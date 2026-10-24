UPSC Key: Shamonda Virus, Arunachal stand-off and Legislative Councils

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 24, 2026. If you missed the October 23, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its Neighborhood- Relations.

What’s the ongoing story: A month after India and China held Corps Commander-level talks in Arunachal Pradesh amid reports of tension in the Taksing area of Upper Subansiri district following moves by the Chinese PLA, Shatrujeet Kapur, Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has admitted to a “face-off” at “several locations in Arunachal” which are “still ongoing”.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and why does lack of mutual delineation create tensions between India and China?

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— What is the historical basis of China’s territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, and what is India’s position on these claims?

— What was the McMahon Line, and why does China refuse to recognise it?

— What is the role of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in guarding India’s border with China?

— What were the major causes and strategic lessons of the 1962 India–China War?

— How can India maintain peace and stability along the LAC while safeguarding its territorial interests?

Key Takeaways:

— The ITBP chief’s remarks, the first by an official on the situation in the frontier state, drew a sharp reaction from the Opposition Congress Friday, which demanded “immediate answers” from the government on the situation.

— The Ministry of External Affairs, responding to a question on Kapur’s comments, said the situation along the Line of Actual Control “gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns”.

— It underlined that “maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations”.

— Speaking at the Himveer Samman Samaroh, an annual felicitation ceremony for ITBP personnel, in Alwar in Rajasthan Thursday, Kapur said, “Our newly raised Shaurya commandos are doing great work. Recently, a situation arose where a face-off took place at several locations in Arunachal and is still ongoing. There, our Shaurya Commando teams played an exemplary role. As everyone knows, the ITBP was raised as a mountain guerrilla force and we were given the duty of guarding the border along China in 2004. We should not abandon our exact mandate.”

Do You Know:

— China claims Arunachal Pradesh because it views the region as “South Tibet” (or Zangnan in Chinese), rejecting the historical McMahon Line established during the 1913–1914 Simla Conference.

— Beijing asserts that Arunachal Pradesh is an inherent southern extension of Tibet (Xizang) based on historical, cultural, and administrative ties to Tibetan monastic and political authority.

— China refuses to recognize the McMahon Line—the boundary agreement drawn between British India and Tibet—claiming that Tibet lacked the independent sovereign authority to sign international treaties at the 1913–1914 Simla Conference.

— India has repeatedly rejected China’s territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state is an integral part of the country. New Delhi has also dismissed Beijing’s move to assign “invented” names to the area, saying it did not alter the reality.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍An Expert Explains the LAC issue: ‘The Chinese are using ambiguity on the LAC… as a major pressure point against us’

📍Why India lost the 1962 war with China, and the lessons that endure

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

“China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has transformed South Asia from a regional space into a theatre of great power competition.” Analyse the strategic implications of the BRI for India’s security and regional influence in South Asia. (UPSC CSE, 2026)

EXPLAINED

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance – Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State Legislatures—Structure, Functioning, Conduct of Business, Powers & Privileges and Issues Arising out of these.

What’s the ongoing story: Elections to 28 seats across the Legislative Councils of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka were held today (October 23), with results to be declared on Tuesday.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the constitutional provisions for the creation and abolition of State Legislative Councils?

— How does the composition of a Legislative Council differ from that of a Legislative Assembly?

— How are members of State Legislative Councils elected and nominated?

— How do the powers of Legislative Councils compare with those of Legislative Assemblies?

— What are the arguments for and against having Legislative Councils in Indian states?

— How does a Legislative Council differ from the Rajya Sabha in composition, powers and functions?

Key Takeaways:

— Unlike elections for Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), not every adult citizen is eligible to vote for Members of the Legislative Councils (MLCs).

— Not all states have Legislative Councils, either. So why are these bodies a part of India’s political system, and what importance do they hold?

— Chakshu Roy, head of outreach at PRS Legislative Research, earlier wrote for The Indian Express that the colonial history of the system traces back to the Montagu-Chelmsford reforms, which led to the formation of the Council of State at the national level in 1919.

— “Then the Government of India Act of 1935 set up bicameral legislatures in Indian provinces. It was under this law that a Legislative Council first started functioning in Bengal in 1937,” he wrote.

