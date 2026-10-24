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UPSC Key: Shamonda Virus, Arunachal stand-off and Legislative Councils

Why is Shamonda Virus relevant to the UPSC exam? What is the significance of topics such as Legislative Councils, Arunachal standoff between India and China, Bullet Train Project and the proposed article 371k for both the preliminary and main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for October 24, 2026.

UPSC Key: Shamonda Virus, Arunachal stand-off and Legislative Councils. UPSC IAS, UPSC 2027MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said "the situation in the India-China border areas gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns". (File photo/AI enhanced)
Written by: Raveena Baneta
31 min readNew DelhiOct 24, 2026 05:29 PM IST First published on: Oct 24, 2026 at 05:29 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 24, 2026. If you missed the October 23, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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ITBP flags Arunachal faceoff, Govt says China patrols stray time to time

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raveena baneta
Raveena Baneta

Raveena Baneta is a consultant with the UPSC section of The Indian Express where she writes on Ethic... Read More

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