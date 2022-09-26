UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of India’ or ‘Sangam Age’ or ‘Khalistan Movement’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for September 26, 2022. If you missed the September 23, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Mukul Rohatgi turns down AG post: ‘No specific reason’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-In a surprising turn of events, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was learnt to have earlier conveyed his willingness to the government’s request to be Attorney General of India, has declined the offer.

• Role and Position of Attorney General of India-Know in detail

• Article 76 of the Indian Constitution says what?

• The Attorney General (AG) is appointed by whom?

• What are the conditions and terms to be the Attorney General (AG) of India?

• The term of office of the Attorney General (AG) is fixed by the Constitution-True or False

• The Attorney General (AG) submits his resignation to whom?

Advertisement

• What are the duties and functions performed by the Attorney General (AG)?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Mukul Rohatgi set to return as next Attorney General

THE CITY

What lower rain in Delhi this year has meant for dragonflies, damselflies

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Advertisement

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- A survey of dragonflies and damselflies at Delhi’s biodiversity parks indicates that low rainfall this year may have impacted their life cycles and numbers. In a week-long survey that concluded on Sunday, a total of 25 species of dragonflies and damselflies were recorded across the biodiversity parks and the Kamla Nehru Ridge.

• What are the different stages of the life cycle of the dragonfly and damselfly?

• What is the difference in dragonflies and damselflies?

• Do You Know-Dragonflies serve as biological control for mosquitoes. They are also an indicator of water quality in wetlands and water bodies since polluted water is detrimental to them.

• Why dragonflies and damselflies important for the environment?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why Are Dragonflies Important?

EXPRESS NETWORK

‘Khalistan Referendum’ seen as trigger, MEA advisory splits Indians in Canada

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

Advertisement

• General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

• General Studies III: Role of external state and non-state actors in creating challenges to internal security.

Key Points to Ponder:

Advertisement

• What’s the ongoing story- RANKED No. 12 on the 2022 Global Peace Index, Canada is trying to make sense of India’s recent advisory that noted “a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada”. The leading daily here, Toronto Star, captured the bewilderment of many: “The language employed by Indian diplomats was that which one might expect to be used more to describe Iraq, Libya or Afghanistan”.

• What you know about the Khalistan movement?

• What are the Historical events responsible for Khalistan?

• How Khalistan movement affected Indo-Canadian relationship?

• Who is the ‘Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)’ group?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: What is Sikhs for Justice, pro-Khalistan group banned by Indian govt?

President Murmu to inaugurate 10-day Mysuru Dasara today

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Advertisement

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-President Droupadi Murmu Monday will inaugurate Mysuru Dasara, the ten-day festival which attracts crowds across the globe. President Murmu will inaugurate Mysuru Dasara 2022 between 9.45 pm and 10.05 pm, an auspicious time.

• What is special about Mysore Dussehra festival?

• Map Work-Mysore

• How the Dasara festivities played a historical role in the 14th-century Vijayanagara Empire?

• This Italian traveller described the festival’s intensity and importance as a grandeur religious and martial event with royal support during Vijayanagara Empire period. The event revered Durga as the warrior goddess-Who is this Italian traveller?

• What is the cultural significance of Mysore Dusara?

• For Your Information-Mysuru Dasara, which has more than 400 years of history, is celebrated to mark the local deity Goddess Chamundeshwari’s victory over Mahishasura. Dasara is celebrated for nine days and on the tenth day of Vijaya Dashami, a grand procession is held. The procession starts from Mysuru’s Amba Vilas Palace, where the Mysuru royal family lives, and ends at Bannimantap with 12 elephants, with one carrying the mammoth 750 kg idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari.

• The Mysuru Dasara festival recently accorded the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Tag-True or False?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Mysore Dasara: Idol to be brought as procession from Chamundi hills for first time

Conduct social audit of mid-day meal scheme by Nov 30: Centre

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- THE CENTRE has directed the states and Union Territories to carry out the social audit of the mid-day meal scheme in every district by November 30, with local authorities across the country running behind schedule in completing the task, which is mandatory under the National Food Security Act, 2013.

• Social Audit-What do you understand by this?

