UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘Economically Weaker Sections’ or ‘G7 Group’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for September 13, 2022. If you missed the September 13, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Court allows hearing of Hindu plea for right to pray in Gyanvapi mosque

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance and History of India

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Underlining that Hindu groups are not barred by the 1991 Places of Worship Act, the Varanasi District Court Monday said that the suits seeking the right to worship inside the Gyanvapi mosque are maintainable.

• Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque controversy- What is the issue thus far?

• The Varanasi District Court on Monday dismissed the challenge by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee against the civil suits that sought the right to worship Maa Shringar Gauri and other deities within the Gyanvapi mosque premises-What exactly court has said?

• What are the historical claims made by petitioner with respect to Gyanvapi mosque?

• For Your Information-Last year, five women filed a civil suit seeking enforcement of their right to worship deities within the Gyanvapi mosque complex. In April, the Civil Judge (Senior Division) allowed a video survey of the mosque where a Shivling was said to have been found in the wazukhana. The Anjuman Intezamia moved the Supreme Court, arguing that the proceedings were an attempt to change the religious character of the mosque. The Places of Worship Act, 1991 bars the conversion of the religious character of a place of worship from how it existed on August 15, 1947.

• What is the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991?

• Under what circumstances was the Places of Worship Act, 1991 law enacted, and how did the government justify it?

• How Judiciary has interpreted the Places of Worship Act, 1991?

• The Places of Worship Act, 1991-Know the Key Provisions

• What Section 3 of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 is all about?

• Section 4(1) and Section 4(2) of the Places of worship act, 1991-Know the provisions

• The Muslim side argued that the subject matter of the civil suit is a Wakf property and, according to Section 85 of the Act, only the Wakf Tribunal, Lucknow, can decide the suit-Know about the Wakf Act, 1995

• What is Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983?

• The court cited Section 4 (9) of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983, defines “Temple”-What is Temple?

• Is right to worship a fundamental right?

• What is the meaning of freedom of worship?

• Right to Freedom of Religion from Articles 25 to 28-Know in detail

• Is litigation the best method to resolve disputes between faith-based communities?

• Why can’t local Hindus and Muslims of Kashi come up with an out-of-the-box solution?

Food prices fuel retail inflation to 7%; IIP at 4-month low

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Bucking the downtrend of three months, retail inflation rose to 7 per cent in August, marking the eight consecutive month above the upper threshold of the Reserve Bank of India’s target of 4 +/- 2 per cent, and almost three years (35 months) of staying above 4 per cent, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday.

• What is retail inflation?

• What is Index of Industrial Production (IIP)?

• What is food inflation?

• What are the Eight core sector industries in the Indian Economy?

• What is the weight/weightage of the different core sectors in the Index of Industrial Production?

• The rise in inflation is “attributable to what factors?

• Why RBI is failing to meet the inflation target recently?

• What are the steps taken by RBI to control inflation?

• What is Monetary policy?

• What is the primary objective of the monetary policy?

• The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is a Statutory Body-True or False?

• Under Section 45ZB of the amended (in 2016) RBI Act, 1934, the central government is empowered to constitute a six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)- What is the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)?

• What is the composition of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)?

• The amended RBI Act, 1934 provides for the inflation target be set by the Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank, once in every five years-What is inflation target?

• What are the various Instruments of Monetary Policy to control Inflation?

• Know these Terms-Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR), Open Market Operations (OMOs), Market Stabilisation Scheme (MSS), Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate, Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) Bank Rate

EXPRESS NETWORK

Uzbekistan President: Afghans need ‘good neighbours’, helping them moral obligation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Invoking the “Samarkand spirit” ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held on September 14 and 15, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has said that people of Afghanistan need “good neighbours” and called it a “moral obligation” to extend a helping hand and offer them effective ways of overcoming the years-long crisis.

• What is Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

• What kind of a grouping is the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

• Know the members and observer countries in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

• Map Work-Mark Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member countries with their capital

• Is India a part of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

• When did India become permanent member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

• What is the importance of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation for India?

• Under what circumstances did India enter the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

• How does membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation help India?

• How does global geopolitics play out for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and India?

• How does it play out in the India-Pakistan or India-China relationship?

• Trans-Afghan transport corridor project-know in detail

Efforts on to curb lumpy skin disease: PM Modi

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Observing that there has been a loss of livestock because of the lumpy skin disease (LSD) reported across several states in the country recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Centre, along with various state governments, is trying hard to control it.

