern Ladakh in June 2020, New Delhi had effectively shut its doors on China. Officials reckon that dismantling the restrictions and restoring normal processes pose considerable challenge. Can New Delhi quickly get back to allowing more business visas, can it expedite security clearances for investments, can it easily allow big Chinese industries to build factories? All this is easier said than done.”

— “But what is striking is even during one of the roughest patches in relations in recent years, India Inc’s appetite for imports from China did not diminish. Between 2020-21 and 2025-26, bilateral trade jumped 75 per cent to $151 billion from $86 billion. Significant though is the ballooning of India’s trade deficit with China — it almost tripled during the period to $112 billion in 2025-26 from $44 billion in 2020-21. This, in some way, also reflects on India Inc’s dependencies on China.”

— “Corporates are not unaware; many share the adverse impact felt by their businesses due to restrictions and export licensing by China. But building domestic capacity is still not seen as an imperative. It is true, imports are not bad, but the government feels cheap and easy imports have lulled India Inc to rising dependencies.”

— “The government is fully aware, and on its part has sought to support the industry in its capacity building efforts through programmes like the Productivity-Linked Incentive Scheme.”

— “Amid cooling of tensions, while engagement has resumed, it clearly needs to pick momentum. As India steps up its manufacturing capabilities, allowing Chinese investment, which brings technology along with it, is certainly an option. Security-related sensitivities need strategic calibration with different ministries sitting together on where procedures can be made simple. What Beijing does is not in Delhi’s control. It must do what is the need of the hour.”

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

“China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has transformed South Asia from a regional space into a theatre of great power competition.” Analyse the strategic implications of the BRI for India’s security and regional influence in South Asia. (UPSC CSE 2026)

ALSO IN NEWS

Study says to cut imports; key chemicals must be made locally from coal

— Hydrogen, Synthetic natural gas (SNG), methanol and ammonia should be prioritised for production from coal to reduce India’s dependence on imported fuels, fertilisers and industrial chemicals, according to a new study.

— The study by the Centre for Domestic Economy Policy Research (C-DeP) and the Centre for WTO Studies (CWS) ranks 23 coal-derived products across eight economic, industrial, and strategic parameters to guide investments under the government’s Rs 37,500-crore scheme for promoting surface coal and lignite gasification projects.

— Hydrogen emerged as the highest-priority product, followed by SNG, methanol, ammonia, dimethyl ether (DME), LNG, LPG, urea and diammonium phosphate (DAP), the study said. The recommendations come as India seeks to expand its coal gasification capacity to reduce its reliance on imported energy and fertiliser products.

— The government scheme aims to facilitate the gasification of an additional 75 million tonnes of coal and lignite annually, while the country’s target is to achieve 100 million tonnes of coal gasification capacity by 2030.

AI rockets to top of worries about financial system in US Fed survey

— Risks tied to the artificial intelligence sector surged to become the top-cited concern for –financial ​stability, according to a semi-annual report released by the Federal Reserve on Friday.

— The US central bank’s Financial Stability Report found potential risks from the ‌technology itself and the breakneck investment in the sector as the preeminent concern of survey respondents.

— Eighty-seven percent of contacts surveyed cited AI as a salient risk to the financial system, as respondents pointed to worries about cyberattacks, risks associated with complex forms of AI-related financing, and the possibility of an AI earnings slowdown spurring a broad market correction. Just 50% of those surveyed cited AI as ​a risk in the May version of the Fed’s survey.

— Other top concerns cited in the survey also had heavy AI implications. The second most-cited concern was ​regarding a broad correction in risk assets at 52% of those surveyed, and cyberattacks specifically were flagged as a worry by 43% ⁠of respondents. Forty-eight percent of those surveyed also fretted about higher long-term interest rates, while 43% cited fiscal debt sustainability as a worry.

— C P Radhakrishnan writes- “Today, as we celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15 to mark the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, one of the greatest tribal freedom fighters and a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and resistance against colonial oppression, I feel that a fitting way to pay homage to all our great tribal freedom fighters will be transforming the education and skilling system for tribal children, so that they not only empower themselves, but also society.”

— “As Bharat forges a new path ahead across almost every sector, the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) are silently redefining the educational landscape of tribal children. These residential schools are established for tribal children within their own community setting, with the objective of ensuring their holistic development.. Through the EMRS Scheme, our tribal children are being provided institutional support, quality education, and opportunities to realise their dreams.”

— “The EMRS scheme is unique in its design and mandate. It has a strong focus on inclusive and equitable education for tribal children. Compared with the 7.5% reservation for Scheduled Tribes in other schools, at least 90% of students in the EMRS are from tribal communities. What is even more heartening is that 50% of seats are reserved for girls, an excellent positive step. Admissions are conducted through a state-level entrance test, with preference given to local students.”

— “If we look at the evolution of the EMRS, it can be traced in two phases. During the first phase from 1997-2018, a total of 288 schools were sanctioned. The first phase faced several structural challenges. The novelty of the EMRS 2.0, operationalised from 2018 onwards, lies in its addressing of limitations of earlier existing models.”

— “The scheme places special emphasis on first-generation learners and also recognises the learning gaps they may face. To address these challenges, structured academic support is provided through learning gap assessments, with bridge courses and remedial classes. In the initial classes, bilingual teaching is adopted, enabling children to learn comfortably in their familiar language, followed by a gradual transition to English as the medium of instruction. I was glad to learn from the Tribal Affairs Ministry that EMRS 3.0 has been operationalised from this year.”

Prelims Answer Key

1. (d) 2. (d) 3. (a) 4. (d)

Click here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for October 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or write to us at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.🚨

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