• Why Social audit of the scheme is important

• Do you know– Under the provisions of Section 28 of National Food Security Act, 2013 social audit of the scheme is mandatory.

• Who conducts Mid-Day meal scheme social audit?

• What is the need of social audit in panchayat institution?

• How Social Audit is different from Financial Audit?

• Know the Key features of Social Audit

• What are the benefits of Social Audit?

• Social Audit-Issues and Challenges

• Who started Midday Meal Scheme?

• What is Midday Meal Scheme?

• Midday Meal Scheme-Know Key provisions of the scheme

• Midday Meal Scheme and PM-POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman) Scheme-How they are connected?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍POSHAN Abhiyaan – PM’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment

📍Mid Day Meal Rules : Notification

THE IDEAS PAGE

A recipe for reform

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies IV: Public/Civil service values and Ethics in Public administration

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Prakash Singh writes: The future of India is linked to police reforms. If the country is to progress and emerge as a great power, there is no alternative to radical reforms in the police

• Why Indian Police needs Reforms?

• “The Police Act of 1861, which governs substantially the functioning of police even today, is a symbol of colonial rule”-Discuss

• “The stress affecting the mental well-being of uniformed personnel is downplayed and overlooked”-Elaborate

• “The constabulary accounts for around 85 per cent of state police and CAPFs. These personnel perform their duties as directed by their seniors. They mostly remain in the background of the organisation with less recognition for their achievements and more frequent persecution for failure”-Account the importance of constabulary

• “The police are not able to deal with the internal security challenges as effectively as they should”-Analyse the statement

• “In the federal structure, states must be shown their proper place, especially those led by the Opposition”-Decode the statement from the Perspective of federal structure of India

• Political interference in Indian Police and in their services-critically analyse (Hint: there are several reports attested the fact that there is a political interference, know those reports in brief)

• Know various committees established for the police system reform in India

• Why there is a urgent need to secure posting tenure above SP rank in Indian Police Services?

• What Ribeiro Committee recommended for police reforms?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍UPSC Ethics Simplified: Indian Police and Ethics

EXPRESS NETWORK

Axes, scrapers, handmade tiles — latest finds in TN excavation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian National Movement.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Hand axes, scrapers, cleavers and choppers as old as 12,000 years to rouletted ware (from the Sangam era – 2,000 years ago), Roman amphora sherds and glass beads indicating active trade with Rome were some of the artefacts found by the most recent Archeological Survey of India (ASI) excavation near Chennai. While scholars see it as a crucial chapter in bridging the gap in Tamil history, ASI officials said it was significant as they had discovered some Sangam age artefacts from Natham Medu too, 40 km north west of Chennai city.

• Which era or period in South India is known as Sangam Period?

• Why it is called Sangam Age?

• What do you know about Sangam Literature?

• Sangam Literature is a major source of Sangam Age-How?

• Know these terms-Tolkappiyam, Ettutogai, Pattuppattu, Pathinenkilkanakku, Silappathikaram and Manimegalai .

• What is the importance of Sangam Age?

• What is the Polity and Administration and Political History of Sangam Period?

• Sangam Architecture and literature-know the distinctive features

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍How successful were the Cholas as empire builders

EXPLAINED

Star rating for packaged foods: why, and how it might work

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the country’s apex food regulator, has released draft notification for front-of-pack labelling to discourage consumers from buying packaged food high in sugar, salt, and fat, which will require pre-packaged food to carry a star graphic — ranging for 0 to 5 — next to the brand name.

• What is ‘Indian Nutrition Rating (INR)’?

• How ‘Indian Nutrition Rating will help in to discourage people from consuming food high in sugar, salt, and fat?

• For Your Information-“The INR system rates the overall nutritional profile for packaged food by assigning it a rating from ½ star (least healthy) to 5 stars (healthiest). More stars indicate the food product is better positioned to provide for daily human need of nutrients.

• Food Safety and Standards Authority of India-Know in detail

• What is the function of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)?

• Is Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) a regulatory authority?

• What is Food Safety as per FSSAI?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Nutrition rating stars set to appear soon on food pack labels

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.