— During the Constituent Assembly debates, members disagreed on the need for such a body. Congress leader Brajeshwar Prasad argued that, “With the inauguration of the new Constitution on the basis of adult franchise, it is risky to vest all powers in the hands of the Lower House… I believe that power must be vested in the hands of those… not only literate but wise too… who have got a sense of justice… People in India are not only illiterate, but narrow-minded, steeped in fanaticism and superstition.”

— Others criticised the elevated position enjoyed by the Legislative Assembly. For instance, the Legislative Council cannot reject the Assembly’s suggestions on a Money Bill. Other members questioned the very need for a body with fewer powers, seeing it as a burden on public expenditure.

— Similar to the Rajya Sabha, the Legislative Council serves as a second layer for deliberations during the lawmaking process.

— The two share many similarities — Bills need its approval to become law; only those aged above 30 can contest for a seat (unlike 25 for Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies), and their members are chosen for six-year terms through indirect elections. The two bodies also cannot be dissolved, and one-third of the members retire every two years.

Do You Know:

— Just like the Indian Union has a bicameral legislature, comprising the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, some states have a Legislative Assembly and a Legislative Council. Six states — the four mentioned earlier plus Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — currently have them.

— Article 169 of the Constitution concerns the Legislative Council. Parliament can pass a law to create or abolish a Legislative Council, “if the Legislative Assembly of the State passes a resolution to that effect by a majority of the total membership of the Assembly and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of the Assembly present and voting.”

Article 171 lays out its composition. The total number of MLCs cannot be more than one-third of the total number of MLAs in a state, and cannot be less than 40.

— These polls are held through proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote. Electors choose from a list of candidates by listing an order of preference.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Legislative Council in states: What it entails, where it’s available and how

📍Inside two of India’s oldest legislatures, a legacy of reforms

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(1) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2015)

1. The Legislative Council of a State in India can be larger in size than half of the Legislative Assembly of that particular State.

2. The Governor of a State nominates the Chairman of the Legislative Council of that particular State.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Explain the constitutional provisions under which Legislative Councils are established. Review the working and current status of Legislative Councils with suitable illustrations. (UPSC CSE, 2021)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of Policies and Politics of Developed and Developing Countries on India’s Interests, Indian Diaspora.

What’s the ongoing story: France is not the only country witnessing an outpouring of discontent on the streets. Be it Albania, Belgium, Italy or Portugal, a wave of social unrest appears to be sweeping across the European Union.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is economic inequality, and how is the income gap measured?

— What are the major economic and social causes of protests in developed countries?

— How do rising food and fuel prices contribute to social unrest?

— Can economic inequality alone explain social unrest? What other factors influence its emergence?

— How do social media and digital access influence the spread and coordination of protests?

— What is the relationship between economic inequality, poverty and the paradox of poverty?

— How can social unrest affect economic growth, investment and public finances?

Key Takeaways:

— Like in France, where the protests started with student dissatisfaction with school facilities, most of these protests are eventually turning into a broader cry about the cost of living crisis.

— In other words, while the timing is often political — several countries such as France and Italy are set for national elections in 2027— the issues are in fact economic in nature.

— It is often argued that growing economic inequalities in an economy lead to such social unrest. This applies to arguments that are often advanced by those who oppose immigrants as well; that is, it is argued that more immigrants rob a country’s citizens of economic benefits.

— The most established data in this regard is from The World Inequality Report of 2026, which, in turn, provides data until 2024. The table below maps the broad measure of inequality called Income Gap. The WIR 2026 defines it as follows: “The top 10% to bottom 50% average income gap is the ratio between the income share of the top 10% and the bottom 50%.”

— In other words, the income gap is a ratio and it measures the average income difference between the poorest half and the richest tenth within a population. The higher the ratio, the greater the inequality.

Income inequality. Income inequality.

Do You Know:.

— Economic inequality alone cannot explain social unrest. As Philip Barrett and Sophia Chen wrote for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2021: “Although inequality has crept up slowly in recent decades, it has not significantly worsened over the past decade in a way that would explain the recent surge of discontent.”

— IMF economists Sandile Hlatshwayo and Chris Redl have used machine learning techniques to assess the ability of more than 340 economic and social indicators to predict unrest.

