UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Constitution’ or ‘Cultural Infrastructure’ or ‘Constitutional Monarchy’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for September 9, 2022. If you missed the September 8, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Queen Elizabeth II, monarch who ruled for 7 decades, dies

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: History of the world will include events from 18th century such as industrial revolution, world wars, redrawal of national boundaries, colonization, decolonization, political philosophies like communism, capitalism, socialism etc.— their forms and effect on the society

• General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

• Do You Know- Queen Elizabeth II is the world’s longest-serving monarch, whose reign of almost seven decades is the oldest and longest-reigning monarch in British history. In September 2015 she surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who reigned for 63 years and seven months. In 2016, Elizabeth also became the longest-reigning monarch in the world with the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand. In 2022, she became the second-longest-reigning monarch in world history, behind 17th century French King Louis XIV, who took the throne at age 4.

• What is Constitutional Monarchy?

• Why British Monarchy is known as constitutional monarchy.

• What are the key features of a constitutional monarchy?

• Queen Elizabeth II as a Monarch-Know the role of Queen Elizabeth II in Britain’s polity.

• Queen Elizabeth II and India-How was the bilateral relations with Britain under her reign?

• What is the modern Elizabethan Era?

• Queen Elizabeth II had endured through 15 prime ministers-Know in detail

Opening revamped Kartavya Path, unveiling Netaji statue, PM underline’s role of ‘cultural infrastructure’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present significant events, personalities, issues.

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– “Kingsway, or Rajpath, the symbol of slavery, has become a matter of history from today and has been erased forever. A new history has been created in the form of Kartavya Path,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening, while inaugurating the Kartavya Path (the revamped Central Vista Avenue) at the India Gate. He also congratulated the nation “for their freedom from yet another symbol of slavery of the British Raj”.

• Central Vista Redevelopment Project-know in detail

• “Kingsway, or Rajpath, the symbol of slavery”-Analyse the statement

• What do you understand by the term ‘Cultural Infrastructure’?

• What is India’s Investment in developing cultural infrastructure?

• According to PM Modi, “India is now moving beyond the mentality of colonialism. The Indian Navy has also adopted Chhatrapati Shivaji’s symbol and shed the symbol of ghulaami. These changes are not limited to symbols. These changes are a part of the country’s foundations”-Analyse the statement

Breakthrough in Ladakh: Indian, Chinese troops disengaging in Gogra-Hot Springs

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Indian and Chinese troops have begun disengaging at Patrolling Pillar (15) in the Gogra-Hotspring region of Eastern Ladakh, the government said Thursday. Forces of the two countries have been locked in a confrontational position in the area since April 2020.

• Know the Background-In May 2020 when China had diverted its troops who had come to the Tibetan plateau region for their annual exercise, towards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, creating a standoff with India, PP15 and PP17A were two of the four points where the soldiers were eyeball-to-eyeball.

• What are PP15 and 17A?

• For Your Information-PP15 is located in an area known as the Hot Springs, while PP17A is near an area called the Gogra post.

• Map Work-Chang Chenmo river, Gogra-Hot Springs, Kongka Pass, Galwan Valley

• What is the importance of this region?

• How significant are they for the military?

10% quota for EWS: SC says will examine if law violates basic structure

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, hearing petitions against the 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in government jobs and admissions, will examine whether the Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act, by which it was introduced, violates the basic structure of the Constitution.

• What is Doctrine of the ‘basic structure’?

• How has the doctrine of basic structure evolved?

• What power is granted by Article 368 of the Indian Constitution?

• Shankari Prasad case (1951), Golak Nath case (1967), Kesavananda Bharati case (1973), Indira Nehru Gandhi case (1975), Minerva Mills case (1980), Waman Rao case (1981) and the evolution of basic Structure of the Constitution-connect the dots

• What are the features of the ‘Basic Structure of Constitution’?

• What is difference between quota and reservation?

• What is the 103 Amendment in Indian Constitution?

• Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)-who are Economically Weaker Sections?

• Know the key highlights of the Economically Weaker Sections Reservation-103rd Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2019

• What was the Supreme Court’s Verdict in Indira Sawhney case 1992?

• Supreme Court on EWS Reservation Criteria-Know about it

• EWS Reservation-Issues and Challenges

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc and General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Important aspects of governance

• General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Kuharianwali, a village in the Fazilka district of Punjab, has become a trendsetter in expanding forest cover. As of 2021, according to data from the Forest Research Institute, the district had just 1.34 per cent forest cover, one of the lowest in the state. The district administration knew it had to do something to drastically change the picture.

• What was the rationality behind “My village, my forest” project?

• What is Miyawaki method?

• What are micro forest?

• How did the Fazilka district administration take local people in confidence for this project?

• What effect did this initiative have on the community?

