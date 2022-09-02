UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Property Rights and Women’ or ‘Cervical Cancer in India’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for September 2, 2022. If you missed the September 1, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Battling crisis, Sri Lanka secures first IMF OK for $2.9-bn loan with reforms roadmap

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday approved a loan of $2.9 billion to Sri Lanka. The island country, which is battling its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, witnessed widespread protests earlier this year that forced Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign as President, and brought Ranil Wickremesinghe to power.

• What do you understand by the term ‘Bailout’?

• What is meant by IMF bailout?

• How over the years IMF has played a key role in helping countries turn around through the use of economic aid-Can you give some examples?

• What Is the International Monetary Fund (IMF)?

• Is there any terms and conditions in which Sri Lanka entered into negotiations with the International Monetary Fund?

• How urgent was this bailout for Sri Lanka?

• What kind of conditions has the IMF put on Sri Lanka?

• How significant IMF bailouts are?

• How the IMF Is Funded?

• The IMF and the quota system-Know in detail

Advertisement

• Talking about IMF Bailout, Can you recall India’s 1991 economic crisis?

• What do you know about IMF’s ‘Rapid Credit Facility and Rapid Financing Instrument’?

• Know in detail about Sri Lanka’s economic crisis

• ‘Sri Lanka’s current economic crisis predates the “manmade” agriculture disaster’-How far you agree with this statement?

• What happens with Sri Lanka’s foreign debt?

• Why is Sri Lanka’s economy in trouble?

• Emergency declared in Sri Lanka-Why and its Impact

• Map Work- Sri Lanka

Indigenous cervical cancer vaccine ready, set to be part of Govt’s immunisation drive

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- An affordable and indigenously developed HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine to prevent cervical cancer is now ready and will likely be included by the Union government in its universal immunisation programme. The vaccine, Cervavac, was developed by Serum Institute of India with the support of the Department of Biotechnology and will likely be priced between Rs 200 and Rs 400 per dose.

• What is human papillomavirus?

• Know about Cervical cancer

• What is the main cause of cervical cancer?

• How common is cervical cancer in India?

• Who developed the new qHPV vaccine?

• How effective is the new vaccine?

• Why cervical cancer is most common in India?

Advertisement

• How many types of HPV vaccines are there and who should get it?

• What is quadrivalent vaccine?

• WHO‘s Global Strategy to Accelerate the Elimination of Cervical Cancer 2030-Know in detail

Advertisement

• HPV vaccination and cervical cancer incidence in India-Know in detail

• Do You Know-Cervical cancer forms 16.5% of the total cancer cases in Indian women and is the second most common type of cancer amongst women in the country after breast cancer. In India, cervical cancer accounted for 9.4 per cent of all cancers and 18.3 per cent (1,23,907) of new cases in 2020 according to a report in the Indian Journal of Gynaecologic Oncology (December 2021).

Advertisement

• Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)-Under which nodal Ministry or Independent body?

• For Your Information– India accounts for about a fifth of the global burden of cervical cancer, seeing 1.25 lakh cases and 75,000 deaths a year. The SII vaccine is quadrivalent, meaning it protects against the four most common strains of the virus known to cause cancers — HPV 16, 18, 6, and 11. Around 83 per cent of invasive cervical cancers are attributed to HPV 16 or 18 in India.

• The vaccine, Cervavac is a big step in preventive healthcare in the country-How?

• Why India needs to put more emphasis on preventive healthcare?

Pandora Papers probe: Most foreign jurisdictions respond to FIU queries

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Money-Laundering and its Prevention

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), a key unit of the multi-agency probe into the 2021 global offshore investigation called the Pandora Papers, has received responses from its counterparts in over three-fourths of the requests it sent to 33 foreign jurisdictions.

• What is the function of the Financial Intelligence Unit FIU?

• Financial Intelligence Unit – India is an organisation under which department?

• What are the Pandora Papers?

• What do the Pandora Papers reveal?

• How is Pandora different from the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers?

• What is a trust?

• Is setting up a trust in India, or one offshore/ outside the country, illegal?

• If it’s legal, what’s the investigation about?

• Why are trusts set up? And why overseas?

Mary Roy, who got Syrian Christian women equal rights, dies at 89

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Social empowerment, Salient features of Indian Society, Diversity of India.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-A four-way partition of 75 cents of land in Kottayam turned into a watershed moment for gender equality in 1986 when the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Mary Roy who had challenged laws that did not allow Syrian Christian daughters to inherit property.