— “A central finding is that past turmoil — both domestically and in neighboring countries — is by far the most important variable for predicting future strife. It is about 10 times as informative as the most revealing economic or social factors,” they wrote.

— Other factors that the IMF researchers identified as predictive of unrest are digital access and social media penetration, suggesting that the ability to communicate and coordinate on a large scale might be essential to protest activity.

— So while economic factors are not irrelevant — “prices particularly of food and fuel, seem to be particularly important” — they are not necessarily the biggest predictor of social unrest. But IMF’s researchers have found that economic factors play a much more prominent role when it comes to the consequences of unrest.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Best of Both Sides on protests across Europe: A post-War promise unfulfilled

📍France protests blow up: What exactly is wrong with its economy?

📍Why inequality in India and the world shows little movement in recent years

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

“Inequality in the ownership pattern of resources is one of the major causes of poverty. Discuss in the context of ‘paradox of poverty’. (UPSC CSE, 2025)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure (Railways).

What’s the ongoing story: In September 2017, work began on one of India’s most ambitious and technologically advanced transportation projects — a 508-km high-speed railway line between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, popularly known as the bullet train project.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the National Rail Plan, and what are its key objectives?

— What are the major features of India’s Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project?

— What is Japan’s Shinkansen system, and how does high-speed rail differ from conventional railways?

— What are the major challenges in implementing large-scale railway infrastructure projects in India?

— How does India–Japan cooperation contribute to infrastructure development and strategic partnership?

— What is the role of land acquisition, project planning and intergovernmental coordination in infrastructure delays?

— What is Kavach, and what are its key components and working principles?

Key Takeaways:

— A joint-venture with Japan, known for its iconic 300 kmph Shinkansen trains, the project was initially estimated to be completed by 2022.

— Now, the first section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) is expected to open by December 2027.

— Over the years, the project has run into rough waters several times — delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, a change in the Maharashtra government that resulted in land acquisition issues, and, most importantly, what appeared to be a degree of misalignment between the two sides.

— A senior industry source, who has interacted with both the Indian and Japanese delegations, said that the two sides had “a grossly insufficient understanding of each other’s objectives, business environment and way of working”, having announced the project including timelines and costs “without sufficiently detailed homework and without taking into account risks”.

A view of the BKC bullet train station is seen at Bandra east in Mumbai. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) A view of the BKC bullet train station is seen at Bandra east in Mumbai. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Do You Know:

— Talks with Japan over the idea of a bullet train started well before 2013. But it was a feasibility study by Japanese consultants in December 2013, and a report by them in July 2015, that gave the idea concrete shape. The Union Cabinet approved the project in December 2015 and work started in September 2017.

— It was seen as a high-profile manifestation of India and Japan’s strategic partnership under prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Narendra Modi.

— But execution plans — the nitty gritty of procurement, cost estimates, statutory approval processes, construction schedules and so forth — seem to have been worked out afterwards.

— This was also the first time the two countries had attempted to execute a complex project together. So, it was not surprising that reality turned out to be quite different from initial assumptions.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Indian Railways: From an aging colonial relic to a powerful engine of growth

📍India’s bullet train not delayed, even Japan can’t do it in 10 yrs: High-speed rail body head

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(2) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2025)

1. Indian Railways have prepared a National Rail Plan (NRP) to create a future ready railway system by 2028.

2. ‘Kavach’ is an Automatic Train Protection system developed in collaboration with Germany.

3. ‘Kavach’ system consists of RFID tags fitted on track in station section.

Which of the statements given above are not correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, Robotics, Nano-technology, Bio-technology and issues relating to Intellectual Property Rights.

What’s the ongoing story: France has confirmed the first known human case of Shamonda virus in a patient who died at a Lyon hospital earlier in October. In a joint statement, the country’s health and agriculture ministries said that there was “no health risk to the general public identified at this time”.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the major characteristics of viruses? How do they differ from bacteria?

— What is the Shamonda virus, and how is it transmitted?

— What are the major signs of Shamonda virus infection in animals?

— What are vector-borne diseases, and what role do Culicoides midges play in their transmission?

— What is the Simbu group of viruses, and how does the Schmallenberg virus affect livestock?