• What is IDF World dairy Summit?

• What is the current status of dairy industry in India?

• What is National Programme for Dairy development

• Know in detail-Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana

• Highlighting the role of women in the dairy sector, as another unique feature of the Indian dairy sector, the Prime

Minister said that women make for 70 per cent of the workforce in the sector. “The real leaders of India’s dairy

sector are women,”-Analyse the role of women in the dairy sector-

• What is the Lumpy Skin Disease?

• Have such outbreaks occurred earlier; and are humans at risk?

• How can the spread of the disease be prevented?

THE IDEAS PAGE

A setback for Moscow

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-C Raja Mohan writes: After Russian retreat from Kharkiv, there is no question that the global narrative on the war in Ukraine is beginning to change

• “Russia suffered a serious setback in Ukraine over the weekend. Unless Moscow can quickly get the Russian military act together, the new momentum in favour of Kyiv could prove to be the decisive moment in the war for Ukraine”-What exactly author is talking about?

• First of all, mark on map- Russia, Ukraine, Kyiv, Kharkiv region, Donbas region, Crimean peninsula

• “All major powers are beginning to take a fresh look at the potential outcomes of the war and recalibrate their geopolitical calculus. India will not be an exception”-Decode the statement

• “Ukraine’s key supporters in the war are stating for the first time that it might be able to liberate most of the areas occupied by Russian forces, including the Crimean Peninsula that Moscow had taken in 2014”-What have you

understood by this statement? Do you know about Crimean peninsula crisis?

• “For Delhi, five broad dimensions will be worth a close watch”-What are those five broad dimensions?

• “In the last few months, Delhi’s focus has been on managing the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine and limiting its geopolitical impact on India’s security”-Know India’s stand on Ukraine-Russia crisis

Supreme Court and the CAA puzzle

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Mohsin Alam Bhat writes: Supreme Court is poised to finally decide whether the religious test for Indian citizenship is arbitrary and discriminatory.

• What is the issue and why the legal challenge?

• What is the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019?

• What is the current status of Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019?

• What are the concerns associated with Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019?

• What were the Indian ideas and rules of citizenship in the Constitution before the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019?

• Based on the experience in Assam, how much might a nationwide NRC exercise cost?

• What does NRC mean to you?

• Why Muslims are particularly worried about CAA combined with nationwide NRC?

• What has the government said to address such fears of Muslims?

• Who are ‘Citizens’?

• Citizens and Aliens-compare and contrast in terms of civil and political rights

• What are those rights and privileges that the Constitution of India confers on the citizens of India and denies the same to aliens?

• For Your Information-The Constitution deals with the citizenship from Articles 5 to 11 under Part II.

• The Citizenship Act of 1955 prescribes five ways of acquiring citizenship-Know them in detail

• The Citizenship Act, 1955, prescribes three ways of losing citizenship-What are they?

EXPLAINED

SC’s three-question test for validity of 10% EWS quota

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Beginning Tuesday, the Supreme Court will examine whether The Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act, which introduced a 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in government jobs and admissions, violates the basic structure of the Constitution.

• What is the 103 Amendment in Indian Constitution?

• Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)-who are Economically Weaker Sections?

• Know the key highlights of the Economically Weaker Sections Reservation-103rd Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2019

• What was the Supreme Court’s Verdict in Indira Sawhney case 1992?

• Supreme Court on EWS Reservation Criteria-Know about it

• EWS Reservation-Issues and Challenges

• EWS quota: What are the issues fixed by the Supreme Court?

• How is EWS status determined under the law?

• What is the basis of the challenge to the amendment?

• What has been the government’s stand in this matter so far?

How the G7 plans to ‘price cap’ Russian oil

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Group of Seven countries is working to cap the price of Russian oil in an attempt to limit Moscow’s ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine, a plan analysts say could work in the long term but might boost oil prices in coming months.

• Who’s in the price cap coalition?

• What’s the level of the price cap?

• What does the G7 expect from maritime services?

• How could Russia fight back?

• How will the price cap be enforced?

• What is G7 group?

• Who are the members of G7?

• Know the name of G7 countries

• Map Work-G7 Countries

• The G7 countries Global GDP

• How did G7 become G8 and again G7-Reasons

• The G7 countries, during the Leaders’ Summit in Germany, officially launched the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII)- What is G7’s PGII?

• What is Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP) initiative?

• G7 and India-Know in Brief

• Know the difference between G7 and G20

