UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghurs’ or ‘Khmer Rouge’ for UPSC CSE

FRONT PAGE

UNSC: Jaishankar takes tough stand on Russia, targets Beijing also

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- EXTERNAL AFFAIRS Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday hit out at Russia and China, without naming them, as he spoke at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session on Ukraine. This is one of his toughest statements on Russia in the last seven months, since the invasion of Ukraine.

• What is India’s Stand on Russia-Ukraine War?

• How has India responded to international crises previously?

• How India can help to maintain ‘Peace’ in Ukraine-Russia Conflict?

• Role of United Nations in Ukraine-Russia Crisis-Analyse

• Ukraine-Russia War-Try to understand the changing dynamics in diplomatic relations and its impact on India

• “This cannot be an era of war”-Understand and decode the statement

• What are the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly?

• What is the difference between Security Council and General Assembly?

• For Your Information-The UNSC is composed of 15 members: five permanent members — China, France, Russian Federation, the United States, and the United Kingdom — and 10 non-permanent members who are elected by the General Assembly. The non-permanent members are elected for two-year terms. So, every year, the General Assembly elects five non-permanent members out of the total 10.

• India and UN Security Council-Know in detail

Economic backwardness can be temporary… does EWS need affirmative action, not quota: SC

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Observing that economic backwardness, unlike caste-based backwardness, “can be temporary”, a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court Thursday asked if problems of the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) can be addressed through affirmative measures like providing scholarships and fee concessions instead of reservation.

• ‘The genesis of reservation in India deeply lies with the heterogeneous Indian society’-discuss

• What do you understand by ‘Reservation’?

• What is the rationale behind ‘Reservation’?

• Socially advanced vis a vis economically advanced-what is the difference?

• ‘Creamy layer’ and Economically weaker sections-How they are different from each other?

• How equality and reservation are related?

• “When it is about other reservations, it is attached to lineage. That backwardness is not something which is not temporary but goes down centuries and generations. But economic backwardness can be temporary,”-What have you comprehended by the given statement?

• ‘Economic weakness is also a social reality and it has a close connection with the societal and educational parameters… caste is not the only indicator of social backwardness…”-Analyse the statement

• What is the 103 Amendment in Indian Constitution?

• Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)-who are Economically Weaker Sections?

• Know the key highlights of the Economically Weaker Sections Reservation-103rd Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2019

• What was the Supreme Court’s Verdict in Indira Sawhney case 1992?

• Supreme Court on EWS Reservation Criteria-Know about it

• EWS Reservation-Issues and Challenges

• EWS quota: What are the issues fixed by the Supreme Court?

• How is EWS status determined under the law?

• What is the basis of the challenge to the amendment?

• What has been the government’s stand in this matter so far?

DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Changes in industrial policy and their effects on industrial growth and Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- AS INDIA’S telecom operators prepare for rollout of 5G services, the country’s aviation safety regulator has written to the telecom department flagging concerns over the likely interference of 5G C-Band spectrum with aircraft radio altimeters, The Indian Express has learnt.

• What is radio altimeter?

• What is the primary concern of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) from the altimeters as well as a part of the 5G telecom services?

• C-Band and 5G communications-what are the apprehensions and challenges associated with 5G Communication

• Fifth generation wireless technology (5G)-what do you understand by this?

• 5G Technology – Key Features

• Spectrum Auction in India-How they are done?

• 5G Spectrum Allocation-who Decides? (Nodal Ministry/Department)

• Telecom Regulatory Authority of India -Role and Mandate

• What are the recommendations made by TRAI with respect to 5G spectrum?

• What concerns are raised on TRAI’s 5G spectrum price recommendation?

• What is Long-term evolution (LTE) mobile broadband networks?

• What are Electromagnetic Spectrum and Radio Spectrum? Any correlations between these two terms?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Freeing the caged parrot

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Vineet Narain writes: CBI,ED must be reformed if they are not to be used as instruments of intimidation, blackmail by governments

• What was the Jain Hawala case?

• What was the landmark 1997 Vineet Narain judgment of the Supreme Court (Vineet Narain & Others vs Union Of India & Anr)?

• In 2013, the author of this article gave a series of suggestions for the improvement of the functioning of the CBI under the supervision of the CVC-what suggestions were given by the author?

• Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-how both are related?

• Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-Organisation, Role and Functions

• What Santhanam Committee said on Prevention of Corruption?

• What is Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946?

• The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) draws its power from which act/statute?

• Issues and Challenges associated with CVC and CBI-Brainstorm

• How Director of CVC and CBI are appointed?

• The tenure of the CBI Director at two years is fixed-True or false?

• SC’s Famed ‘Caged Parrot’ Remark-why CBI was remarked as ‘Caged Parrot’?

• CBI-a credible institution or Still a Caged Parrot?

THE IDEAS PAGE

Bringing Beijing to book

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Upendra Baxi writes: China has escaped tough international censure over its human rights violations, including that of the Uyghur. But there is precedence in international jurisprudence that can make it see reason.

• Know the background-On August 31, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights published its long-awaited assessment of the human rights situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (Uyghur Region).

• Who are Uyghurs?

• For your Information-The Uyghurs live in Xinjiang, the largest and most western of China’s administrative regions, which is surrounded by Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. They are Muslim, speak a language close to Turkish, and are culturally and ethnically closer to Central Asia than the rest of China.