— What is zoonotic spillover, and what factors can increase the risk of animal viruses infecting humans?

— What are the major challenges in detecting and diagnosing emerging viral infections?

— What is the role of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) in monitoring and controlling animal diseases?

Key Takeaways:

— According to French authorities, the reported infection appeared to be “an exceptional case involving a severely immunocompromised patient” hospitalised for a serious medical condition.

— This raises questions about the risks posed by a virus that ​has reached Europe this year decades after first being detected in Nigeria.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), two different variants of the virus — Shamonda virus Europe 1 (SHAV-EU1) and Shamonda virus Europe 2 (SHAV-EU2) — have caused this year’s outbreaks in Europe.

— Although its long-term impact and significance in Europe is still unclear, outbreaks caused by the Simbu group tend to occur in cycles as per the seasonal patterns of midges.

— The behaviour of the European variants of Shamonda, especially in cattle populations that are immunologically naive, may differ from that of the virus in endemic countries, WOAH noted.

— Although French authorities said that “clinical, biological and epidemiological investigations are still ongoing”, the case in Lyon was detected after a hospitalised leukemia patient in their sixties went blind and became confused before falling into a coma.

— After the doctors clinically ruled out known pathogens and other likely causes, they tested the patient’s cerebrospinal fluid — a clear, colourless, water-like fluid that surrounds, cushions, and protects the brain and spinal cord — for genetic traces of any pathogen, only to find markers of the Shamonda virus.

Do You Know:

— The Shamonda virus is a vector-borne virus belonging to the genus Orthobunyavirus in the family Peribunyaviridae. It is part of the Simbu group of viruses, which also includes Schmallenberg virus — which is known to cause congenital malformations and stillbirths in cattle and other domesticated species.

— The virus, first isolated in cattle in Nigeria in 1965 and since identified in parts of Africa, Asia, and Europe, is understood to spread through bites from Culicoides midges (small, two-winged fly-like insects).

— Although recent reports have primarily concerned cattle, cases have also been reported in sheep, goats, horses, and even alpacas.

— Fever, diarrhoea, reduced milk production, and reproductive disorders such as abortions and foetal malformations are some of the signs reported in animals — neurological signs are less common. Since these can often resemble other diseases, laboratory testing is needed to confirm infection.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍First Shamonda virus infection in human: Why this spillover event in France matters

📍‘Local health outbreak can now turn global in days’: Experts on pandemic preparedness

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(3) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2025)

1. No virus can survive in ocean waters.

2. No virus can infect bacteria.

3. No virus can change the cellular transcriptional activity in host cells.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

THE WORLD

AI can find software flaws in hours; fixing them before hackers strike is the challenge

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, Robotics, Nano-technology, Bio-technology and issues relating to Intellectual Property Rights.

What’s the ongoing story: Advances in artificial intelligence have uncovered a stream of new software vulnerabilities that are almost ​certain to trigger more disruption along the lines of the outages that percolated across global government websites this week, according to seven cybersecurity professionals who spoke to ‌Reuters.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is a software vulnerability, and how does it differ from a cyberattack?

— What is PHP, and why is it widely used in website development?

— How is artificial intelligence changing the discovery and exploitation of software vulnerabilities?

— What are the major cybersecurity risks posed by AI-powered attacks and autonomous AI agents?

— What is the role of CERT-In in responding to cybersecurity threats in India?

— What are the key challenges in securing critical digital infrastructure against emerging cyber threats?

— What is agentic artificial intelligence? Explain its applications, advantages, risks and challenges.

Key Takeaways:

— AI helped drive a doubling of the number of digital flaws discovered year-on-year, according to research due to be published in the coming days by VulnCheck, a Massachusetts-based threat intelligence firm.

— Matthew Prince, the chief executive of the digital infrastructure firm Cloudflare (NET.N), opens new tab, told Reuters he was aware of “a bunch of additional severe vulnerabilities that are present in other pieces of critical software” and predicted busy months ahead as AI surfaced long-hidden weaknesses in the ​fabric of the internet.

— “I think we’re going to have a couple years where every single week it’s going to feel like the sky is falling,” Prince said in an ​interview on Thursday.