EXPRESS NETWORK

Don’t compare hijab with Sikh turbans: SC

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Social empowerment, communalism, regionalism & secularism.

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Asserting that wearing of a hijab is mandated by the Quran, which Muslims believe is “perfect for all times to come”, appellants before the Supreme Court in Karnataka hijab ban case on Thursday questioned conclusions in the High Court judgment linking its relevance to passage of time since the practice originated.

• “Not draw parallels between wearing of hijab with members of Sikh community wearing turbans”-What is the difference between the two?

• What are the religious freedom given by the Constitution of India?

• “Hijab is not an essential part of Islam in the manner a turban was to the Sikh religion”-Analyse the statement

• What is the “Doctrine of Essential Practices”?

• What is the Essential Practice Test?

• How diverse country like India should distinguish between matters of religion and matters other than religion?

• Supreme Court of India on definition of religion with respect to the constitution-Know in detail

• How judiciary has drawn a distinction between the sacred and the secular?

• Indian model of secularism and French model of Secularism-Compare and Contrast

• What Does the Indian Constitution Say on Freedom of Religion?

Food baskets for patients, job training for kin in bid for ‘TB mukt Bharat’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Working towards the goal of eliminating tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, the Union Health Ministry is launching the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan on Friday, which will include community support for patients – nutritional and additional diagnostic support for them, and vocational training for their families.

• Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan-Know the key highlights

• What is ‘Ni-kshay Mitra’?

• Tuberculosis (TB) and India- analyse in detail

• India TB Report 2021 and Global TB Report 2021-key Highlights and who publishes?

• Know the term-BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guerin)

• National Strategic Plan 2017-2025 for TB Elimination in India-Issues and Challenges

India slips 2 places on HDI as Covid-19 reverses global gains

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- India’s rank on the Human Development Index has slipped from 130 in 2020 to 132 in 2021, in line with a global fall in HDI scores in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, shows the Human Development Report 2021-22 released Thursday.

• For Your Information-According to the report, released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), India’s HDI value stood at 0.633 during 2021, which was lower than the world average of 0.732. In 2020, too, India recorded a decline in its HDI value (0.642) in comparison to the pre-Covid level of 2019 (0.645).

• What is Human Development Index?

• Who published the Human Development Index report?

• What is the rank of India in Human Development Index 2022?

• What are the four HDI indicators?

• What is Human Development?

• Can the development of humans be quantified?

• What Are the Criticisms of the Human Development Index (HDI)?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Golden chapter continues

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty writes: While bilateral ties will continue to grow, inimical forces will seek to undermine goodwill. Both countries must cooperate more closely against this menace if the future has to be secured for economic growth and prosperity

• “The Joint Statement issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh in March 2021 noted that bilateral ties were enjoying a “Shonali Adhhaye” (golden chapter)”-how has the relationship with Bangladesh evolved over the years?

• How Bangladesh is now central to India’s “Neighbourhood First Policy”, particularly given the economic crisis affecting Pakistan and Sri Lanka?

• The Rohingya refugee and India-Bangladesh-Connect the dots

• Know in detail about India’s Water Disputes or rather India’s water issues with Bangladesh

• What are the other issues between India and Bangladesh?

• What was the Ganga water treaty between India and Bangladesh?

• According to many experts, the Teesta river remained the most contentious issue between two India and Bangladesh- Can you elaborate further on this?

• What is the status of the Teesta dispute?

• Why engagement with Bangladesh is of the immense benefits of deeper economic for the India’s north-eastern states?

• What is Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

• Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)-Compare and Contrast

• India and Bangladesh-how is the trade relations between both the countries? can you attest your points by presenting data’s and statistics?

• Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) objectives between India and Bangladesh-know in detail

• What is the current institutional frameworks for trade and investment between India and Bangladesh

EXPLAINED

Pak floods & Indian response

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-PM Narendra Modi has expressed sympathy. For New Delhi, the decision to offer further help will involve balancing between projecting power as a global responder and managing the ruling party’s domestic political base.

• How India can help Pakistan in this crisis situation?

• The Indian Prime Minister’s outreach by way of a message created a potential opening for “disaster diplomacy”-How?

• Why the floods in Pakistan has been described as a ‘superflood’?

• Map Work-Sindh, Baluchistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan

• “The current flood is a direct result of an extremely wet monsoon season this year”-Elaborate further

• Southwest monsoon in Pakistan-Know in detail

• According to the Scientists, the “superflood” was made more likely by global heating, which drove fiercer rains-establish the link between global heating, southwest monsoon and floods in Pakistan

• “The greater meandering of the jet stream led to both the prolonged rain in Pakistan and an extreme heatwave in Russia that year”-Know the role of jet stream in Monsoon

• How the flash flooding and the destruction of river embankments are two critical factors in the high death toll in Pakistan?