• Map Work– Xinjiang

• Why Xinjiang is important to China?

• What prompted China’s crackdown on minorities?

• What is the basis for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights accusations?

• What has been China’s response?

EXPLAINED

DVORAK TECHNIQUE

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- On Tuesday (September 20), the American meteorologist Vernon Dvorak passed away at the age of 100. In the era of advanced satellite technology, Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), this key technique, named after him, continues to be widely relied upon by forecasters till date.

• Who was Vernon Dvorak?

• What is the Dvorak technique?

• Why is technique still widely in use?

• What is Typhoon, Cyclone, Hurricanes and Tornado?

• How Are Typhoon, Cyclone, Hurricanes and Tornado Formed?

• Cyclone, Tornado, Hurricane and Typhoon-How they are different from each other?

• How Are Cyclone, Tornado, Hurricane and Typhoon Named?

• Typhoon and Super Typhoon -Compare and Contrast

• Types of Typhoon and Super Typhoon or Classification of Typhoon and Super Typhoon -Know in detail

• What are the Stages of Formation of Typhoon and Super Typhoon?

• What are Air Masses and Fronts?

A short history of the PFI

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Development processes and the development industry —the role of NGOs, SHGs, various groups and associations, donors, charities, institutional and other stakeholders.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The National Investigation Agency on Thursday morning launched a massive nationwide search operation in connection with anti-terror activities. The operation, being described as the “largest ever”, involves searches across 10 states, and has so far led to the arrest of as many as 100 people linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI).

• What is the Popular Front of India?

• What is PFI’s footprint in Kerala?

• How successful have the PFI/ SDPI been in Karnataka politically?

• Politically, where is the SDPI placed in relation to the Congress and the BJP?

• Popular Front of India is a pressure group?

• What is the National Investigation Agency (NIA)?

In Nepal, mess at the top signals major breakdown of Constitution

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Nepal is in a constitutional crisis with major organs of the state confronting each other. Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana is under undeclared house arrest. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who is backed by the chiefs of four major coalition partners, is at loggerheads with President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

• Why Nepal is in a constitutional crisis?

• How this current crisis began?

• Why Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana is under undeclared house arrest?

• Why Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is at loggerheads with President Bidhya Devi Bhandari?

• How this current crisis in Nepal impact India?

• What is exactly the controversy around Nepal’s new citizenship law?

• But why Nepal’s President Bidhya Devi Bhandari refused to ratify the Citizenship Bill?

• For Your Information-The Bill, which defines the entitlement for Citizenship based on marital ground and ensures non-voting Citizenship to non-resident Nepalis living in non-SAARC countries.

• President approval to the Bill in India and in Nepal-Compare and contrast

• Why Nepal’s Citizenship bill is termed against gender justice?

The draft Telecom Bill and the changes it aims to bring

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- In a bid to do away with British-era laws governing the telecom sector, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022. The proposed Bill aims to bring in sweeping changes to how the telecom sector is governed, primarily by giving the Centre more powers in several areas to do so.

• Why has the government issued a draft Telecommunication Bill?

• Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022-Know the highlights of the bill

• Why has the government issued a draft Telecommunication Bill?

• The draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 proposed to dilute some crucial powers and responsibilities of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on issuing new licences to service providers-Know the powers and functions of TRAI

• Know about the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and The Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Protection) Act, 1950

• How these three acts (the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and The Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Protection) Act, 1950) governs the telecommunication sector in India?

• Are there other areas where the government has proposed to increase its powers?

• Does the proposed Telecom Bill also look to address issues being faced by the telecom industry?

THE WORLD

Khmer Rouge tribunal wraps up work after 16 years, 3 judgments

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: History of the world will include events from 18th century such as industrial revolution, world wars, redrawal of national boundaries, colonization, decolonization, political philosophies like communism, capitalism, socialism etc.— their forms and effect on the society.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The international court convened in Cambodia to judge the Khmer Rouge for its brutal 1970s rule ended its work Thursday after spending $337 million and 16 years to convict just three men of crimes after the regime caused the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million people.

• Who are the Khmer Rouge?

• Khmer Rouge ideology is based on the ideology of both Marxism and Maoism-True or false?

• Who was the Pol Pot?

ECONOMY

At 80.86, Re dives to new low against dollar

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The rupee fell 90 paise to a record low of 80.86 against the dollar on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve raised its interest rate by 75 basis points and hinted at more hikes in the future. Opening weakly at 80.27 over its previous close of 79.96 against the greenback, the rupee fell to an all-time intra-day low of 80.95, before ending at 80.86.

• Why is the rupee down?

• Why are the rupee-dollar exchange rate and forex reserves falling?

• What will be the effect on the economy?

• What is Currency depreciation?

• What do you understand by Rupee depreciation?

• Appreciation vs Depreciation of Currency-Compare and Contrast

• What is Devaluation of Currency? Depreciation and Devaluation both are same?

• What are the reasons for Current Depreciation of Indian Rupee?

• What will be the impact, and will exporters benefit?

• How RBI has been intervening from time to time to contain the volatility in rupee?

• Should policymakers prevent the fall?

• What should policymakers do?