— The outages that spread across government sites in Europe and elsewhere beginning on Wednesday happened after the discovery of weaknesses in PHP, ⁠a venerable programming language that powers a huge swath of the internet.

— Operators have been rushing to fix their software in anticipation of mass exploitation and, because some felt they could ​not patch before hackers jumped in, a subset simply yanked their sites offline until they could make them safe.

— VulnCheck researcher Patrick Garrity said the scramble to fix PHP came during an already busy ​week in cybersecurity.

— The week also brought disclosures of vulnerabilities PHP alternative Node.js and streaming program Plex, breaches tied to AI gateway LiteLLM and development platform Railway, and the revelation that the Indian certificate authority eMudhra had used an extraordinarily flimsy cryptographic key that potentially put users across the internet at risk.

Do You Know:

— PHP, short for Hypertext Preprocessor, is an open-source programming language that runs behind the scenes on roughly 70% of websites whose server-side language is identifiable.

— It helps websites process information, whether someone is logging into an account, submitting an application or making an online purchase. PHP is free to use and maintained by volunteers.

— WordPress, which powers more than 40% of websites worldwide, is powered by PHP. These websites include blogs, government portals, news websites and online shops.

— PHP2Shell is the name given to two critical vulnerabilities in PHP that could allow attackers to remotely execute malicious code on affected web servers without logging in, or access sensitive information stored in the server’s memory.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍AI-discovered bugs may soon trigger fresh disruptions, cyber experts say

📍What is PHP2Shell, and why did it force websites around the world offline?

📍How rogue AI agents targeted Indian firms and accessed sensitive data

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

What is agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Explain its working. Describe its applications with suitable examples. Discuss the advantages, risks and challenges associated with agentic AI systems. (UPSC CSE, 2026)

THE IDEAS PAGE

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Appointment to various Constitutional Posts, Powers, Functions and Responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies.

What’s the ongoing story: Can somebody please explain what is going on in political India? The agitation Rahul Gandhi has joined is, in Prashant Bhushan’s words, a “fight for regime change”. Regime change is what Donald Trump wished on Iran’s clerics: The end of a political system, not a Congress victory in 2029.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls?

— How does SIR differ from the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls?

— What are the constitutional and statutory powers of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to revise electoral rolls?

— Is the right to vote a fundamental right? What is its legal status in India?

— How does the ECI identify and address exclusion and inclusion errors during electoral roll revision?

— What are the key concerns regarding transparency, accuracy and due process in the revision of electoral rolls?

— Can the ECI examine the citizenship of voters while revising electoral rolls? What are the limits of its powers?

Key Takeaways:

— The foreign press, once the voice of relative sanity, has joined the chorus. The Economist (October 1) says the Election Commission “is barring tens of millions from voting”. The Financial Times (October 15) headlines an overhaul “that removed 130mn voters”, though its own chart says these are names “flagged for possible exclusion”.

— The protesters’ slogan is 13 crore votes deleted. And in these pages, Jean Drèze and Yogendra Yadav (DY) (‘Let us not be in denial, disenfranchisement is real’, October 20) find “well over 10 crore missing voters”, about 14 crore for all India.

— These are all-India numbers, including states whose final rolls are not yet out. So consider the nine states where the final rolls are known: Bihar and the eight large states of the second phase, home to three in five Indian adults.

— Where registration is voluntary, the roll always falls short of the adult population: 4-7 per cent of eligible Canadians are missing from the lists, 11-14 per cent of Britons, and a quarter of American voting-age citizens.

— Nobody calls that disenfranchisement. Disenfranchisement is the gap between the final roll and the roll one should expect: Everyone who would normally register, and no one who should not be there.

— DY measures against all adults instead. Their table sets each state’s projected adult population from the government’s Technical Group against its final SIR roll. The nine states have 59.9 crore adults and 52.8 crore names on the final rolls: 7.1 crore, or 12 per cent, short. DY call this disenfranchisement.

Do You Know:

— SIR, or Special Intensive Revision, is a large-scale verification exercise that the ECI undertakes when it believes the routine annual “Summary Revision” is not enough to clean the voter rolls. It involves house-to-house enumeration, pre-filled forms, online submissions, and fresh verification of old voter data.