• Personality In News-Mary Roy

• What is the history of Syrian Christians in Kerala?

• Mary Roy Etc v State of Kerala and Others-what it is this case all about?

• What was the 1983 petition under Article 32?

• What is Travancore Succession Act ?

• What was the Supreme Court’s verdict in Mary Roy Etc v State of Kerala and Others case

• What are the property rights of women in India?

• Why are property rights important for women?

EXPRESS NETWORK

Enrolment dip to go on, in keeping with fall in child population growth rate: NCERT study

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- School enrolment in primary classes — grades I-V — started declining in India in 2011, a trend which is set to continue until 2025, according to a “projection and trends” report prepared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

• The study, titled “Projection and Trends of School Enrolments by 2025”-Know the key findings

• Why there is a dip in enrolment?

• Dip in enrolment and growth rate of India’s child population-Connect the dots

• How this report and its finding will help policymakers to frame appropriate policies and programmes?

• Growth of Education in India: Historical Background from Vedic Period to British Period

• Growth of Education in the Post-Independence Period-Reforms taken so far

• Education was initially a state subject but following an amendment (42nd) to the Constitution in 1976, it became a concurrent subject-True or False?

• The gains in terms of the literacy rates of the Indian population since independence-Know in detail

• Constitutional Provisions Regarding Education- What Article 28, Article 29, Article 30, Article 21A, Article 45 and Article 46 says about Education?

• Education System in India-Know the Present Structure from Pre-primary level to Primary or elementary Level (Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan) to Secondary level (Rastriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan) to Higher education (Rastriya Uchhattar Shiksha Abhiyan)

• Goal 4 of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) related to Education and Govt of India’s initiatives/schemes/programmes to achieve the SDG Goal 4-Know in detail

• How National Policy on Education (NEP) 2020 and Sustainable development goals are linked?

EXPLAINED

Coming today: Vikrant the Courageous

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenisation of technology and developing new technology.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The commissioning of India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC-1) into the Navy as INS Vikrant marks a defining moment. The first ever aircraft carrier to be indigenously designed and constructed, INS Vikrant will strengthen the country’s standing as a ‘Blue Water Navy’ — a maritime force with global reach and capability to operate over deep seas.

• The R11 legacy and INS Vikrant

• Why INS Vikrant is special for India?

• Why is it important for India to have an aircraft carrier?

• Why is it a big deal that this warship has been Made in India?

• Why will this warship is named as ‘INS Vikrant’?

• What weapons and equipment will the new ‘Vikrant’ have?

• What indigenous components does the new ‘Vikrant’ have?

• What else will be there on the new ‘Vikrant’?

• Do You Know-The aircraft carrier, built at a cost of around Rs 20,000 crore, successfully completed the fourth and final phase of the sea trials last month. The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people. Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles. The aircraft carrier is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide and it has a height of 59 metres. Its construction began in 2009. the ship is powered by four gas turbines totalling 88 MW power and has a maximum speed of 28 Knots.

• ‘INS Vikrant’ will significantly enhance the country’s overall maritime capabilities-How?

• Now that India has shown the capability, will it build more carriers?

• The new Naval Ensign ‘Nishaan’-Know in detail

ECONOMY

Aug GST mop-up rises 28% to `1.43 lakh cr

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose to Rs 1,43,612 crore in August (for sales in July), sequentially lower than in July but 28.2 per cent higher year-on year, showed data released on Thursday by the Finance Ministry. Revival in consumption, high inflation rate and partial impact of the rate hike decisions taken in the 47th GST council meeting which came into effect from July 18 along with broader economic recovery supported the increase in GST revenues.

• What is the government view on higher GST revenues?

• What do the improved revenues signify?

• What is the detailed break-up of recent GST revenues?

• What are the different types of Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• Know the differences between Central GST (CGST), State GST (SGST), Union territory GST (UTGST) and Integrated GST (IGST)

• How would a particular transaction of goods and services be taxed simultaneously under Central GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST)?

• What are the benefits of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India?

• Goods and Services Tax (GST)-Issues and Challenges

• GST Council and Article 279A of the Constitution-Key Provisions

• GST Council and Members-Know in detail

• What is the role of GST Council?

• Several countries moved to the GST regime long before India did in 2017. But, the mechanism of the GST Council itself is unique to India-What is unique in India’s GST?