— Article 324 of the Indian Constitution grants ECI ‘plenary powers’ to supervise and update electoral rolls. Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, also allows the Commission to order an intensive revision whenever it finds inaccuracies in the existing rolls.

— The Election Commission has reasoned that the usual yearly revisions can no longer fix what it calls “legacy data” issues — errors built up as India has not had a nationwide house-to-house revision since 2002-2004. In those two decades, voter rolls across states have accumulated:

Dead or shifted voters who were never deleted

Duplicate registrations of the same person in multiple locations

Statistical distortions where elector numbers rise faster than projected population

— With major state elections due in 2026, the ECI wants a voter list that is legally defensible, transparent and free of inflated numbers.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Special Intensive Revision (SIR): Why is it important? Why ECI is doing it now and what you need to do

📍Special Summary Revision: What EC announcement means, how SSR differs from SIR

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Is the right to vote a fundamental right? Discuss the position of the Election Commission of India while undertaking the revision of electoral rolls. Can it also examine the question of citizenship of voters? (UPSC CSE, 2026)

ALSO IN NEWS

— Every law made by a proposed elected body for Ladakh would require the assent of the Lieutenant Governor before it takes effect, while existing Central laws would continue to apply to the Union Territory, according to a draft governance framework prepared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

— The draft has become a key point of disagreement in its negotiations with Ladakh leaders. The draft says: “As a legislative practice enshrined in the Constitution of India, every regulation (law) made by the UT Level Body would go to the Lt. Governor and would take effect after his assent.”

— The October 15 draft proposes giving constitutional status to a Union Territory-level elected body through a new Article 371K, but envisages its law-making authority as powers to make “regulations” on specified subjects, with the institution itself and its functions to be provided through a Presidential regulation under Article 240.

— A year after ties between India and Azerbaijan soured over Baku’s alignment with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with the country’s top leadership in an attempt to reset bilateral relations.

— Jaishankar, who arrived in Baku on Friday for a one-day visit, called his talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov “very productive”, noting they helped set a path forward for improving relations between the two countries.

— “Our talks dwelt on further expanding our bilateral relations. We spoke about economic cooperation, including in trade, investment and energy, which are central to our bilateral ties. Given our complementary economies, we believe that there is very good scope for further enhancement of our bilateral trade and investment,” Jaishankar said.

India resilient to global shocks: RBI Bulletin

— India’s economy has remained resilient to global shocks, supported by robust domestic demand, sustained manufacturing and services activity and improving exports, but rising inflation and geopolitical uncertainties pose key risks to the outlook, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) October Bulletin.

— The article on the “State of the Economy” noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its growth projection for India for 2026-27 by 60 basis points to 7%, citing stronger-than-expected economic momentum, resilient domestic demand and robust services activity.

— “The Indian economy has withstood the shocks well,” it said, pointing to the continued strength of high-frequency indicators despite global uncertainties.

— The statistics ministry plans to make changes to its Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) to better represent gig workers in its flagship labour market survey. Further changes have been proposed to understand the amount of unpaid household work done by family members and whether they want to do it.

— The proposed changes, which are to come into effect from January onwards, have been outlined in a ‘concept note’ by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). Comments and suggestions on the note have been invited by November 7.

— As part of the revamp, households will be asked whether any member of the family worked with a digital platform such as Ola, Uber, Zomato, Amazon, and Urban Company, among others, over the last 365 days. This question will help create a new class, or what is called a Second Stage Stratum (SSS).

— US First Lady Melania Trump has brokered a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the war-ravaged city of Oleshky, and the localised truce begins on October 29, the White House announced on Friday.

— The development comes after the residents of the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Oleshky reported a deepening food crisis. Moscow occupied the territory when it invaded Kyiv in February 2022, Reuters reported.

— A White House statement read, “Both nations agreed to temporarily stop all military action in Oleshky to allow for humanitarian aid to enter and to prepare ​a civilian evacuation through a designated safe passageway.” The statement added that First Lady Melania initiated the discussions and that she and a representative worked with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts directly to chart out the terms of the ceasefire.

Prelims Answer Key

1. (d) 2. (a) 3. (d)

Click here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for October 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or write to us at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.🚨

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